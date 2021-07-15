Thursday, July 15
Smokey Bear Parade
5 p.m.; Dunn's Corners Fire Department, 1 Langworthy Road, Westerly.
The Karl E. Kenyon Smokey Bear Parade will kick off at 5 p.m. from the Dunn's Corners Fire department station #1 and proceed through Westerly and Charlestown. The parade will stop at Charlestown Beach parking lot, 5:45 p.m.; Knowles Ave. and Weekapaug Road, 6:30 p.m.; Misquamicut Fire Department on Crandall Ave., 7:15 p.m.; and on Bay St., 7:30 p.m. There will be photo opportunities with Smokey Bear and fire prevention related items will be given out to children at each stop. For more information, visit dunnscornersfire.com.
Friends of the Library Pop-Up Book Sale
10 a.m.-1 p.m.; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
The Friends of the Westerly Library will hold Pop-Up Book Sales on Thursdays on the esplanade of Wilcox Park through Aug. 26. Cash or check only accepted.
Craig Edwards outdoor concert
6:30 p.m.; Mystic & Noank Library, 40 Library St., Mystic.
The Mystic & Noank Library will host Craig Edwards for a free concert on the lawn as part of the 2021 Roode Summer Concert Series. In the event of inclement weather, the concert will take place indoors in the Spicer Reading Room, masks will be required, and attendance will be limited to the first 25 guests to arrive. For more information, visit mysticnoanklibrary.org or call 860-536-7721.
RiverFire
6 to 10 p.m.; Various locations, Main Street, Wakefield.
On Thursdays, through Aug. 19, the Wakefield Village Association will host RiverFire featuring fires on the Saugatucket River, live music, and an artist and vendor market. Donations of non-perishable food to benefit the Jonnycake Center of Peace Dale are gratefully accepted. For more information, visit facebook.com/Wakefield-Village.
July 15-18
Drive in Movies
9 p.m.; Misquamicut Drive In, 316 Atlantic Ave., Westerly.
The Misquamicut Business Association Drive-In-Movies will screen "Back to the Future." Actor J.J. Cohen, who appeared in the movie, will make an appearance at the showings. Cost is $25 per car and tickets must be purchased in advance. For tickets or more information and schedule, visit mbadrivein.com.
July 15-25
"It's All About the Process" exhibit
1-5 p.m.; Artists' Cooperative Gallery of Westerly, 14 Railroad Ave., Westerly.
The Artists' Cooperative Gallery of Westerly will host the show, "It’s All About the Process,” featuring artists Madeline Beaudry and Kol S. Naylor. The show will run through Sunday, July 25. The gallery is open Wednesday to Friday and Sunday, 1 to 5 p.m., and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information, call 401-596-2221 or visit westerlyarts.com.
July 15-29
Following Their Passion exhibit
9 a.m.-8 p.m.; Westerly Library Hoxie Gallery, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
The Westerly Library will host the Following Their Passion exhibit in Hoxie Gallery, featuring work by local artists Lisle Ann Jackson and Helen Roy. The gallery is open during library hours. For more information, visit westerlylibrary.org.
July 15-Sept. 6
28th Annual Noank Summer Art Show
1-4 p.m.; Chester Latham Gallery, 105 Main St., Noank.
The annual Noank Art Show exhibit will be open through Sept. 2, on Wednesday through Sunday, from 1 to 4 p.m. An opening reception will be held for the exhibit will be held on Friday, July 12, from 5 to 7 p.m. A portion of sales of the artwork will support the Noank Historical Society.
Friday, July 16
Avondale Arts exhibit opening
4:30 to 6 p.m.; Avondale Arts, 95 Watch Hill Road, Avondale.
An opening reception will be held for an exhibit of works by Cameron Michael Kelley. The exhibit will be on display through July 31. The gallery is open Tuesday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, visit avondalearts.com.
Jon Campbell
7 p.m.; Ninigret Park, 5 Park Lane, Charlestown.
Cross Mills' Library will host a free performance by R.I. musician and songwriter Jon Campbell on acoustic guitar. The concert will be held in the Ninigret Pavilion. For more information, visit crossmills.org.
Village Art Space exhibit opening
4 to 8 p.m.; Village Art Space, 52 Main St., Noank.
An opening reception will be held for the exhibit “Discover Summer,” featuring works by local artists. The exhibit will run through Sept. 12. The gallery is open Tuesday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, email villageartspace.com or call 860-980-8027.
The Blushing Brides
8 p.m.; Courthouse Center for the Arts, 3481 Kingstown Road, West Kingston.
Courthouse Center for the Arts will host a concert with Rolling Stones tribute band The Blushing Brides. Tickets are $25 or $30. For tickets or more information, visit courthousearts.org or call 401-782-1018.
On the Funny Side of the Street with Poppy Champlin
8 p.m.; Theatre by the Sea, 364 Cards Pond Road, Matunuck.
Theatre By The Sea’s 2021 Summer Concert Series will host a performance by comedian and singer Poppy Champlin. For tickets or more information, visit theatrebythesea.com or call 401-782-8587.
July 16-18
“Motherhood Out Loud”
Granite Theatre, 1 Granite St., Westerly.
Granite Theatre will present the moving comedy “Motherhood Out Loud” directed by Michelle Mania. For audiences age 13 and older only. For tickets or more information, visit granitetheatre.com or call 401-596-2341.
July 16-25
Shakespeare on the Saugatucket
9 p.m.; Contemporary Theater Company, 327 Main St., South Kingstown.
Contemporary Theatre's Shakespeare on the Saugatucket will present "Dearer Than Eyesight: Scenes of Love from Shakespeare" on the theater's patio on banks of the Saugatucket River. The performances will be held on Wednesdays and Fridays and are free. For more information, visit thecontemporarytheater. com or call 401-218-0282.
Saturday, July 17
Museum tours
2-3:30 p.m.; Babcock-Smith House Museum, 124 Granite St., Westerly.
The Babcock Smith House Museum will give free tours of the house on Saturdays. For more information, visit babcocksmithhouse.org or call 401-596-5704.
Library Book Sale
9 a.m.-2 p.m.; Cross' Mills Library, 4417 Old Post Road, Charlestown.
Cross' Mills Library will hold its annual book sale. There will be a selection of books, DVDs and CDs. All proceeds to benefit the library.
Kaley Roberts book signing
1-3 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic.
Bank Square Books will host a book signing with author Kaley Roberts for the release of her new book “Unreported.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com.
All is Fair in Love with Nicholas Rodriguez
8 p.m.; Theatre by the Sea, 364 Card’s Pond Road, Matunuck.
Theatre By The Sea’s 2021 Summer Concert Series will host a performance by singer Nicholas Rodriguez. For tickets or more information, visit theatrebythesea.com or call 401-782-8587.
Native American Boat Tour
4:30 and 6:15 p.m.; City Pier, 1 Waterfront Park, New London.
The Thames River Heritage Park, in collaboration with the Mohegan Tribe, will host a boat tour “Water, Wampum, and Medicine Wheels. Mohegan Life on the Thames,” led by Tribal members. For more information or tickets, visit thamesriverheritagepark.org
July 17, 18
Virtu Art Festival
10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
The 25th annual Virtu, a fine arts and crafts festival, will feature the works of selected artisans from around the country. There will be live entertainment and a Creation Station area for children with free activities. Admission is free.
Sunday, July 18
Our Lady of Mount Carmel Feast procession, concert and fireworks
Various times; Cimalore Field, Wilson Street, Westerly.
The annual Our Lady of Mount Carmel Feast procession will begin after morning masses at Immaculate Conception Church, followed by host a performance by The Westerly Band and fireworks at 8 p.m.
Steven Ujifusa talk
4:30 p.m.; Captain Palmer House, 40 Palmer St., Stonington.
The Stonington Historical Society will host a talk by Steven Ujifusa, author of “Barons of the Sea: And Their Race to Build the World's Fastest Clipper Ship” who will speak about his book, which features the history of those who sought to build the fastest clipper ships and take part in the lucrative China trade. The talk will follow the society’s annual meeting. For more information, visit stoningtonhistory.org.
July 18-Aug. 18
“Sex Please We’re Sixty”
Various times; Newport Playhouse & Cabaret Restaurant, 102 Connell Highway, Newport.
Newport Playhouse and Cabaret Restaurant will present the comedy "Sex Please We’re Sixty," written by Michael Parker and Susan Parker. For tickets or more information, visit newportplayhouse.com or call 401-848-7529.
Monday, July 19
Monday Night Jams
6 p.m.; Westerly Town Beach, 365 Atlantic Ave., Westerly.
Billy J. Kramer will perform as part of Monday Night Jams. The concert is free. For more information, visit bluesonthebeachri.com.
Tuesday, July 20
Summer Sounds Concert
7 p.m.; Esker Point Beach, 900 Groton Long Point Road, Noank.
Old Lyme Town Band will perform as part of the twenty-fourth annual Summer Sounds concert series. The concert is free. For more information, visit facebook.com/SummerSoundsMystic.
Wednesday, July 21
Blues on the Beach
6 p.m.; Westerly Town Beach, 365 Atlantic Ave., Westerly.
Popa Chubby will perform as part of Blues on the Beach series. The concert is free. For more information, visit bluesonthebeachri.com.
Ocean House Summer Author Series
5 p.m.; Ocean House, 1 Bluff Ave., Watch Hill.
Bank Square Books and the Ocean House will host Wendy Francis, author of “Summertime Guests,” in conversation with Ocean House owner and author, Deborah Goodrich Royce. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at oceanhouseevents.com. Each ticket will include a copy of the event book.
Tom McCoy Summer Fun runs
6 p.m.; Pleasant View Inn, back parking lot, 65 Atlantic Ave., Westerly.
The weekly Westerly Track & Athletic Club Tom McCoy Family Fun Run series features a children's run, followed by 1-mile and 5K run. Walkers and runners welcome. The event is free. Visit westerlytrackclub.org for more information.
Drive in Movies
9 p.m.; Misquamicut Drive In, 316 Atlantic Ave., Westerly.
The Misquamicut Business Association Drive-In-Movies will screen "Jesus Christ Superstar." Cost is $25 per car and tickets must be purchased in advance. For tickets or more information and schedule, visit mbadrivein.com.
Lafayette Band Concert
7 p.m.; North Kingstown Town Beach, 10 Beach St., North Kingstown.
The Lafayette Band will perform a free concert in the bandstand. For more information, visit lafayettebandri.org.
Thursday, July 22
Down by the Riverside - Part II
6 p.m.; River Bend Cemetery, 117 Beach St., Westerly.
The Babcock Smith House Museum will lead a tour of the monuments in River Bend cemetery. The group will meet at the large Nardone monument along the river. The rain date is Tuesday, July 27. Cost is $5 for non-members of the Babcock Smith House Museum.
Drive in Movies
9 p.m.; Misquamicut Drive In, 316 Atlantic Ave., Westerly.
The Misquamicut Business Association Drive-In-Movies will screen "Footloose." Cost is $25 per car and tickets must be purchased in advance. For tickets or more information and schedule, visit mbadrivein.com.
RiverFire
6 to 10 p.m.; Various locations, Main Street, Wakefield.
On Thursdays, through Aug. 19, the Wakefield Village Association will host RiverFire featuring fires on the Saugatucket River, live music, and an artist and vendor market. Donations of non-perishable food to benefit the Jonnycake Center of Peace Dale are gratefully accepted. For more information, visit facebook.com/Wakefield-Village.
July 22-25
“Love Letters”
6:30 p.m.; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
Stage Door Theatre will present “Love Letters” by A.R. Gurney, directed by Eugene Celico, in Wilcox Park. The performance is free, with donations welcome. For more information, visit the Stage Door Theater Company Facebook page.
Friday, July 23
Sea Chanteys with Revell Carr
5 p.m.; La Grua Center, 32 Water St., Stonington.
La Grua Center’s Concert on the Green series will host a performance of sea chanteys with Revell Carr. The concert is free, with registration required. Visit lagruacenter.org to register or for more information.
Emily Luther in concert
8 p.m.; Theatre by the Sea, 364 Cards Pond Road, Matunuck.
Theatre By The Sea’s 2021 Summer Concert Series will host a performance by singer Emily Luther. For tickets or more information, visit theatrebythesea.com or call 401-782-8587.
July 23,24
Drive in Movies
9 p.m.; Misquamicut Drive In, 316 Atlantic Ave., Westerly.
The Misquamicut Business Association Drive-In-Movies will screen "Ferris Bueller’s Day Off." Actor Jonathan Schmock, who appeared in the movie, will make an appearance at the showings. Cost is $25 per car and tickets must be purchased in advance. For tickets or more information and schedule, visit mbadrivein.com.
Cabaret
6:30 p.m.; Chestnut Street Playhouse, 24 Chestnut St., Norwich.
Chestnut Street Playhouse will host a cabaret, beginning with food, drink and a performance by acoustic duo, Strings, at 6:30 p.m., followed by music from a variety of shows at 7:30 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit chestnutstreetplayhouse.org.
July 23-28
Newport Folk Festival
Various times; Fort Adams State Park, Harrison Drive, Newport.
The Newport Folk Festival will be held as two 3-day events, with performances, storytelling and workshops. Performers include Beck, Randy Newman and Aoife O’Donovan. For more information, visit newportfolk.org.
Saturday, July 24
Museum tours
2 and 3:30 p.m.; Babcock-Smith House Museum, 124 Granite St., Westerly.
The Babcock Smith House Museum will give tours of the house on Saturdays. For more information, visit babcocksmithhouse.org or call 401-596-5704. Suggested donation of $5.
Wilcox Park Flowers & Trees tours
10-11:30 a.m.; Westerly Library & Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
University of Rhode Island Master Gardeners will lead a free tour of Wilcox Park’s native trees, shrubs and gardens beginning and ending at the Esplanade outside the Westerly Library. For more information, visit westerlylibrary.org.
Antique & Classic Boat Rendezvous
10 to 4 p.m.; Mystic Seaport Museum, 75 Greenmanville Ave., Mystic.
Mystic Seaport’s Antique & Classic Boat Rendezvous will feature over 35 classic vessels on the museum’s waterfront. The vessels will parade down the Mystic River at the end of the day. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit mysticseaport.org.
Jenn Bouchard book signing
1 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic.
Banks Square Books will host a book signing with author Jenn Bouchard for her book “First Course.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
Jana Robbins and Haley Swindal in concert
8 p.m.; Theatre By the Sea, 364 Cards Pond Road, Matunuck.
Theatre By The Sea’s 2021 Summer Concert Series will host a performance by singers Jana Robbins and Haley Swindal. For tickets or more information, visit theatrebythesea.com or call 401-782-8587.
July 24-Aug. 1
Kingston Chamber Music Festival
Various times; University of Rhode Island Fine Arts Center, 105 Upper College Hill Road, Kingston.
The 33rd Annual Kingston Chamber Music Festival will host five concerts. For schedule and ticket information, visit kingstonchambermusic.org.
Sunday, July 25
Drive in Movies
9 p.m.; Misquamicut Drive In, 316 Atlantic Ave., Westerly.
The Misquamicut Business Association Drive-In-Movies will screen "Frozen." Cost is $25 per car and tickets must be purchased in advance. For tickets or more information and schedule, visit mbadrivein.com.
