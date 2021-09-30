Thursday, Sept. 30
Friends of the Library Pop-Up Book Sale
10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
The Friends of the Westerly Library will hold a Pop-Up Book Sale on the esplanade of Wilcox Park. Only cash or check accepted.
A Taste of Fall
5:30 to 8 p.m.; Mystic Aquarium, 55 Coogan Blvd., Mystic.
Mystic Aquarium will host A Taste of Fall event includes fall food and drinks for purchase, folk music from Brad Bensko and viewing of the Arctic Coast exhibit and Main Gallery of the aquarium. For tickets or more information, visit mysticaquarium.org or call 860-572-5955, ext. 100.
Sept. 30 to Oct. 10
“Murder at the Howard Johnson’s”
Various times; The Arctic Playhouse, 1249 Main St., West Warwick.
The Arctic Playhouse will present suspenseful comedy, “Murder at the Howard Johnson’s” written by Ron Clark and Sam Bobrick and directed by Tony Annicone. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday to Saturday; and 2 p.m. on Sunday. For tickets or more information, visit thearctictplayhouse.com.
Sept. 30 to Oct. 24
“A Lie Agreed Upon”
Various times; The Gamm Theatre, 1245 Jefferson Blvd., Warwick.
The Gamm Theatre will present the drama “A Lie Agreed Upon” written and directed by Tony Estrella, based on Ibsen’s “An Enemy of the People.” For tickets or more information, visit gammtheatre.org or call 401-723-4266.
Friday, Oct. 1
Exhibit opening
5 to 8 p.m.; Artists' Cooperative Gallery of Westerly, 14 Railroad Ave., Westerly.
The Artists' Cooperative Gallery of Westerly will hold an opening reception for its exhibit, Creating Joy-The Annual All Members’ Show. The exhibit will be on display through Sunday, Oct. 31. The gallery is open Wednesday Thursday, and Sunday, 1 to 5 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information, call 401-5962221 or visit westerlyarts.com.
James Montgomery with Jeff Pitchell and Texas Flood
8 p.m.; Knickerbocker Music Center, 35 Railroad Ave., Westerly.
Knickerbocker Music Center will host an evening of rhythm and blues, rock, soul and funk with Jeff Pitchell and Texas Flood with guest James Montgomery. Tickets are $20. For tickets or more information, visit knickmusic.com/events.
Oct. 1,2
Historic Walking Tour
5 p.m.; Lighthouse Museum, 7 Water St., Stonington.
The Stonington Historical Society offers one hour walking tours through Stonington Borough on Friday and Saturday. Guides will share stories of historic homes, sites, battles, the railroad and people of the village over the past 350 years. For more information, visit stoningtonhistory.org.
Oct. 1,3
Salt Marsh Opera presents “Carmen”
Various times; United Theatre, 5 Canal St. Westerly.
Salt Marsh Opera will present Georges Bizet’s opera, “Carmen.” Performances are at 7 p.m. on Friday and 3 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are available at unitedtheatre.org.
Oct. 1-3
“Native Gardens”
7 p.m.; Contemporary Theatre Company, 327 Main St., Wakefield.
Contemporary Theatre Company will present the satirical comedy “Native Gardens” by Karen Zacarías. Performances are on the Riverfront Performance Patio. For tickets or more information, visit contemporarytheatercompany.com or call 401-218-0282.
Saturday, Oct. 2
Greater Westerly Heart Walk
8 a.m.; Westerly High School, 23 Ward Ave., Westerly.
The American Heart Association’s annual Greater Westerly Heart Walk will be held at the track at Westerly High School. To participate or for more information visit greaterwesterlyheartwalk.org.
Music Matters: Duo Stephanie & Saar
5 p.m.; La Grua Center, 32 Water St., Stonington.
Music Matters series will host a performance by pianists Stephanie Ho & Saar Ahuvia on the 1886 Chickering concert grand and 1930 Mason & Hamlin grand. The duo will perform works including Bach-Kurtág Three chorale transcriptions; Fanny Mendelssohn Three Four-hands Pieces and Four-hands Waltz in C; and Johannes Brahms Sonata in f, for two pianos. Tickets are $20. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit lagruacenter.org.
Melissa Shapiro book signing
1 to 3 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic
Bank Square Books will host a book signing with author Melissa Shapiro for her new book “Piglet.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
October Road
8 p.m.; Courthouse Center for the Arts, 3481 Kingstown Road, West Kingston.
Courthouse Center of the Arts will host October Road, a tribute to James Taylor. Tickets are $28/38. For tickets or more information, visit courthousearts.org or call 401-782-1018.
Waterfire
7 p.m.; Waterfire Park, Providence.
Waterfire features 100 braziers in the Woonasquatucket River lit with bonfires. The lighting will honor 50 Years of Women at Providence College. The event is free. For more information, visit waterfire.org.
Oct. 2,3
Green Planet Films Presents
Various times; Velvet Mill, 22 Bay Ave., Stonington.
Stonington-based Green Planet Films’ will present films from environmental film festivals from around the world. The festival will include award winners and topical documentaries curated to the local region. Screenings will be followed by an interactive discussion and Q&A session with a panel of filmmakers and members of the local scientific community. Sessions will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 2 to 4 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. each day. For a full schedule and information, visit greenplanetfilms.org/ioff.
Sunday, Oct. 3
Wahaneeta 5K Trail Run
9 a.m.; Wahaneeta Preserve, Moorehouse Road, Westerly.
The Westerly Track & Athletic Club will host its annual Wahaneeta 5K Trail Run through dirt trails, including stream crossings. Registration opens at 8 a.m. with the race beginning at 9 a.m. Runners must wear 200 square inches of orange. Refreshments are served post-race. To enter or for more information, visit westerlytrackclub.org, email info@westerlytrackclub.org, or call 401-447-1879.
Sunday Funday
Noon to 8 p.m.; Downtown Westerly.
Sunday Funday is an outdoor marketplace featuring live music, street vendors and artists, and restaurants and bars set up on High Street which will be closed to vehicular traffic. Retail stores will have sidewalk sales and special discounts. Admission is free. For more information, call 401-596-7761 or visit oceanchamber.org.
Smoke & Strings concert and Barbecue
Noon to 4 p.m.; Stone Acres Farm, 393 North Main St., Stonington.
An outdoor music fest and barbecue will feature music from Nick Bosse and the Northern Roots, Nick Casey and Rivers North. There will be lawn games, barbecue menu, wine, craft beer and whiskey cocktails. Attendees should bring blankets are lawn chairs. Tickets are $20. For tickets or more information, visit engineroomct.com.
Tuesday, Oct. 5
Sarah Ruhl author talk
6:30 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
The United Theatre and Savoy Bookshop will host an author talk and book signing with Sarah Ruhl for her book “Smile: The Story of a Face.” Ruhl is an award-winning American playwright, author, essayist, and professor. Tickets are $5 for event-only admission or $30 for admission and a signed copy of Smile. Additional copies of the book will be available for sale after the event. For tickets or more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 401-213-3901.
Charles Yu author talk
7 p.m.; Garde Arts Center, 325 State St., New London.
Author Charles Yu will discuss his latest work, “Interior Chinatown,” which is this year’s selection for One Book, One Region. Yu will be joined by Ayako Takamori, assistant professor of East Asian Languages and Culture at Connecticut College, for a Q&A session on stage. For more information, visit onebookoneregion.org.
Wednesday, Oct. 6
Hoxie Gallery exhibit opening
5 to 7p.m.; Westerly Library, 44 Broad St, Westerly.
An opening reception will be held for an exhibit of works by local artist Nan Young. The exhibit will be on display through the month of October. For more information, visit westerlylibrary.org.
Thursday, Oct. 7
Fall Fest and Book Fair
5 to 7 p.m.; Springbrook Elementary School, 39 Springbrook Road, Westerly.
The Springbrook Elementary School PTO will hold a Fall Fest and Book Fair fundraiser with games, music and food. There is no fee for admission to the event.
Leah Weiss author talk
6:30 p.m.; Savoy Bookshop & Café, 10 Canal St., Westerly.
Savoy Bookshop will host an author talk and book signing with Leah Weiss for her book “All the Little Hopes.” The event is free, with registration required. To register or for more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 401-213-3901.
Friday, Oct. 8
The Winehouse Project
8 p.m.; Courthouse Center for the Arts, 3481 Kingstown Road, West Kingston.
Courthouse Center of the Arts will host The Winehouse Project, an Amy Winehouse experience. Tickets are $25/30. For tickets or more information, visit courthousearts.org or call 401-782-1018.
Oct. 8,9
Historic Walking Tour
5 p.m.; Lighthouse Museum, 7 Water St., Stonington.
The Stonington Historical Society offers one hour walking tours through Stonington Borough on Friday and Saturday. Guides will share stories of historic homes, sites, battles, the railroad and people of the village over the past 350 years. For more information, visit stoningtonhistory.org.
Saturday, Oct. 9
Wilcox Park Tree Tours
10 to 11:30 a.m.; Westerly Library & Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
University of Rhode Island Master Gardeners will lead a free one loop tour of Wilcox Park’s trees beginning and ending at the Esplanade outside the Westerly Library. For more information, visit westerlylibrary.org.
Claire Griffin book signing
1 to 3 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic
Bank Square Books will host a book signing with author Claire Griffin for her new book “A Rebellious Woman.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
Writing Historical Fiction with Lynne Heinzmann
4 p.m.; Books on the Pond, 289 Narrow Lane, Charlestown.
Author Lynne Heinzmann will lead a class in writing historical fiction. The class will discuss and examine historical fiction and include writing exercises. Cost is $20. To register or for more information, visit booksonthepond.com.
Best Friend’s Girl
8 p.m.; Courthouse Center for the Arts, 3481 Kingstown Road, West Kingston.
Courthouse Center of the Arts will host Best Friend’s Girl, The Car’s experience. Tickets are $24. For tickets or more information, visit courthousearts.org or call 401-782-1018.
The High Kings
8 p.m.; Garde Arts Center, 325 State St., New London.
Irish folk heritage band The High Kings will perform at Garde Arts Center. Tickets are available at gardearts.org or by calling 860-444-7373, ext. 1.
Oct. 9-11
RiverFest
Various times; Mystic Seaport, 75 Greenmanville Ave., Mystic.
Mystic Seaport’s RiverFest will feature a weekend of music, boat rides, food trucks and children’s fall activities. Performers of folk and sea music will include Ancient Mariners Chanteymen, Geoffrey Kaufman and The Royal Boys and a pub sing on Saturday evening at Spouter’s Tavern. For tickets and full schedule of events, visit mysticseaport.org.
Oct. 9, 10
Poetry & Art project
Various times; Wickford Art Association, 36 Beach St., Wickford.
The 9th annual Wickford Art Association’s Poetry & Art project will feature 42 original art works and poems on display through Oct. 24. On Saturday, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. and Sunday 3 to 4:30 p.m., poetry readings of exhibited work and small public receptions will be held in tents set up in the garden. For more information, visit wickfordart.org.
Sunday, Oct. 10
Women’s Voices 4
2 to 7 p.m.; Knickerbocker Music Center, 35 Railroad Ave., Westerly.
Women’s Voices 4 concert will feature Christine Ohlman and Rebel Montez, The CarLeans, Kayla Farnham & Co. and Midnight Anthem. Tickets are $15 and will raise funds for the Institute for the Musical Arts’ Rock and Roll Camp for Girls. For tickets or more information, visit knickmusic.com.
Sunday Funday
Noon to 8 p.m.; Downtown Westerly.
Sunday Funday is an outdoor marketplace featuring live music, street vendors and artists, and restaurants and bars set up on High Street which will be closed to vehicular traffic. Retail stores will have sidewalk sales and special discounts. Admission is free. For more information, call 401-596-7761 or visit oceanchamber.org.
Iceland: Land of Fire and Ice
5 p.m.; Stonington Free Library, 20 High St., Stonington.
Ray Uzanas will give a talk about Iceland: Land of Fire and Ice, including the eruption of Fagradalsfjall volcano. Uzanas, a Stonington resident, is a writer, photographer and global adventurer. For more information, visit stoningtonfreelibrary.org.
