Thursday, Aug. 5
The Lords of 52nd Street
7 p.m.; Misquamicut Drive In, 316 Atlantic Ave., Westerly.
The Misquamicut Business Association Drive-In-Movies will host a performance by The Lords of 52nd Street, the original Billy Joel Band, with guests Dopey Lopes and the Up All Night Band. Tickets must be purchased in advance. For tickets or more information and schedule, visit mbadrivein.com.
Friends of the Library Pop-Up Book Sale
10 a.m.-1 p.m.; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
The Friends of the Westerly Library will hold Pop-Up Book Sales on Thursdays on the esplanade of Wilcox Park through Aug. 26. Cash or check only accepted.
Green Show: BR4
6 p.m.; Wilcox Park Bandstand, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
BR4 will perform as part of the Green Show concert series presented by United Theatre before performances of Colonial Theatre’s Shakespeare in the Park.
Aug. 5-Sept. 6
28th Annual Noank Summer Art Show
1 to 4 p.m.; Chester Latham Gallery, 105 Main St., Noank.
The annual Noank Art Show exhibit will be open through Sept. 2, on Wednesday through Sunday, from 1 to 4 p.m. An opening reception will be held for the exhibit will be held on Friday, July 12, from 5 to 7 p.m. A portion of sales of the artwork will support the Noank Historical Society.
Aug. 5-15
Shakespeare in the Park
7:30 p.m.; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
Colonial Theatre will present “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare,” in Wilcox Park, Wednesday through Sunday. Free, with donations gratefully accepted. Visit colonialtheaterart.org for more information.
Friday, Aug. 6
Exhibit opening reception
5 to 8 p.m.; Artists' Cooperative Gallery of Westerly, 14 Railroad Ave., Westerly.
The Artists' Cooperative Gallery of Westerly will hold an opening reception for its August exhibit, Creating Joy - Look on the Light Side, with featured artists Helen Roy and Lois Lawrence. The exhibit will be on display through Sunday, Aug. 29. The gallery is open Wednesday to Friday, and Sunday, 1 to 5 p.m., and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information, call 401-596-2221 or visit westerlyarts.com.
Green Show: Geoff Greene
6 p.m.; Wilcox Park Bandstand, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
Geoff Greene will perform as part of the Green Show concert series presented by United Theatre before performances of Colonial Theatre’s Shakespeare in the Park.
Drive in Movies
9 p.m.; Misquamicut Drive In, 316 Atlantic Ave., Westerly.
The Misquamicut Business Association Drive-In-Movies will screen "Breakfast Club." Cost is $25 per car and tickets must be purchased in advance. For tickets or more information and schedule, visit mbadrivein.com.
Aug. 6,7
"MisGivings"
7:30 p.m.; The Granite Theatre, 1 Granite St., Westerly.
The Granite Theatre will host a comedy show with Father Patrick Aloysius Misgivings for stories and one-liners about growing up Catholic. The evening will include a collection, raffle and bingo game. Tickets are $20, $17 for seniors. For tickets or more information, visit granitetheatre.com or call 401-596-2341.
Historic Walking Tour
5 p.m.; Lighthouse Museum, 7 Water St., Stonington.
The Stonington Historical Society offers one hour walking tours through Stonington Borough on Friday and Saturday. Guides will share stories of historic homes, sites, battles, the railroad and people of the village over the past 350 years. For more information, visit stoningtonhistory.org.
Aug. 6-8
Charlestown Seafood Festival
Various times; 4890 Old Post Road, Charlestown.
The festival will feature seafood and other food, beer, wine and seltzer tents, arts and crafts vendors, rides, rock wall climbing, car show, entertainment, and raffles. Fireworks will be featured Saturday night at 9 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults and free for children age 10 and under. The festival will be open Friday, noon to 11 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. For more information, visit charlestownseafoodfestival.com.
Saturday, Aug. 7
House Tours
2 and 3:30 p.m.; Babcock-Smith House Museum, 124 Granite St., Westerly.
The Babcock-Smith House Museum will give tours of the house on Saturdays. For more information, visit babcocksmithhouse.org or call 401-596-5704. Suggested donation of $5.
Drive in Movies
9 p.m.; Misquamicut Drive In, 316 Atlantic Ave., Westerly.
The Misquamicut Business Association Drive-In-Movies will screen "E.T." Cost is $25 per car and tickets must be purchased in advance. For tickets or more information and schedule, visit mbadrivein.com.
Green Show: Michael Chicoria
6 p.m.; Wilcox Park Bandstand, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
Michael Chicoria will perform as part of the Green Show concert series presented by United Theatre before performances of Colonial Theatre’s Shakespeare in the Park.
Stonington Village Fair
11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Wadawanuck Square, 20 High St., Stonington.
The 69th annual Stonington Village Fair is held to commemorate the 1814 Battle of Stonington. The fair will feature games, a book sale, live music, crafts, food and sweet bread for sale. For more information, visit thecomo.org.
Richard Schweid
2 to 4 p.m.; Savoy Bookshop and Café, 10 Canal St., Westerly.
Savoy Bookshop and Café will host a book signing with Richard Schweid, author of “The Caring Class.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or 401-213-3901.
Music Matters: Duo Orfeo
5 p.m.; La Grua Center, 32 Water St., Stonington.
La Grua Center’s Music Matters series will host a concert of Catalan and Spanish music for guitar with Joseph Ricker and Jamie Balmer. Tickets are $20. For tickets or more information, visit lagracenter.org or call 860-535-2300.
Steve Katz
8 p.m.; Courthouse Center for the Arts, 3481 Kingstown Road, West Kingston.
Courthouse Center for the Arts will host a concert with guitarist Steve Katz. Tickets are $2o or $35. For tickets or more information, visit courthousearts.org or call 401-782-1018.
Sunday, Aug. 8
Debbi Michiko Florence
3 p.m.; Savoy Bookshop and Café, 10 Canal St., Westerly.
Savoy Bookshop and Café will host a book launch party with Debbi Michiko Florence, author of “Just Be Cool, Jenna Sakai.” The event will include a chance to win prizes, an author talk and Q&A, and special treats. The event is free, with registration requested. To register or for more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 401-213-3901.
Drive in Movies
9 p.m.; Misquamicut Drive In, 316 Atlantic Ave., Westerly.
The Misquamicut Business Association Drive-In-Movies will screen "The Outsiders." Cost is $25 per car and tickets must be purchased in advance. For tickets or more information and schedule, visit mbadrivein.com.
Green Show: PoP
PoP will perform as part of the Green Show concert series presented by United Theatre before performances of Colonial Theatre’s Shakespeare in the Park.
Will Evans
6 p.m.; Mystic Museum of Art patio, 9 Water St., Mystic.
Mystic Museum of Art will host an outdoor, riverfront concert by Will Evans. There will be a cash bar and food available for purchase. Raindate is Sunday, Aug. 29. For tickets or more information, visit mysticmuseumofart.org or call 860-536-7601.
Monday, Aug. 9
Monday Night Jams
6 p.m.; Westerly Town Beach, 365 Atlantic Ave., Westerly.
Aztec 2 Step 2.0 will perform as part of Monday Night Jams. The concert is free. For more information, visit bluesonthebeachri.com.
R.I. Film Festival
8 p.m.; Misquamicut Drive In, 316 Atlantic Ave., Westerly.
The Rhode Island Film Festival will host a premiere showing of films at the Misquamicut Drive In. The films screened will be suitable for families. Tickets are $20 per car. For tickets or more information, visit film-festival.org.
Tuesday, Aug. 10
Sunset Concert: Glenn Thomas
6 p.m.; Watch Hill Village Green, Bay Street, Westerly.
The Watch Hill Sunset Concert series will host a performance by local musician Glenn Thomas. The concert is free. Raindate is the following Tuesday. Visit facebook.com/WatchHillSunsetConcerts for more information.
Cemetery Tour
6 p.m.; River Bend Cemetery, 117 Beach St., Westerly.
The Babcock Smith House Museum will lead a tour of the monuments in River Bend cemetery. The group will meet at the large Nardone monument along the river. The rain date is Thursday, Aug. 12. Cost is $5 for non-members of the Babcock Smith House Museum. For more information, visit babcocksmithhouse.org or call 401-596-5704.
Drive in Movies
9 p.m.; Misquamicut Drive In, 316 Atlantic Ave., Westerly.
The Misquamicut Business Association Drive-In-Movies will screen "All Saints." Cost is $25 per car and tickets must be purchased in advance. For tickets or more information and schedule, visit mbadrivein.com.
Stonington's Sunken Treasures
6 p.m.; Palmer House, 40 Palmer St., Stonington.
Stonington Historical Society will host a talk by Matt Binkowski about Stonington's Sunken Treasures. Binkowski is a Stonington High School history teacher and member of the Battle of Stonington Research team. He will discuss new research and evidence of archaeological explorations of Stonington and Stonington Harbor. For more information, visit stoningtonhistory.org.
Summer Sounds Concert
7 p.m.; Esker Point Beach, 900 Groton Long Point Road, Noank.
The Noank-Mystic Community Band will perform as part of the twenty-fourth annual Summer Sounds concert series. The concert is free. For more information, visit facebook.com/SummerSoundsMystic.
Wednesday, Aug. 11
Blues on the Beach
6 p.m.; Westerly Town Beach, 365 Atlantic Ave., Westerly.
Dave Howard and the High Rollers, with Bobby Christina, Tom Ferraro and the Mitchfest Horns, will perform as part of Blues on the Beach series. The concert is free. For more information, visit bluesonthebeachri.com.
Green Show: Ben Boisclair
6 p.m.; Wilcox Park Bandstand, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
Ben Boisclair will perform as part of the Green Show concert series presented by United Theatre before performances of Colonial Theatre’s Shakespeare in the Park.
Ocean House Summer Author Series
5 p.m.; Ocean House, 1 Bluff Ave., Watch Hill.
Bank Square Books and the Ocean House will host authors Karen White, Lauren Willig, and Beatriz Williams, co-authors of “All The Ways We Said Goodbye,” in conversation with Ocean House owner and author, Deborah Goodrich Royce. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at oceanhouseevents.com. Each ticket will include a copy of the event book.
Bottone Mile
6 p.m.; Pleasant View Inn, back parking lot, 65 Atlantic Ave., Westerly.
The Westerly Track & Athletic Club will hold its annual free Bottone Mile race. Registration closes at 5:50 p.m. To register, or for more information, visit westerlytrackclub.org.
Drive in Movies
9 p.m.; Misquamicut Drive In, 316 Atlantic Ave., Westerly.
The Misquamicut Business Association Drive-In-Movies will screen "Goonies." Cost is $25 per car and tickets must be purchased in advance. For tickets or more information and schedule, visit mbadrivein.com.
Author Talk and Q&A
6:30 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic.
Bank Square Books will host an author talk and Q&A with Nicholas Checker for his new book “The Saga of Marathon.” Checker will be joined by runner Amby Burfoot and musician Rick Spencer. Light refreshments will also be offered. The event is free, but registration is requested. To register or for more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
Thursday, Aug. 12
Green Show: COW!
6 p.m.; Wilcox Park Bandstand, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
COW! will perform as part of the Green Show concert series presented by United Theatre before performances of Colonial Theatre’s Shakespeare in the Park.
Drive in Movies
9 p.m.; Misquamicut Drive In, 316 Atlantic Ave., Westerly.
The Misquamicut Business Association Drive-In-Movies will screen "Back to the Future," with appearance by actor Burton Gillam. Cost is $25 per car and tickets must be purchased in advance. For tickets or more information and schedule, visit mbadrivein.com.
Friday, Aug. 13
Green Show: Geoffrey Kaufman
6 p.m.; Wilcox Park Bandstand, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
Geoffrey Kaufman will perform as part of the Green Show concert series presented by United Theatre before performances of Colonial Theatre’s Shakespeare in the Park.
Drive in Movies
9 p.m.; Misquamicut Drive In, 316 Atlantic Ave., Westerly.
The Misquamicut Business Association Drive-In-Movies will screen "Fletch," with appearance by actor Burton Gillam. Cost is $25 per car and tickets must be purchased in advance. For tickets or more information and schedule, visit mbadrivein.com.
Aug. 13,14
Judy and Barbra Show
8 p.m.; The Granite Theatre, 1 Granite St., Westerly.
Granite Theatre will host the Judy and Barbra Show featuring impersonator Summer Orlando. For tickets or more information, visit granitetheatre.com or call 401-596-2341.
Historic Walking Tour
5 p.m.; Lighthouse Museum, 7 Water St., Stonington.
The Stonington Historical Society offers one hour walking tours through Stonington Borough on Friday and Saturday. Guides will share stories of historic homes, sites, battles, the railroad and people of the village over the past 350 years. For more information, visit stoningtonhistory.org.
Saturday, Aug. 14
Green Show: Rosie Rossi
6 p.m.; Wilcox Park Bandstand, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
Rosie Rossi will perform as part of the Green Show concert series presented by United Theatre before performances of Colonial Theatre’s Shakespeare in the Park.
Wilcox Park Tree Tours
10 to 11:30 a.m.; Westerly Library & Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
University of Rhode Island Master Gardeners will lead a free one loop tour of Wilcox Park’s trees beginning and ending at the Esplanade outside the Westerly Library. For more information, visit westerlylibrary.org.
Friends of the Library Pop-Up Book Sale
10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
The Friends of the Westerly Library will hold Pop-Up Book Sales on Thursdays on the esplanade of Wilcox Park through Aug. 26. Cash or check only accepted.
Shane Hopkins author signing
2 to 4 p.m.; Savoy Bookshop and Café, 10 Canal St., Westerly.
Savoy Bookshop and Café will host a book signing with Rhode Island author Shane Hopkins for the release of his new book “Welcome to the Absolutely Astounding Life of Whistle Evel Fonzarelli Starr.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 401-213-3901.
Chicago Total Access
8 p.m.; Courthouse Center for the Arts, 3481 Kingstown Road, West Kingston.
Courthouse Center for the Arts will host a concert with Chicago tribute band, Chicago Total Access. Tickets are $28. For tickets or more information, visit courthousearts.org or call 401-782-1018.
Sunday, Aug. 15
Green Show: Cellophane Kiss
6 p.m.; Wilcox Park Bandstand, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
Cellophane Kiss will perform as part of the Green Show concert series presented by United Theatre before performances of Colonial Theatre’s Shakespeare in the Park.
Daryl Mosley concert
6 p.m.; Central Baptist Church, 16 Elm St., Westerly.
Central Baptist Church will host a concert with country and bluegrass singer/songwriter Daryl Mosley. The concert is free with a free will offering taken.
Drive in Movies
9 p.m.; Misquamicut Drive In, 316 Atlantic Ave., Westerly.
The Misquamicut Business Association Drive-In-Movies will screen "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan." Cost is $25 per car and tickets must be purchased in advance. For tickets or more information and schedule, visit mbadrivein.com.
