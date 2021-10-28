Thursday, Oct. 28
Beatriz Williams author talk
6:30 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic
Bank Square Books will host an author talk and Q&A with Beatriz Williams for her new book “The Wicked Widow.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
Oct. 28-30
Friends of the Library Book Sale
Various times; Westerly Library, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
The Friends of the Westerly Library Book sale will run Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. On Saturday, a bag of books will cost $10. For more information, visit westerlylibrary.org.
Jack-o-Lantern Walk
5:30 to 8:30 p.m.; Mystic Seaport Museum, 75 Greenmanville Ave., Mystic.
The Mystic Seaport Museum’s Jack-o-Lantern Walk will feature a stroll along some of the darker, oft-overlooked portions of the museum property with several hundred lit jack-o-lanterns on display. There will be lawn games, live music, a roaring fire, fall-themed crafts, as well as a spooky guided tour of the darker side of life in a 19th century seaport town. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit mysticseaport.org/halloween-happenings.
Oct. 28-Nov. 13
“Lifted”
7:30 p.m.; WaterFire Arts Center, 475 Valley St., Providence.
Wilbury Theatre Group will present the drama “Lifted,” by Charlie Thurston and directed by Josh Short. The performances will be held outdoors, Thursday through Sunday. For tickets, visit thewilburygroup.org/lifted.
Friday, Oct. 29
Halloween Ball
7 to 11 p.m.; Westerly Armory, 41 Railroad Ave., Westerly.
The Westerly Armory will host a Halloween Ball with music provided by DJ Big Bill, cake from Vesta Bakery and prizes for best costumes. Refreshments available for purchase. Tickets are $20. For tickets visit westerlyarmory.com.
Fall Fish & Chips
11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.; Portuguese Holy Ghost Society, 26 Main St., Stonington.
The Portuguese Holy Ghost Society will host Fall Fish & Chips meals on Fridays. Dinners offered include fish & chips, scallops, shrimp and clam chowder. Outdoor dining is available, weather permitting. Take-out orders available by calling 860-535-3855. For more information, visit holyghostclub.com.
Fall Fest
5 to 8 p.m.; North Stonington Elementary School, 297 Norwich-Westerly Road, North Stonington.
North Stonington Elementary School PTO will hold a Fall Fest on the grounds of the school with a live band, hayride, truck or treat, rock wall, bounce house, games, photo station, pumpkin painting, egg hunt, petting zoo, local venders, and food for sale by different groups in the school district.
Arts Café Mystic
7 p.m.; Mystic Museum of Art, 9 Water St., Mystic.
Arts Café Mystic will host a poetry reading featuring local poets and music from the Carleans. For more information, call 860-912-2444 or visit theartscafemystic.org.
Oct. 29-31
"The Haunting of HillHouse"
Various times; The Granite Theatre, 1 Granite St., Westerly.
The Granite Theatre will present the sinister tale "The Haunting of HillHouse," directed by John Cillino. Performances will be held Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. The play is suitable for ages 10 and older. Tickets are $20; $17 for seniors. For tickets or more information, visit granitetheatre.com or call 401-596-2341.
Oct. 29-Nov. 13
“The Tempest”
Various times; Contemporary Theater Company, 327 Main St., Wakefield.
Contemporary Theater Company will present Shakespeare’s “The Tempest” outside on the patio. Performances will be held on Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and on Sunday at 5 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit contemporarytheatercompany.com.
Saturday, Oct. 30
Halloween Costume Party
9 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
The United Theatre will hold an adult Halloween Costume Party with a contest for best costume, a screening of “Beetlejuice” at 10 p.m., and drinks and popcorn in the Café. Cost is $20. For more information, visit unitedtheatre.org.
Thriller Fiction panel
3:30 p.m.; Ocean House, 1 Bluff Ave., Watch Hill.
The Ocean House and Savoy Bookshop will host a panel of authors for discussion moderated by Meghan Collins, author of "The Family Plot." The authors, including Deborah Goodrich Royce and Luanne Rice, will be on hand to discuss their books and the thriller writing process. Books will be available for purchase at the event and refreshments will be served. Tickets are $25. To purchase tickets, visit banksquarebooks.com.
Halloween Drive-In
7 p.m.; Babcock Hall Parking Lot, Vose Street., Westerly.
The Westerly High School Class of 2024 will host a drive-in screening fundraiser of Tim Burton’s “The Nightmare Before Christmas.” Cost is $15 per car. Concessions will be available.
Grills Trail Race
10 a.m.; Grills Preserve, 198 Bowling Lane, Bradford.
The Westerly Track & Athletic Club will host a trail race, with both 10 mile and 10K distances, through Westerly Land Trust’s Grills Preserve. Registration opens at 9 a.m. Participants must wear at least 200 square inches of orange. For more information, email info@westerlytrackclub.org or call 401-447-1879.
Kent Starrett reading and open mic
7 p.m.; Books on the Pond, 289 Narrow Lane, Charlestown.
Books on the Pond will host Kent Starrett who will read from his book “Teenage Wasteland." The reading will be followed by an open mic with Halloween tales. The event is free. For more information, visit booksonthepond.com.
Halloween Concert
7 p.m.; Harkness Chapel, Connecticut College, 270 Mohegan Ave., New London.
Connecticut College will host a Halloween concert with John Anthony on organ and Gary Buttery on tuba.
Oct. 30,31
Enrico Garzilli and the South County Chamber Singers
Various times; Courthouse Center for the Arts,
Courthouse Center for the Arts will host a concert by Enrico Garzilli and the South County Chamber Singers. Performances will be held on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 3 p.m. Tickets are $25. For tickets or more information, visit courthousearts.org or call 401-864-6644.
Sunday, Oct. 31
Halloween Scavenger Hunt & Parade
10 a.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
The United Theatre will host a Halloween event for children with a scavenger hunt throughout downtown and a parade as well as crafts, storytelling, goody bags of treats and entertainment. The event is free. For more information, visit unitedtheatre.org.
Providence Baroque Orchestra
4 p.m.; Christ Church, 7 Elm St., Westerly.
The Christ Church Arts Commission will host a concert by the Providence Baroque Orchestra. Visit christchurchwesterly.org for more information.
Halloween Parade
1 p.m.; Downtown Mystic.
The Mystic Fire Department, Stonington Police Department, Groton Town Police, Stonington High School and the Greater Mystic Chamber of Commerce will host the annual Halloween Parade beginning in front of The Standard on Water Street, down East Main Street, take a right on Cottrell Street, left onto Washington Street and continue to the Mystic Fire Department on Broadway. There will be a magic show at the fire department after the parade at 2 p.m., followed at 3 p.m. by a trunk or treat in the parking lot and dance party, craft table, live music and food and drink. For more information, visit facebook.com/mysticfd.org.
Trick or Treat Scavenger Hunt
3 to 6 p.m.; Mystic Seaport Museum, 75 Greenmanville Ave., Mystic.
Mystic Seaport Museum will hold a Trick or Treat Scavenger Hunt on Halloween. Children age 12 and under, in costume, will receive free admission to Mystic Seaport Museum all day. Beginning at 3 p.m. admission is free for everyone, through the north entrance of the museum, to participate in the Trick or Treat Scavenger Hunt. The scavenger hunt will lead to sweet treats hidden within the shipbuilding village. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit mysticseaport.org/halloween-happenings.
Narragansett Bay Symphony Orchestra
3 p.m.; McVinney Auditorium, 43 Dave Gavitt Way, Providence.
The Narragansett Bay Symphony Community Orchestra will present a concert featuring Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 6, “The Pathetique” with music director, Kristo Kondakçi. Tickets are $15, $5 for seniors and students and free for children age 12 and under. Tickets are available at the door or at NABSCO.org. Donations of a non-perishable food item for the R.I. food bank is requested.
Tuesday, Nov. 2
Spencer Quinn author talk
6 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic
Bank Square Books will host an author talk and Q&A with Spencer Quinn for the latest book in the Chet & Bernie Mystery Series, “It’s a Wonderful Woof.” The event is free with registration required. For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
Thursday, Nov. 4
Gunilla Norris author talk
5 p.m.; Savoy Bookshop & Café, 10 Canal St., Westerly.
Savoy Bookshop will host an author talk and book signing with Gunilla Norris for her new poetry book “Call the Creatures.” The event is free, with registration required. To register or for more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 401-213-3901.
Nov. 4-7
The Edgar Allan Poe Afterlife Radio Show
Various times; Arctic Playhouse, 1249 Main St., West Warwick.
Arctic Playhouse will present “The Edgar Allan Poe Afterlife Radio Show” with wandering spirits playing the roles in Poe’s classic works, from The Cask of the Amontillado to The Fall of the House of Usher. Performances will be held on Thursday to Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit thearcticplayhouse.com.
Friday, Nov. 5
Exhibit opening reception
5 to 8 p.m.; Artists' Cooperative Gallery of Westerly, 14 Railroad Ave., Westerly.
The Artists' Cooperative Gallery of Westerly will hold an opening reception for its exhibit, Small Treasures, Simple Pleasures, featuring locally-created art perfect for gift giving. The exhibit will be on display through Sunday, Nov. 28. The gallery is open Wednesday Thursday, and Sunday, 1 to 5 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information, call 401-5962221 or visit westerlyarts.com.
WARM Center fundraiser
5 p.m.; Windjammer Surf Bar, 321 Atlantic Ave., Misquamicut.
The WARM Center will host a fundraiser with music by Eight to the Bar, silent auction, raffles and food. Tickets are $35. For tickets or more information, visit warmcenter.org.
Laugh Your Tail Off fundraiser
5 p.m.; Westerly Yacht Club, 1 Watch Hill Road, Westerly.
Stand Up For Animals will host a comedy night fundraiser, Laugh Your Tail Off, with raffles, live auction and cash bar. For tickets or more information, visit standupforanimals.org.
Nov. 5,6
"Mrs. Campbell! Mr. Shaw."
7:30 p.m.; Granite Theatre, 1 Granite St., Westerly.
Granite Theatre will host two performances of "Mrs. Campbell! Mr. Shaw." written by Sandra Laub. Tickets are $20. For tickets or more information, visit granitetheatre.com or call 401-596-2341.
Nov. 5-7
“The Mousetrap”
Various times; Babcock Hall Auditorium, 23 Highland Ave., Westerly.
Westerly High School Stage Dogs will present Agatha Christie's "The Mousetrap" on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 5, 6, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 7, at 1 p.m. Tickets are $3, $1 for students and seniors.
Saturday, Nov. 6
Veterans Day Parade
9:30 a.m.; Downtown Westerly-Pawcatuck.
The Westerly-Pawcatuck Veterans Board of Control will celebrate Veterans Day with a parade beginning at the Pawcatuck World War Memorial and ending with a ceremony at the Westerly Armory on Railroad Avenue.
League of Women Voters tea
1 to 4 p.m.; Ocean House, 1 Bluff Ave., Watch Hill.
The League of Women Voters South County will hold a tea to commemorate the ratification of the 19th amendment. R.I. Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea will be the keynote speaker; Amy Grybowski will also speak. For more information, visit my.lwv.org/rhode-island/calendar.
Community Day
11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Crandall Field, 188 Main St., Ashaway.
The Ashaway Free Library will celebrate its 150th Anniversary with a Community Day featuring food trucks, games, face painting, crafts, live music and anniversary items for sale. Entrance to the event is free. For more information, visit facebook.com/ashawaylibrary.
Miss Lottie’s Café
8 p.m.; Norwich Arts Center’s Donald L. Oat Theater, 62 Broadway, Norwich.
Miss Lottie’s Café series will host a cabaret tribute to Dionne Warwick with a performance by Laura DelGado-Clemons. Tickets are $22, $20 for seniors/students and $18 for center members. For tickets or more information, visit norwicharts.org/events.
Sunday, Nov. 7
Brad Leone author talk
10:30 a.m.; Savoy Bookshop & Café, 10 Canal St., Westerly.
Savoy Bookshop will host an author talk and book signing with Brad Leone for the new cookbook “Field Notes for Food Adventure: Recipes and Stories from the Woods to the Ocean.” A beach cleanup with Leone and Surfrider will precede the event at 9 a.m. at Fenway Beach in Weekapaug. The event is free, with registration required. To register or for more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 401-213-3901.
Ernie O'Malley, A life
La Grua Center, 32 Water St., Stonington.
The Stonington Free Library will host a talk about Ernie O’Malley, a towering combat figure of the IRA during the War of Independence and The Irish Civil War. The talk is free, with registration required. To register or for more information, call the Stonington Free Library at 860-535-0658.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.