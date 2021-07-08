Thursday, July 8
Drive in Movies
9 p.m.; Misquamicut Drive In, 316 Atlantic Ave., Westerly.
The Misquamicut Business Association Drive-In-Movies will screen "Dirty Dancing." Cost is $25 per car and tickets must be purchased in advance. For tickets or more information and schedule, visit mbadrivein.com.
Friends of the Library Pop-Up Book Sale
10 a.m.-1 p.m.; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
The Friends of the Westerly Library will hold Pop-Up Book Sales on Thursdays on the esplanade of Wilcox Park through Aug. 26. Cash or check only accepted.
July 8-11
North Stonington Agricultural Fair
Various times; North Stonington Fair Grounds, 21 Wyassup Road, North Stonington.
The annual North Stonington Agricultural Fair will feature tractor pulls, animal shows, live entertainment, hay bale toss, ham and bean supper, arts and crafts, vegetables, fruits, baked goods and more. The fair will be open 5 to 10 p.m. on Thursday and Friday; at 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday; and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. For more information, visit northstoningtonfair.org.
July 8-25
"It's All About the Process" exhibit
1-5 p.m.; Artists' Cooperative Gallery of Westerly, 14 Railroad Ave., Westerly.
The Artists' Cooperative Gallery of Westerly will host the show, "It’s All About the Process,” featuring artists Madeline Beaudry and Kol S. Naylor. The show will run through Sunday, July 25. The gallery is open Wednesday to Friday and Sunday, 1 to 5 p.m., and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information, call 401-596-2221 or visit westerlyarts.com.
July 8-29
Following Their Passion exhibit
9 a.m.-8 p.m.; Westerly Library Hoxie Gallery, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
The Westerly Library will host the Following Their Passion exhibit in Hoxie Gallery, featuring work by local artists Lisle Ann Jackson and Helen Roy. The gallery is open during library hours. For more information, visit westerlylibrary.org.
July 8- Sept. 6
28th Annual Noank Summer Art Show
1-4 p.m.; Chester Latham Gallery, 105 Main St., Noank.
The annual Noank Art Show exhibit will be open through Sept. 2, on Wednesday through Sunday, from 1 to 4 p.m. An opening reception will be held for the exhibit will be held on Friday, July 12, from 5 to 7 p.m. A portion of sales of the artwork will support the Noank Historical Society.
Friday, July 9
Drive in Movies
9 p.m.; Misquamicut Drive In, 316 Atlantic Ave., Westerly.
The Misquamicut Business Association Drive-In-Movies will screen "Jaws 2." Cost is $25 per car and tickets must be purchased in advance. For tickets or more information and schedule, visit mbadrivein.com.
Stonington Artists Show opening reception
5-7 p.m.; La Grua Center, 32 Water St., Stonington.
La Grua Center will host an opening reception for the annual Stonington Artists' exhibit. The show will feature creations in various media by artists from Pawcatuck, Stonington and Mystic. Works will be on display through Aug. 29. Visit lagruacenter.org for more information.
July 9, 10
Weekapaug Art Show
Various times: Weekapaug Yacht Club, 23 Spray Rock Road, Weekapaug.
An opening reception will be held on Friday, from 7 to 9 p.m. to meet the artists. On Saturday, the artists will display their work from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. All art work will be available for purchase.
Nicolas King in concert
8 p.m.; Theatre by the Sea, 364 Cards Pond Road, Matunuck.
Theatre By The Sea’s 2021 Summer Concert Series will open with a performance by local singer Nicolas King. Accompanied by the Mike Renzi Trio, King will perform a collection of jazz, pop and Broadway songs. For tickets or more information, visit theatrebythesea.com or call 401-782-8587.
Friends of the Hale Library Book Sale
10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Robert Beverly Hale Library, 2601 Commodore Perry Hwy, South Kingstown.
The Friends of the Robert Beverly Hale Library will hold its annual book sale on the library lawn. All proceeds benefit the Friends of the Hale Library. For more information, visit skpl.org or call 401-783-5386.
July 9-18
“Motherhood Out Loud”
Various times; Granite Theatre, 1 Granite St., Westerly.
Granite Theatre will present the moving comedy “Motherhood Out Loud” directed by Michelle Mania. For audiences age 13 and older only. For tickets or more information, visit granitetheatre.com or call 401-596-2341.
July 9-25
Shakespeare on the Saugatucket
9 p.m.; Contemporary Theater Company, 327 Main St., South Kingstown.
Contemporary Theatre's Shakespeare on the Saugatucket will present "Dearer Than Eyesight: Scenes of Love from Shakespeare" on the theater's patio on banks of the Saugatucket River. The performances will be held on Wednesdays and Fridays and are free. For more information, visit thecontemporarytheater. com or call 401-218-0282.
Saturday, July 10
Movies in the Park: "Raya and the Last Dragon"
8 p.m.; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
United Theatre, in partnership with Westerly Library & Wilcox Park will present "Raya and the Last Dragon" as part of the Movies in the Park series. Visit westerlylibrary.org for more information.
Drive in Movies
9 p.m.; Misquamicut Drive In, 316 Atlantic Ave., Westerly.
The Misquamicut Business Association Drive-In-Movies will screen "Grease." Cost is $25 per car and tickets must be purchased in advance. For tickets or more information and schedule, visit mbadrivein.com.
Museum tours
2-3:30 p.m.; Babcock-Smith House Museum, 124 Granite St., Westerly.
The Babcock Smith House Museum will give free tours of the house on Saturdays. For more information, visit babcocksmithhouse.org or call 401-596-5704.
Wilcox Park Tree Tours
10-11:30 a.m.; Westerly Library & Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
University of Rhode Island Master Gardeners will lead a free one loop tour of Wilcox Park’s trees beginning and ending at the Esplanade outside the Westerly Library. For more information, visit westerlylibrary.org.
Deb Adamson book signing
1-3 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic.
Bank Square Books will host a book signing with author Deb Adamson for the release of her new book “I Miss Your Sunny Smile.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
Sons of Skynyrd
8-11 p.m.; Courthouse Center for the Arts, 3481 Kingstown Road, West Kingston.
Courthouse Center for the Arts will host a concert with Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute band Sons of Skynyrd. Tickets are $27. For tickets or more information, visit courthousearts.org or call 401-782-1018.
July 10, 11
Wickford Art Festival
10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Wilson Park, 36 Beach St., North Kingstown.
The 59th annual Wickford Art Festival will feature over 200 fine artists from all over New England who will exhibit and sell their art. Admission is free. For more information, visit wickfordart.org or call 401-294- 6840.
July 10-Aug. 1
Fairy Tale Farm
5-8 p.m.; Coggeshall Farm Museum, 1 Colt Drive, Bristol.
Coggeshall Farm Museum will present “Fairy Tale Farm,” immersive theatrical experience featuring classic Fairy Tale characters around the farm, including Goldilocks, Baby Bear, Sleeping Beauty and Pinocchio. Performances will be held Thursday to Sunday. For tickets and more information, visit coggeshallfarm.org.
Sunday, July 11
Drive in Movies
9 p.m.; Misquamicut Drive In, 316 Atlantic Ave., Westerly.
The Misquamicut Business Association Drive-In-Movies will screen "Shakespeare in Love" as a benefit for The Colonial Theater. Cost is $30 per car and tickets must be purchased in advance. For tickets or more information and schedule, visit mbadrivein.com.
Monday, July 12
Monday Night Jams
6 p.m.; Westerly Town Beach, 365 Atlantic Ave., Westerly.
Paula Clare will perform as part of Monday Night Jams. The concert is free. For more information, visit bluesonthebeachri.com.
Ukulele workshop for kids & teens
3:30 & 5 p.m.; Mystic & Noank Library, 40 Library St., Mystic.
The Mystic & Noank Library will host ukulele workshops with Julie Stepanek for ages 7 and up at 3:30 p.m. and for ages 12 and up at 5 p.m. Attendees may bring a ukulele or borrow one at the workshop. For more information, visit mysticnoanklibrary.org or call 860-536-7721.
Tuesday, July 13
Sunset Concert: The Amy Winehouse Project
6 p.m.; Watch Hill Village Green, Bay Street, Westerly.
The Watch Hill Sunset Concert series will host a performance by The Amy Winehouse Project. The concert is free. Raindate is the following Tuesday. Visit facebook.com/WatchHillSunsetConcerts for more information.
Miranda Cowley Heller author talk
6:30 p.m.; Bank Square Books virtual event.
Bank Square Books will host a talk and Q&A with Miranda Cowley Heller, author of "The Paper Palace." The talk is free, with registration required. To register or for more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
Summer Sounds Concert
7 p.m.; Esker Point Beach, 900 Groton Long Point Road, Noank.
The Middletown Symphonic Band will perform as part of the twenty-fourth annual Summer Sounds concert series. The concert is free. For more information, visit facebook.com/SummerSoundsMystic.
Wednesday, July 14
Blues on the Beach
6 p.m.; Westerly Town Beach, 365 Atlantic Ave., Westerly.
Greg Piccolo and Heavy Juice Expansion Pack will perform as part of Blues on the Beach series. The concert is free. For more information, visit bluesonthebeachri. com.
Drive in Movies
9 p.m.; Misquamicut Drive In, 316 Atlantic Ave., Westerly.
The Misquamicut Business Association Drive-In-Movies will screen "Rent." Cost is $25 per car and tickets must be purchased in advance. For tickets or more information and schedule, visit mbadrivein.com.
Tom McCoy Summer Fun runs
6 p.m.; Pleasant View Inn, back parking lot, 65 Atlantic Ave., Westerly.
The weekly Westerly Track & Athletic Club Tom McCoy Family Fun Run series features a children's run, followed by 1-mile and 5K run. Walkers and runners welcome. The event is free. Visit westerlytrackclub.org for more information.
Adam Young of Sift Bakery
6 p.m.; La Grua Center, 32 Water St., Stonington.
La Grua Center’s Food, Fitness & Fun series will host a presentation by Adam Young of Sift Bakery. For reservations or more information, visit lagruacenter.org
Lafayette Band Concert
7 p.m.; North Kingstown Town Beach, 10 Beach St., North Kingstown.
The Layfayette Band will perform a free concert in the bandstand. For more information, visit lafayettebandri.org.
Thursday, July 15
Smokey Bear Parade
5 p.m.; Dunn's Corners Fire Department, 1 Langworthy Road, Westerly.
The Karl E. Kenyon Smokey Bear Parade will kick off at 5 p.m. from the Dunn's Corners Fire department station #1 and proceed through Westerly and Charlestown. The parade will stop at Charlestown Beach parking lot, 5:45 p.m.; Knowles Ave. and Weekapaug Road, 6:30 p.m.; Misquamicut Fire Department on Crandall Ave., 7:15 p.m.; and on Bay St., 7:30 p.m. There will be photo opportunities with Smokey Bear and fire prevention related items will be given out to children at each stop. For more information, visit dunnscornersfire.com.
Friends of the Library Pop-Up Book Sale
10 a.m.-1 p.m.; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
The Friends of the Westerly Library will hold Pop-Up Book Sales on Thursdays on the esplanade of Wilcox Park through Aug. 26. Cash or check only accepted.
Craig Edwards outdoor concert
6:30 p.m.; Mystic & Noank Library, 40 Library St., Mystic.
The Mystic & Noank Library will host Craig Edwards for a free concert on the lawn as part of the 2021 Roode Summer Concert Series. In the event of inclement weather, the concert will take place indoors in the Spicer Reading Room, masks will be required, and attendance will be limited to the first 25 guests to arrive. For more information, visit mysticnoanklibrary.org or call 860-536-7721.
July 15-18
Drive in Movies
9 p.m.; Misquamicut Drive In, 316 Atlantic Ave., Westerly.
The Misquamicut Business Association Drive-In-Movies will screen "Back to the Future." Cost is $25 per car and tickets must be purchased in advance. For tickets or more information and schedule, visit mbadrivein.com.
Friday, July 16
Jon Campbell
7 p.m.; Ninigret Park, 5 Park Lane, Charlestown.
Cross Mills' Library will host a free performance by R.I. musician and songwriter Jon Campbell on acoustic guitar. The concert will be held in the Ninigret Pavilion. For more information, visit crossmills.org.
The Blushing Brides
8 p.m.; Courthouse Center for the Arts, 3481 Kingstown Road, West Kingston.
Courthouse Center for the Arts will host a concert with Rolling Stones tribute band The Blushing Brides. Tickets are $25 or $30. For tickets or more information, visit courthousearts.org or call 401-782-1018.
On the Funny Side of the Street with Poppy Champlin
8 p.m.; Theatre by the Sea, 364 Cards Pond Road, Matunuck.
Theatre By The Sea’s 2021 Summer Concert Series will host a performance by comedian and singer Poppy Champlin. For tickets or more information, visit theatrebythesea.com or call 401-782-8587.
Saturday, July 17
Museum tours
2-3:30 p.m.; Babcock-Smith House Museum, 124 Granite St., Westerly.
The Babcock Smith House Museum will give free tours of the house on Saturdays. For more information, visit babcocksmithhouse.org or call 401-596-5704.
Library Book Sale
9 a.m.-2 p.m.; Cross' Mills Library, 4417 Old Post Road, Charlestown.
Cross' Mills Library will hold its annual book sale. There will be a selection of books, DVDs and CDs. All proceeds to benefit the library.
All is Fair in Love with Nicholas Rodriguez
8 p.m.; Theatre by the Sea, 364 Card’s Pond Road, Matunuck.
Theatre By The Sea’s 2021 Summer Concert Series will host a performance by singer Nicholas Rodriguez. For tickets or more information, visit theatrebythesea.com or call 401-782-8587.
July 17, 18
Virtu Art Festival
10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
The 25th annual Virtu, a fine arts and crafts festival, will feature the works of selected artisans from around the country. There will be live entertainment and a Creation Station area for children with free activities. Admission is free.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.