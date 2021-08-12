Thursday, Aug. 12
Green Show: COW!
6 p.m.; Wilcox Park Bandstand, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
COW! will perform as part of the Green Show concert series presented by United Theatre before performances of Colonial Theatre’s Shakespeare in the Park.
Drive in Movies
9 p.m.; Misquamicut Drive In, 316 Atlantic Ave., Westerly.
The Misquamicut Business Association Drive-In-Movies will screen "Top Gun.” Cost is $25 per car and tickets must be purchased in advance. For tickets or more information and schedule, visit mbadrivein.com.
Aug. 12-15
Washington County Fair
Various times; Washington County Fairgrounds, 78 Richmond Townhouse Road, Carolina.
The 55th annual Washington County Fair will feature daily concerts, special acts and events, Rockwell Amusements rides, agricultural events and shows, exhibits and displays, tractor and horse pulls, the farm museum and more. Featured performers include Diamond Rio, Eddie Montgomery and Chris Bandi. For more information and schedule, visit washingtoncountyfair-ri.com.
Aug. 12-Sept. 6
28th Annual Noank Summer Art Show
1 to 4 p.m.; Chester Latham Gallery, 105 Main St., Noank.
The annual Noank Art Show exhibit will be open through Sept. 2, on Wednesday through Sunday, from 1 to 4 p.m. An opening reception will be held for the exhibit will be held on Friday, July 12, from 5 to 7 p.m. A portion of sales of the artwork will support the Noank Historical Society.
Aug. 12-15
Shakespeare in the Park
7:30 p.m.; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
Colonial Theatre will present “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare,” in Wilcox Park, Wednesday through Sunday. Free, with donations gratefully accepted. Visit colonialtheaterart.org for more information.
Friday, Aug. 13
Green Show: Geoffrey Kaufman
6 p.m.; Wilcox Park Bandstand, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
Geoffrey Kaufman will perform as part of the Green Show concert series presented by United Theatre before performances of Colonial Theatre’s Shakespeare in the Park.
Bruce Harris Quintet
7:30 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
The United Theatre will host a performance by the Bruce Harris jazz quintet featuring vocalist Samara Joy. Tickets are $25. For tickets or more information, visit unitedtheatre.org or email tom@unitedtheatre.org.
Drive in Movies
9 p.m.; Misquamicut Drive In, 316 Atlantic Ave., Westerly.
The Misquamicut Business Association Drive-In-Movies will screen "Goonies." Cost is $25 per car and tickets must be purchased in advance. For tickets or more information and schedule, visit mbadrivein.com.
Aug. 13,14
The Judy and Barbra Show
8 p.m.; The Granite Theatre, 1 Granite St., Westerly.
Granite Theatre will host the Judy and Barbra Show featuring impersonator Summer Orlando and Barbra Joan Streetsand. For tickets or more information, visit granitetheatre.com or call 401-596-2341.
Historic Walking Tour
5 p.m.; Lighthouse Museum, 7 Water St., Stonington.
The Stonington Historical Society offers one hour walking tours through Stonington Borough on Friday and Saturday. Guides will share stories of historic homes, sites, battles, the railroad and people of the village over the past 350 years. For more information, visit stoningtonhistory.org.
Saturday, Aug. 14
R.I. Philharmonic Music School open house
Various times; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
The Rhode Island Philharmonic Music School will hold an open house for its new school at the United Theatre with lessons for students of all ages. To reserve a spot for a 15 minute lesson in voice, piano, violin, ukulele, and guitar, email rachel@unitedtheatre.org or call 401-388-8483.
Green Show: Rosie Rossi
6 p.m.; Wilcox Park Bandstand, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
Rosie Rossi will perform as part of the Green Show concert series presented by United Theatre before performances of Colonial Theatre’s Shakespeare in the Park.
Wilcox Park Tree Tours
10 to 11:30 a.m.; Westerly Library & Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
University of Rhode Island Master Gardeners will lead a free one loop tour of Wilcox Park’s trees beginning and ending at the Esplanade outside the Westerly Library. For more information, visit westerlylibrary.org.
Friends of the Library Pop-Up Book Sale
10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
The Friends of the Westerly Library will hold Pop-Up Book Sales on Thursdays on the esplanade of Wilcox Park through Aug. 26. Cash or check only accepted.
Shane Hopkins author signing
2 to 4 p.m.; Savoy Bookshop and Café, 10 Canal St., Westerly.
Savoy Bookshop and Café will host a book signing with Rhode Island author Shane Hopkins for the release of his new book “Welcome to the Absolutely Astounding Life of Whistle Evel Fonzarelli Starr.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 401-213-3901.
Drive in Movies
9 p.m.; Misquamicut Drive In, 316 Atlantic Ave., Westerly.
The Misquamicut Business Association Drive-In-Movies will screen "Sixteen Candles." Cost is $25 per car and tickets must be purchased in advance. For tickets or more information and schedule, visit mbadrivein.com.
Chicago Total Access
8 p.m.; Courthouse Center for the Arts, 3481 Kingstown Road, West Kingston.
Courthouse Center for the Arts will host a concert with Chicago tribute band, Chicago Total Access. Tickets are $28. For tickets or more information, visit courthousearts.org or call 401-782-1018.
Aug. 14, 15
Mystic Outdoor Art Festival
10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Downtown Mystic.
The 63rd Mystic Outdoor Art Festival is a juried art show featuring works by over 230 artists from around the United States, including arts and crafts including oils, watercolors, photographs, pastels, sculpture, woodwork, comics and acrylics. The event is free and includes a Children's Art Park. For more information, visit mysticchamber.org.
Sunday, Aug. 15
Green Show: Cellophane Kiss
6 p.m.; Wilcox Park Bandstand, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
Cellophane Kiss will perform as part of the Green Show concert series presented by United Theatre before performances of Colonial Theatre’s Shakespeare in the Park.
Daryl Mosley concert
6 p.m.; Central Baptist Church, 16 Elm St., Westerly.
Central Baptist Church will host a concert with country and bluegrass singer/songwriter Daryl Mosley. The concert is free with a free will offering taken.
Drive in Movies
9 p.m.; Misquamicut Drive In, 316 Atlantic Ave., Westerly.
The Misquamicut Business Association Drive-In-Movies will screen "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan." Cost is $25 per car and tickets must be purchased in advance. For tickets or more information and schedule, visit mbadrivein.com.
Monday, Aug. 16
Monday Night Jams
6 p.m.; Westerly Town Beach, 365 Atlantic Ave., Westerly.
Will Evans will perform as part of Monday Night Jams. The concert is free. For more information, visit bluesonthebeachri.com.
Tuesday, Aug. 17
Children’s concert with Bergin O’Malley
6 p.m.; La Grua Center, 32 Water St., Stonington.
La Grua Center’s Summer Concerts on the Green series will host a children's concert featuring Bergin O’Malley. The concert is free, with registration required. Visit lagruacenter.org to register or for more information.
Wednesday, Aug. 18
Ocean House Summer Author Series
5 p.m.; Ocean House, 1 Bluff Ave., Watch Hill.
Bank Square Books and the Ocean House will host authors Joan Luise Hill and Katie Mahon, co-authors of “The Miracle Collectors,” in conversation with Ocean House owner and author, Deborah Goodrich Royce. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased at oceanhouseevents.com. Each ticket will include a copy of the event book.
Stonington Cross Country Fun Run
6 p.m.; Stonington High School, 176 South Broad St., Pawcatuck.
The Westerly Track & Athletic Club and Town of Stonington Parks and Recreation Department will host a free 5k cross country run and ½ mile children’s fun run. Visit westerlytrackclub.org to register or for more information.
Drive in Movies
9 p.m.; Misquamicut Drive In, 316 Atlantic Ave., Westerly.
The Misquamicut Business Association Drive-In-Movies will screen "Christmas Vacation." Cost is $25 per car and tickets must be purchased in advance. For tickets or more information and schedule, visit mbadrivein.com.
Aug. 18-Sept. 5
“Mamma Mia!”
Various times; Theatre By the Sea, 364 Cards Pond Road, Matunuck.
Theatre By the Sea will present an encore production of “Mamma Mia!” directed and choreographed by Kevin P. Hill. For tickets, visit theatebythesea.com or call 401-782-8587.
Thursday, Aug. 19
Drive in Movies
9 p.m.; Misquamicut Drive In, 316 Atlantic Ave., Westerly.
The Misquamicut Business Association Drive-In-Movies will screen "Princess Bride." Cost is $25 per car and tickets must be purchased in advance. For tickets or more information and schedule, visit mbadrivein.com.
“Street Gang” with puppeteers from Sesame Street
6:30 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
The United Theatre will present a screening of "Street Gang" followed by a panel discussion with Sesame Street Puppeteers. Tickets are $25. For tickets or more information, visit unitedtheatre.org.
Anna May in concert
6:30 p.m.; Mystic & Noank Library, 40 Library St., Mystic.
The Mystic & Noank Library will host a free concert featuring singer songwriter Anna May on the lawn as part of the 2021 Roode Summer Concert Series. In the event of inclement weather, the concert will take place indoors in the Spicer Reading Room, masks will be required, and attendance will be limited to the first 25 guests to arrive. For more information, visit mysticnoanklibrary. org or call 860-536-7721.
Friday, Aug. 20
Arooj Aftab
8 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
The United Theatre will host a performance by Arooj Aftab of Sufi-mystical poetry combined with the spirit of independent rock. Tickets are $30. For tickets or more information, visit unitedtheatre.org.
Drive in Movies
9 p.m.; Misquamicut Drive In, 316 Atlantic Ave., Westerly.
The Misquamicut Business Association Drive-In-Movies will screen "Lost Boys." Cost is $25 per car and tickets must be purchased in advance. For tickets or more information and schedule, visit mbadrivein.com.
Evening in the Garden fundraiser
5 p.m.; Stonington Community Center, 27 Cutler St., Stonington.
The Stonington Garden Club will host “An Evening in the Garden,” fundraiser event in the Stonington Community Center’s Children’s Garden. The event will feature hors d’ouevres and wine along with a silent auction to raise funds for the club’s Community Grant Program. Tickets are $50 each. For more information or for tickets, visit stoningtongardenclub.org.
Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes, with John Cafferty and the Beaver Brown Band
7:30 p.m.; Providence Performing Arts Center, 220 Weybosset St., Providence.
Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes, with John Cafferty and the Beaver Brown Band will perform. Tickets are $25. For tickets, visit ppacri.org.
Aug. 20-Sept. 12
“Tea for Three”
Various times; Granite Theatre, 1 Granite St., Westerly.
Granite Theatre will present “Tea for Three” about the hopes, fears and loves of Lady Bird Johnson, Pat Nixon and Betty Ford, directed by Jude Pescatello. For tickets or more information, visit granitetheatre.com.
Aug. 20,21
Historic Walking Tour
5 p.m.; Lighthouse Museum, 7 Water St., Stonington.
The Stonington Historical Society offers one hour walking tours through Stonington Borough on Friday and Saturday. Guides will share stories of historic homes, sites, battles, the railroad and people of the village over the past 350 years. For more information, visit stoningtonhistory.org.
Aug. 20-22
Wooden Boat Show
9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Mystic Seaport Museum, 75 Greenmanville Ave., Mystic.
Mystic Seaport will host its 29th annual WoodenBoat Show featuring historic vessels and boats as well as demonstrations and workshops. There will be an Antique Marine Engine Exposition held concurrently on Saturday and Sunday. Museum admission provides access to both The WoodenBoat Show, the Antique Marine Engine Exposition and Mystic Seaport. For more information, visit mysticseaport.org.
Saturday, Aug. 21
Drive in Movies
9 p.m.; Misquamicut Drive In, 316 Atlantic Ave., Westerly.
The Misquamicut Business Association Drive-In-Movies will screen "Mamma Mia." Cost is $25 per car and tickets must be purchased in advance. For tickets or more information and schedule, visit mbadrivein.com.
Sarah Christine in concert
7 p.m.; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
Singer Sarah Christine will perform classics and ballads in the bandstand. The concert is free. For more information, visit westerlylibrary.org.
Sunday, Aug. 22
Regina Hansen author talk and Q&A
3 p.m.; Savoy Bookshop and Café, 10 Canal St., Westerly.
Savoy Bookshop & Café will host an author talk and Q&A with Regina Hansen for her debut young adult novel “The Coming Storm.” The event is free, with registration requested. To register or for more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 401-213-3901.
Drive in Movies
9 p.m.; Misquamicut Drive In, 316 Atlantic Ave., Westerly.
The Misquamicut Business Association Drive-In-Movies will screen "Dawn of the Dead." Cost is $25 per car and tickets must be purchased in advance. For tickets or more information and schedule, visit mbadrivein.com.
Salt Marsh Opera Music at the Lighthouse
6 p.m.; Lighthouse Museum, 7 Water St., Stonington.
Salt Marsh Opera will present Music at the Lighthouse, featuring Véronique Filloux and Jonathan Stinson. The evening will include opera arias and popular Broadway songs. Tickets are $12 in advance, $15 at the concert, and free for children under 14 years of age. To purchase tickets, call 860-535-0753 or visit Tom’s Newstand, 133 Water St., Stonington. For more information, visit saltmarshopera.org.
