Thursday, Oct. 7
Fall Fest and Book Fair
5 to 7 p.m.; Springbrook Elementary School, 39 Springbrook Road, Westerly.
The Springbrook Elementary School PTO will hold a Fall Fest and Book Fair fundraiser with games, music and food. There is no fee for admission to the event.
Leah Weiss author talk
6:30 p.m.; Savoy Bookshop & Café, 10 Canal St., Westerly.
Savoy Bookshop will host an author talk and book signing with Leah Weiss for her book “All the Little Hopes.” The event is free, with registration required. To register or for more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 401-213-3901.
Oct. 7-10
“Murder at the Howard Johnson’s”
Various times; The Arctic Playhouse, 1249 Main St., West Warwick.
The Arctic Playhouse will present suspenseful comedy, “Murder at the Howard Johnson’s” written by Ron Clark and Sam Bobrick and directed by Tony Annicone. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday to Saturday; and 2 p.m. on Sunday. For tickets or more information, visit thearctictplayhouse.com.
Oct. 7-24
“A Lie Agreed Upon”
Various times; The Gamm Theatre, 1245 Jefferson Blvd., Warwick.
The Gamm Theatre will present the drama “A Lie Agreed Upon” written and directed by Tony Estrella, based on Ibsen’s “An Enemy of the People.” For tickets or more information, visit gammtheatre.org or call 401-723-4266.
Friday, Oct. 8
The Winehouse Project
8 p.m.; Courthouse Center for the Arts, 3481 Kingstown Road, West Kingston.
Courthouse Center of the Arts will host The Winehouse Project, an Amy Winehouse experience. Tickets are $25/30. For tickets or more information, visit courthousearts.org or call 401-782-1018.
Oct. 8-31
"The Haunting of HillHouse"
Various times; The Granite Theatre, 1 Granite St., Westerly.
The Granite Theatre will present the sinister tale "The Haunting of HillHouse," directed by John Cillino. Performances will be held Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. The play is suitable for ages 10 and older. Tickets are $20; $17 for seniors. For tickets or more information, visit granitetheatre.com or call 401-596-2341.
Oct. 8,9
Historic Walking Tour
5 p.m.; Lighthouse Museum, 7 Water St., Stonington.
The Stonington Historical Society offers one hour walking tours through Stonington Borough on Friday and Saturday. Guides will share stories of historic homes, sites, battles, the railroad and people of the village over the past 350 years. For more information, visit stoningtonhistory.org.
An Hour (or so) with the Poes
7 p.m.; The Thames Club, 290 State St. New London
Flock Theatre will present An Hour (or so) with the Poes (Some Poems, Some Tales and Some Stuff You Probably Don’t Know) with local actor, Gary Allan Poe, to commemorate the 172nd anniversary of the death of Edgar Allan Poe. The event will feature a series of the author’s writing along with historical context and anecdotes. There is a $20 suggested donation, with a cash bar available. For reservations, call 310-749-9242.
Saturday, Oct. 9
Guy Fawkes Bonfire Night
7 p.m.; The Windjammer Surf Bar, 321 Atlantic Ave., Misquamicut.
The Misquamicut Business Association’s annual Guy Fawkes Bonfire Night will feature "The Misquamicut Players," a group of local actors and "King Crimson's Jesters," an ensemble of local musicians, a bonfire, music by The Beach Band, special musical guest John Ford Coley, the Westerly Morris Men, Kentish Guards Fife and Drum as well as a reenactment of Guy Fawkes’s trial. The event is free. For more information, visit guyfawkesusa.com
Wilcox Park Tree Tours
10 to 11:30 a.m.; Westerly Library & Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
University of Rhode Island Master Gardeners will lead a free one loop tour of Wilcox Park’s trees beginning and ending at the Esplanade outside the Westerly Library. For more information, visit westerlylibrary.org.
Claire Griffin book signing
1 to 3 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic
Bank Square Books will host a book signing with author Claire Griffin for her new book “A Rebellious Woman.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
Writing Historical Fiction with Lynne Heinzmann
4 p.m.; Books on the Pond, 289 Narrow Lane, Charlestown.
Author Lynne Heinzmann will lead a class in writing historical fiction. The class will discuss and examine historical fiction and include writing exercises. Cost is $20. To register or for more information, visit booksonthepond.com.
Best Friend’s Girl
8 p.m.; Courthouse Center for the Arts, 3481 Kingstown Road, West Kingston.
Courthouse Center of the Arts will host Best Friend’s Girl, The Car’s experience. Tickets are $24. For tickets or more information, visit courthousearts.org or call 401-782-1018.
The High Kings
8 p.m.; Garde Arts Center, 325 State St., New London.
Irish folk heritage band The High Kings will perform at Garde Arts Center. Tickets are available at gardearts.org or by calling 860-444-7373, ext. 1.
Oct. 9-11
RiverFest
Various times; Mystic Seaport, 75 Greenmanville Ave., Mystic.
Mystic Seaport’s RiverFest will feature a weekend of music, boat rides, food trucks and children’s fall activities. Performers of folk and sea music will include Ancient Mariners Chanteymen, Geoffrey Kaufman and The Royal Boys and a pub sing on Saturday evening at Spouter’s Tavern. For tickets and full schedule of events, visit mysticseaport.org.
Oct. 9, 10
Poetry & Art project
Various times; Wickford Art Association, 36 Beach St., Wickford.
The 9th annual Wickford Art Association’s Poetry & Art project will feature 42 original art works and poems on display through Oct. 24. On Saturday, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. and Sunday 3 to 4:30 p.m., poetry readings of exhibited work and small public receptions will be held in tents set up in the garden. For more information, visit wickfordart.org.
Oct. 9-16
“Pretty Woman: The Musical”
Various times; Providence Performing Arts Center, 220 Weybosset St., Providence.
Providence Performing Arts Center will present “Pretty Woman: The Musical,” based on the movie of the same name. The musical is directed by Tony award winner Jerry Mitchell, with music by Grammy award winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance. For tickets or more information, visit ppacri.org.
Sunday, Oct. 10
Women’s Voices 4
2 to 7 p.m.; Knickerbocker Music Center, 35 Railroad Ave., Westerly.
Women’s Voices 4 concert will feature Christine Ohlman and Rebel Montez, The CarLeans, Kayla Farnham & Co. and Midnight Anthem. Tickets are $15 and will raise funds for the Institute for the Musical Arts’ Rock and Roll Camp for Girls. For tickets or more information, visit knickmusic.com.
Sunday Funday
Noon to 8 p.m.; Downtown Westerly.
Sunday Funday is an outdoor marketplace featuring live music, street vendors and artists, and restaurants and bars set up on High Street which will be closed to vehicular traffic. Retail stores will have sidewalk sales and special discounts. Admission is free. For more information, call 401-596-7761 or visit oceanchamber.org.
Iceland: Land of Fire and Ice
5 p.m.; Stonington Free Library, 20 High St., Stonington.
Ray Uzanas will give a talk about Iceland: Land of Fire and Ice, including the eruption of Fagradalsfjall volcano. Uzanas, a Stonington resident, is a writer, photographer and global adventurer. For more information, visit stoningtonfreelibrary.org.
Two Tenors
2 p.m.; Grace Note Farm, 969 Jackson Schoolhouse Road, Pascoag.
Grace Note Farm will host a concert with David Rivera Bozon, tenor, and Wei En Chan, countertenor, accompanied by Leona Cheung, pianist. The performance will include works by Mozart, Mascagni, Schubert and Purcell. Tickets are $30. For reservations, call 401-567-0354.
Highland Festival and Games
9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Waldo Estate, 96 Waldo Road, Scotland, Conn.
The Highland Festival and Games will feature Highland Games, Celtic dance competitions, bagpipe bands, harp demonstrations as well as vendors offering Scottish items and food for sale. There will also be a Clan village, Scotch Highland cattle and Soay Sheep on display and sheep dog demonstrations. For more information, visit scotlandgamesorg.
Wednesday, Oct. 13
Willie J. Laws Band
7:30 p.m.; Donald L. Oat Theater, 62 Broadway, Norwich.
Donald L. Oat Theater will host a performance by Texas guitar slinger, songwriter and vocalist Willie J. Laws. Tickets are $25, $23 for senior/military/student. For tickets or more information, visit norwicharts.org.
Oct. 15-17
Ninigret Quilters Quilt Show
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Westerly Armory, 41 Railroad Ave., Westerly.
The annual Ninigret Quilters Quilt Show will feature over 120 quilts on display made by members of the guild. There will be raffles for quilts and baskets as well as local vendors selling goods. Admission is $5. For more information, visit facebook.com/NinigretQuilters.
Oct. 15,16
Friends on the Other Side cabaret
7:30 p.m.; Donald L. Oat Theater, 62 Broadway, Norwich.
Donald L. Oat Theater will host a Halloween themed villains’ cabaret, featuring a variety of singers from Connecticut. Tickets are $20, $19 for senior/military/student. For tickets or more information, visit norwicharts.org.
Saturday, Oct. 16
Run for the Pumpkins
9 a.m.; Bradford Preserve, 199 Bradford Road, Westerly.
The Westerly Track Club will host the annual Run for the Pumpkins trail race. Registration begins at 9 a.m.; 5K and 8K races start at 10 a.m.; and free kids run for age 10 and under, at 11 a.m. Participants must wear at least 200 square inches of orange. Visit westerlytrackclub.org for more information or to register in advance.
Fall Dinner and Silent Auction
5 p.m.; Christ Church Parish Hall, 7 Elm St., Westerly.
Christ Church will host a Fall Dinner and Silent Auction fundraiser featuring appetizers, steak tips, potatoes, salad, bread and dessert. Wine and Apple Cider sangria are available with donations accepted. Fall items will be auctioned. Cost is $25.
Jester Jim Show
3 p.m.; Mystic & Noank Library, 40 Library St., Mystic.
Mystic & Noank Library will host a family friendly show featuring Jester Jim with his props and looping machine. For more information, visit mysticnoanklibrary.org.
Opening Reception
3 to 5 p.m.; Hera Gallery, 10 High St., Wakefield.
An opening reception will be held for the juried exhibit Dough, juried by Catherine Piccoli of the Museum of Food and Drink in New York City. The exhibit will be on display through Nov. 13. The gallery is open Wednesday through Friday, 1 to 5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, visit heragallery.org.
Fall Fest
2 to 8 p.m.; North Kingstown Town Beach, 10 Beach St., North Kingstown.
Fall Fest will feature music from Doobie Brothers tribute band, What a Fool Believes at 3 p.m.; and Steely Dan tribute band, Hey Nineteen, at 6 p.m. Food trucks and vendors will be available. Rain date is Sunday, Oct. 17. Tickets are $35 in advance, $40 at the door. Proceeds from the event to benefit Heart Brothers. For tickets, visit hey19band.com.
Rick Wakeman
8 p.m.; Garde Arts Center, 325 State St., New London.
Rick Wakeman, keyboardist of Yes, will perform at Garde Arts Center. Tickets are available at gardearts.org or by calling 860-444-7373, ext. 1.
Tchaikovsky's Pathétique
8 p.m.; Veterans Memorial Auditorium, 1 Avenue of the Arts, Providence.
The Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra, with Bramwell Tovey, conductor, will perform Tchaikovsky Symphony No.6 (Pathétique) along with Joan Tower, Fanfare for the Uncommon Woman and Sibelius, Violin Concerto. For tickets or more information, visit tickets.riphil.org.
Oct. 16,17
HopArts Studio Trail
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Various locations.
HopArts Studio Trail is a self-guided driving tour through Richmond, Hopkinton, and surrounding areas to showcase twenty-five local artists and artisans, working in many mediums. Locations include old New England farmhouses, barns, mills and other traditional local venues. Artisans’ studios will be open to the public during the free two-day event, offering demonstrations and works for sale. For more information and a map of the trail, visit hoparts.org.
Oct. 16-24
H.P. Lovecraft Walking Tour
Noon; John Brown House, 52 Power St., Providence.
In conjunction with the Flickers' Vortex Sci-Fi, Fantasy & Horror Film Festival, a walking tour of Providence native and author H.P. Lovecraft will be offered on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 16,17,23 and 24. The tour will include sites from Lovecraft’s “Providence Stories” and his former home. Following the tour, participants may screen films from the festival inspired by Lovecraft at Brown University Salomon Center. Cost is $22. For tickets or more information, visit film-festival.org/HPLovecraft.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.