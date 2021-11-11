Thursday, Nov. 11
Thursday Hike
10 a.m.; Dr. John Champlin Glacier Park, Tom Harvey Road, Westerly.
The Westerly Land Trust will lead a hike in Dr. John Champlin Glacier Park. The hike is through wooded trails with gentle hills and some rocky sections with unique geological features. For more information, visit westerlylandtrust.org or contact hike leader Janice Fifer at 401-213-6479 or jhfifer@verizon.net.
Grey Sail anniversary celebration
Noon to 8 p.m.; Grey Sail Brewing Tap Room, 63 Canal St., Westerly.
Grey Sail Brewing will host a 10-year anniversary celebration with food trucks, live music and giveaways. Proceeds from the event will support Work Vessels for Veterans and active and retired members of the military will receive a free beer and discount. For more information, visit greysailbrewing.com/events.
Nov. 11-20
“Lifted”
7:30 p.m.; WaterFire Arts Center, 475 Valley St., Providence.
Wilbury Theatre Group will present the drama “Lifted,” by Charlie Thurston and directed by Josh Short. The performances will be held outdoors, Thursday through Sunday. For tickets, visit thewilburygroup.org/lifted.
Nov. 11-Jan. 2
“A Christmas Carol”
Various times; Trinity Rep, 201 Washington St., Providence.
Trinity Rep will present “A Christmas Carol” by Charles Dickens, directed by Joe Wilson, Jr. For tickets or more information call 401-351-4242 or visit TrinityRep.com.
Friday, Nov. 12
Exhibit opening
5 to 7 p.m.; La Grua Center, 32 Water St., Stonington.
La Grua Center will host an opening reception for the exhibit A Mix of Oil & Water featuring watercolor and oil/acrylic paintings by nine artists who studied with Marija McCarthy at the Washington Art Association. The exhibit will be on display through Jan. 2. The gallery is open Wednesday, Friday and Sunday, 1 to 4 p.m. and by appointment. For more information, call 860-535-2300 or visit lagruacenter.org.
The Pousette-Dart Band
7:30 p.m.; Courthouse Center for the Arts, 3481 Kingstown Road, West Kingston.
Courthouse Center of the Arts will host a performance by The Pousette-Dart Band, featuring folk rock singer/songwriter Jon Pousette-Dart Band. Tickets are $25. For tickets or more information, visit courthousearts.org or call 401-782-1018.
A Bronx Tale
8 p.m.; Garde Arts Center, 325 State St., New London.
Garde Arts Center will host A Bronx Tale, a one-man stage version of the movie and Broadway musical with Chazz Palminteri. For tickets or more information, visit gardearts.org or call 860-444-7373, ext. 1.
Nov. 12,13
“The Tempest”
Various times; Contemporary Theater Company, 327 Main St., Wakefield.
Contemporary Theater Company will present Shakespeare’s “The Tempest” outside on the patio. Performances will be held on Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and on Sunday at 5 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit contemporarytheatercompany.com.
All Together Now cabaret
7:30 p.m.; Chestnut Street Playhouse, 24 Chestnut St., Norwich.
Chestnut Street Playhouse will present a cabaret, All Together Now, celebrating local theater and featuring songs from classic and contemporary Broadway shows. There is a suggested donation of $20. For tickets or more information, visit chestnutstreetplayhouse.org or call 860-886-2378.
Nov. 12-14
“A Multitude of Sins”
Various times; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
The United Theatre will present the comedy “A Multitude of Sins,” written by Anna Maria Trusky. Performances will be held on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m. The content is not suitable for children. For tickets or more information, visit unitedtheatre.org or call 401-388-8208
Nov. 12-Dec. 5
“Everybody”
Various times; Burbage Theatre Co., 59 Blackstone Ave., Pawtucket.
Burbage Theatre Co. will present the drama “Everybody” by Brandon Jacobs-Jenkins. Performances will be held at 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. on Sunday. For tickets or more information, visit burbagetheatre.org or call 401-484-0355.
Saturday, Nov. 13
Music Matters: Chamber Duos from Leipzig
5 p.m.; La Grua Center, 32 Water St., Stonington.
La Grua Center’s Music Matters series will host a performance, Chamber Duos from Leipzig, featuring Margaret Ziemnicka, baroque violin and Elena Zamolodchikova, double harpsichord. Tickets are $20. For tickets or more information, visit lagruacenter.org.
Honoring the Veterans Powwow
10 a.m.; Mashantucket Pequot Museum, 110 Pequot Trail, Mashantucket.
The Mashantucket Pequot Museum will hold its annual Honoring the Veterans Powwow. The event will include performances, regalia and traditional music as approximately 100 dancers and drummers compete inside the Gathering Space. Event is included in museum admission. Admission for veterans and active-duty military is free of charge and includes a private luncheon at 10:30 a.m. in the museum’s Pequot Café restaurant. For more information, visit pequotmuseum.org/explore/events.
The George Michael Experience
8 p.m.; Courthouse Center for the Arts, 3481 Kingstown Road, West Kingston.
Courthouse Center of the Arts will host the tribute show, The George Michael Experience. Tickets are $35/45. For tickets or more information, visit courthousearts.org or call 401-782-1018.
Get the Led Out
8 p.m.; Garde Arts Center, 325 State St., New London.
Garde Arts Center will host a performance by Led Zeppelin tribute band, Get the Led Out. For tickets or more information, visit gardearts.org or call 860-444-7373, ext. 1.
Fado Night
7:30 p.m.; Arctic Playhouse, 1249 Main St., West Warwick.
Arctic Playhouse will present Fado Night featuring singer Ana Vinagre and hosted by Francisco Cabral. Tickets are $30. For tickets or more information, visit thearcticplayhouse.com or call 401-573-3443.
Romantic Rachmaninoff
8 p.m.; Veterans Memorial Auditorium, 1 Avenue of the Arts, Providence.
The Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra, with Kensho Watanbe, conductor, and Natasha Paremski, piano, will perform works by Rachmaninoff, Price and Ravel. For tickets or more information, visit tickets.riphil.org.
Sunday, Nov. 14
Daryl Mosley in concert
6 p.m.; Central Baptist Church, 16 Elm St., Westerly.
Central Baptist Church will host a performance by Country and Bluegrass singer/songwriter Daryl Mosley. A free will offering will be taken at the performance. For more information, visit cbcwesterlyri.org/upcoming-events.
Poetry Reading
5 p.m.; Stonington Free Library, 20 High St., Stonington.
Margaret Gibson, Connecticut Poet Laureate, will give a poetry reading from her book, “The Glass Globe.” The event is free. For more information, visit stoningtonfreelibrary.org or call 860-535-0658.
Eliza Collins: Sex and The Older Girl
6 p.m.; Pump House Music Works, 1464 Kingstown Road, Peace Dale.
Wakefield resident Eliza Collins will presents her full-length, one-woman show, “Sex And The Older Girl” featuring stories by Collins and songs written by Collins and music director/producer, Eden Casteel. Tickets are $15. For tickets or more information, visit pumphousemusicworks.com/pumphousemusicworks.com.
Music at the Farm
2 p.m.; Grace Note Farm, 969 Jackson Schoolhouse Road, Pascoag.
Grace Note Farm will host a performance by Artists in Residence David Bernat, violin and Jiarong Li, piano, who will perform Handel, Beethoven, Messiaen, Britten, Debussy and Zill. Tickets are $30. Call 401-567-0354 for reservations.
Monday, Nov. 15
Pasta Dinner Fundraiser
5 to 7 p.m.; Calabrese Club, 28 Pleasant St., Westerly.
The Westerly Lions Club and Westerly Rotary Club will host a pasta dinner-to-go fundraiser for the Jonnycake Center of Westerly's fuel fund. The fund provides heating assistance for local residents in need. All meals will be prepared to take out and gluten free pasta is available. Tickets are $10, $8 for seniors, and $5 for children and are available at the door, from Lion's Club and Rotary Club members and at the Jonnycake Center Thrift Store.
Stonington Madrigal Singers
6:30 p.m.; Westerly Library, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
The Stonington Madrigal Singers will present “Madrigals and More,” a program of part-songs from the 16th and 17th centuries including works by Monteverdi, Arcadelt, and di Lasso. The concert will also feature the Stonington Recorder Consort. For more information, visit westerlylibrary.org.
Tuesday, Nov. 16
Lynne Reeves author talk
6:30 p.m.; Savoy Bookshop and Café, 10 Canal St., Westerly.
Savoy Bookshop and Café will host an author talk and Q&A with Lynne Reeves for her new novel “The Dangers of an Ordinary Night.” Reeves will be in conversation with local author Jeanne Blasberg. The event is free, with registration requested. To make a reservation or for more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 401-213-3901.
Tales of the Local Waterfront
1:30 p.m.; Custom House Maritime Museum, 150 Bank St., New London.
The New London Maritime Society will host a talk, Tales of the Local Waterfront, by Claudia Kenyon. Kenyon’s family has been on the water for generations both in New London and the West Indies. For more information, visit nlmaritimesociety.org or call 860-447-2501.
Thursday, Nov. 18
Thursday Hike
10 a.m.; Grills Wildlife Sanctuary, 222 Chase Hill Road, Hopkinton.
The Westerly Land Trust will lead a hike in Grills Wildlife Sanctuary. The hike is easy to moderate and approximately five miles through trails leading to the land trust’s Grills Preserve in Westerly. For more information, visit westerlylandtrust.org or contact hike leaders Sue and Geoff Sewall at 401-377-2826.
Friday, Nov. 19
Beaver Moon Hike
6 p.m.; Crandall Family Preserve, 79 Pound Road, Westerly.
The Westerly Land Trust will lead a moonlit hike through the Crandall Family Preserve. Hikers should bring a flashlight or headlamp. Reservations are required. To make a reservation, or for more information, visit westerlylandtrust.org or email lbarber@westerlylandtrust.org.
The Eagles Experience
8 p.m.; Courthouse Center for the Arts, 3481 Kingstown Road, West Kingston.
Courthouse Center of the Arts will host the tribute show, The Eagles Experience. Tickets are $25/35. For tickets or more information, visit courthousearts.org or call 401-782-1018.
Friday Night Folk: Windborne
7:30 p.m.; Unity Hall, All Souls UU, 19 Jay St., New London.
Friday Night Folk will host a performance by international vocal ensemble Windborne. The group’s repertoire includes music from the Republic of Georgia, Corsica, Bulgaria, the Basque region, and Quebec, as well as American folk music. Tickets are $20 at the door, $17 in advance and $10 for students and active military with ID. For tickets or more information, call 860-443-0316 or visit fridaynightfolk.org.
Bowen
8 p.m.; Garde Arts Center Oasis Room, 325 State St., New London.
Garde Arts Center will host a performance by Connecticut rock band Bowen to benefit the Gary Sinise Foundation to support veterans and military families. For tickets or more information, visit gardearts.org or call 860-444-7373, ext. 1.
Nov. 19-21
“Love Letters”
Various times; Jenks Auditorium, 350 Division St., Pawtucket.
The Community Players will present “Love Letters,” by A.R Gurney featuring different performers each day. Performances will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, with comedian Frank O'Donnell and television personality Kelly Bates Riley; and Saturday, with actors Lara Hakeem and Jeff St. Germain; and at 2 p.m. on Sunday with Community Players’ past president Claire L. Beauregard and a special guest artist. For tickets or more information, visit thecommunityplayers.net or call 401-726-6860.
Saturday, Nov. 20
“Murders Get Love Letters” reading
7:30 p.m.; Granite Theatre, 1 Granite St., Westerly.
Granite Theatre will host a staged reading of Michael R. McGuire’s “Murders Get Love Letters.” The performance is free. Suitable for adults only. For more information, call 401-596-2341 or visit granitetheatre.com.
Brad Leone author talk
10:30 a.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
Savoy Bookshop and the United Theatre will host an author talk and book signing with Brad Leone for the new cookbook “Field Notes for Food Adventure: Recipes and Stories from the Woods to the Ocean.” A beach cleanup with Leone and Surfrider will precede the event at 9 a.m. at Fenway Beach in Weekapaug. The event is free, with registration required. To register or for more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 401-213-3901.
Fine Arts & Crafts Fair
9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.; La Grua Center, 32 Water St., Stonington.
La Grua Center will hold its 12th annual Holiday Fine Arts & Crafts Fair. For more information, visit lagruacenter.org.
Exhibit Opening Reception
3 to 6 p.m.; Hera Gallery, 10 High St., Wakefield.
Hera Gallery will hold an opening reception for the exhibit, Small Works, featuring artwork by Hera Gallery members suitable for gift giving. The exhibit will be on display through Dec. 18. The gallery is open Wednesday through Friday, 1 to 5 p.m. and on Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, visit heragallery.org or call 401-789-1488.
Eastern Connecticut Symphony Orchestra
7:30 p.m.; Garde Arts Center, 325 State St., New London.
The Eastern Connecticut Symphony Orchestra, with Toshiyuki Shimada, conductor, will present a concert, Heroic Celebrations, to honor front line workers. A special discount will be available to front-line or essential workers who attend the concert. For tickets or more information, visit gardearts.org or call 860-444-7373, ext. 1.
Sunday, Nov. 21
Winsome Bingham Hudson storytime
6:30 p.m.; Savoy Bookshop and Café, 10 Canal St., Westerly.
Savoy Bookshop and Café will host a storytime and Q&A with Winsome Bingham Hudson for her new book “Soul Food Sunday.” The event is free, with registration requested. To make a reservation or for more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 401-213-3901.
Bob Perlow’s Tales from Hollywood
7:30 p.m.; Granite Theatre, 1 Granite St., Westerly.
Granite Theatre will host Bob Perlow’s Tales from Hollywood show. Tickets are $20. For tickets or more information, visit granitetheatre.com or call 401-596-2341.
