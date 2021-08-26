Thursday, Aug. 26
Friends of the Library Pop-Up Book Sale
10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
The Friends of the Westerly Library will hold a Pop-Up Book Sale on the esplanade of Wilcox Park. Cash or check only accepted.
Drive in Movies
9 p.m.; Misquamicut Drive In, 316 Atlantic Ave., Westerly.
The Misquamicut Business Association Drive-In-Movies will screen "Dirty Dancing." Cost is $25 per car and tickets must be purchased in advance. For tickets or more information and schedule, visit mbadrivein.com.
Jonathan Taplin talk
6 p.m.; La Grua Center, 32 Water St., Stonington.
La Grua Center, with the James Merrill House, will host a talk by Jonathan Taplin, who will discuss his memoir, “The Magic Years: Scenes from a Rock-and-Roll Life.” Copies of the book will be available for signing and sale by Bank Square Books. The event is free, with registration required. To register or for more information, visit lagruacenter.org.
The Pousette-Dart Band
7:30 p.m.; Courthouse Center for the Arts, 3481 Kingstown Road, West Kingston.
Courthouse Center for the Arts will host a concert with The Pousette-Dart Band. Tickets are $25. For tickets or more information, visit courthousearts.org or call 401-782-1018.
Aug. 26-29
Waiting for Godot
6:30 p.m.; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
Stage Door Theater will present a live stage reading of "Waiting for Godot" by Samuel Beckett, directed by Westerly native Eugene Celico.
Aug. 26-Sept. 5
“Mamma Mia!”
Various times; Theatre By the Sea, 364 Cards Pond Road, Matunuck.
Theatre By the Sea will present an encore production of “Mamma Mia!” directed and choreographed by Kevin P. Hill. For tickets, visit theatebythesea.com or call 401-782-8587.
Aug. 26-Sept. 6
28th Annual Noank Summer Art Show
1 to 4 p.m.; Chester Latham Gallery, 105 Main St., Noank.
The annual Noank Art Show exhibit will be open through Sept. 2, on Wednesday through Sunday, from 1 to 4 p.m. An opening reception will be held for the exhibit will be held on Friday, July 12, from 5 to 7 p.m. A portion of sales of the artwork will support the Noank Historical Society.
Aug. 26-Sept. 12
“Tea for Three”
Various times; Granite Theatre, 1 Granite St., Westerly.
Granite Theatre will present “Tea for Three” about the hopes, fears and loves of Lady Bird Johnson, Pat Nixon and Betty Ford, directed by Jude Pescatello. For tickets or more information, visit granitetheatre.com.
Friday, Aug. 27
Drive in Movies
9 p.m.; Misquamicut Drive In, 316 Atlantic Ave., Westerly.
The Misquamicut Business Association Drive-In-Movies will screen "Pulp Fiction." Cost is $25 per car and tickets must be purchased in advance. For tickets or more information and schedule, visit mbadrivein.com.
Aug. 27,28
Historic Walking Tour
5 p.m.; Lighthouse Museum, 7 Water St., Stonington.
The Stonington Historical Society offers one hour walking tours through Stonington Borough on Friday and Saturday. Guides will share stories of historic homes, sites, battles, the railroad and people of the village over the past 350 years. For more information, visit stoningtonhistory.org.
Saturday, Aug. 28
Wilcox Park Flowers & Trees tours
10 to 11:30 a.m.; Westerly Library & Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
University of Rhode Island Master Gardeners will lead a free one loop tour of Wilcox Park’s native trees, shrubs and gardens beginning and ending at the Esplanade outside the Westerly Library. For more information, visit westerlylibrary.org.
Billy Gilman & the Ragged Impresarios
9 p.m.; Misquamicut Drive In, 316 Atlantic Ave., Westerly.
The Misquamicut Business Association will host Billy Gilman and the Ragged Impresarios. Cost is $50 or $55 per car and tickets must be purchased in advance. For tickets or more information and schedule, visit mbadrivein.com.
Betsy Brenner book signing
2 to 4 p.m.; Savoy Bookshop and Café, 10 Canal St., Westerly.
Savoy Bookshop & Café will host a book signing with author Betsy Brenner for “The Longest Match.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 401-213-3901.
Rosa Mestre & Friends
6:30 p.m.; Mystic Seaport Museum, 75 Greenmanville Ave., Mystic.
Mystic Seaport Museum will host a performance by Rosa Mestre & Friends as part of the Arts on the Quad series. Attendees may bring picnics or purchase food at Rustic Streats and Short Rib Café food truck. Grey Sail Brewing will have samples and beer for purchase. The event is free with a suggested donation of $10. In the event of rain, the performance will be held in a covered location. For more information, visit mysticseaport.org.
The Troublemakers
8 p.m.; Courthouse Center for the Arts, 3481 Kingstown Road, West Kingston.
Courthouse Center for the Arts will host a concert with Allman Brothers tribute band, The Troublemakers. Tickets are $21. For tickets or more information, visit courthousearts.org or call 401-782-1018.
Sunday, Aug. 29
Drive in Movies
9 p.m.; Misquamicut Drive In, 316 Atlantic Ave., Westerly.
The Misquamicut Business Association Drive-In-Movies will screen "Jurassic Park." Cost is $25 per car and tickets must be purchased in advance. For tickets or more information and schedule, visit mbadrivein.com.
Abi Cushman book signing
1 to 3 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St. Mystic.
Bank Square Books will host a book signing with children’s author Abi Cushman for “Animals Go Vroom.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 401-213-3901.
Art benefit sale
1 to 6 p.m.; Wheeler Library, 101 Main St., North Stonington.
An art benefit will be held with works of art by local artists, including Marlies Parent, Jeanne Roark Tillinghast, Mark Starr and many others, on display and for sale, with proceeds to benefit a local resident battling Hodgkin's Lymphoma. For more information, visit wheelerlibrary.org.
Chachi Carvalho and The International Players
5 p.m.; Roger Williams Park bandstand, 1000 Elmwood Ave., Providence.
Firstworks Live’s Roger Williams Park free summer concert series will host a performance by hip-hop artists Chachi Carvalho and The International Players. For more information, visit first-works.org.
R.I. Folk Festival
Noon to 6 p.m.; Rose Larisa Park, 701 Bullocks Point Ave., East Providence.
The Rhode Island Folk Festival will host folk performers on three stages, including Dan Blakeslee, Dan Lilley & The Keepers and Kim Moberg. The event is free and will be held outside in the park. Attendees can bring blankets or chairs and a picnic. Food trucks will be at the park. For more information and schedule of performances, visit rhodeislandfolkfestival.com.
Monday, Aug. 30
Doo-Woop Hall of Fame concert
7:30 p.m.; Theatre by the Sea, 364 Cards Pond Road, Matunuck.
Theatre By The Sea's 2021 Summer Concert Series will host a performance by members of the Doo-Woop Hall of Fame. For tickets or more information, visit theatrebythesea.com or call 401-782-8587.
Tuesday, Aug. 31
Beth Turley author talk
1 to 3 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St. Mystic.
Bank Square Books will host an author talk and Q&A with Beth Turley for her new book “The Flyers.” The event is free, with registration requested. To register or for more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 401-213-3901.
Cabaret Club
7:30 p.m.; Arctic Playhouse, 1249 Main St., West Warwick.
Pianist Jim Rice will perform with Paul DelNero on bass and Pieter Struyk on drums as part of the Arctic Playhouse Cabaret Club series. Tickets are $20. For tickets or more information, visit thearcticplayhouse.com.
Wednesday, Sept. 1
Rebirth Brass Band
7:30 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
The United Theatre will host a performance by Rebirth Brass Band. Tickets are $30. For tickets or more information, visit unitedtheatre.org.
Exhibit Opening
5 to 7 p.m.; Hoxie Gallery, Westerly Library, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
An opening reception will be held for the September exhibit by Michael Sullo, Mysteries of the Rosary. For more information, visit westerlylibrary.org.
Music on the Hill: Beethoven and Brahms
7 p.m.; Dunn's Corners Community Church, 221 Post Road, Westerly.
The Music on the Hill series will host a concert with Mary Phillips, mezzo-soprano; Joseph Kalichstein and Bonnie Anderson, piano; Anton Miller & Katherine Winterstein, violin; Rita Porfiris, viola; Trevor Handy & Elisa Kohanski, cello; and John M. Pellegrino, bass. They will perform Brahms’ Songs for Contralto and Cello, and Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No 4. Tickets are $20, free for students with ID. For tickets or more information, visit musiconthehillri.org.
Ocean House Summer Author Series
5 p.m.; Ocean House, 1 Bluff Ave., Watch Hill.
Bank Square Books and the Ocean House will host local author Dale DeGroff, author of “The New Craft Cocktail,” in conversation with Ocean House owner and author, Deborah Goodrich Royce. Tickets are $45 and can be purchased at oceanhouseevents.com. Each ticket will include a copy of the event book.
Custom House Soiree
6:30 and 8 p.m.; Custom House Maritime Museum, 150 Bank St., New London.
The New London Maritime Society will host its Custom House Soiree featuring jazz vocalist Lisa Marien with Bill 'Fox' Mills on guitar. The evening is part of the Eat on the Street series held in downtown New London, with fireworks at 9 p.m., following the 8 p.m. performance. Tickets are $40, $35 for New London Maritime Society members and $25 for youth ages 7 to 18. To purchase tickets, visit brownpapertickets.com/event/5178744/. For more information, visit nlmaritimesociety.org.
Thursday, Sept. 2
Toby Keith & Alabama live concert film
9 p.m.; Misquamicut Drive In, 316 Atlantic Ave., Westerly.
The Misquamicut Business Association Drive-In-Movies will stream a live concert featuring Toby Keith and Alabama. Cost is $66 per car and tickets must be purchased in advance. For tickets or more information and schedule, visit mbadrivein.com.
U.S. Coast Guard Clarinet Quartet
6 p.m.; Mystic & Noank Library, 40 Library St., Mystic.
The U.S. Coast Guard Clarinet Quartet will perform on the library grounds. The quartet's will perform a program entitled "Sounds of America" including the music of American composers Gershwin, Copland, and "The American String Quartet" by Antonin Dvorak arranged for clarinets. For more information, visit mysticnoanklibrary.org.
Friday, Sept. 3
Exhibit opening
5 to 8 p.m.; Artists' Cooperative Gallery of Westerly, 14 Railroad Ave., Westerly.
The Artists' Cooperative Gallery of Westerly will hold an opening reception for its exhibit, Creating Joy – Imagining Peace, with featured artists Ardie Harrison and Nancy Nielsen. The exhibit will be on display through Sunday, Sept. 26. The gallery is open Wednesday Thursday, and Sunday, 1 to 5 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information, call 401-5962221 or visit westerlyarts.com.
Exhibit opening
7 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
United Theatre will hold an opening reception for the exhibit Faces of Westerly by local photographer Joshua Behan. The gallery show will run through Oct. 13. For more information, visit unitedtheatre.org.
Drive in Movies
9 p.m.; Misquamicut Drive In, 316 Atlantic Ave., Westerly.
The Misquamicut Business Association Drive-In-Movies will screen "Grease." Cost is $25 per car and tickets must be purchased in advance. For tickets or more information and schedule, visit mbadrivein.com.
Sept. 3, 4
Historic Walking Tour
5 p.m.; Lighthouse Museum, 7 Water St., Stonington.
The Stonington Historical Society offers one hour walking tours through Stonington Borough on Friday and Saturday. Guides will share stories of historic homes, sites, battles, the railroad and people of the village over the past 350 years. For more information, visit stoningtonhistory.org.
Sept. 3-5
Rhythm & Roots Festival
Various times; Ninigret Park, Rte. 1A, Charlestown.
The 23rd annual Rhythm and Roots Festival feature performers John Hiatt, Richard Thompson and Rhiannon Giddens. The festival opens at 4 p.m. on Friday; and 11 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit rhythmandroots.com.
Saturday, Sept. 4
Movies in the Park
8 p.m.; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
Westerly Library & Wilcox Park, in partnership with the United Theatre, will present "School of Rock," as part of the Movies in the Park series. The event is free. Concessions from Wakin’ Up Waggin’ will be available. Visit westerlylibrary.org for more information.
Waterfire
7 p.m.; Waterfire Park, Providence.
Waterfire features 100 braziers in the Woonasquatucket River lit with bonfires. The lighting will honor COVID heroes with first responders and essential workers as torchbearers. The event is free. For more information, visit waterfire.org.
Sept. 4,5
Incredibly Pretentious Art Festival
1 to 7 p.m.; Cottrell Brewing Co., 100 Mechanic St., Pawcatuck.
Cottrell Brewing Company will host the Incredibly Pretentious Art Festival featuring art by 20 local artists and the brewery’s IPA, Incredibly Pretentious Ale. Admission is free. The art and ale will be available for purchase. For more information, visit cottrellbrewing.com.
Feast of the Holy Ghost
Various times; Portuguese Holy Ghost Society, 26 Main St., Stonington.
The Portuguese Holy Ghost Society will hold the Feast of the Holy Ghost beginning Saturday at 5 p.m. with Portuguese and American concessions and auctions followed by dancing and music from Legacy at the club. Sunday will feature a parade beginning at 10 a.m., the Blessing of the Crown followed by the feeding of the masses at the club.
Sept. 4-6
Art Show
10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Olde Mistick Village, 27 Coogan Blvd., Mystic.
Olde Mistick Village will host an Art Show featuring artists and artisans. The works of arts and crafts will be on display throughout the village. The event is free. For more information and list of participating artists, visit oldemistickvillage.com.
Sunday, Sept. 5
Melissa Ethridge
7 p.m.; Garde Arts Center, 325 State St., New London.
Garde Arts Center will host a performance by Melissa Ethridge. Tickets are $59 and $69. For tickets or more information, visit gardearts.com or call 860-444-7373, ext. 1.
