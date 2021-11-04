Thursday, Nov. 4
Gunilla Norris author talk
5 p.m.; Savoy Bookshop & Café, 10 Canal St., Westerly.
Savoy Bookshop will host an author talk and book signing with Gunilla Norris for her new poetry book “Call the Creatures.” The event is free, with registration required. To register or for more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 401-213-3901.
Nov. 4-13
“Lifted”
7:30 p.m.; WaterFire Arts Center, 475 Valley St., Providence.
Wilbury Theatre Group will present the drama “Lifted,” by Charlie Thurston and directed by Josh Short. The performances will be held outdoors, Thursday through Sunday. For tickets, visit thewilburygroup.org/lifted.
Nov. 4-Jan. 2
“A Christmas Carol”
Various times; Trinity Rep, 201 Washington St., Providence.
Trinity Rep will present “A Christmas Carol” by Charles Dickens, directed by Joe Wilson, Jr. For tickets or more information call 401-351-4242 or visit TrinityRep.com.
Friday, Nov. 5
Exhibit opening reception
5 to 8 p.m.; Artists' Cooperative Gallery of Westerly, 14 Railroad Ave., Westerly.
The Artists' Cooperative Gallery of Westerly will hold an opening reception for its exhibit, Small Treasures, Simple Pleasures, featuring locally-created art perfect for gift giving. The exhibit will be on display through Sunday, Nov. 28. The gallery is open Wednesday Thursday, and Sunday, 1 to 5 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information, call 401-5962221 or visit westerlyarts.com.
WARM Center fundraiser
5 p.m.; Windjammer Surf Bar, 321 Atlantic Ave., Misquamicut.
The WARM Center will host a fundraiser with music by Eight to the Bar, silent auction, raffles and food. Tickets are $35. For tickets or more information, visit warmcenter.org.
Laugh Your Tail Off fundraiser
5 p.m.; Westerly Yacht Club, 1 Watch Hill Road, Westerly.
Stand Up For Animals will host a comedy night fundraiser, Laugh Your Tail Off, with raffles, live auction and cash bar. For tickets or more information, visit standupforanimals.org.
Elvis & Orbison Show
7:30 p.m.; Courthouse Center for the Arts, 3481 Kingstown Road, West Kingston.
Courthouse Center of the Arts will host the Elvis & Orbison Show, a concert paying tribute to Elvis Presley and Roy Orbison. Tickets are $23. For tickets or more information, visit courthousearts.org or call 401-782-1018.
Rosanne Cash
8 p.m.; Garde Arts Center, 325 State St., New London.
Garde Arts Center will host a performance by singer/songwriter Rosanne Cash. For tickets or more information, visit gardearts.org or call 860-444-7373, ext. 1.
Nov. 5,6
"Mrs. Campbell! Mr. Shaw."
7:30 p.m.; Granite Theatre, 1 Granite St., Westerly.
Granite Theatre will host two performances of "Mrs. Campbell! Mr. Shaw." written by Sandra Laub. Tickets are $20. For tickets or more information, visit granitetheatre.com or call 401-596-2341.
Nov. 5-7
“The Mousetrap”
Various times; Babcock Hall Auditorium, 23 Highland Ave., Westerly.
Westerly High School Stage Dogs will present Agatha Christie's "The Mousetrap" on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 5, 6, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 7, at 1 p.m. Tickets are $3, $1 for students and seniors.
Nov. 5-13
“The Tempest”
Various times; Contemporary Theater Company, 327 Main St., Wakefield.
Contemporary Theater Company will present Shakespeare’s “The Tempest” outside on the patio. Performances will be held on Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and on Sunday at 5 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit contemporarytheatercompany.com.
Saturday, Nov. 6
Veterans Day Parade
9:30 a.m.; Downtown Westerly-Pawcatuck.
The Westerly-Pawcatuck Veterans Board of Control will celebrate Veterans Day with a parade beginning at the Pawcatuck World War Memorial and ending with a ceremony at the Westerly Armory on Railroad Avenue.
League of Women Voters tea
1 to 4 p.m.; Ocean House, 1 Bluff Ave., Watch Hill.
The League of Women Voters South County will hold a tea to commemorate the ratification of the 19th amendment. R.I. Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea will be the keynote speaker; Amy Grybowski will also speak. For more information, visit my.lwv.org/rhode-island/calendar.
Wine in the Woods
1:30 to 4 p.m.; Wahaneeta Preserve, 118 Moorehouse Road, Westerly.
The Westerly Land Trust, Tapped Apple Winery and Knead Doughnuts will host a happy hour hike, followed by a wine and cider tasting in the woods. Cost is $15 and free for land trust members. To register for the event, visit westerlylandtrust.org or email lbarber@westerlylandtrust.org.
Community Day
11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Crandall Field, 188 Main St., Ashaway.
The Ashaway Free Library will celebrate its 150th Anniversary with a Community Day featuring food trucks, games, face painting, crafts, live music and anniversary items for sale. Entrance to the event is free. For more information, visit facebook.com/ashawaylibrary.
Miss Lottie’s Café
8 p.m.; Norwich Arts Center’s Donald L. Oat Theater, 62 Broadway, Norwich.
Miss Lottie’s Café series will host a cabaret tribute to Dionne Warwick with a performance by Laura DelGado-Clemons. Tickets are $22, $20 for seniors/students and $18 for center members. For tickets or more information, visit norwicharts.org/events.
Tusk and the Breakers
8 p.m.; Garde Arts Center, 325 State St., New London.
Garde Arts Center will host a performance by Fleetwood Mac tribute band, Tusk and the Breakers. For tickets or more information, visit gardearts.org or call 860-444-7373, ext. 1.
Sunday, Nov. 7
The Armory Show
10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Westerly Armory, 41 Railroad Ave., Westerly.
The Westerly Armory will host its third annual Armory Show with vendors, antiques, handmade crafts and local authors. The snack bar will be open and the event benefits the Armory. Admission is free.
Ernie O'Malley, A life
La Grua Center, 32 Water St., Stonington.
The Stonington Free Library will host a talk about Ernie O’Malley, a towering combat figure of the IRA during the War of Independence and The Irish Civil War. The talk is free, with registration required. To register or for more information, call the Stonington Free Library at 860-535-0658.
Tuesday, Nov. 9
Stephen Kurczy author talk
6 p.m.; Savoy Bookshop & Café, 10 Canal St., Westerly.
Savoy Bookshop will host an author talk and Q&A with Stephen Kurczy for his book “The Quiet Zone.” The event is free, with registration required. To register or for more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 401-213-3901.
Thursday, Nov. 11
Thursday Hike
10 a.m.; Dr. John Champlin Glacier Park, Tom Harvey Road, Westerly.
The Westerly Land Trust will lead a hike in Dr. John Champlin Glacier Park. The hike is through wooded trails with gentle hills and some rocky sections with unique geological features. For more information, visit westerlylandtrust.org or contact hike leader Janice Fifer at 401-213-6479 or jhfifer@verizon.net.
Grey Sail anniversary celebration
Noon to 8 p.m.; Grey Sail Brewing Tap Room, 63 Canal St., Westerly.
Grey Sail Brewing will host a 10 year anniversary celebration with food trucks, live music and giveaways. Proceeds from the event will support Work Vessels for Veterans and active and retired members of the military will receive a free beer and discount. For more information, visit greysailbrewing.com/events.
Friday, Nov. 12
Exhibit opening
5 to 7 p.m.; La Grua Center, 32 Water St., Stonington.
La Grua Center will host an opening reception for the exhibit A Mix of Oil & Water featuring watercolor and oil/acrylic paintings by nine artists who studied with Marija McCarthy at the Washington Art Association. The exhibit will be on display through Jan. 2. The gallery is open Wednesday, Friday and Sunday, 1 to 4 p.m. and by appointment. For more information, call 860-535-2300 or visit lagruacenter.org.
The Pousette-Dart Band
7:30 p.m.; Courthouse Center for the Arts, 3481 Kingstown Road, West Kingston.
Courthouse Center of the Arts will host a performance by The Pousette-Dart Band, featuring folk rock singer/songwriter Jon Pousette-Dart Band. Tickets are $25. For tickets or more information, visit courthousearts.org or call 401-782-1018.
A Bronx Tale
8 p.m.; Garde Arts Center, 325 State St., New London.
Garde Arts Center will host A Bronx Tale, a one-man stage version of the movie and Broadway musical with Chazz Palminteri. For tickets or more information, visit gardearts.org or call 860-444-7373, ext. 1.
Nov. 12 -14
“A Multitude of Sins”
Various times; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
The United Theatre will present the comedy “A Multitude of Sins,” written by Anna Maria Trusky. Performances will be held on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m. The content is not suitable for children. For tickets or more information, visit unitedtheatre.org or call 401-388-8208
Saturday, Nov. 13
Bob Perlow’s Tales from Hollywood
7:30 p.m.; Granite Theatre, 1 Granite St., Westerly.
Granite Theatre will host Bob Perlow’s Tales from Hollywood show. Tickets are $20. For tickets or more information, visit granitetheatre.com or call 401-596-2341.
Music Matters: Chamber Duos from Leipzig
5 p.m.; La Grua Center, 32 Water St., Stonington.
La Grua Center’s Music Matters series will host a performance, Chamber Duos from Leipzig, featuring Margaret Ziemnicka, baroque violin and Elena Zamolodchikova, double harpsichord. Tickets are $20. For tickets or more information, visit lagruacenter.org.
Honoring the Veterans Powwow
10 a.m.; Mashantucket Pequot Museum, 110 Pequot Trail, Mashantucket.
The Mashantucket Pequot Museum will hold its annual Honoring the Veterans Powwow. The event will include performances, regalia and traditional music as approximately 100 dancers and drummers compete inside the Gathering Space. Event is included in museum admission. Admission for veterans and active-duty military is free of charge and includes a private luncheon at 10:30 a.m. in the museum’s Pequot Café restaurant. For more information, visit pequotmuseum.org/explore/events.
The George Michael Experience
8 p.m.; Courthouse Center for the Arts, 3481 Kingstown Road, West Kingston.
Courthouse Center of the Arts will host the tribute show, The George Michael Experience. Tickets are $35/45. For tickets or more information, visit courthousearts.org or call 401-782-1018.
Get the Led Out
8 p.m.; Garde Arts Center, 325 State St., New London.
Garde Arts Center will host a performance by Led Zeppelin tribute band, Get the Led Out. For tickets or more information, visit gardearts.org or call 860-444-7373, ext. 1.
Romantic Rachmaninoff
8 p.m.; Veterans Memorial Auditorium, 1 Avenue of the Arts, Providence.
The Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra, with Kensho Watanbe, conductor, and Natasha Paremski, piano, will perform works by Rachmaninoff, Price and Ravel. For tickets or more information, visit tickets.riphil.org.
Sunday, Nov. 14
Daryl Mosley in concert
6 p.m.; Central Baptist Church, 16 Elm St., Westerly.
Central Baptist Church will host a performance by Country and Bluegrass singer/songwriter Daryl Mosley. A free will offering will be taken at the performance. For more information, visit cbcwesterlyri.org/upcoming-events.
Poetry Reading
5 p.m.; Stonington Free Library, 20 High St., Stonington.
Margaret Gibson, Connecticut Poet Laureate, will give a poetry reading from her book, “The Glass Globe.” The event is free. For more information, visit stoningtonfreelibrary.org or call 860-535-0658.
Eliza Collins: Sex and The Older Girl
6 p.m.; Pump House Music Works, 1464 Kingstown Road, Peace Dale.
Wakefield resident Eliza Collins will presents her full-length, one-woman show, “Sex And The Older Girl” featuring stories by Collins and songs written by Collins and music director/producer, Eden Casteel. Tickets are $15. For tickets or more information, visit pumphousemusicworks.com/pumphousemusicworks.com.
Music at the Farm
2 p.m.; Grace Note Farm, 969 Jackson Schoolhouse Road, Pascoag.
Grace Note Farm will host a performance by Artists in Residence David Bernat, violin and Jiarong Li, piano, who will perform Handel, Beethoven, Messiaen, Britten, Debussy and Zill. Tickets are $30. Call 401-567-0354 for reservations.
