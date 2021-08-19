Thursday, Aug. 19
Drive in Movies
9 p.m.; Misquamicut Drive In, 316 Atlantic Ave., Westerly.
The Misquamicut Business Association Drive-In-Movies will screen "Princess Bride." Cost is $25 per car and tickets must be purchased in advance. For tickets or more information and schedule, visit mbadrivein.com.
Anna May in concert
6:30 p.m.; Mystic & Noank Library, 40 Library St., Mystic.
The Mystic & Noank Library will host a free concert featuring singer songwriter Anna May on the lawn as part of the 2021 Roode Summer Concert Series. In the event of inclement weather, the concert will take place indoors in the Spicer Reading Room, masks will be required, and attendance will be limited to the first 25 guests to arrive. For more information, visit mysticnoanklibrary. org or call 860-536-7721.
Aug. 19-Sept. 6
28th Annual Noank Summer Art Show
1 to 4 p.m.; Chester Latham Gallery, 105 Main St., Noank.
The annual Noank Art Show exhibit will be open through Sept. 2, on Wednesday through Sunday, from 1 to 4 p.m. An opening reception will be held for the exhibit will be held on Friday, July 12, from 5 to 7 p.m. A portion of sales of the artwork will support the Noank Historical Society.
Aug. 19-Sept. 5
“Mamma Mia!”
Various times; Theatre By the Sea, 364 Cards Pond Road, Matunuck.
Theatre By the Sea will present an encore production of “Mamma Mia!” directed and choreographed by Kevin P. Hill. For tickets, visit theatebythesea.com or call 401-782-8587.
Aug. 19-25
Patio Musical
Various times; Contemporary Theater Company, 327 Main St., Wakefield.
Contemporary Theatre Company will present Patio Musical, an improvised musical on the theater’s patio. Performances will be held on Thursday at 8 p.m., Friday at 9 p.m. and Wednesday at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20, $10 for Friday show. For tickets or more information, visit contemporarytheatercompany.com or call 401-218-0282.
Friday, Aug. 20
Arooj Aftab
8 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
The United Theatre will host a performance by Arooj Aftab of Sufi-mystical poetry combined with the spirit of independent rock. Tickets are $30. For tickets or more information, visit unitedtheatre.org.
Drive in Movies
9 p.m.; Misquamicut Drive In, 316 Atlantic Ave., Westerly.
The Misquamicut Business Association Drive-In-Movies will screen "Lost Boys." Cost is $25 per car and tickets must be purchased in advance. For tickets or more information and schedule, visit mbadrivein.com.
Evening in the Garden fundraiser
5 p.m.; Stonington Community Center, 27 Cutler St., Stonington.
The Stonington Garden Club will host “An Evening in the Garden,” fundraiser event in the Stonington Community Center’s Children’s Garden. The event will feature hors d’ouevres and wine along with a silent auction to raise funds for the club’s Community Grant Program. Tickets are $50 each. For more information or for tickets, visit stoningtongardenclub.org.
Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes, with John Cafferty and the Beaver Brown Band
7:30 p.m.; Providence Performing Arts Center, 220 Weybosset St., Providence.
Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes, with John Cafferty and the Beaver Brown Band will perform. Tickets are $25. For tickets, visit ppacri.org.
Aug. 20-Sept. 12
“Tea for Three”
Various times; Granite Theatre, 1 Granite St., Westerly.
Granite Theatre will present “Tea for Three” about the hopes, fears and loves of Lady Bird Johnson, Pat Nixon and Betty Ford, directed by Jude Pescatello. For tickets or more information, visit granitetheatre.com.
Aug. 20,21
Historic Walking Tour
5 p.m.; Lighthouse Museum, 7 Water St., Stonington.
The Stonington Historical Society offers one hour walking tours through Stonington Borough on Friday and Saturday. Guides will share stories of historic homes, sites, battles, the railroad and people of the village over the past 350 years. For more information, visit stoningtonhistory.org.
Aug. 20-22
Wooden Boat Show
9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Mystic Seaport Museum, 75 Greenmanville Ave., Mystic.
Mystic Seaport will host its 29th annual WoodenBoat Show featuring historic vessels and boats as well as demonstrations and workshops. There will be an Antique Marine Engine Exposition held concurrently on Saturday and Sunday. Museum admission provides access to both The WoodenBoat Show, the Antique Marine Engine Exposition and Mystic Seaport. For more information, visit mysticseaport.org.
Saturday, Aug. 21
Drive in Movies
9 p.m.; Misquamicut Drive In, 316 Atlantic Ave., Westerly.
The Misquamicut Business Association Drive-In-Movies will screen "Mamma Mia." Cost is $25 per car and tickets must be purchased in advance. For tickets or more information and schedule, visit mbadrivein.com.
Sarah Christine in concert
7 p.m.; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
Singer Sarah Christine will perform classics and ballads in the bandstand. The concert is free. For more information, visit westerlylibrary.org.
Sunday, Aug. 22
Regina Hansen author talk and Q&A
3 p.m.; Savoy Bookshop and Café, 10 Canal St., Westerly.
Savoy Bookshop & Café will host an author talk and Q&A with Regina Hansen for her debut young adult novel “The Coming Storm.” The event is free, with registration requested. To register or for more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 401-213-3901.
Drive in Movies
9 p.m.; Misquamicut Drive In, 316 Atlantic Ave., Westerly.
The Misquamicut Business Association Drive-In-Movies will screen "Dawn of the Dead." Cost is $25 per car and tickets must be purchased in advance. For tickets or more information and schedule, visit mbadrivein.com.
Salt Marsh Opera Music at the Lighthouse
6 p.m.; Lighthouse Museum, 7 Water St., Stonington.
Salt Marsh Opera will present Music at the Lighthouse, featuring Véronique Filloux and Jonathan Stinson. The evening will include opera arias and popular Broadway songs. Tickets are $12 in advance, $15 at the concert, and free for children under 14 years of age. To purchase tickets, call 860-535-0753 or visit Tom’s Newstand, 133 Water St., Stonington. For more information, visit saltmarshopera.org.
Tuesday, Aug. 24
Sunset Concert: Soulshot
6 p.m.; Watch Hill Village Green, Bay Street, Westerly.
The Watch Hill Sunset Concert series will host a performance by Soulshot. The concert is free. Raindate is the following Tuesday. Visit facebook.com/WatchHillSunsetConcerts for more information.
History of Norwich State Hospital
6 p.m.; La Grua Center, 32 Water St., Stonington.
The Stonington Historical Society will host a talk by local author and historian, Christine Rockledge-Phillips on the History of Norwich State Hospital. She will have copies of her book, “Images of America: Norwich State Hospital” for sale at the event. For more information, visit stoningtonhistory.org.
Wednesday, Aug. 25
Ocean House Summer Author Series
5 p.m.; Ocean House, 1 Bluff Ave., Watch Hill.
Bank Square Books and the Ocean House will host Deborah Goodrich Royce author of “Ruby Falls,” in conversation with Robin Kall, radio and podcast host of Reading With Robin. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased at oceanhouseevents.com. Each ticket will include a copy of the event book.
Drive in Movies
9 p.m.; Misquamicut Drive In, 316 Atlantic Ave., Westerly.
The Misquamicut Business Association Drive-In-Movies will screen "Dead Ahead," with performance by Green Tea. Cost is $35 per car and tickets must be purchased in advance. For tickets or more information and schedule, visit mbadrivein.com.
Thursday, Aug. 26
Friends of the Library Pop-Up Book Sale
10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
The Friends of the Westerly Library will hold a Pop-Up Book Sale on the esplanade of Wilcox Park. Cash or check only accepted.
Drive in Movies
9 p.m.; Misquamicut Drive In, 316 Atlantic Ave., Westerly.
The Misquamicut Business Association Drive-In-Movies will screen "Dirty Dancing." Cost is $25 per car and tickets must be purchased in advance. For tickets or more information and schedule, visit mbadrivein.com.
Jonathan Taplin talk
6 p.m.; La Grua Center, 32 Water St., Stonington.
La Grua Center, with the James Merrill House, will host a talk by Jonathan Taplin, who will discuss his memoir, “The Magic Years: Scenes from a Rock-and-Roll Life.” Copies of the book will be available for signing and sale by Bank Square Books. The event is free, with registration required. To register or for more information, visit lagruacenter.org.
The Pousette-Dart Band
7:30 p.m.; Courthouse Center for the Arts, 3481 Kingstown Road, West Kingston.
Courthouse Center for the Arts will host a concert with The Pousette-Dart Band. Tickets are $25. For tickets or more information, visit courthousearts.org or call 401-782-1018.
Aug. 26-29
Waiting for Godot
6:30 p.m.; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
Stage Door Theater will present a live stage reading of "Waiting for Godot" by Samuel Beckett, directed by Westerly native Eugene Celico.
Friday, Aug. 27
Drive in Movies
9 p.m.; Misquamicut Drive In, 316 Atlantic Ave., Westerly.
The Misquamicut Business Association Drive-In-Movies will screen "Pulp Fiction." Cost is $25 per car and tickets must be purchased in advance. For tickets or more information and schedule, visit mbadrivein.com.
The Ballroom Thieves
7:30 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
The United Theatre will host a performance by Indie folk-rock trio, The Ballroom Thieves, featuring Calin “Callie” Peters, vocals, cell and bass; Martin Earley, vocals and guitar; and Devin Mauch, vocals and percussion. Tickets are $25. For tickets or more information, visit unitedtheatre.org.
Aug. 27,28
Historic Walking Tour
5 p.m.; Lighthouse Museum, 7 Water St., Stonington.
The Stonington Historical Society offers one hour walking tours through Stonington Borough on Friday and Saturday. Guides will share stories of historic homes, sites, battles, the railroad and people of the village over the past 350 years. For more information, visit stoningtonhistory.org.
Saturday, Aug. 28
Wilcox Park Flowers & Trees tours
10 to 11:30 a.m.; Westerly Library & Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
University of Rhode Island Master Gardeners will lead a free one loop tour of Wilcox Park’s native trees, shrubs and gardens beginning and ending at the Esplanade outside the Westerly Library. For more information, visit westerlylibrary.org.
Billy Gilman & the Ragged Impresarios
9 p.m.; Misquamicut Drive In, 316 Atlantic Ave., Westerly.
The Misquamicut Business Association will host Billy Gilman and the Ragged Impresarios. Cost is $50 or $55 per car and tickets must be purchased in advance. For tickets or more information and schedule, visit mbadrivein.com.
Betsy Brenner book signing
2 to 4 p.m.; Savoy Bookshop and Café, 10 Canal St., Westerly.
Savoy Bookshop & Café will host a book signing with author Betsy Brenner for “The Longest Match.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 401-213-3901.
Rosa Mestre & Friends
6:30 p.m.; Mystic Seaport Museum, 75 Greenmanville Ave., Mystic.
Mystic Seaport Museum will host a performance by Rosa Mestre & Friends as part of the Arts on the Quad series. Attendees may bring picnics or purchase food at Rustic Streats and Short Rib Café food truck. Grey Sail Brewing will have samples and beer for purchase. The event is free with a suggested donation of $10. In the event of rain, the performance will be held in a covered location. For more information, visit mysticseaport.org.
The Troublemakers
8 p.m.; Courthouse Center for the Arts, 3481 Kingstown Road, West Kingston.
Courthouse Center for the Arts will host a concert with Allman Brothers tribute band, The Troublemakers. Tickets are $21. For tickets or more information, visit courthousearts.org or call 401-782-1018.
Sunday, Aug. 29
Drive in Movies
9 p.m.; Misquamicut Drive In, 316 Atlantic Ave., Westerly.
The Misquamicut Business Association Drive-In-Movies will screen "Jurassic Park." Cost is $25 per car and tickets must be purchased in advance. For tickets or more information and schedule, visit mbadrivein.com.
Art benefit sale
1 to 6 p.m.; Wheeler Library, 101 Main St., North Stonington.
An art benefit will be held with works of art by local artists, including Marlies Parent, Jeanne Roark Tillinghast, Mark Starr and many others, on display and for sale, with proceeds to benefit a local resident battling Hodgkin's Lymphoma. For more information, visit wheelerlibrary.org.
Abi Cushman book signing
1 to 3 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St. Mystic.
Bank Square Books will host a book signing with children’s author Abi Cushman for “Animals Go Vroom.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 401-213-3901.
Chachi Carvalho and The International Players
5 p.m.; Roger Williams Park bandstand, 1000 Elmwood Ave., Providence.
Firstworks Live’s Roger Williams Park free summer concert series will host a performance by hip-hop artists Chachi Carvalho and The International Players. For more information, visit first-works.org.
R.I. Folk Festival
Noon to 6 p.m.; Rose Larisa Park, 701 Bullocks Point Ave., East Providence.
The Rhode Island Folk Festival will host folk performers on three stages, including Dan Blakeslee, Dan Lilley & The Keepers and Kim Moberg. The event is free and will be held outside in the park. Attendees can bring blankets or chairs and a picnic. Food trucks will be at the park. For more information and schedule of performances, visit rhodeislandfolkfestival.com.
