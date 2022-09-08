Thursday, Sept. 8
John Wood Sweet author talk
6 p.m. Saltwater Farm Vineyard, 349 Elm St., Stonington.
The Stonington Historical Society will host an author talk with John Wood Sweet, for his book “The Sewing Girl’s Tale.” The book tells the story of America’s first criminal rape trial held in 1793 in New York City. The program is free and open to the public. Wine will be available for purchase at the event. For more information, visit stoningtonhistory.org.
Sept. 8-11
“Kinky Boots”
Various times; Theatre By The Sea, 364 Cards Pond Road, Wakefield.
Theatre By The Sea will present the Tony Award winning musical “Kinky Boots.” Performances are scheduled for Tuesday through Saturday at 8 p.m., and Thursdays at 2 p.m., Saturdays at 3 p.m. and Sundays at 5 p.m. For tickets, visit theatrebythesea.com or call 866-811-4111 or 401-782-8587.
Friday, Sept. 9
Hey Nineteen
8 p.m.; Misquamicut Drive-In, 316 Atlantic Ave., Misquamicut.
The Steely Dan tribute band, Hey Nineteen, will perform at the Misquamicut Drive-In. Tickets are $25 to $45 per person. For tickets or more information, visit mbadrivein.com.
Opening Reception
5 to 7 p.m.; La Grua Center, 32 Water St., Stonington.
La Grua Center will host an opening reception for an exhibit, Celebrating Our Region’s Hispanic Artists, featuring work by artists from Expressiones and the Hispanic Alliance. The show will be on display through October. There is a suggested donation of $5. For more information, visit lagruacenter.org.
Stargazing Nights
6:30 to 11 p.m.; Frosty Drew Observatory, 61 Park Lane, Charlestown.
Frosty Drew Observatory host stargazing nights on Fridays. The observatory’s astronomers will be on hand with telescopes to view the night sky. There is a $5 suggested donation. Visit frostydrew.org for more information.
Sept. 9-24
“The Importance of Being Earnest”
Various times; Granite Theatre, 1 Granite St., Westerly.
Granite Theatre will present Oscar Wilde’s comedy "The Importance of Being Earnest." Performances will be held Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m., with an additional performance on Thursday, Sept. 22, at 7:30 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit granitetheatre.org or call 401-596-2341.
Sept. 9-11
Connecticut Maritime Heritage Festival
Various times; Various locations, New London.
The Connecticut Maritime Heritage Festival will celebrate the sea with a gathering of vessels of all types, including the U.S. Coast Guard and Navy vessels and the Amistad. There will be tours of ships and fishing vessels, a fishing clinic, music and food trucks. On Saturday at 2 p.m., a Mermaids and Sea Monsters Parade will march down Bank Street, ending at City Pier. On Sunday, a 9/11 memorial will be held at 8:30 a.m. led by the Navy and Coast Guard. For a full schedule of activities, visit ctmaritimefest.com.
Saturday, Sept. 10
Wilcox Park Native Flowers and Trees tour
10 a.m.; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
University of Rhode Island Master Gardeners will lead a free tour of Wilcox Park beginning and ending at the Esplanade outside the Westerly Library. For more information, visit westerlylibrary.org.
Paddle Ball Gala
6 to 10 p.m.; Stonington Community Center, 28 Cutler St., Stonington.
The Stonington Community Center will host The Paddle Ball gala, a casual tented fundraiser on the COMO paddle courts. The event will feature a paddle pro exhibition match, music and dancing, a silent auction, libations, and food from Dog Watch Café. For tickets or more information, visit thecomo.org/the-paddle-ball or contact Kathy Adami at k.adami@thecomo.org or 860-535-2476.
Debbi Michiko Florence book launch
3 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic.
Bank Square Books will host a book launch for Debbi Michiko Florence’s new book “Sweet and Sour.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
Calamari Festival
Noon to 6 p.m.; Veteran Park, Ocean Road, Narragansett.
The Narragansett Chamber of Commerce 6th annual Calamari Festival will feature live music, a beer garden, seaside shopping and access to a selection of food trucks. Tickets including a sampling of calamari appetizers are $30; $15 for general admission; and free for children age 12 and under. For tickets or more information, visit narragansettcoc.com.
Polka Fest
6:30 to 10 p.m.; Hygienic Art Park, 79 Bank St., New London.
Hygienic Art will host a Polka Fest featuring music from the Grammy-nominated band, Dennis Polisky & Maestro’s Men and authentic Polish food. Cost is $15 in advance, $20 at the door. For more information, visit hygienic.org.
Sunday, Sept. 11
9/11 Memorial
8 a.m.; Josh Piver Bench, 1 Water St., Stonington.
The Rotary Club of the Stoningtons will hold its annual memorial for Josh Piver and all victims of 9/11. The group will sing “Let There Be Peace on Earth,” place a flower bouquet, and share words of support. For more information, visit facebook.com/havingfuninservice.
The Life and Legacy of Samson Occom
5 p.m.; Stonington Free Library, 20 High St., Stonington.
The Stonington Free Library will host a talk by Tom Couser on The Life and Legacy of Samson Occom, the first Native American to be ordained as a Protestant clergyman and considered to be the father of Native American literature. For more information, visit stoningtonfreelibrary.org or call 860-535-0658.
Music at the Farm
2 p.m.; Grace Note Farm, 969 Jackson Schoolhouse Road, Pascoag.
Grace Note Farm will host a concert with cellist Yunwen Chen and pianist Xiyu Deng who will perform works by Beethoven and Bach. Tickets are $30. Call 401-567-0354 for reservations.
Sept. 11-18
"Tina –The Tina Turner Musical"
Various times; Providence Performing Arts Center, 220 Weybosset St., Providence.
The Providence Performing Arts Center will present the Broadway musical "Tina – The Tina Turner Musical," about Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Tina Turner. For tickets or more information, visit ppacri.org or call 401-421-2787.
Monday, Sept. 12
Poetry Salon
5 to 7 p.m.; Savoy Bookshop and Café, 10 Canal St., Westerly.
Lisa Starr will host a monthly poetry salon. For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 401-213-3901.
Wednesday, Sept. 14
Regional History Fair
5:30 to 7:30 p.m.; Westerly Library, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
The Westerly Historical Society will host a fair showcasing the numerous historical societies and museums in the region. Attendees will be able meet members of these various organizations while learning about membership opportunities and viewing some of their favorite treasured artifacts. For more information, visit westerlylibrary.org rap799@yahoo.com
Thursday, Sept. 15
“People Like Us” screening and discussion
5 p.m.; Stonington Free Library, 20 High St., Stonington.
The Stonington Free Library and Stonington Community Center will present a screening of “People Like Us,” a one-act play about a multi-cultural workplace, to be followed by a discussion facilitated by Artreach. For more information, visit stoningtonfreelibrary.org.
Susanne Davis book launch
6 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic.
Bank Square Books will host a book launch for Susanne Davis’ new book “Gravity Hill.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman
7 p.m.; Palmer Auditorium, Connecticut College, 270 Mohegan Ave., New London.
Connecticut College will host a talk by U.S. Army Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman who will share his perspective on the Russia-Ukraine war. The event is free. For more information, visit conncoll.edu.
Sept. 15-18
“Peer Gynt”
7 p.m.; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
Flock Theatre will present a production of “Peer Gynt” by Henrik Ibsen in Wilcox Park. The performance is free. Attendees should bring blankets and chairs for seating. For more information, visit westerlylibrary.org.
Newport International Boat Show
Various times; Newport Yachting Center Marina, Newport.
The 51st annual Newport International Boat Show will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday to Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. There will be 14 acres of exhibitors, dealers and manufacturers with powerboats and sailboats along with marine equipment and accessories on display. For tickets or more information, visit newportboatshow.com.
Friday, Sept. 16
Opening Reception
6 to 8 p.m.; Tapped Apple, 37 High St., Westerly.
An opening reception will be held for an exhibit of artwork by Trisha Grabel, including landscapes, still lifes, abstracts and florals. The exhibit will be on display through Oct. 20. For more information, visit tappedapple.com or call 401-637-4946.
Concert on the Green: James Harris
6 p.m.; La Grua Center green, 32 Water St., Stonington.
La Grua Center’s Concert on the Green series will host a performance by the guitarist and vocalist James Harris. The concert is free, with registration required. Visit lagruacenter.org call 860-535-2300 to register or for more information.
Friday Night Folk: Lucas Neil
7:30 p.m.; Unity Hall, All Souls UU, 19 Jay St., New London.
Friday Night Folk will host a performance by Lucas Neil. Tickets are $20 at the door, $17 in advance and $10 for students and active military with ID. For tickets or more information, call 860-443-0316 or visit fridaynightfolk.org.
Sept. 16-18
FallFest
Various times; Misquamicut State Beach, 257 Atlantic Ave., Misquamicut.
The Misquamicut FallFest will feature rides and games from Rockwell Amusements, a food truck rodeo, a beer and wine garden, a car show and live music, including Jeff Slate and Friends on Friday and One Swift Kick on Saturday. The festival will be open Friday, 5 to 11 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, visit misquamicutfestival.org.
Saturday, Sept. 17
Art Walk
10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Stonington Borough, Water Street, Stonington.
The Art Walk will feature local artists displaying their works of art outside the shops and restaurants in the Borough. There will be food vendors and live jazz, classical and blues music along Water Street. The event is free. For more information, visit stoningtonboroughct.com/art-walk.
Sarah Branson book signing
1 to 3 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic.
Bank Square Books will host a book signing with author Sara Branson for her book “A Merry Life.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
Trilogy concert
7:30 p.m.; Sapinsley Hall, Rhode Island College, 600 Mt. Pleasant St., Providence.
Judith Lynn Stillman & Friends Distinguished Artist Series will kick off its 2022-23 season with Trilogy, a chamber music concert featuring Grammy Award-winners Charles Dimmick, violin, and Rachel Braude, flute, along with Honored Artist of The American Prize, Judith Lynn Stillman, piano. Admission is free.
Sunday, Sept. 18
Brady Knight book signing
2 to 4 p.m.; Savoy Bookshop and Café, 10 Canal St., Westerly.
Savoy Bookshop will host a book signing with author Brady Knight for the book “Creating for the Future.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 401-213-3901.
