Thursday, Sept. 7
Friends of the Library Pop-Up Book Sale
10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
The Friends of the Westerly Library will hold its final Pop-Up Book Sale on the esplanade of Wilcox Park for the season. Cash or check only accepted. For more information, visit westerlylibrary.org.
Speaker Series: The Life and Times of Oliver Hazard Perry
7 p.m.; South Kingstown High School, 215 Columbia St., Wakefield.
The Town of South Kingstown 300th Anniversary Speaker Series will host a talk by Evan Wilson on the Life and Times of Oliver Hazard Perry. The lecture is free; refreshments provided. For more information, visit southkingstownri.com/sk300.
The Life of Lt. Col. William Ledyard
6:30 p.m.; Bill Memorial Library, 240 Monument St., Groton.
Writer John Steward will give a talk on Lt. Col. William Ledyard who died in the Battle of Groton Heights in 1781. The program is free with registration required. To register or for more information, call 860-445-0392.
Sept. 7-10
“Jersey Boys”
Various times; Theatre by the Sea, 364 Cards Pond Road, Matunuck.
Theatre by the Sea will present “Jersey Boys.” Performances are scheduled for Tuesday through Saturday at 8 p.m., with matinees on Thursdays at 2 p.m., Saturdays at 3 p.m. and Sundays at 5 p.m. For tickets, visit theatrebythesea.com or call 866-811-4111.
Sept. 7-24
“Romeo & Juliet”
Various times; Burbage Theatre Company, 59 Blackstone Ave., Pawtucket.
Burbage Theatre Company will present Shakespeare’s “Romeo & Juliet” directed by Jeff Church. For tickets or more information, visit burbagetheatre.org.
Sept. 7-24
“Don’t Dress for Dinner”
Various times; Arctic Playhouse, 1249 Main St., West Warwick.
The Arctic Playhouse will present comedy “Don’t Dress for Dinner,” written by Marc Camoletti and Robin Hawdon and directed by Rose Racine. Performances will be held on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit thearcticplayhouse.com.
Sept. 7-Oct. 1
"Topdog/Underdog"
Various times; Gamm Theatre, 1245 Jefferson Blvd., Warwick.
Gamm Theatre will present the drama "Topdog/Underdog" by Suzan-Lori Parks. Performances will be held on Wednesday to Saturday at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit gammtheatre.org.
Sept. 7-Nov. 12
“The Good John Proctor”
Various times; Trinity Rep, 201 Washington St., Providence.
Trinity Rep will present the drama “The Good John Proctor” by Talene Monahon and directed by Kimberly Senior. For tickets or more information call 401-351-4242 or visit TrinityRep.com.
Friday, Sept. 8
Speakeasy Choir
7 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
The Chorus of Westerly’s Speakeasy Choir brings together a one-night choir to learn a song with harmonies and perform it at the end of the evening with the United House Band. This month’s song will be “September” by Earth, Wind & Fire. Tickets are $20. For more information, visit unitedtheatre.org or chorusofwesterly.org.
Drive-In Movies
9 p.m.; Wuskenau Town Beach Pondside Lot, 316 Atlantic Ave., Misquamicut.
The Misquamicut Business Association Drive-In-Movies will screen “Mamma Mia.” Cost is $25 per car. For more information and schedule, visit Misquamicut.org.
Exhibit opening reception
5 to 7 p.m.; La Grua Center, 32 Water St., Stonington.
An opening reception will be held for an exhibit of works by Samson Tonton, a Haitian-American artist. There is a suggested donation of $5. The exhibit will be on display through the end of October. Gallery hours are Sunday, Wednesday, and Friday, from 1 to 4 p.m. For more information, visit lagruacenter.org or call 860-535-2300.
Chris Jason
7:30 p.m.; Courthouse Center for the Arts, 3481 Kingstown Road, West Kingston.
The Courthouse Center for the Arts will host a performance by Sinatra stylist Chris Jason. For tickets or more information, visit courthousearts.org or call 401-782-1018.
Sept. 8-10
Taste of Mystic
Various times; Olde Mistick Village, 27 Coogan Blvd., Mystic.
Taste of Mystic will feature a variety of food from local restaurants and vendors, a beer garden, and live music. The event will run from 5 to 10 p.m. on Friday; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday; and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. For a schedule of performers and participating restaurants, visit oldemistickvillage.com.
Saturday, Sept. 9
Native Flowers and Trees tour
10 a.m.; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
University of Rhode Island Master Gardeners will lead a free tour of Wilcox Park beginning and ending at the Esplanade outside the Westerly Library. For more information, visit westerlylibrary.org.
Drive-In Movies
9 p.m.; Wuskenau Town Beach Pondside Lot, 316 Atlantic Ave., Misquamicut.
The Misquamicut Business Association Drive-In-Movies will screen “Friday the 13th.” Cost is $25 per car. For more information and schedule, visit Misquamicut.org.
Applumpkin Fall Festival
10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Ninigret Park, 5 Park Lane, Charlestown.
The Applumpkin Fall Festival will feature food trucks, beer tent, craft/artisan vendors, fall themed games, activities, and costume contests. Tickets are $5; free for children age 12 and under. For more information, visit applumpkin.com.
Dye House Day open house
11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Stephen Main Homestead, 1 Wyassup Road, North Stonington.
An open house to celebrate Dye House Day and the new Spinning Wheel Dye Garden will be held at North Stonington’s Historical Society. The event will feature Indigo demonstrations, crafts and activities. The gardens will be open for touring also. The event is free. For more information, visit northstoningtonhistorical.org.
Juana Martinez-Neal storytime
11 a.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic.
Bank Square Books will host a storytime with Juana Martinez-Neal, author of “Alma and How She Got Her Name.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
Trifecta Music, Arts and Culture Festival
Noon to 11 p.m.; Saugatucket Park, High Street, Wakefield.
A free festival will be held with open studio tours, art and food from noon to 6 p.m.; and local bands, including Dudemanbro, Guess Method and Rory O’Neill, drinks and food, from 6 to 11 p.m. For more information, visit southkingstownri.com/1087/300th-Anniversary.
Workin’ for a Livin’
8 p.m.; Courthouse Center for the Arts, 3481 Kingstown Road, West Kingston.
The Courthouse Center for the Arts will host a performance by Huey Lewis and the News tribute band Workin’ for a Livin’. For tickets or more information, visit courthousearts.org or call 401-782-1018.
Burning of Benedict Arnold Festival
7:30 p.m.; Bank Street, New London.
Flock Theatre, accompanied by the Colchester Continentals Fife & Drum Corp, will march an effigy of Benedict Arnold from Shaw Mansion, down Bank Street, to be burned at New London’s pier at Waterfront Park. New London Mayor Michael Passero will have the honor of lighting the effigy. For more information, visit flocktheatre.org/arnold2023.
Sept. 9-10
Connecticut Maritime Heritage Festival
Various times; Various locations, New London.
The Connecticut Maritime Heritage Festival will celebrate the sea with a gathering of vessels of all types, including the U.S. Coast Guard and Navy vessels, including the USCGC Eagle. There will be tours of ships and fishing vessels, a fishing clinic, live music, and food trucks. On Saturday at noon, a Mermaids and Sea Monsters Parade will march down Bank Street, ending at City Pier. On Sunday, there will be maritime skills challenge and helicopter search and rescue demonstration. For a full schedule of activities, visit ctmaritimefest.com.
Sept. 9-16
“Funny Girl”
Various times; Providence Performing Arts Center, 220 Weybosset St., Providence.
Providence Performing Arts Center will host the Broadway musical “Funny Girl,” with Melissa Manchester as Mrs. Brice and directed by Michael Mayer. For tickets or more information, visit ppacri.org or call 401-421-2787.
Sunday, Sept. 10
Art and architecture of Rome talk
5 p.m.; Stonington Free Library, 20 High St., Stonington.
Joseph Alchermes will give a talk on the art and architecture in Rome, ranging from well-known to rarely visited sites. The talk is free. For more information, visit stoningtonfreelibrary.org or call 860-535-0658.
Poppi’s Planet
11:30 a.m.; Wheeler Library, 101 Main St., North Stonington.
Wheeler Library will host an interactive performance by Poppi’s Planet with music, dance, and a puppet show. For more information, visit wheelerlibrary.org or call 860-535-0383.
Maria Muldaur
2:30 p.m.; Courthouse Center for the Arts, 3481 Kingstown Road, West Kingston.
The Courthouse Center for the Arts will host a performance by Grammy nominated singer Maria Muldaur. For tickets or more information, visit courthousearts.org or call 401-782-1018.
Wednesday, Sept. 13
Voices of Westerly
7 p.m., The United, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
“Voices of Westerly is a monthly conversation series moderated by artistic director Tony Nunes. The event is free. For more information, visit unitedtheatre.org.
Hiking the Appalachian Trail
6 p.m.; Cross’ Mills Library, 4417 Old Post Road, Charlestown.
Elise Hedglen will give a talk on Hiking the Appalachian Trail. The talk is free. For more information, visit crossmills.org or call 401-364-6211.
Chris O’Leary Band
7:30 p.m.; Norwich Arts Center, 62 Broadway, Norwich.
Norwich Arts Center Blues on Broad series will host a performance by the Chris O’Leary Band. Along with vocalist Chris O’Leary, the band includes Chris Vitarello, guitar; Brooks Milgate, keyboard; and Liviu Pop, drums. Tickets are $25; $23 for military/student/seniors and $20 for members. For tickets or more information, visit norwicharts.org or call 860-887-2789.
Thursday, Sept. 14
“Why Newspapers Still Matter”
6 p.m.; The United, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
The Literacy Volunteers of Washington County will present a talk on “Why Newspapers Still Matter at a Time of Hype, Hate & Social Media Dominance” with Walter Robinson of the Boston Globe, and Pamela Constable of the Washington Post. For tickets or more information, visit literacywashingtoncounty.org/events or call 401-596-9411.
Langdon Hammer talk
5 p.m.; Woolworth Library, 40 Palmer St., Stonington.
The James Merrill House will host a talk by Langdon Hammer on how and why James Merrill and David Jackson made their home in Stonington and what their life was like in the town. The talk is free. For more information, visit stoningtonhistory.org/events.
Friday, Sept. 15
Japanese Ikejime talk & tasting
7 p.m., The United, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
The United will host a panel discussion on the Japanese technique of Ikejime fish preparation, including a demonstration on how to perform the technique and a tasting. Tickets are $20. For tickets or more information, visit unitedtheatre.org.
Military Writers Society Author panel
6 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic.
Bank Square Books will host a author panel and signing with the Military Writers Society of America, moderated by Ruth Crocker. For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
Sept. 15-17
FallFest
Various times; Misquamicut State Beach, 257 Atlantic Ave., Misquamicut.
The Misquamicut FallFest will feature rides and games from Rockwell Amusements, a food truck rodeo, a beer and wine garden, a car show and live music, including Ambrosia on Friday and Mac McAnally on Saturday. The festival will be open Friday, 5 to 11 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, visit misquamicutfestival.org.
Sept. 15-30
“Nunsense”
Various times; Granite Theatre, 1 Granite St., Westerly.
The Granite Theatre will present the musical comedy “Nunsense,” by Dan Goggin. Performances will be held on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.; and Sundays at 2 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit granitetheatre.org or call 401-596-2341.
Saturday, Sept. 16
Treasures From the Past auction
1 p.m.; Babcock-Smith House Museum, 124 Granite St., Westerly.
The Babcock-Smith House Museum will hold an auction on the lawn of treasures, including antiques, primitives, and country pieces, with Bob Ward, auctioneer. Doors open at 1 p.m. for preview; auction begins at 2 p.m. Visit auctionzip.com #3745 for preview of items. Raindate is Sunday, Sept. 17. Visit babcocksmithhouse.org for more information.
Art Walk
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Stonington Borough, Water Street, Stonington.
The Art Walk will feature local artists displaying their works of art outside the shops and restaurants in the Borough. There will be food vendors and live folk, classical and alternative music along Water Street. The event is free. For more information, visit stoningtonboroughct.com/art-walk.
Pianist Ivan Gusev
5 p.m.; La Grua Center, 32 Water St., Stonington.
La Grua Center’s Music Matters Series will host a performance by pianist Ivan Gusev. The performance will include 10 preludes of Rachmaninoff's Op. 2 on the center’s fully restored 1886 Chickering, a Romantic-era concert grand piano. Tickets $20 in advance; $25 at the door. For tickets or more information, visit lagruacenter.org.
Winsome Bingham storytime
2 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic.
Bank Square Books will host a storytime with Winsome Bingham, author of “The Walk: A Stroll to the Poll.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
Calamari Festival
11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Veteran Park, Ocean Road, Narragansett.
The Narragansett Chamber of Commerce 7th annual Calamari Festival will feature music from Airplay, a beer garden, seaside shopping and access to a selection of food trucks. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door; free for children age 12 and under. For tickets or more information, visit narragansettcoc.com.
