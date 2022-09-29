Thursday, Sept. 29
Gage Greenwood author event
6 p.m.; Ashaway Free Library, 15 Knight St., Ashaway.
Ashaway Free Library will host a talk by local author Gage Greenwood about his book “Winter’s Myths.” The event is free. For more information, visit facebook.com/ashawaylibrary or call 401-377-2770.
Blues Traveler
5:30 p.m.; Jonathan Edwards Winery, 74 Chester Maine Road, North Stonington.
Jonathan Edwards Winery will host a performance by Blues Traveler, with opener Chance Emerson. Tickets are $85. For tickets or more information, visit jedwardswinery.com.
Portersville & Greenmanville: Art & Culture in the 1990s
6 to 8 p.m.; Mystic River Park, 12 Cottrell St., Mystic.
Mystic & Noank Library will host a presentation on the history, arts, and culture of Mystic during the 1990s featuring the local artists, writers, and musicians who were there including Matthew Tarbox, Arden Levine, Michelle Gemma, Stephen Chupaska, and Djshecky.
Sept. 29 to Oct. 16
"Social Security"
Various times; Arctic Playhouse, 1249 Main St., West Warwick.
Arctic Playhouse will present the Broadway comedy, "Social Security," written by Andrew Bergman and directed by Tony Annicone. For tickets or more information, visit thearcticplayhouse.com or call 401-573-3443.
Sept. 29-Nov.6
“The Inheritance, Parts One and Two”
Various times; Trinity Rep, 201 Washington St., Providence.
Trinity Rep will present “The “The Inheritance, Parts One and Two,” by Matthew López, inspired by E.M. Forster “Howards End” and directed by Joe Wilson, Jr. For tickets or more information call 401-351-4242 or visit TrinityRep.com.
Sept. 29-Oct. 9
“Describe the Night”
Various times; The Gamm Theatre, 1245 Jefferson Blvd., Warwick.
The Gamm Theatre will present Rajiv Joseph’s “Describe the Night,” directed by Tony Estrella. Performances will be held at 7:30 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, and at 2 p.m. on Sunday. For tickets or more information, visit gammtheatre.org or call 401-723-4266.
Friday, Sept. 30
Kent Tritle organ recital
7:30 p.m.; Christ Church, 7 Elm St., Westerly.
The Christ Church Arts commission will host an organ recital with Kent Tritle. Tritle is the director of cathedral music at the Cathedral of St. John the Devine in New York City. Admission is free; reception following the recital. For more information, visit christchurchwesterly.org or call 401-596-0197.
Friends at 50 Gala
6 to 10 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
The Friends of the Westerly Library will host a gala celebrating its 50th anniversary. The event will include literary themed food and cocktails, music by John Fazio Jr., and silent and live auctions. For tickets or more information, visit friendsofwesterlylibrary.org/friends-at-50-gala.
Jonnycake Center Hangar Party
6 to 10 p.m.; Dooney Aviation, 63 Tom Harvey Road, Westerly.
The Jonnycake Center of Westerly will hold a ‘Night at the Movies’ themed Hangar Party featuring food, drinks, and dancing to music from Sugar. Costumes are encouraged. Tickets are $30 advance, $40 at the door. Proceeds benefit Jonnycake Center of Westerly food pantry and social services programs. For tickets or more information, visit jonnycake.org/events.
Dinner cabaret with Marion Markham
7 p.m.; Ocean House, 1 Bluff Ave., Watch Hill.
The Ocean House will host a dinner cabaret with Marion Markham and her band, Michael Campbell on piano, Gary Boigon on sax, Dave Daddario on bass and Randy Cloutier on drums. Tickets are $100 and include a buffet dinner and the performance. For tickets or more information, visit oceanhouseevents.com.
Music Matters: New England Folk Quartet
5 p.m.; La Grua Center, 32 Water St., Stonington.
La Grua Center’s Music Matters series will host a performance by the New England Folk Quartet singing old tunes and ballads from Ireland and North America. The group includes Shannon Heaton, Becky Tracy, Matt Heaton, and Keith Murphy. Tickets are $20 in advance; $25 at the door. For tickets or more information, visit lagruacenter.org.
Stargazing Nights
6:30 to 11 p.m.; Frosty Drew Observatory, 61 Park Lane, Charlestown.
Frosty Drew Observatory host stargazing nights on Fridays. The observatory’s astronomers will be on hand with telescopes to view the night sky. There is a $5 suggested donation. Visit frostydrew.org for more information.
Pirates! Against All Flags
6:30 p.m.; Wheeler Library, 101 Main St., North Stonington.
The North Stonington Historical Society and Wheeler Library will host a talk by Neal Kirk on the golden age of pirates in New England, from 1680 to 1720. He will display original and reproduction artifacts from the era. For more information, visit wheelerlibrary.org or call 860-535-0383.
Evening of Poetry
6 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic.
Bank Square Books will host an evening of poetry with authors Joan Kwon Glass, Emily Hockaday and Arden Levine. For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
Sept. 30-Oct. 16
"Silhouette of a Silhouette"
Various times; Wilbury Theatre, 475 Valley St., Providence.
Wilbury Theatre Group will present the drama “"Silhouette of a Silhouette",” by Rose Weaver and directed by Don Mays. The performances will be Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m. For tickets, visit thewilburygroup.org.
Saturday, Oct. 1
Buddy: One Last Night
8 p.m.; Granite Theatre, 1 Granite St., Westerly.
The Granite Theatre will host a performance by Nick Albanese, Buddy: One Last Night, a one-man show about the late Buddy Cianci. Tickets are $20. For tickets or more information, visit granitetheatre.org or call 401-596-2341.
Guy Fawkes Bonfire Night
7 p.m.; Windjammer Surf Bar, 321 Atlantic Ave., Misquamicut.
The 25th annual Guy Fawkes Bonfire Night will feature a performance by the Misquamicut Players and the entertainment from the King Crimson’s Jesters, Westerly Morris Men and Kentish Guards. The event is free with reserved seating available. Visit guyfawkesusa.com for more information.
Jeff Belanger talk
2 p.m.; Ashaway Free Library, 15 Knight St., Ashaway.
Ashaway Free Library will host a talk by the Emmy nominated host of the New England Legend series on PBS. He will talk about exploring urban legends. The event is free. Registration is required. To register, email ashawayfreelibrary@gmail.com or call 401-377-2770.
Soup-a-thon
4:30 to 6:30 p.m.; United Church of Stonington, 67 Main St., Stonington.
United Church of Stonington will hold a Soup-A-Thon fundraiser. An assortment of soups, chowders and chilies are available for take-out only. Cost is $10 and includes two containers of soup and one dessert and roll with butter. Donations of non-perishable food items for the Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center will be accepted during the event. For more information, visit unitedchurchofstonington.org/giving.
Ginny Myers author talk
6 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic.
Bank Square Books will host an author talk and Q&A with Ginny Myers Sain, for the book “Secrets So Deep.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
An Evening with Stephanie J. Block
8 p.m.; Connecticut College Palmer Auditorium, 270 Mohegan Ave., New London.
Tony Award-winning actress Stephanie J. Block will perform an evening of Broadway standards. Tickets are $24; $21 for seniors; and $12 for students. For more information, visit conncoll.edu or call 860-439-2787
Sunday, Oct. 2
Sarah Prager storytime
11 a.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic.
Bank Square Books will host a storytime with author Sarah Prager for her book “Kind Like Marsha.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
Tuesday, Oct. 4
Historic Cemetery Tour
5:15 p.m.; Winnapaug Farm Preserve, 102 Shore Road, Westerly.
The Westerly Land Trust will host a tour, led by Larry Hunter, of the Rhode Island Historic Cemetery Commission, of the historic cemetery at Winnapaug Farm Preserve. Cost is $10; free for land trust members. Registration is required at westerlylandtrust.org/event/historic-cemetery-tour.
Sargent, Whistler, and Venetian Glass: An Exhibit Preview
6 p.m.; Mystic & Noank Library, 40 Library St., Mystic.
Elysa Engelman, director of exhibits at Mystic Seaport Museum, will give a talk about the museum’s upcoming Sargent, Whistler, and Venetian Glass exhibit. Registration is required. To register or for more information, visit mysticnoanklibrary.org or call 860-536-7721.
Nicholas Checker book launch
5:30 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic.
Bank Square Books will host a book launch for Nicholas Checker’s “The Legend of Kwi Coast.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
Oct. 4-9
Mean Girls
Various times; Providence Performing Arts Center, 220 Weybosset St., Providence.
The Providence Performing Arts Center will present the Broadway musical "Mean Girls," based on the book and movie by Tina Fey. For tickets or more information, visit ppacri.org or call 401-421-2787.
Wednesday, Oct. 5
Opening Reception
5 to 7 p.m.; Westerly Library, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
An opening reception will be held for an exhibit by Stonington Plein Air Painters in the Hoxie Gallery. The exhibit will be open during library hours through the end of October. For more information, visit westerlylibrary.org.
William J. Miller Jr. author talk
6 p.m.; Westerly Library, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
The Westerly Library will host an author talk and Q&A with William J. Miller Jr. for his book “Steel City: A Story of Pittsburgh.” For more information, visit westerlylibrary.org.
Terry Brooks author talk
7 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
Savoy Bookshop will host a talk with Terry Brooks, in conversation with Christa Carmen, for his book “Daughter of Darkness.” Tickets are $12. For tickets or more information, visit unitedtheatre.org.
Claremary Sweeney author event
6 p.m.; Ashaway Free Library, 15 Knight St., Ashaway.
Ashaway Free Library will host a reading and discussion with author Claremary Sweeney about her South County mysteries. Books will be available for purchase and signing. The event is free. For more information, visit facebook.com/ashawaylibrary or call 401-377-2770.
History of Haunted Mystic
6 p.m.; Mystic & Noank Library, 40 Library St., Mystic.
The Mystic & Noank Library will host a lecture by Courtney McInvale Reardon on the haunted history of Mystic. “Haunted Mystic,” Reardon’s first book, will be for sale. Registration is required. To register, visit mysticnoanklibrary.org or call 860-536-7721.
Thursday, Oct. 6
Anna Turrisi Dinner
6 p.m.; Calabrese Club, 28 Pleasant St., Westerly.
The Dante Society of Westerly will host its annual Anna Turrisi dinner with a food demonstration from the Westerly High School culinary students. This year’s event will honor the late Angie Smith. Tickets are $20. For tickets or more information, visit checkout.square.site/buy/7LIFO47NCCBDVCDFTK3TKQS7 or stop by the Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce, 1 Chamber Way, Westerly.
Friday, Oct. 7
Opening Reception
5 to 8 p.m.; Artists' Cooperative Gallery of Westerly, 14 Railroad Ave., Westerly.
The Artists' Cooperative Gallery of Westerly will hold an opening reception for the annual All Members Show. The exhibit will be on display Wednesday, Oct. 5, to Sunday, Oct. 30. The gallery is open Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday, 1 to 5 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information, call 401-596-2221 or visit westerlyarts.com.
Oct. 7-10
Atlantis Rising
Various times; Misquamicut State Beach, 257 Atlantic Ave., Misquamicut.
South County Tourism Council will host the Atlantis Rising International Sand Sculpture Competition featuring 10 master sand sculptors. The four-day competition will feature live music, craft and food vendors, drone light show, and celebrity photo opportunities. The event will be open from 3 to 9 p.m. on Friday; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday; and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday. For more information, visit southcountyri.com/atlantis-rising.
Saturday, Oct. 8
Starry Night Fundraiser
5 to 8 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
The Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce will host a fundraiser, Starry Night, for its Starry Lights installation in Westerly-Pawcatuck during the holidays. The event will feature live music, open bar and tasting stations. Tickets are $50. For tickets, visit checkout.square.site/buy/2A4NPFQ2VWXJGY63HVZ5KMIJ. For more information, visit starrylights.org.
Wilcox Park Tree Tours
10 a.m.; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
University of Rhode Island Master Gardeners will lead a free tour of specimen trees Wilcox Park beginning and ending at the Esplanade outside the Westerly Library. For more information, visit westerlylibrary.org.
Bill Miller book signing
1 to 3 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic.
Bank Square Books will host book signing with Bill Miller for the book “Steel City: A Story of Pittsburgh.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
Oct. 8-10
Riverfest and Mystic Folkways
11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Mystic Seaport, 75 Greenmanville Ave., Mystic.
Mystic Seaport will celebrate fall with Riverfest, featuring the Riverfest Beer Garden at Spouter Tavern and live music, along with whaleboat demonstrations, guided talks about the history of the fishing industry, boat rides on the river, games and crafts for children and an educational program on Indigenous People’s Day on Monday. On Sunday, Oct. 9, Riverfest’s Mystic Folkways will host performances Deer Tick, Ian Felice, Martin Courtney, Nick Panken, Tim Easton, James Maple, Karl Blau, The Can Kickers, Wildflower, and Sol/Rio Family Band. For tickets or more information, visit mysticseaport.org/riverfest.
Sunday, Oct. 9
Marc Palmieri author signing
2 to 4 p.m.; Savoy Bookshop, 10 Canal St., Westerly.
Savoy Bookshop will host book signing with Marc Palmieri, for the book “She Danced with Lightning.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 401-213-3901.
