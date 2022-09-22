Thursday, Sept. 22
Diana Goetsch author talk
6 p.m.; Savoy Bookshop and Café, 10 Canal St., Westerly.
Savoy Bookshop will host Diana Goetsch for an author talk and Q&A for her book “This Body I Wore.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 401-213-3901.
Judith Heumann: One Book One Region
7 p.m.; Connecticut College Palmer Auditorium, 270 Mohegan Ave., New London.
Author and disability rights activist Judith Heumann will discuss her memoir, “Being Heumann: An Unrepentant Memoir of a Disability Rights Activist,” with Jennifer Rudolph. Heumann’s memoir was this year’s selection for One Book One Region 2022. The talk is free. For more information, visit onebookoneregion.org.
Sept. 22-24
“The Importance of Being Earnest”
7:30 p.m.; Granite Theatre, 1 Granite St., Westerly.
Granite Theatre will present Oscar Wilde’s comedy "The Importance of Being Earnest." For tickets or more information, visit granitetheatre.org or call 401-596-2341.
Sept. 22-Nov.6
“The Inheritance, Parts One and Two”
Various times; Trinity Rep, 201 Washington St., Providence.
Trinity Rep will present “The “The Inheritance, Parts One and Two,” by Matthew López, inspired by E.M. Forster “Howards End” and directed by Joe Wilson, Jr. For tickets or more information call 401-351-4242 or visit TrinityRep.com.
Sept. 22-Oct. 9
“Describe the Night”
Various times; The Gamm Theatre, 1245 Jefferson Blvd., Warwick.
The Gamm Theatre will present Rajiv Joseph’s “Describe the Night,” directed by Tony Estrella. Performances will be held at 7:30 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, and at 2 p.m. on Sunday. For tickets or more information, visit gammtheatre.org or call 401-723-4266.
Friday, Sept. 23
Stargazing Nights
6:30 to 11 p.m.; Frosty Drew Observatory, 61 Park Lane, Charlestown.
Frosty Drew Observatory host stargazing nights on Fridays. The observatory’s astronomers will be on hand with telescopes to view the night sky. There is a $5 suggested donation. Visit frostydrew.org for more information.
The Pousette-Dart Band
7:30 p.m.; Courthouse Center for the Arts, 3481 Kingstown Road, West Kingston.
Courthouse Center for the Arts will host a performance by folk rock band, The Pousette-Dart Band. For tickets or more information, visit courthousearts.org or call 401-782-1018.
Sept. 23,24
Val Rogers Cabaret Experience
7:30 p.m.; Chestnut Street Playhouse, 24 Chestnut St., Norwich.
Chestnut Street Playhouse will host a cabaret of jazz, Motown, and the Great American Songbook with vocalist Val Rogers and pianist Bil Groth. Tickets are $$30. For tickets or more information, visit chestnutstreetplayhouse.org.
Saturday, Sept. 24
Wilcox Park Tree Tours
10 a.m.; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
University of Rhode Island Master Gardeners will lead a free tour of specimen trees Wilcox Park beginning and ending at the Esplanade outside the Westerly Library. For more information, visit westerlylibrary.org.
Art show & sale
10 a.m.; United Congregational Church of Westerly, UCC, 9 Castle Hill Road, Pawcatuck.
The Bob & June Sicilian Memorial Art Show will be held beginning with a preview of artworks from 10 to 11 a.m., followed by a reception and live bidding at 11 a.m., using an open bid format. The show is a fundraiser for the church’s campaign for the repair and restoration of its Wicks Pipe Organ. For more information, visit uccwesterly.org/event/the-bob-june-sicilian-memorial-homegrown-art-show or call 860-599-1226.
Music Matters: Immortal Dreams
5 p.m.; La Grua Center, 32 Water St., Stonington.
La Grua Center’s Music Matters series will host a performance, Immortal Dreams, with Dashon Burton, bass-baritone, and Stephen Porter, 1886 Chickering concert grand. The concert will include works by Schumann, Brahms, Faure and Margaret Bonds. Tickets are $25 in advance; $30 at the door. For tickets or more information, visit lagruacenter.org.
Antique Vehicle Show
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Mystic Seaport Museum, 75 Greenmanville Ave., Mystic.
The Mystic Seaport Museum will host its annual Antique Vehicle Show featuring nearly 100 pre-1932 vehicles lining the streets of the maritime village. A grand parade of vehicles will be held in the afternoon. For more information, visit mysticseaport.org/events/antique-vehicle-show-by-land-and-by-sea.
Gaia Cornwall storytime
11 a.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic.
Bank Square Books will host a storytime with author Gaia Cornwall for her book “The Best Bed for Me.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
Sunday, Sept. 25
Thriller Author Panel
5 p.m.; Ocean House, 1 Bluff Ave., Watch Hill.
Ocean House Summer Author Series, in conjunction with Savoy Bookshop & Café, will host a thriller panel of authors, Luanne Rice, Casey Sherman, Aggie Blum Thompson, Stewart O’Nan and John Searles to discuss their books and the thriller writing process. For tickets or more information, visit banksquarebooks.com.
Celebration of Surf
2 to 8:30 p.m.; Misquamicut Drive-In, 316 Atlantic Ave., Misquamicut.
Westerly Sound will present a surf culture festival with film screenings, surf swap, beach cleanup with Surfrider Foundation, a maker's market, live music, and shaper talks. Tickets are $12. For tickets or more information, visit westerlysound.org.
Tuesday, Sept. 27
Ann Hood author talk
6 p.m.; Westerly Library, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
The Westerly Library will host a talk by Rhode Island author Ann Hood for her new book “Fly Girl: A Memoir,” about her experiences as a flight attendant. For more information, visit westerlylibrary.org.
Michelle Currie cabaret
7:30 p.m.; Arctic Playhouse, 1249 Main St., West Warwick.
Arctic Playhouse Cabaret Club will present a performance of pop, rock, gospel, jazz and the best of Broadway with Michelle Currie. Tickets are $20. For tickets or more information, visit thearcticplayhouse.com or call 401-573-3443.
Wednesday, Sept. 28
Naomi Novik author talk
7 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
Savoy Bookshop and the United Theatre will host an author talk with Naomi Novik for her new book, “The Golden Enclaves.” For tickets or more information, visit unitedtheatre.org or call 401-213-3901.
Thursday, Sept. 29
Gage Greenwood author event
6 p.m.; Ashaway Free Library, 15 Knight St., Ashaway.
Ashaway Free Library will host a talk by local author Gage Greenwood about his book “Winter’s Myths.” The event is free. For more information, visit facebook.com/ashawaylibrary or call 401-377-2770.
Blues Traveler
5:30 p.m.; Jonathan Edwards Winery, 74 Chester Maine Road, North Stonington.
Jonathan Edwards Winery will host a performance by Blues Traveler, with opener Chance Emerson. Tickets are $85. For tickets or more information, visit jedwardswinery.com.
Portersville & Greenmanville: Art & Culture in the 1990s
6 to 8 p.m.; Mystic River Park, 12 Cottrell St., Mystic.
Mystic & Noank Library will host a presentation on the history, arts, and culture of Mystic during the 1990s featuring the local artists, writers, and musicians who were there including Matthew Tarbox, Arden Levine, Michelle Gemma, Stephen Chupaska, and Djshecky.
Sept. 29 to Oct. 16
"Social Security"
Various times; Arctic Playhouse, 1249 Main St., West Warwick.
Arctic Playhouse will present the Broadway comedy, "Social Security," written by Andrew Bergman and directed by Tony Annicone. For tickets or more information, visit thearcticplayhouse.com or call 401-573-3443.
Friday, Sept. 30
Kent Tritle organ recital
7:30 p.m.; Christ Church, 7 Elm St., Westerly.
The Christ Church Arts commission will host an organ recital with Kent Tritle. Tritle is the director of cathedral music at the Cathedral of St. John the Devine in New York City. Admission is free; reception following the recital. For more information, visit christchurchwesterly.org or call 401-596-0197.
Friends at 50 Gala
6 to 10 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
The Friends of the Westerly Library will host a gala celebrating its 50th anniversary. The event will include literary themed food and cocktails, music by John Fazio Jr., and silent and live auctions. For tickets or more information, visit friendsofwesterlylibrary.org/friends-at-50-gala.
Dinner cabaret with Marion Markham
7 p.m.; Ocean House, 1 Bluff Ave., Watch Hill.
The Ocean House will host a dinner cabaret with Marion Markham and her band, Michael Campbell on piano, Gary Boigon on sax, Dave Daddario on bass and Randy Cloutier on drums. Tickets are $100 and include a buffet dinner and the performance. For tickets or more information, visit oceanhouseevents.com.
Music Matters: New England Folk Quartet
5 p.m.; La Grua Center, 32 Water St., Stonington.
La Grua Center’s Music Matters series will host a performance by the New England Folk Quartet singing old tunes and ballads from Ireland and North America. The group includes Shannon Heaton, Becky Tracy, Matt Heaton, and Keith Murphy. Tickets are $20 in advance; $25 at the door. For tickets or more information, visit lagruacenter.org.
Stargazing Nights
6:30 to 11 p.m.; Frosty Drew Observatory, 61 Park Lane, Charlestown.
Frosty Drew Observatory host stargazing nights on Fridays. The observatory’s astronomers will be on hand with telescopes to view the night sky. There is a $5 suggested donation. Visit frostydrew.org for more information.
Pirates! Against All Flags
6:30 p.m.; Wheeler Library, 101 Main St., North Stonington.
The North Stonington Historical Society and Wheeler Library will host a talk by Neal Kirk on the golden age of pirates in New England, from 1680 to 1720. He will display original and reproduction artifacts from the era. For more information, visit wheelerlibrary.org or call 860-535-0383.
Evening of Poetry
6 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic.
Bank Square Books will host an evening of poetry with authors Joan Kwon Glass, Emily Hockaday and Arden Levine. For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
Sept. 30, Oct. 1
Music Heals Coffeehouse
7:30 p.m.; Chestnut Street Playhouse, 24 Chestnut St., Norwich.
Artreach will host a Music Heals Coffeehouse on Friday and Saturday, featuring an all-Beatles music performance and a ‘Here Comes the Sun’ art show and sale. Tickets are $15. For tickets or more information, visit ArtreachHeals.org.
Saturday, Oct. 1
Buddy: One Last Night
8 p.m.; Granite Theatre, 1 Granite St., Westerly.
The Granite Theatre will host a performance by Nick Albanese, Buddy: One Last Night, a one-man show about the late Buddy Cianci. Tickets are $20. For tickets or more information, visit granitetheatre.org or call 401-596-2341.
Jeff Belanger talk
2 p.m.; Ashaway Free Library, 15 Knight St., Ashaway.
Ashaway Free Library will host a talk by the Emmy nominated host of the New England Legend series on PBS. He will talk about exploring urban legends. The event is free. Registration is required. To register, email ashawayfreelibrary@gmail.com or call 401-377-2770.
Soup-a-thon
4:30 to 6:30 p.m.; United Church of Stonington, 67 Main St., Stonington.
United Church of Stonington will hold a Soup-A-Thon fundraiser. An assortment of soups, chowders and chilies are available for take-out only. Cost is $10 and includes two containers of soup and one dessert and roll with butter. Donations of non-perishable food items for the Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center will be accepted during the event. For more information, visit unitedchurchofstonington.org/giving.
An Evening with Stephanie J. Block
8 p.m.; Connecticut College Palmer Auditorium, 270 Mohegan Ave., New London.
Tony Award-winning actress Stephanie J. Block will perform an evening of Broadway standards. Tickets are $24; $21 for seniors; and $12 for students. For more information, visit conncoll.edu or call 860-439-2787
Sunday, Oct. 2
Sarah Prager storytime
11 a.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic.
Bank Square Books will host a storytime with author Sarah Prager for her book “Kind Like Marsha.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
Eastern Connecticut Symphony Orchestra
12:30 p.m.; Hygienic Art Park, 79 Bank St., New London.
Members of the Eastern Connecticut Symphony Orchestra will perform, with the audience having a chance to conduct the orchestra as part of Make Music Day. The event is free and outdoors. For more information, visit ectsymphony.com.
