Thursday, Sept. 15
“People Like Us” screening and discussion
5 p.m.; Stonington Free Library, 20 High St., Stonington.
The Stonington Free Library and Stonington Community Center will present a screening of “People Like Us,” a one-act play about a multi-cultural workplace, to be followed by a discussion facilitated by Artreach. For more information, visit stoningtonfreelibrary.org.
Susanne Davis book launch
6 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic.
Bank Square Books will host a book launch for Susanne Davis’ new book “Gravity Hill.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman
7 p.m.; Palmer Auditorium, Connecticut College, 270 Mohegan Ave., New London.
Connecticut College will host a talk by U.S. Army Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman who will share his perspective on the Russia-Ukraine war. The event is free. For more information, visit conncoll.edu.
Sept. 15-18
“Peer Gynt”
7 p.m.; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
Flock Theatre will present a production of “Peer Gynt” by Henrik Ibsen in Wilcox Park. The performance is free. Attendees should bring blankets and chairs for seating. For more information, visit westerlylibrary.org.
Newport International Boat Show
Various times; Newport Yachting Center Marina, Newport.
The 51st annual Newport International Boat Show will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday to Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. There will be 14 acres of exhibitors, dealers and manufacturers with powerboats and sailboats along with marine equipment and accessories on display. For tickets or more information, visit newportboatshow.com.
"Tina –The Tina Turner Musical"
Various times; Providence Performing Arts Center, 220 Weybosset St., Providence.
The Providence Performing Arts Center will present the Broadway musical "Tina – The Tina Turner Musical," about Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Tina Turner. For tickets or more information, visit ppacri.org or call 401-421-2787.
Sept. 15-Nov.6
“The Inheritance, Parts One and Two”
Various times; Trinity Rep, 201 Washington St., Providence.
Trinity Rep will present “The “The Inheritance, Parts One and Two,” by Matthew López, inspired by E.M. Forster “Howards End” and directed by Joe Wilson, Jr. For tickets or more information call 401-351-4242 or visit TrinityRep.com.
Friday, Sept. 16
Opening Reception
6 to 8 p.m.; Tapped Apple, 37 High St., Westerly.
An opening reception will be held for an exhibit of artwork by Trisha Grabel, including landscapes, still lifes, abstracts and florals. The exhibit will be on display through Oct. 20. For more information, visit tappedapple.com or call 401-637-4946.
Peter Shapiro and Dean Budnick author talk
6 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
The United Theatre will host a talk with Peter Shapiro and Dean Budnick, authors of “The Music Never Stops: What Putting on 10,000 Shows Has Taught Me About Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Magic.” Tickets are $10. For tickets or more information, visit unitedtheatre.org.
Concert on the Green: James Harris
6 p.m.; La Grua Center green, 32 Water St., Stonington.
La Grua Center’s Concert on the Green series will host a performance by the guitarist and vocalist James Harris. The concert is free, with registration required. Visit lagruacenter.org call 860-535-2300 to register or for more information.
Friday Night Folk: Lucas Neil
7:30 p.m.; Unity Hall, All Souls UU, 19 Jay St., New London.
Friday Night Folk will host a performance by Lucas Neil. Tickets are $20 at the door, $17 in advance and $10 for students and active military with ID. For tickets or more information, call 860-443-0316 or visit fridaynightfolk.org.
Sept. 16-18
FallFest
Various times; Misquamicut State Beach, 257 Atlantic Ave., Misquamicut.
The Misquamicut FallFest will feature rides and games from Rockwell Amusements, a food truck rodeo, a beer and wine garden, a car show and live music, including Jeff Slate and Friends on Friday and One Swift Kick on Saturday. The festival will be open Friday, 5 to 11 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, visit misquamicutfestival.org.
Sept. 16-24
“The Importance of Being Earnest”
Various times; Granite Theatre, 1 Granite St., Westerly.
Granite Theatre will present Oscar Wilde’s comedy "The Importance of Being Earnest." Performances will be held Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m., with an additional performance on Thursday, Sept. 22, at 7:30 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit granitetheatre.org or call 401-596-2341.
Saturday, Sept. 17
Eight to the Bar
8 p.m.; Knickerbocker Music Center, 35 Railroad Ave., Westerly.
Swing band Eight to the Bar will celebrate the release of its 13th CD, The Light Fantastic, with a performance at the Knickerbocker Music Center. Tickets are $15. For tickets or more information, visit knickmusic.com.
Art Walk
10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Stonington Borough, Water Street, Stonington.
The Art Walk will feature local artists displaying their works of art outside the shops and restaurants in the Borough. There will be food vendors and live jazz, classical and blues music along Water Street. The event is free. For more information, visit stoningtonboroughct.com/art-walk.
Sarah Branson book signing
1 to 3 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic.
Bank Square Books will host a book signing with author Sara Branson for her book “A Merry Life.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
Trilogy concert
7:30 p.m.; Sapinsley Hall, Rhode Island College, 600 Mt. Pleasant St., Providence.
Judith Lynn Stillman & Friends Distinguished Artist Series will kick off its 2022-23 season with Trilogy, a chamber music concert featuring Grammy Award-winners Charles Dimmick, violin, and Rachel Braude, flute, along with Honored Artist of The American Prize, Judith Lynn Stillman, piano. Admission is free.
Sunday, Sept. 18
The Life and times of Colonel Henry “Crazy Harry” Babcock
2 p.m.; Babcock Smith House Museum, 124 Granite St., Westerly.
The Babcock Smith House Museum will host a talk by Suzanne Matteson on The Life and times of Colonel Henry “Crazy Harry” Babcock, the son of Joshua and Hannah Babcock born in 1736. Babcock fought at Bunker Hill in 1776 and commanded forces at Newport in 1776. Cost is $5; free for members. For more information, visit babcocksmithhouse.org or call 401-596-5704.
Brady Knight book signing
2 to 4 p.m.; Savoy Bookshop and Café, 10 Canal St., Westerly.
Savoy Bookshop will host a book signing with author Brady Knight for the book “Creating for the Future.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 401-213-3901.
Christopher Faison
6:30 p.m.; Chestnut Street Playhouse, 24 Chestnut St., Norwich.
Chestnut Street Playhouse will host a performance by Christopher Faison singing the music of Luther Vandross. Tickets are $20; $30 for table seating. For tickets or more information, visit chestnutstreetplayhouse.org.
Wednesday, Sept. 21
Summer Author Series
5 p.m.; Ocean House, 1 Bluff Ave., Watch Hill.
Ocean House Summer Author Series, in conjunction with Savoy Bookshop & Café, will host a talk with author Bill Miller, in conversation with Deborah Goodrich Royce, for the book “Steel City: A Story of Pittsburgh.” For tickets or more information, visit banksquarebooks.com.
Putting Your Garden to Rest
2 p.m.; Westerly Library, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
The Westerly Library will host a talk by Master Gardener Noreen Kepple on Putting Your Garden to Bed. The program is free and can be attended in person or via Zoom. Email cskobrak@westerlylibrary.org for more information.
Thursday, Sept. 22
Diana Goetsch author talk
6 p.m.; Savoy Bookshop and Café, 10 Canal St., Westerly.
Savoy Bookshop will host Diana Goetsch for an author talk and Q&A for her book “This Body I Wore.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 401-213-3901.
Judith Heumann: One Book One Region
7 p.m.; Connecticut College Palmer Auditorium, 270 Mohegan Ave., New London.
Author and disability rights activist Judith Heumann will discuss her memoir, “Being Heumann: An Unrepentant Memoir of a Disability Rights Activist,” with Jennifer Rudolph. Heumann’s memoir was this year’s selection for One Book One Region 2022. The talk is free. For more information, visit onebookoneregion.org.
Friday, Sept. 23
Speakeasy Choir
7 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
The Chorus of Westerly’s Speakeasy Choir is a monthly event to bring together a one-night choir to learn a song with harmonies and perform it at the end of the evening with the United House Band. This month’s song will be “September” by Earth, Wind & Fire. Tickets are $10. For more information, visit unitedtheatre.org or chorusofwesterly.org.
Sept. 23,24
Val Rogers Cabaret Experience
7:30 p.m.; Chestnut Street Playhouse, 24 Chestnut St., Norwich.
Chestnut Street Playhouse will host a cabaret of jazz, Motown, and the Great American Songbook with vocalist Val Rogers and pianist Bil Groth. Tickets are $$30. For tickets or more information, visit chestnutstreetplayhouse.org.
Saturday, Sept. 24
Wilcox Park Tree Tours
10 a.m.; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
University of Rhode Island Master Gardeners will lead a free tour of specimen trees Wilcox Park beginning and ending at the Esplanade outside the Westerly Library. For more information, visit westerlylibrary.org.
Art show & sale
10 a.m.; United Congregational Church of Westerly, UCC, 9 Castle Hill Road, Pawcatuck.
The Bob & June Sicilian Memorial Art Show will be held beginning with a preview of artworks from 10 to 11 a.m., followed by a reception and live bidding at 11 a.m., using an open bid format. The show is a fundraiser for the church’s campaign for the repair and restoration of its Wicks Pipe Organ. For more information, visit uccwesterly.org/event/the-bob-june-sicilian-memorial-homegrown-art-show or call 860-599-1226.
Music Matters: Immortal Dreams
5 p.m.; La Grua Center, 32 Water St., Stonington.
La Grua Center’s Music Matters series will host a performance, Immortal Dreams, with Dashon Burton, bass-baritone, and Stephen Porter, 1886 Chickering concert grand. The concert will include works by Schumann, Brahms, Faure and Margaret Bonds. Tickets are $25 in advance; $30 at the door. For tickets or more information, visit lagruacenter.org.
Antique Vehicle Show
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Mystic Seaport Museum, 75 Greenmanville Ave., Mystic.
The Mystic Seaport Museum will host its annual Antique Vehicle Show featuring nearly 100 pre-1932 vehicles lining the streets of the maritime village. A grand parade of vehicles will be held in the afternoon. For more information, visit mysticseaport.org/events/antique-vehicle-show-by-land-and-by-sea.
Gaia Cornwall storytime
11 a.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic.
Bank Square Books will host a storytime with author Gaia Cornwall for her book “The Best Bed for Me.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
Sunday, Supt. 25
Thriller Author Panel
5 p.m.; Ocean House, 1 Bluff Ave., Watch Hill.
Ocean House Summer Author Series, in conjunction with Savoy Bookshop & Café, will host a thriller panel of authors, Luanne Rice, Casey Sherman, Aggie Blum Thompson, Stewart O’Nan and John Searles to discuss their books and the thriller writing process. For tickets or more information, visit banksquarebooks.com.
