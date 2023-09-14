Thursday, Sept. 14
“Why Newspapers Still Matter”
6 p.m.; The United, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
The Literacy Volunteers of Washington County will present a talk on “Why Newspapers Still Matter at a Time of Hype, Hate & Social Media Dominance” with Walter Robinson of the Boston Globe, and Pamela Constable of the Washington Post. For tickets or more information, visit literacywashingtoncounty.org/events or call 401-596-9411.
Langdon Hammer talk
5 p.m.; Woolworth Library, 40 Palmer St., Stonington.
The James Merrill House will host a talk by Langdon Hammer on how and why James Merrill and David Jackson made their home in Stonington and what their life was like in the town. The talk is free. For more information, visit stoningtonhistory.org/events.
Sept. 14-24
“Romeo & Juliet”
Various times; Burbage Theatre Company, 59 Blackstone Ave., Pawtucket.
Burbage Theatre Company will present Shakespeare’s “Romeo & Juliet” directed by Jeff Church. For tickets or more information, visit burbagetheatre.org.
Sept. 14-24
“Don’t Dress for Dinner”
Various times; Arctic Playhouse, 1249 Main St., West Warwick.
The Arctic Playhouse will present comedy “Don’t Dress for Dinner,” written by Marc Camoletti and Robin Hawdon and directed by Rose Racine. Performances will be held on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit thearcticplayhouse.com.
Sept. 14-Oct. 1
"Topdog/Underdog"
Various times; Gamm Theatre, 1245 Jefferson Blvd., Warwick.
Gamm Theatre will present the drama "Topdog/Underdog" by Suzan-Lori Parks. Performances will be held on Wednesday to Saturday at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit gammtheatre.org.
Sept. 14-Nov. 12
“The Good John Proctor”
Various times; Trinity Rep, 201 Washington St., Providence.
Trinity Rep will present the drama “The Good John Proctor” by Talene Monahon and directed by Kimberly Senior. For tickets or more information call 401-351-4242 or visit TrinityRep.com.
Sept. 14-16
“Funny Girl”
Various times; Providence Performing Arts Center, 220 Weybosset St., Providence.
Providence Performing Arts Center will host the Broadway musical “Funny Girl,” with Melissa Manchester as Mrs. Brice and directed by Michael Mayer. For tickets or more information, visit ppacri.org or call 401-421-2787.
Friday, Sept. 15
Japanese Ikejime talk & tasting
7 p.m., The United, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
The United will host a panel discussion on the Japanese technique of Ikejime fish preparation, including a demonstration on how to perform the technique and a tasting. Tickets are $20. For tickets or more information, visit unitedtheatre.org.
Military Writers Society Author panel
6 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic.
Bank Square Books will host a author panel and signing with the Military Writers Society of America, moderated by Ruth Crocker. For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
Sept. 15-17
FallFest
Various times; Misquamicut State Beach, 257 Atlantic Ave., Misquamicut.
The Misquamicut FallFest will feature rides and games from Rockwell Amusements, a food truck rodeo, a beer and wine garden, a car show and live music, including Ambrosia on Friday and Mac McAnally on Saturday. The festival will be open Friday, 5 to 11 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, visit misquamicutfestival.org.
Sept. 15-30
“Nunsense”
Various times; Granite Theatre, 1 Granite St., Westerly.
The Granite Theatre will present the musical comedy “Nunsense,” by Dan Goggin. Performances will be held on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.; and Sundays at 2 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit granitetheatre.org or call 401-596-2341.
Saturday, Sept. 16
Treasures From the Past auction
1 p.m.; Babcock-Smith House Museum, 124 Granite St., Westerly.
The Babcock-Smith House Museum will hold an auction on the lawn of treasures, including antiques, primitives, and country pieces, with Bob Ward, auctioneer. Doors open at 1 p.m. for preview; auction begins at 2 p.m. Visit auctionzip.com #3745 for preview of items. Raindate is Sunday, Sept. 17. Visit babcocksmithhouse.org for more information.
United We Laugh
7 p.m., The United, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
United Theatre will host a night of stand-up comedy hosted by Noah Miller, with headliner Rockin Joe Hebert, and Aimee Schwab, Tyler Hittner, and Tad Flynn. Cost is $15. For tickets or more information, visit unitedtheatre.org.
Art Walk
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Stonington Borough, Water Street, Stonington.
The Art Walk will feature local artists displaying their works of art outside the shops and restaurants in the Borough. There will be food vendors and live folk, classical and alternative music along Water Street. The event is free. For more information, visit stoningtonboroughct.com/art-walk.
Pianist Ivan Gusev
5 p.m.; La Grua Center, 32 Water St., Stonington.
La Grua Center’s Music Matters Series will host a performance by pianist Ivan Gusev. The performance will include 10 preludes of Rachmaninoff's Op. 2 on the center’s fully restored 1886 Chickering, a Romantic-era concert grand piano. Tickets $20 in advance; $25 at the door. For tickets or more information, visit lagruacenter.org or call 860-535-2300.
Winsome Bingham storytime
2 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic.
Bank Square Books will host a storytime with Winsome Bingham, author of “The Walk: A Stroll to the Poll.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
Movimiento Cultural Bomba Dance
4 p.m.; Mystic & Noank Library, 40 Library St., Mystic.
Mystic & Noank Library will host a performance by Movimiento Cultural Afro-Continental of Afro-Puerto Rican/Caribbean Bomba music and dance. There will be a discussion of the historical background of Bomba Music and Bomba instruments, and a demonstration of the traditional bomba rhythms. For more information, visit mysticnoanklibrary.org or call 860-536-7721.
Calamari Festival
11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Veteran Park, Ocean Road, Narragansett.
The Narragansett Chamber of Commerce 7th annual Calamari Festival will feature music from Airplay, a beer garden, seaside shopping and access to a selection of food trucks. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door; free for children age 12 and under. For tickets or more information, visit narragansettcoc.com.
Sunday, Sept. 17
Poppi’s Planet
11 a.m.; The United, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
The United will host Poppi’s Planet, an educational performance for children based on identification of emotion using puppetry, music, and dance. Cost is $20; $15 for children. For tickets or more information, visit unitedtheatre.org.
U.S. Coast Guard Band chamber concert
2 p.m.; Leamy Concert Hall, U.S. Coast Guard Academy, 15 Mohegan Ave., New London.
The United States Coast Guard Band will present a free chamber music concert in Leamy Concert Hall at the United States Coast Guard Academy under the baton of Commander Adam Williamson. The performance of chamber masterworks will include pieces for by Mozart, Gryc, and Strauss. The performance is free. For more information on the United States Coast Guard Band, visit uscg.mil/band.
Tuesday, Sept. 19
Flutes and Piano concert
6:30 p.m.; Westerly Library, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
Westerly Library will host a recital with John Graham, flute, and John Curran, flute, and Sara Boyd, piano. The performance will include music by Beethoven, Debussy, Satie and Joplin. For more information, visit westerlylibrary.org.
Wednesday, Sept. 20
Cartoonist B. Erin Cole talk
4 p.m.; Higgins Welcome Center, University of R.I., 45 Upper College Road, Kingston.
The University of R.I. Innovations in Storytelling speaker series will host a talk by B. Erin Cole on “Cute Drawings of Terrible Things: Graphic History and Visual Storytelling as a Historian and Cartoonist.” The talk is free. For more information, visit web.uri.edu/humanities/innovations-in-storytelling.
Noank Artists Exhibition talk
7:30 p.m.; Latham/Chester Store, 108 Main St., Noank.
The Noank Historical Society will host a talk by Tim Mockler and Sloan Keck on the artwork, artists and subject matter for the 30th anniversary of the Noank Artists exhibition. For more information, visit noankhistoricalsociety.org.
Thursday, Sept. 21
International Day of Peace celebration
6 p.m.; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
The Westerly Area Peace and Justice, in coordination with the Westerly Rotary Club, will celebrate the sixth annual International Day of Peace on the esplanade in Wilcox Park. There will be music and prayers from many religious traditions read by local citizens. The celebration is free. For more information, visit westerlyrotary.org/stories/peace-justice-committee.
Nautical Terms Come Ashore talk
5 p.m.; Stonington Free Library, 20 High St., Stonington.
The Stonington Free Library will host a talk by Steve Telsey, a volunteer at the Mystic Seaport Museum and former sloop captain on Nautical Terms Come Ashore. The talk is free. For more information, visit stoningtonfreelibrary.org or call 860-535-0658.
Speaker Series: The Effects of the 1938 Hurricane on R.I.
7 p.m.; South Kingstown High School, 215 Columbia St., Wakefield.
The Town of South Kingstown 300th Anniversary Speaker Series will host a talk by Stephen Long on the Effects of the 1938 Hurricane on R.I. The lecture is free; refreshments provided. For more information, visit southkingstownri.com/sk300.
Bruce Hornsby & the Noisemakers
7:30 p.m.; Garde Arts Center, 325 State St., New London.
Garde Arts Center will host a performance by Grammy Award winner Bruce Hornsby with his band the Noisemakers. For tickets or more information, visit gardearts.org or call 860-444-7373, ext. 1.
Sept. 21-Oct.1
Magic of Mermaids
Various times: Mystic Aquarium, 55 Coogan Blvd., Mystic.
Mystic Aquarium will host mermaids at the Caribbean Reef Habitat, with opportunities for meet and greets on Thursday to Sunday, Sept. 21-21; and Thursday, Sept. 28, Saturday, Sept. 30, and Sunday, Oct. 1, from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; and on Friday, Sept. 29, from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit mysticaquarium.org or call 860-572-5955.
Sept. 21-Nov. 10
“Becky Nurse of Salem”
Various times; Trinity Rep, 201 Washington St., Providence.
Trinity Rep will present the black comedy “Becky Nurse of Salem” by Sarah Ruhl and directed by Curt Columbus. For tickets or more information call 401-351-4242 or visit TrinityRep.com.
Friday, Sept. 22
Bombino in concert
8 p.m.; The United, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
The United will host a performance by Niger-based musician Bambino. Tickets are $25,30. For tickets or more information, visit unitedtheatre.org.
Concert on the Green: Yeissonn Villamar Quartet
6 p.m.; La Grua Center, 32 Water St., Stonington.
La Grua Center’s Concert on the Green series will host a performance by the Yeissonn Villamar Quartet. Attendees may bring lawn chairs or blankets as well as picnics. The concert is free. For more information, visit LaGruaCenter.org or call 860-535-2300.
Friday Night Folk musical celebration
7:30 p.m.; Unity Hall, 19 Jay St., New London.
All Souls & Friday Night Folk will host a musical celebration of the All Souls community to benefit All Souls’ new community room. Performers for the evening will include Ben and Nancy Parent, Bil Groth, and the Carolans. There is a suggested donation of $10; $20 per family. For more information, visit fridaynightfolk.org.
Sept. 22,23
“The Waiting Room”
Various times; Eugene O’Neill Theater, 305 Great Neck Road, Waterford.
Artreach will present a workshop production of the play “The Waiting Room,” directed and created by Sideeq Heart, about racial disparity in mental health and healthcare, followed by a facilitated discussion. Performances will be held on Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday at 2 p.m. For reservations or more information, visit creativityishealing.org.
Saturday, Sept. 23
Celebration of Surf festival
2 to 8 p.m.; Misquamicut Drive-In, 316 Atlantic Ave., Misquamicut.
Westerly Sound will present a surf culture festival with film screenings, surf swap, beach cleanup with Surfrider Foundation, vendor market, and live music. Tickets are $12. For tickets or more information, visit westerlysound.org.
Specimen Tree Tours
10 a.m.; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
University of Rhode Island Master Gardeners will lead a free tour of specimen trees Wilcox Park beginning and ending at the Esplanade outside the Westerly Library. For more information, visit westerlylibrary.org.
Jonathan Taplin author talk
5 p.m.; La Grua Center, 32 Water St., Stonington.
La Grua Center will host a talk with Jonathan Taplin, author of “End of Reality.” Books will be available for purchase and signing from Bank Square Books. There is a suggested donation of $5. For more information, visit lagruacenter.org or call 860-535-2300.
Hempstock 2023
Noon to 9 p.m.; Better Together Farm & Sanctuary, 402 Norwich-Westerly Road, North Stonington.
The family friendly fundraiser will celebrate the farming and importance of working with the whole hemp plant. There will be vendors booths, live music, food trucks and featured speakers. The event will raise funds for veterans. Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door; discounts for veterans and free for children age 12 and under. For tickets or more information, visit Hempstockct.com.
Firefest fundraiser
Noon to 9 p.m.; Tree Trails Adventure Park, 715 Noank Ledyard Road, Mystic.
A benefit for Mystic Fire Companies will be feature music from Safeword, 12:30 p.m.; Clayton Allen & Bros Dano, 2 p.m.; Eight to the Bar, 3:30 p.m.; 100 Watt Suns, 5 p.m.; and Ward Hayden and the Outliers, 6:30 p.m. Food trucks, wine, beer and spirits will be available on site. Tickets are $35. For tickets or more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/firefest-2-tickets-616598872827. Tickets are also available at McQuades Marketplace in Mystic.
Suma Mathai book signing
1 to 3 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic.
Bank Square Books will host a book signing with Suma Mathai, author of “Wanderlust Adventures of the Girl Who Could.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
Scarecrow Festival
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Preston City Congregational Church, 321 Rte. 164, Preston.
The Preston City Congregational Church 15th annual Scarecrow Festival free family event will include crafters and vendors, silent auction, antique cars, baked goods, and food choices as well as activities for children and a scarecrow contest. For more information, visit prestoncitycongregational.org, call 860-887-4647 or email pcccscarecrowfest2023@gmail.com.
Rhode Island Philharmonic
8 p.m.; Veterans Auditorium, One Avenue of the Arts, Providence.
The Rhode Island Philharmonic will perform works by Brian Raphael Nabors, Bruch and Shostakovich featuring Karen Gomyo, violin and Robert Spano, conductor. For tickets or more information, visit tickets.riphil.org/offer or call 401-248-7000.
Sunday, Sept. 24
“Cinderella”
6 p.m.; Garde Arts Center, 325 State St., New London.
Garde Arts Center will host a performance of the ballet Cinderella set to Sergei Prokofiev’s score with choreography by Marina Kesler. For tickets or more information, visit gardearts.org or call 860-444-7373, ext. 1.
Blues on Broadway fundraiser
3 to 7 p.m.; Norwich Arts Center, 62 Broadway, Norwich.
Norwich Arts Center Blues on Broad series will host a fundraiser with performances by Ryan Hartt, tom Forst, Carl Ricci & 706 Union Ave. and F & Blues Band. Tickets are $15. Proceeds to benefit the Norwich Arts Center and Connecticut Blues Society. For tickets or more information, visit norwicharts.org or call 860-887-2789.
