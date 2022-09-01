Thursday, Sept. 1
Nathan & The Zydeco Cha Chas
8 p.m.; Knickerbocker Music Center, 35 Railroad Ave., Westerly.
Knickerbocker Music Center will host the Rhythm & Roots kick off show with Nathan & The Zydeco Cha Chas. Tickets are $17 in advance and $20 at the door. For tickets or more information, visit knickmusic.com.
Friends of the Library Pop-Up Book Sale
10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
The Friends of the Westerly Library will hold a Pop-Up Book Sale on the esplanade of Wilcox Park. Cash or check only accepted. For more information, visit westerlylibrary.org.
Mystic River Bridge talk
6 p.m.; Pawcatuck VFW Post 165, 160 South Broad St., Pawcatuck
The Stonington Historical Society will host a talk on the 100-year-old Mystic River Bridge with Groton Town Historian Jim Streeter. The talk is free. For more information, visit stoningtonhistory.org.
Marilyn Kiddy and Rebecca Schilke talk
7 p.m.; Wheeler Library, 101 Main St., North Stonington.
Wheeler Library will host a free talk by Marilyn Kiddy and Rebecca Schilke, teachers at North Stonington Elementary School, about their two-week trip to work with Ukrainian refugee children in Poland. For more information, visit wheelerlibrary.org.
Sept. 1-11
“Kinky Boots”
Various times; Theatre By The Sea, 364 Cards Pond Road, Wakefield.
Theatre By The Sea will present the Tony Award winning musical “Kinky Boots.” Performances are scheduled for Tuesday through Saturday at 8 p.m., and Thursdays at 2 p.m., Saturdays at 3 p.m. and Sundays at 5 p.m. For tickets, visit theatrebythesea.com or call 866-811-4111 or 401-782-8587.
Friday, Sept. 2
Opening reception
5 to 8 p.m.; Artists' Cooperative Gallery of Westerly, 14 Railroad Ave., Westerly.
The Artists' Cooperative Gallery of Westerly will hold an opening reception for the exhibit Local Color – Peace show, with featured artists Donna Mazzone and Jessica Turgoose. The exhibit will be on display Wednesday, Aug. 31, to Sunday, Oct. 2. The gallery is open Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday, 1 to 5 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information, call 401-596-2221 or visit westerlyarts.com.
Drive in Movies: “The Witches of Eastwick”
8 p.m.; Misquamicut Drive In, 316 Atlantic Ave., Westerly.
The Misquamicut Business Association Drive-In-Movies will screen "The Witches of Eastwick." Cost is $25 per car. For tickets or more information and schedule, visit mbadrivein.com.
Stargazing Nights
6:30 to 11 p.m.; Frosty Drew Observatory, 61 Park Lane, Charlestown.
Frosty Drew Observatory host stargazing nights on Fridays. The observatory’s astronomers will be on hand with telescopes to view the night sky. There is a $5 suggested donation. Visit frostydrew.org for more information.
Sept. 2-4
Rhythm & Roots Festival
Various times; Ninigret Park, 5 Park Lane, Charlestown.
The 24th annual Rhythm and Roots Festival feature headline performers Cowboy Mouth, Grace Potter and Little Feat. The festival opens at 4 p.m. on Friday; and noon on Saturday and Sunday. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit rhythmandroots.com.
Saturday, Sept. 3
Drive in Movies: “What’s Love Got to Do With It?”
8 p.m.; Misquamicut Drive In, 316 Atlantic Ave., Westerly.
The Misquamicut Business Association Drive-In-Movies will screen "What’s Love Got to Do With It?" The evening will include a meet and greet with actress RaeVen Kelly who played young Tina Turner. Cost is $25 per car. For tickets or more information and schedule, visit mbadrivein.com.
Sept. 3,4
Feast of the Holy Ghost
Various times; Portuguese Holy Ghost Society, 26 Main St., Stonington.
The Portuguese Holy Ghost Society will hold the Feast of the Holy Ghost beginning Saturday at 5 p.m. with Portuguese and American concessions and auctions followed by dancing and music from Legacy at the club. Sunday will feature a parade beginning at 10 a.m., the Blessing of the Crown followed by the feeding of the masses at the club.
Sunday, Sept. 4
Hiss Golden Messenger
8 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
United Theatre will host a performance by American folk music band Hiss Golden Messenger, led by MC Taylor. Opening performances by Carson McHone and Laden Valley. Tickets are $26. For tickets or more information, visit unitedtheatre.org.
Drive in Movies: “Grease”
9 p.m.; Misquamicut Drive In, 316 Atlantic Ave., Westerly.
The Misquamicut Business Association Drive-In-Movies will screen "Grease." Cost is $25 per car. For tickets or more information and schedule, visit mbadrivein.com.
Tuesday, Sept. 6
Robin Holder talk
5:30 p.m.; Mystic Museum of Art, 9 Water St., Mystic.
The Mystic Museum of Art will host a talk by artist Robin Holder, whose work is included in the museum’s current exhibit “Reclaimation Series.” Cost for the talk is $10 and includes admission to the museum; free for members. For more information, visit mysticmuseumofart.org or call 860-536-7601.
Sarah Ruhl author talk
6 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic.
Bank Square Books will host an author talk with Sarah Ruhl, in conversation with Christie Max Williams, for the book “Love Poems in Quarantine.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
Wednesday, Sept. 7
Opening Reception: Jillian Barber
5 to 7 p.m.; Westerly Library, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
The Westerly Library will host an opening reception for the exhibit, Retrospective by local artist Jillian Barber in Hoxie Gallery. The exhibit will be open during library hours through the end of September. For more information, visit westerlylibrary.org.
Summer Author Series
5 p.m.; Ocean House, 1 Bluff Ave., Watch Hill.
Ocean House Summer Author Series, in conjunction with Savoy Bookshop & Café, will host a talk with author Joan Luise Hill and Katie Mahon, in conversation with Deborah Goodrich Royce, for the book “The Miracle Collectors: Uncovering Stories of Wonder, Joy and Mystery.” For tickets or more information, visit banksquarebooks.com.
Author talk with Gretchen Dykstra
5 p.m.; Stonington Free Library, 20 High St., Stonington.
The Stonington Free Library will host an author talk with Gretchen Dykstra who will read from “Echoes from Wuhan,” her recently released memoir of living and teaching in China from 1979-1981. The talk is free. For more information, visit stoningtonfreelibrary.org.
Thursday, Sept. 8
John Wood Sweet author talk
6 p.m. Saltwater Farm Vineyard, 349 Elm St., Stonington.
The Stonington Historical Society will host an author talk with John Wood Sweet, for his book “The Sewing Girl’s Tale.” The book tells the story of America’s first criminal rape trial held in 1793 in New York City. The program is free and open to the public. Wine will be available for purchase at the event. For more information, visit stoningtonhistory.org.
Friday, Sept. 9
Opening Reception
5 to 7 p.m.; La Grua Center, 32 Water St., Stonington.
La Grua Center will host an opening reception for an exhibit, Celebrating Our Region’s Hispanic Artists, featuring work by artists from Expressiones and the Hispanic Alliance. The show will be on display through October. There is a suggested donation of $5. For more information, visit lagruacenter.org.
Stargazing Nights
6:30 to 11 p.m.; Frosty Drew Observatory, 61 Park Lane, Charlestown.
Frosty Drew Observatory host stargazing nights on Fridays. The observatory’s astronomers will be on hand with telescopes to view the night sky. There is a $5 suggested donation. Visit frostydrew.org for more information.
Sept. 9-24
“The Importance of Being Earnest”
Various times; Granite Theatre, 1 Granite St., Westerly.
Granite Theatre will present Oscar Wilde’s comedy "The Importance of Being Earnest." Performances will be held Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m., with an additional performance on Thursday, Sept. 22, at 7:30 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit granitetheatre.org or call 401-596-2341.
Sept. 9-11
Connecticut Maritime Heritage Festival
Various times; Various locations, New London.
The Connecticut Maritime Heritage Festival will celebrate the sea with a gathering of vessels of all types, including the U.S. Coast Guard and Navy vessels and the Amistad. There will be tours of ships and fishing vessels, a fishing clinic, music and food trucks. On Saturday at 2 p.m., a Mermaids and Sea Monsters Parade will march down Bank Street, ending at City Pier. On Sunday, a 9/11 memorial will be held at 8:30 a.m. led by the Navy and Coast Guard. For a full schedule of activities, visit ctmaritimefest.com.
Saturday, Sept. 10
Wilcox Park Tree Tours
10 a.m.; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
University of Rhode Island Master Gardeners will lead a free tour of specimen trees Wilcox Park beginning and ending at the Esplanade outside the Westerly Library. For more information, visit westerlylibrary.org.
Paddle Ball Gala
6 to 10 p.m.;Stonington Community Center, 28 Cutler St., Stonington.
The Stonington Community Center will host The Paddle Ball gala, a casual tented fundraiser on the COMO paddle courts. The event will feature a paddle pro exhibition match, music and dancing, a silent auction, libations, and food from Dog Watch Café. For tickets or more information, visit thecomo.org/the-paddle-ball or contact Kathy Adami at k.adami@thecomo.org or 860-535-2476.
Debbi Michiko Florence book launch
6 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic.
Bank Square Books will host a book launch for Debbi Michiko Florence’s new book “Sweet and Sour.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
Polka Fest
6:30 to 10 p.m.; Hygienic Art Park, 79 Bank St., New London.
Hygienic Art will host a Polka Fest featuring music from the Grammy-nominated band, Dennis Polisky & Maestro’s Men and authentic Polish food. Cost is $15 in advance, $20 at the door. For more information, visit hygienic.org.
Sunday, Sept. 11
9/11 Memorial
8 a.m.; Josh Piver Bench, 1 Water St., Stonington.
The Rotary Club of the Stoningtons will hold its annual memorial for Josh Piver and all victims of 9/11. The group will sing “Let There Be Peace on Earth,” place a flower bouquet, and share words of support. For more information, visit facebook.com/havingfuninservice.
Music at the Farm
2 p.m.; Grace Note Farm, 969 Jackson Schoolhouse Road, Pascoag.
Grace Note Farm will host a concert with cellist Yunwen Chen and pianist Xiyu Deng who will perform works by Beethoven and Bach. Tickets are $30. Call 401-567-0354 for reservations.
Sept. 11-18
"Tina –The Tina Turner Musical"
Various times; Providence Performing Arts Center, 220 Weybosset St., Providence.
The Providence Performing Arts Center will present the Broadway musical "Tina – The Tina Turner Musical," about Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Tina Turner. For tickets or more information, visit ppacri.org or call 401-421-2787.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.