Thursday, Oct. 6
Anna Turrisi Dinner
6 p.m.; Calabrese Club, 28 Pleasant St., Westerly.
The Dante Society of Westerly will host its annual Anna Turrisi dinner with a food demonstration from the Westerly High School culinary students. This year’s event will honor the late Angie Smith. Tickets are $20. For tickets or more information, visit checkout.square.site/buy/7LIFO47NCCBDVCDFTK3TKQS7 or stop by the Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce, 1 Chamber Way, Westerly.
Oct. 6-16
"Social Security"
Various times; Arctic Playhouse, 1249 Main St., West Warwick.
Arctic Playhouse will present the Broadway comedy, "Social Security," written by Andrew Bergman and directed by Tony Annicone. For tickets or more information, visit thearcticplayhouse.com or call 401-573-3443.
Oct. 6-9
“Describe the Night”
Various times; The Gamm Theatre, 1245 Jefferson Blvd., Warwick.
The Gamm Theatre will present Rajiv Joseph’s “Describe the Night,” directed by Tony Estrella. Performances will be held at 7:30 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, and at 2 p.m. on Sunday. For tickets or more information, visit gammtheatre.org or call 401-723-4266.
Oct. 6-Nov.6
“The Inheritance, Parts One and Two”
Various times; Trinity Rep, 201 Washington St., Providence.
Trinity Rep will present “The “The Inheritance, Parts One and Two,” by Matthew López, inspired by E.M. Forster “Howards End” and directed by Joe Wilson, Jr. For tickets or more information call 401-351-4242 or visit TrinityRep.com.
Oct. 6-16
"Silhouette of a Silhouette"
Various times; Wilbury Theatre, 475 Valley St., Providence.
Wilbury Theatre Group will present the drama “"Silhouette of a Silhouette",” by Rose Weaver and directed by Don Mays. The performances will be Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m. For tickets, visit thewilburygroup.org.
Oct. 6-9
Mean Girls
Various times; Providence Performing Arts Center, 220 Weybosset St., Providence.
The Providence Performing Arts Center will present the Broadway musical "Mean Girls," based on the book and movie by Tina Fey. For tickets or more information, visit ppacri.org or call 401-421-2787.
Friday, Oct. 7
Opening Reception
5 to 8 p.m.; Artists' Cooperative Gallery of Westerly, 14 Railroad Ave., Westerly.
The Artists' Cooperative Gallery of Westerly will hold an opening reception for the annual All Members Show. The exhibit will be on display Wednesday, Oct. 5, to Sunday, Oct. 30. The gallery is open Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday, 1 to 5 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information, call 401-596-2221 or visit westerlyarts.com.
Billy Bragg
8 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
Westerly Sound will present a performance by English singer-songwriter Billy Bragg. Berlin based singer Alice Phoebe Lou will open the show. For tickets or more information, visit unitedtheatre.org.
Stargazing Nights
6:30 to 11 p.m.; Frosty Drew Observatory, 61 Park Lane, Charlestown.
Frosty Drew Observatory host stargazing nights on Fridays. The observatory’s astronomers will be on hand with telescopes to view the night sky. There is a $5 suggested donation. Visit frostydrew.org for more information.
Oct. 7-10
Atlantis Rising Sand Sculpture Competition
Various times; Misquamicut State Beach, 257 Atlantic Ave., Misquamicut.
South County Tourism Council will host the Atlantis Rising International Sand Sculpture Competition featuring 10 master sand sculptors. The four-day competition will feature live music, craft and food vendors, drone light show, and celebrity photo opportunities. The event will be open from 3 to 9 p.m. on Friday; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday; and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday. For more information, visit southcountyri.com/atlantis-rising.
Saturday, Oct. 8
Starry Night Fundraiser
5 to 8 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
The Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce will host a fundraiser, Starry Night, for its Starry Lights installation in Westerly-Pawcatuck during the holidays. The event will feature live music, open bar and tasting stations. Tickets are $50. For tickets, visit checkout.square.site/buy/2A4NPFQ2VWXJGY63HVZ5KMIJ. For more information, visit starrylights.org.
Wilcox Park Tree Tours
10 a.m.; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
University of Rhode Island Master Gardeners will lead a free tour of specimen trees Wilcox Park beginning and ending at the Esplanade outside the Westerly Library. For more information, visit westerlylibrary.org.
Bill Miller book signing
1 to 3 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic.
Bank Square Books will host book signing with Bill Miller for the book “Steel City: A Story of Pittsburgh.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
Livingston Taylor
8 p.m.; Greenwich Odeum, 59 Main St., East Greenwich.
The Greenwich Odeum will host a performance by singer and guitarist Livingston Taylor with opening act Ash & Erik. For tickets or more information, visit greenwichodeum.com or call 401-885-4000.
Oct. 8-10
Riverfest and Mystic Folkways
11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Mystic Seaport, 75 Greenmanville Ave., Mystic.
Mystic Seaport will celebrate fall with Riverfest, featuring the Riverfest Beer Garden at Spouter Tavern and live music, along with whaleboat demonstrations, guided talks about the history of the fishing industry, boat rides on the river, games and crafts for children and an educational program on Indigenous People’s Day on Monday. On Sunday, Oct. 9, Riverfest’s Mystic Folkways will host performances Deer Tick, Ian Felice, Martin Courtney, Nick Panken, Tim Easton, James Maple, Karl Blau, The Can Kickers, Wildflower, and Sol/Rio Family Band. For tickets or more information, visit mysticseaport.org/riverfest.
Sunday, Oct. 9
Marc Palmieri author signing
2 to 4 p.m.; Savoy Bookshop, 10 Canal St., Westerly.
Savoy Bookshop will host book signing with Marc Palmieri, for the book “She Danced with Lightning.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 401-213-3901.
Author & Artist Talk
5 p.m.; Stonington Free Library, 20 High St., Stonington.
The Stonington Free Library will host a talk with author Judy Benson and artist Roxanne Steed, who will discuss their collaboration, “Earth and Sky,” a collection of essays and paintings. They will share their process, how they were inspired, and excerpts from the book. The program may be attended in person or live streamed via the library’s YouTube channel. For more information, visit stoningtonfreelibrary.org or call 860-535-0658.
Tuesday, Oct. 11
Historic Cemetery Tour
5:15 p.m.; Quaker Burial Ground, 108 Old Post Road, Westerly.
The Westerly Land Trust will host a tour, led by Larry Hunter, of the Rhode Island Historic Cemetery Commission, of the historic cemetery at the Quaker Burial Ground. Cost is $10; free for land trust members. Registration is required at westerlylandtrust.org/event/historic-cemetery-tour.
The Importance of the Mystic Drawbridge talk
5:30 p.m.; Mystic Museum of Art, 9 Water St., Mystic.
Marilyn Comrie of the Mystic River Historical Society and the co-author of "Centennial Celebration of the Mystic Bascule Bridge: A Souvenir Guide" will give a talk on the history of the Mystic River Bascule Bridge in the history of Mystic. Admission is $10, free for museum and historical society members. For more information, visit mysticmuseumofart.org.
Wednesday, Oct. 12
Diane Blue & Friends
7:30 p.m.; Norwich Arts Center, 62 Broadway, Norwich.
Norwich Arts Center’s Blues on Broadway will host a performance by Diane Blue & Friends. Tickets are $25; $23 for military/student/seniors and $20 for members. For tickets or more information, visit norwicharts.org or call 860-887-2789.
Thursday, Oct. 13
Mark Arsenault author talk
5:30 p.m.; Savoy Bookshop, 10 Canal St., Westerly.
Savoy Bookshop will host an author talk and Q&A with Mark Arsenault, for the book “The Imposter's War.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 401-213-3901.
Oct. 13-23
"Polaroid Stories"
7:30 p.m.; University of Rhode Island Fine Arts Center, 105 Upper College Road, Kingston.
The University of Rhode Island’s Theatre Department will present Naomi Iizuka’s drama “Polaroid Stories,” directed by Patrick Saunders. The play contains strong language and adult themes. For tickets or more information, visit web.uri.edu/theatre/current-season.
“The Hairy Ape”
7 p.m.; B.P. Learned Mission School, 40 Shaw St., New London.
Flock Theatre will present Eugene O’Neill’s “The Hairy Ape” to celebrate O’Neill’s 134th birthday anniversary. Performances will be held Thursday to Sunday. Tickets are $35; $30 for student/senior/active military. For tickets or more information, visit flocktheatre.org/thehairyape.
Friday, Oct. 14
WARM Center Masquerade Gala
6 to 11 p.m.; Westerly Armory, 41 Railroad Ave., Westerly.
The WARM Center will hold a black tie Business 4 Better Masquerade Gala fundraiser featuring dinner, drinks, dancing, and a silent auction. Donations of gently used business attire will be gratefully accepted at the venue. For tickets or more information, visit warmcenter.org or call 401-596-9276.
Clay McLeod Champman author talk
5:30 p.m.; Savoy Bookshop, 10 Canal St., Westerly.
Savoy Bookshop will host an author talk and Q&A with Clay McLeod Champan, for the book “Ghost Eaters.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 401-213-3901.
Oct. 14-29
“The Diary of Anne Frank”
Various times; Granite Theatre, 1 Granite St., Westerly.
The Granite Theatre will present the drama, “The Diary of Anne Frank” by Frances Goodrich and Albert Hackett and directed by Erin Sousa-Stanley. The production is sponsored in part by Congregation Sharah Zedek and The Harold and Rose Slosberg Fund. Performances will be held Thursday to Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. The show is suitable for middle school age and older. For tickets or more information, visit granitetheatre.org or call 401-596-2341.
Celebration of All Souls
7 p.m.; Unity Hall, 19 Jay St., New London.
All Souls & Friday Night Folk will host a musical celebration of the All Souls community. The event will begin with a gathering and refreshments, followed by music at 7:30 p.m. with Kathryn Aaron and the All Souls Choir, Hugh Birdsall, the Carolans with Jake Wiskoski, Nick Evento, Karen Ethier-Waring, Bil Groth, Dan and Liz Spurr, Charlie Clancy and Clarissa Mock, Kyle Murray, Lee Tighe, Jonathan Towne, Gerald Dillenbeck, Charlie Ewers, and Charlie Schott. The event will feature emcee Perry Montrose. The event is free with donations gratefully accepted at the door. All proceeds will support All Souls. For more information, visit fridaynightfolk.org.
Saturday, Oct. 15
Schumann Chamber Duos
5 p.m.; La Grua Center, 32 Water St., Stonington.
La Grua Center’s Music Matters series will host a performance of Robert Schumann chamber works with clarinetist Maksim Shtrykov and pianist Misuzu Tanaka. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. For tickets or more information, visit lagruacenter.org or call 860-535-2300.
Newport String Quartet
2 p.m.; St. Columba’s Chapel, 55 Vaucluse Ave., Middletown.
Newport String Quartet will perform works by Haydn and Ravel, alongside two 21st century compositions by Gabriela Lena Frank and Evrim Demirel. The quartet includes Ealaín McMullin, Jacob MacKay, Emily Edelstein, and Kenneth Trotter. For tickets or more information, visit newportstringproject.org.
United States Marine Band
7:30 p.m.; Rhode Island College, Roberts Hall, 600 Mount Pleasant St., Providence.
Rhode Island College will host a performance of patriotic songs and marches by ‘The President’s Own’ United States Marine Band, directed by Col. Jason Fettig. Tickets are free. For tickets or more information, visit ric.edu/news-events/events/presidents-own-united-states-marine-band.
Rhode Island Philharmonic
8 p.m.; Veterans Auditorium, One Avenue of the Arts, Providence.
The Rhode Island Philharmonic will present a concert featuring cellist Sterling Elliot, led by interim conductor Tania Miller. The performance will include works by Elgar, Strauss and Quinn Mason, who will attend the performance. For tickets or more information, visit tickets.riphil.org/offer or call 401-248-7000.
Oct. 15,16
HopArts Studio Trail
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Various locations, Hopkinton and Richmond.
Artist’s studios along the HopArts Trail will be open to the public. There will be demonstrations and technical information given by the artists and work will be available for purchase. Maps of the studios and more information are available at Langworthy, Clark, Ashaway, Westerly and Peace Dale libraries and the studios along the route, or at hoparts.org.
Sunday, Oct. 16
Judy Mandel book signing
1 to 3 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic.
Bank Square Books will host book signing with Judy Mandel for the book “White Flag.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
