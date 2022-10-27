Thursday, Oct. 27
SUFA Paws Hallows Eve fundraiser
3 to 8 p.m.; Grey Sail Brewing, 63 Canal St., Westerly.
Stand Up For Animals will hold a fundraiser featuring a costume contest for bets, raffles and prizes. Free pour for a donation of cat food. Food and drinks available for purchase. For more information, visit standupforanimals.org.
Oct. 27-29
“The Diary of Anne Frank”
Various times; Granite Theatre, 1 Granite St., Westerly.
The Granite Theatre will present the drama, “The Diary of Anne Frank” by Frances Goodrich and Albert Hackett and directed by Erin Sousa-Stanley. The production is sponsored in part by Congregation Sharah Zedek and The Harold and Rose Slosberg Fund. Performances will be held Thursday to Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. The show is suitable for middle school age and older. For tickets or more information, visit granitetheatre.org or call 401-596-2341.
Friends of the Library Book Sale
Various times; Westerly Library, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
The Friends of the Westerly Library Book sale will run Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. On Saturday, Oct. 29, a bag of books will cost $10. For more information, visit westerlylibrary.org.
Oct. 27–31
Halloween Happenings
Various times; Mystic Seaport, 75 Greenmanville Ave., Mystic.
Mystic Seaport will host Halloween events including pumpkin carving, a Jack-o-Lantern Walk through the historic village, with games, crafts, and live music and a Community Trick or Treat Scavenger Hunt on Halloween. For a full schedule, visit mysticseaport.org/halloween-happenings.
Oct 27-30
“Tootsie”
Various times; Providence Performing Arts Center, 220 Weybosset St., Providence.
Providence Performing Arts Center will host the Tony-award winning musical, “Tootsie.” For tickets or more information, visit ppacri.org or call 401-421-2787.
Oct. 27-Nov. 6
“The Inheritance, Parts One and Two”
Various times; Trinity Rep, 201 Washington St., Providence.
Trinity Rep will present “The “The Inheritance, Parts One and Two,” by Matthew López, inspired by E.M. Forster “Howards End” and directed by Joe Wilson, Jr. For tickets or more information call 401-351-4242 or visit TrinityRep.com.
Friday, Oct. 28
Jeff Coffin
7:30 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
Grammy award-winning saxophonist Jeff Coffin will perform with bassist Viktor Krauss and drummer and percussionist Jordan Perlson. For tickets or more information, visit unitedtheatre.org.
Sanderson Sisters Spellbinding Spooktacular
6 p.m.; Westerly Library, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
The Westerly Library will host the Sanderson Sisters Spellbinding Spooktacular, a scripted musical comedy performed by Simply Enchanted. The evening will begin with a cocktail hour, followed by the show at 7 p.m. Beers, cocktails, wine and light bites are included. Tickets are $45. For tickets or more information, contact Stacey Jackson at sjackson@westerlylibrary.org, or 401-596-2877, ext. 322.
Saturday, Oct. 29
Dean de la Motte book signing
6 p.m.; Savoy Bookshop, 10 Canal St., Westerly.
Savoy Bookshop will host a book signing with author Dean de la Motte for the book “Oblivion.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 401-213-3901.
Sunday, Oct. 30
New England Music Hall of Fame Induction
6:30 p.m.; Knickerbocker Music Center, 35 Railroad Ave., Westerly.
The New England Hall of Fame will hold an induction of new members, including Westerly resident Matthias Steele; and Westerly native Greg Piccolo, co-founder of Roomful of Blues. The Knickerbocker Music Center will be spotlighted with its induction as a historical landmark. The evening will feature a full concert set by Christine & Rebel Montez, with Cliff Goodwin. For tickets or more information, visit knickmusic.com.
Brady Knight book signing
6 p.m.; Savoy Bookshop, 10 Canal St., Westerly.
Savoy Bookshop will host a book signing with author Brady Knight for the book “Creating for the Future.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 401-213-3901.
Story to Screen
10 a.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
The United Theatre Story to Screen monthly series will feature a storytime for children followed by a screening of the movie based on the book. This month's feature is “Coraline.” Tickets are $8. For tickets or more information, visit unitedtheatre.org.
Memorial Concert for Aymeric Dupré la Tour
5 p.m.; United Church of Stonington, 67 Main St., Stonington.
A memorial concert will be held to celebrate the musical legacy of the late Aymeric Dupré la Tour. Performers will include Diane Dupré la Tour, Jurate Svedaite, Nathan Bayreuther, Ava Wing and Nora Fox. The concert is free.
Mystic Halloween Parade
1 p.m.; Downtown Mystic.
The annual parade will step off in front of The Standard at 3 Water St., taking a right onto Route One and over the bridge, turning right onto Cottrell Street, passing by Mystic River Park, then a left onto Washington Street, and finally turning back onto Route One into the Mystic Fire Station. Following the parade there will be children’s activities at the fire station including snacks and a trunk-or-treat.
Wednesday, Nov. 2
Opening Reception
5 to 7 p.m.; Westerly Library, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
An opening reception will be held for an exhibit, “Beauty Among the Ruins” by Carol Mossa in the Hoxie Gallery. The exhibit will be open during library hours through the end of November. For more information, visit westerlylibrary.org.
Thursday, Nov. 3
James Hannaham author talk
5:30 p.m.; Savoy Bookshop, 10 Canal St., Westerly.
Savoy Bookshop will host an author talk and book singing with James Hannaham for his new book. For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 401-213-3901.
Nov. 3-27
“Sweat”
Various times; The Gamm Theatre, 1245 Jefferson Blvd., Warwick.
The Gamm Theatre will present Lynn Nottage’s Pulitzer Prize winning “Sweat,” directed by Rachel Walshe. Performances will be held at 7:30 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, and at 2 p.m. on Sunday. For tickets or more information, visit gammtheatre.org or call 401-723-4266.
Nov. 3-20
“Noises Off!”
Various times; Arctic Playhouse, 1249 Main St., West Warwick.
Arctic Playhouse will present the comedy, "Noises Off!," written by Michael Frayn and directed by Richard Johnson. Performances will be held Thursday to Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit thearcticplayhouse.com or call 401-573-3443.
Nov. 3-Jan. 1
“A Christmas Carol”
Various times; Trinity Rep, 201 Washington St., Providence.
Trinity Rep will present “A Christmas Carol” by Charles Dickens, directed by Aileen Wen McGroddy. For tickets or more information call 401-351-4242 or visit TrinityRep.com.
Friday, Nov. 4
Opening Reception
5 to 8 p.m.; Artists' Cooperative Gallery of Westerly, 14 Railroad Ave., Westerly.
The Artists' Cooperative Gallery of Westerly will hold an opening reception for the November exhibit, Small Treasures, Simple Pleasures Holiday Show. The exhibit will be on display Wednesday, Nov. 2, to Sunday, Nov. 27. The gallery is open Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday, 1 to 5 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information, call 401-596-2221 or visit westerlyarts.com.
Festival Ballet
7:30 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
The Festival Ballet of Providence will perform a program of moving art. Tickets are $35. For tickets or more information, visit unitedtheatre.org.
Thank a Vet
7 p.m.; Hygienic Art, 79 Bank St., New London.
Hygienic Art will present Thank a Vet, with multi-instrumentalist and storyteller, Tom Callinan performing patriotic songs. Admission is free. For more information, visit hygienic.org.
Nov. 4-6
“12 Angry Jurors”
Various times; Babcock Hall auditorium, Highland Ave., Westerly.
The Westerly High School theatre will perform an updated version of the drama “12 Angry Men,” adapted to include jurors of any gender. Performances will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and at 1 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are $3; $1 for students and seniors.
Nov. 4,5
“Junie B. Jones Jr”
Various times; Westerly Middle School, 10 Sandy Hill Road, Westerly.
Theatre Scrapbook will present “Junie B. Jones Jr,” featuring students from Westerly Middle School, based on the “Junie B. Jones” books by Barbara Park. Performances will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, and 5 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets can be purchased at the door or in advance at theatrescrapbook.com.
Saturday, Nov. 5
Amory Show
10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Westerly Armory, 41 Railroad Ave., Westerly.
The Westerly Armory will host its fourth annual Armory Show with vendors, antiques, handmade crafts and local authors. A snack bar will offer sandwiches, drinks and snacks. Admission is free. For more information, visit westerlyarmory.com.
Soup-a-thon
4:30 to 6:30 p.m.; United Church of Stonington, 67 Main St., Stonington.
United Church of Stonington will hold a Soup-A-Thon fundraiser. An assortment of soups, chowders and chilies are available for take-out only. Cost is $12 and includes two containers of soup and one dessert and roll with butter. Donations of non-perishable food items for the Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center will be accepted during the event. For more information, visit unitedchurchofstonington.org/giving.
Stone Soup Farm to Table dinner
6 to 8 p.m.; Country Wellness Event Space 391 Norwich-Westerly Road, North Stonington.
Better Together will host a Stone Soup Farm to Table dinner featuring vegan butternut squash bisque, beef stew and baked bread, served with dessert and coffee or tea. Music will be provided by Dave & Phil, Hannah’s Field and Mixashawn. Cost is $25 per person or $50 for family of four; free for veterans. Donations of non-perishable items for the North Stonington Food Bank will be accepted at the dinner. For tickets or more information, visit BetterTogetherCT.org.
Deb Adamson book signing
1 to 3 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic.
Bank Square Books will host a book signing with Deb Adamson for the books “God Sent You with Love” and “Thankful Thanksgiving.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
“Breaking Glass”
2 p.m.; Lyman Allyn Art Museum, 625 Williams St., New London.
“Breaking Glass,” a work-in-progress reading of a new one-woman play written and performed by Emma Palzere-Rae, will be followed by a panel discussion and reception. All events are free, with reservations suggested. For more information or to register, visit bit.ly/BreakingGlass110522.
Sunday, Nov. 6
Janet Alling book signing
2 to 4 p.m.; Savoy Bookshop, 10 Canal St., Westerly.
Savoy Bookshop will host a book signing with author Janet Alling for the book “Unanticipated: A Life in Art.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 401-213-3901.
