Thursday, Oct. 20
Ocean State author talk
6 p.m.; Savoy Bookshop, 10 Canal St., Westerly.
Savoy Bookshop will host an author talk and Q&A with authors Christa Carmen, Mary Robles, Steven Belanger, Joshua Rex, Jason Parent, Paul Magnan, Aron Beauregard, Curtis Lawson, and K.H. Vaughan for the book “We are Providence: Tales of Horror from the Ocean State.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 401-213-3901.
Dante Society lecture on Enrico Fermi
6 p.m.; Westerly Library, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
The Dante Society will host a talk by Michael Siefert on Enrico Fermi, physicist. The talk is free. For more information, visit westerlylibrary.org or dantesocietywesterly.org.
Oct. 20-29
“The Diary of Anne Frank”
Various times; Granite Theatre, 1 Granite St., Westerly.
The Granite Theatre will present the drama, “The Diary of Anne Frank” by Frances Goodrich and Albert Hackett and directed by Erin Sousa-Stanley. The production is sponsored in part by Congregation Sharah Zedek and The Harold and Rose Slosberg Fund. Performances will be held Thursday to Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. The show is suitable for middle school age and older. For tickets or more information, visit granitetheatre.org or call 401-596-2341.
Oct. 20-29
Friends of the Library Book Sale
Various times; Westerly Library, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
The Friends of the Westerly Library Book sale will run Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. On Saturday, Oct. 29, a bag of books will cost $10. For more information, visit westerlylibrary.org.
Oct. 20-23
Mystic Film Festival
Various times; Various locations.
The fifth annual Mystic Film Festival will screen independent feature-length and short-form narrative films and documentaries at The United Theatre in Westerly, La Grua Center in Stonington, Mystic Seaport and Mystic Luxury Cinemas. A lifetime achievement award will be given to local native Ruth Buzzi for her work in film and television. For schedule and more information, visit mysticfilmfestival.com.
"Polaroid Stories"
7:30 p.m.; University of Rhode Island Fine Arts Center, 105 Upper College Road, Kingston.
The University of Rhode Island’s Theatre Department will present Naomi Iizuka’s drama “Polaroid Stories,” directed by Patrick Saunders. The play contains strong language and adult themes. For tickets or more information, visit web.uri.edu/theatre/current-season.
“The Hairy Ape”
7 p.m.; B.P. Learned Mission School, 40 Shaw St., New London.
Flock Theatre will present Eugene O’Neill’s “The Hairy Ape” to celebrate O’Neill’s 134th birthday anniversary. Performances will be held Thursday to Sunday. Tickets are $35; $30 for student/senior/active military. For tickets or more information, visit flocktheatre.org/thehairyape.
Oct. 20,21
Fall Concert
7 p.m.; Christ the King Church, 180 Old North Road, Kingston
Christ the King Church will present a Fall Concert featuring Tom Kendzia and the Christ the King Choir and Youth Choir, with special guest Dan Schutte. Tickets are available at the church office. Free will donations at the concert will be greatly appreciated. All proceeds will benefit parish outreach programs.
Oct. 20-Nov. 6
“The Inheritance, Parts One and Two”
Various times; Trinity Rep, 201 Washington St., Providence.
Trinity Rep will present “The “The Inheritance, Parts One and Two,” by Matthew López, inspired by E.M. Forster “Howards End” and directed by Joe Wilson, Jr. For tickets or more information call 401-351-4242 or visit TrinityRep.com.
Friday, Oct. 21
Arts Café Mystic
7 p.m.; Mystic Museum of Art, 9 Water St., Mystic.
Arts Café Mystic will host a poetry reading featuring Sue Ellen Thompson, opening voice Catherine DeNunzio and music by Luke and Mike. Tickets are $15, $5 for students. For more information, visit theartscafemystic.org or email info@theartscafemystic.org.
Oct. 21,23
Salt Marsh Opera
Various times; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
Salt Marsh Opera will present a double bill of one-act comedies, Giacomo Puccini’s "Gianni Schicchi" and Gilbert and Sullivan's "Trial by Jury." Performances will be held on Friday at 7 p.m. and on Sunday at 3 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit unitedtheatre.org.
Saturday, Oct. 22
Funny4Funds “Laugh Your Tail Off”
6 pm.; Pawcatuck VFW, 160 South Broad St., Pawcatuck.
Stand Up For Animals will host a Funny4Funds fundraiser, “Laugh Your Tail Off.” There will be featured comedians, raffles, cash bar and a live auction. For tickets or more information, visit standupforanimals.org/events.
Wilcox Park Native Flowers and Trees tour
10 a.m.; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
University of Rhode Island Master Gardeners will lead a free tour of Wilcox Park beginning and ending at the Esplanade outside the Westerly Library. For more information, visit westerlylibrary.org.
Dr. Renée Alsarraf author talk
2 p.m.; Savoy Bookshop, 10 Canal St., Westerly.
Savoy Bookshop and Stand Up For Animals will host an author talk and Q&A with author Dr. Renée Alsarraf, in conversation with Arthur Levine, for the book “Sit, Stay, Heal.” Stand Up For Animals will receive 10 percent of book sales from the event. For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 401-213-3901.
United We Laugh
7 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
United Theatre and Tad Flynn will present a comedy night with host Ron Nobles, Dan Altano, Frank Favia and Sasha Srbulj. Tickets are $12. For tickets or more information, visit unitedtheatre.org.
Narragansett Bay Symphony Orchestra
8 p.m.; Fine Arts Building, University of Rhode Island, 105 Upper College Road, Kingston.
Narragansett Bay Symphony Orchestra, directed by Kristo Kondakçi will perform a concert in collaboration with guitarist Adam Levin and mandolinist Jacob Reuven. The performance will include works by Avner Dorman and Eduardo Morales-Caso who will both be in attendance. A lecture will be held at 7:30 p.m. preceding the concert. For tickets or more information, visit nabsco.org.
Eastern Connecticut Symphony Orchestra
7:30 p.m.; Garde Arts Center, 325 State St., New London.
Eastern Connecticut Symphony Orchestra will present a concert, with Toshiyuki Shimada, conductor, featuring the music of Beethoven, Dvořák and Elgar. For tickets or more information, visit gardearts.org or call 860-444-7373, ext. 1.
“Rhapsody in Black”
7:30 p.m.; Palmer Auditorium, Connecticut College, 270 Mohegan Ave., New London.
Connecticut College will host a performance of “Rhapsody in Black, written and performed by LeLand Gantt and directed by Estelle Parsons. The one-man show explores Gantt’s personal journey to understand and eventually transcend racism in America. Tickets are $18; $16 for seniors; and $9 for students. For tickets or more information, visit conncoll.edu/arts-culture/performing-arts-at-connecticut-college/onstage-at-connecticut-college/guest-artist-series.
Oct. 22–31
Halloween Happenings
Various times; Mystic Seaport, 75 Greenmanville Ave., Mystic.
Mystic Seaport will host Halloween events including pumpkin carving, a Jack-o-Lantern Walk through the historic village, with games, crafts, and live music and a Community Trick or Treat Scavenger Hunt on Halloween. For a full schedule, visit mysticseaport.org/halloween-happenings.
Oct. 22,23
Apple Fest
10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Olde Mistick Village, 27 Coogan Blvd., Mystic.
Olde Mistick Village will host an Apple Fest with food vendors, children's activities, and crafts, apples, syrups, pies and pumpkins for sale. There will be live music all day both Saturday and Sunday. For schedule of events, visit oldemistickvillage.com/1st-annual-apple-festival.
Sunday, Oct. 23
Oktobellfest Handbell Concert
1:30 p.m.; Westerly Armory, 41 Railroad Ave., Westerly.
Oktobellfest, an annual celebration of bells and brew, will feature seven handbell ensembles from New England will perform, including The Granite State Ringers, The Glory RIngers of Dunn’s Corners Community Church, Ringers of Faith, The Wheeler School Concert Handbell RIngers, Randomly Bronze Ringers, and The Faith Ringers, as well as individual ringers from ensembles around the country. The concert is free. For more information, visit westerlyarmory.com.
Violin and Piano Concert
4 p.m.; Peace Dale Congregational Church, 261 Columbia St., Wakefield.
Peace Dale Congregational Church will host a benefit concert featuring Adrian Sylveen, violinist, and Nathaniel Baker, pianist, performing the music of César Franck and J.S. Bach. There is a suggested donation of $20. Proceeds to benefit Foster Parents Ltd and the church's music program. For more information, visit peacedalechurch.org.
Tuesday, Oct. 25
Spencer Quinn author talk
6 p.m.; Savoy Bookshop, 10 Canal St., Westerly.
Savoy Bookshop will host an author talk and Q&A with Spencer Quinn for the book “Bark to the Future.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 401-213-3901.
David Rivera Bozon cabaret
7:30 p.m.; Arctic Playhouse, 1249 Main St., West Warwick.
Arctic Playhouse Cabaret Club will present a cabaret performance of opera, Broadway and folk music with David Rivera Bozon. Tickets are $20. For tickets or more information, visit thearcticplayhouse.com or call 401-573-3443.Oct. 25-30
“Tootsie”
Various times; Providence Performing Arts Center, 220 Weybosset St., Providence.
Providence Performing Arts Center will host the Tony-award winning musical, “Tootsie.” For tickets or more information, visit ppacri.org or call 401-421-2787.
Wednesday, Oct. 26
The Colonial Press and The Struggle for Independence talk
6:30 p.m.; Wheeler Library, 101 Main St., North Stonington.
The North Stonington Historical Society will host a talk by Marilyn Harris on the history and role of the Colonial Press in fueling the revolution. For more information, visit wheelerlibrary.org or call 860-535-0383.
Downtown Mystic Businesses talk
7:30 p.m.; Mystic Congregational Church, 43 East Main St., Mystic.
The Mystic River Historical Society (MRHS) will host a talk by Stephen Glazier entitled "Downtown Mystic Businesses 1922-1960." There is a suggested donation of $5; free for society members. Refreshment will be available at 7 p.m. with the talk following at 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 27
SUFA Paws Hallows Eve fundraiser
3 to 8 p.m.; Grey Sail Brewing, 63 Canal St., Westerly.
Stand Up For Animals will hold a fundraiser featuring a costume contest for bets, raffles and prizes. Free pour for a donation of cat food. Food and drinks available for purchase. For more information, visit standupforanimals.org.
Friday, Oct. 28
Jeff Coffin
7:30 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
Grammy award winning saxophonist Jeff Coffin will perform with bassist Viktor Krauss and drummer and percussionist Jordan Perlson. For tickets or more information, visit unitedtheatre.org.
Sanderson Sisters Spellbinding Spooktacular
6 p.m.; Westerly Library, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
The Westerly Library will host the Sanderson Sisters Spellbinding Spooktacular, a scripted musical comedy performed by Simply Enchanted. The evening will begin with a cocktail hour, followed by the show at 7 p.m. Beers, cocktails, wine and light bites are included. Tickets are $45. For tickets or more information, contact Stacey Jackson at sjackson@westerlylibrary.org, or 401-596-2877, ext. 322.
Saturday, Oct. 29
Dean de la Motte book signing
6 p.m.; Savoy Bookshop, 10 Canal St., Westerly.
Savoy Bookshop will host a book signing with author Dean de la Motte for the book “Oblivion.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 401-213-3901.
Sunday, Oct. 30
New England Music Hall of Fame Induction
6:30 p.m.; Knickerbocker Music Center, 35 Railroad Ave., Westerly.
The New England Hall of Fame will hold an induction of new members, including Westerly resident Matthias Steele; and Westerly native Greg Piccolo, co-founder of Roomful of Blues. The Knickerbocker Music Center will be spotlighted with its induction as a historical landmark. The evening will feature a full concert set by Christine & Rebel Montez, with Cliff Goodwin. For tickets or more information, visit knickmusic.com.
Brady Knight book signing
6 p.m.; Savoy Bookshop, 10 Canal St., Westerly.
Savoy Bookshop will host a book signing with author Brady Knight for the book “Creating for the Future.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 401-213-3901.
Story to Screen
10 a.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
The United Theatre Story to Screen monthly series will feature a storytime for children followed by a screening of the movie based on the book. This month's feature is “Coraline.” Tickets are $8. For tickets or more information, visit unitedtheatre.org.
Memorial Concert for Aymeric Dupré la Tour
5 p.m.; United Church of Stonington, 67 Main St., Stonington.
A memorial concert will be held to celebrate the musical legacy of the late Aymeric Dupré la Tour. Performers will include Diane Dupré la Tour, Jurate Svedaite, Nathan Bayreuther, Ava Wing and Nora Fox. The concert is free.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.