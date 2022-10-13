Thursday, Oct. 13
Mark Arsenault author talk
5:30 p.m.; Savoy Bookshop, 10 Canal St., Westerly.
Savoy Bookshop will host an author talk and Q&A with Mark Arsenault, for the book “The Imposter's War.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 401-213-3901.
Oct. 13-23
"Polaroid Stories"
7:30 p.m.; University of Rhode Island Fine Arts Center, 105 Upper College Road, Kingston.
The University of Rhode Island’s Theatre Department will present Naomi Iizuka’s drama “Polaroid Stories,” directed by Patrick Saunders. The play contains strong language and adult themes. For tickets or more information, visit web.uri.edu/theatre/current-season.
“The Hairy Ape”
7 p.m.; B.P. Learned Mission School, 40 Shaw St., New London.
Flock Theatre will present Eugene O’Neill’s “The Hairy Ape” to celebrate O’Neill’s 134th birthday anniversary. Performances will be held Thursday to Sunday. Tickets are $35; $30 for student/senior/active military. For tickets or more information, visit flocktheatre.org/thehairyape.
Oct. 13-16
"Social Security"
Various times; Arctic Playhouse, 1249 Main St., West Warwick.
Arctic Playhouse will present the Broadway comedy, "Social Security," written by Andrew Bergman and directed by Tony Annicone. For tickets or more information, visit thearcticplayhouse.com or call 401-573-3443.
Oct. 13-Nov.6
“The Inheritance, Parts One and Two”
Various times; Trinity Rep, 201 Washington St., Providence.
Trinity Rep will present “The “The Inheritance, Parts One and Two,” by Matthew López, inspired by E.M. Forster “Howards End” and directed by Joe Wilson, Jr. For tickets or more information call 401-351-4242 or visit TrinityRep.com.
Oct. 13-16
"Silhouette of a Silhouette"
Various times; Wilbury Theatre, 475 Valley St., Providence.
Wilbury Theatre Group will present the drama “"Silhouette of a Silhouette",” by Rose Weaver and directed by Don Mays. The performances will be Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m. For tickets, visit thewilburygroup.org.
Friday, Oct. 14
WARM Center Masquerade Gala
6 to 11 p.m.; Westerly Armory, 41 Railroad Ave., Westerly.
The WARM Center will hold a black tie Business 4 Better Masquerade Gala fundraiser featuring dinner, drinks, dancing, and a silent auction. Donations of gently used business attire will be gratefully accepted at the venue. For tickets or more information, visit warmcenter.org or call 401-596-9276.
Clay McLeod Champman author talk
5:30 p.m.; Savoy Bookshop, 10 Canal St., Westerly.
Savoy Bookshop will host an author talk and Q&A with Clay McLeod Champan, for the book “Ghost Eaters.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 401-213-3901.
Oct. 14-29
“The Diary of Anne Frank”
Various times; Granite Theatre, 1 Granite St., Westerly.
The Granite Theatre will present the drama, “The Diary of Anne Frank” by Frances Goodrich and Albert Hackett and directed by Erin Sousa-Stanley. The production is sponsored in part by Congregation Sharah Zedek and The Harold and Rose Slosberg Fund. Performances will be held Thursday to Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. The show is suitable for middle school age and older. For tickets or more information, visit granitetheatre.org or call 401-596-2341.
Celebration of All Souls
7 p.m.; Unity Hall, 19 Jay St., New London.
All Souls & Friday Night Folk will host a musical celebration of the All Souls community. The event will begin with a gathering and refreshments, followed by music at 7:30 p.m. with Kathryn Aaron and the All Souls Choir, Hugh Birdsall, the Carolans with Jake Wiskoski, Nick Evento, Karen Ethier-Waring, Bil Groth, Dan and Liz Spurr, Charlie Clancy and Clarissa Mock, Kyle Murray, Lee Tighe, Jonathan Towne, Gerald Dillenbeck, Charlie Ewers, and Charlie Schott. The event will feature emcee Perry Montrose. The event is free with donations gratefully accepted at the door. All proceeds will support All Souls. For more information, visit fridaynightfolk.org.
Saturday, Oct. 15
Schumann Chamber Duos
5 p.m.; La Grua Center, 32 Water St., Stonington.
La Grua Center’s Music Matters series will host a performance of Robert Schumann chamber works with clarinetist Maksim Shtrykov and pianist Misuzu Tanaka. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. For tickets or more information, visit lagruacenter.org or call 860-535-2300.
Newport String Quartet
2 p.m.; St. Columba’s Chapel, 55 Vaucluse Ave., Middletown.
Newport String Quartet will perform works by Haydn and Ravel, alongside two 21st century compositions by Gabriela Lena Frank and Evrim Demirel. The quartet includes Ealaín McMullin, Jacob MacKay, Emily Edelstein, and Kenneth Trotter. For tickets or more information, visit newportstringproject.org.
United States Marine Band
7:30 p.m.; Rhode Island College, Roberts Hall, 600 Mount Pleasant St., Providence.
Rhode Island College will host a performance of patriotic songs and marches by ‘The President’s Own’ United States Marine Band, directed by Col. Jason Fettig. Tickets are free. For tickets or more information, visit ric.edu/news-events/events/presidents-own-united-states-marine-band.
Rhode Island Philharmonic
8 p.m.; Veterans Auditorium, One Avenue of the Arts, Providence.
The Rhode Island Philharmonic will present a concert featuring cellist Sterling Elliot, led by interim conductor Tania Miller. The performance will include works by Elgar, Strauss and Quinn Mason, who will attend the performance. For tickets or more information, visit tickets.riphil.org/offer or call 401-248-7000.
Oct. 15,16
HopArts Studio Trail
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Various locations, Hopkinton and Richmond.
Artist’s studios along the HopArts Trail will be open to the public. There will be demonstrations and technical information given by the artists and work will be available for purchase. Maps of the studios and more information are available at Langworthy, Clark, Ashaway, Westerly and Peace Dale libraries and the studios along the route, or at hoparts.org.
Sunday, Oct. 16
Judy Mandel book signing
1 to 3 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic.
Bank Square Books will host book signing with Judy Mandel for the book “White Flag.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
Monday, Oct. 17
Summer Author Series
6 p.m.; Ocean House, 1 Bluff Ave., Watch Hill.
Ocean House Summer Author Series, in conjunction with Savoy Bookshop & Café, will host a talk with author Jane Green, in conversation with Deborah Goodrich Royce, for the book “Sister Stardust.” For tickets or more information, visit banksquarebooks.com.
Tuesday, Oct. 18
Historic Cemetery Tour
5:15 p.m.; Grills Preserve, 198 Bowling Lane, Bradford.
The Westerly Land Trust will host a tour, led by Larry Hunter, of the Rhode Island Historic Cemetery Commission, of the historic cemetery at Grills Preserve. Cost is $10; free for land trust members. Registration is required at westerlylandtrust.org/event/historic-cemetery-tour.
K.R. Gaddy author talk
5:30 p.m.; Savoy Bookshop, 10 Canal St., Westerly.
Savoy Bookshop will host an author talk and Q&A with K.R. Gaddy, for the book “Well of Souls: Uncovering the Banjo's Hidden History.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 401-213-3901.
Wednesday, Oct. 19
Flute and Piano recital
6:30 p.m.; Westerly Public Library, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
Westerly Library will host a recital with John Graham and Sara Boyd, piano. The performance will include music by Bizet, Debussy, Vaughan Williams and Joplin. For more information, visit westerlylibrary.org.
Stonington's Steamboat Hotel talk
6 p.m.; La Grua Center, 32 Water St., Stonington.
The Stonington Historical Society will host a talk by Stuart Vyse about the Steamboat Hotel in Mystic, from his book "The History of the Steamboat Hotel." Signed copies of the book will be available for purchase with proceeds benefitting the Stonington Historical Society.
Thursday, Oct. 20
Ocean State author talk
6 p.m.; Savoy Bookshop, 10 Canal St., Westerly.
Savoy Bookshop will host an author talk and Q&A with authors Christa Carmen, Mary Robles, Steven Belanger, Joshua Rex, Jason Parent, Paul Magnan, Aron Beauregard, Curtis Lawson, and K.H. Vaughan for the book “We are Providence: Tales of Horror from the Ocean State.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 401-213-3901.
Oct. 20-23
Mystic Film Festival
Various times; Various locations.
The fifth annual Mystic Film Festival will screen independent feature-length and short-form narrative films and documentaries at The United Theatre in Westerly, La Grua Center in Stonington, Mystic Seaport and Mystic Luxury Cinemas. A lifetime achievement award will be given to local native Ruth Buzzi for her work in film and television. For schedule and more information, visit mysticfilmfestival.com.
Oct. 20-29
Friends of the Library Book Sale
Various times; Westerly Library, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
The Friends of the Westerly Library Book sale will run Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. On Saturday, Oct. 29, a bag of books will cost $10. For more information, visit westerlylibrary.org.
Oct. 20,21
Fall Concert
7 p.m.; Christ the King Church, 180 Old North Road, Kingston
Christ the King Church will present a Fall Concert featuring Tom Kendzia and the Christ the King Choir and Youth Choir, with special guest Dan Schutte. Tickets are available at the church office. Free will donations at the concert will be greatly appreciated. All proceeds will benefit parish outreach programs.
Oct. 21,23
Salt Marsh Opera
Various times; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
Salt Marsh Opera will present a double bill of one-act comedies, Giacomo Puccini’s "Gianni Schicchi" and Gilbert and Sullivan's "Trial by Jury." Performances will be held on Friday at 7 p.m. and on Sunday at 3 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit unitedtheatre.org.
Saturday, Oct. 22
Funny4Funds “Laugh Your Tail Off”
6 pm.; Pawcatuck VFW, 160 South Broad St., Pawcatuck.
Stand Up For Animals will host a Funny4Funds fundraiser, “Laugh Your Tail Off.” There will be featured comedians, raffles, cash bar and a live auction. For tickets or more information, visit standupforanimals.org/events.
Wilcox Park Native Flowers and Trees tour
10 a.m.; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
University of Rhode Island Master Gardeners will lead a free tour of Wilcox Park beginning and ending at the Esplanade outside the Westerly Library. For more information, visit westerlylibrary.org.
Dr. Renée Alsarraf author talk
2 p.m.; Savoy Bookshop, 10 Canal St., Westerly.
Savoy Bookshop and Stand Up For Animals will host an author talk and Q&A with author Dr. Renée Alsarraf, in conversation with Arthur Levine, for the book “Sit, Stay, Heal.” Stand Up For Animals will receive 10 percent of book sales from the event. For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 401-213-3901.
United We Laugh
7 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
United Theatre and Tad Flynn will present a comedy night with host Ron Nobles, Dan Altano, Frank Favia and Sasha Srbulj. Tickets are $12. For tickets or more information, visit unitedtheatre.org.
Narragansett Bay Symphony Orchestra
8 p.m.; Fine Arts Building, University of Rhode Island, 105 Upper College Road, Kingston.
Narragansett Bay Symphony Orchestra, directed by Kristo Kondakçi will perform a concert in collaboration with guitarist Adam Levin and mandolinist Jacob Reuven. The performance will include works by Avner Dorman and Eduardo Morales-Caso who will both be in attendance. A lecture will be held at 7:30 p.m. preceding the concert. For tickets or more information, visit nabsco.org.
Eastern Connecticut Symphony Orchestra
7:30 p.m.; Garde Arts Center, 325 State St., New London.
Eastern Connecticut Symphony Orchestra will present a concert, with Toshiyuki Shimada, conductor, featuring the music of Beethoven, Dvořák and Elgar. For tickets or more information, visit gardearts.org or call 860-444-7373, ext. 1.
“Rhapsody in Black”
7:30 p.m.; Palmer Auditorium, Connecticut College, 270 Mohegan Ave., New London.
Connecticut College will host a performance of “Rhapsody in Black, written and performed by LeLand Gantt and directed by Estelle Parsons. The one-man show explores Gantt’s personal journey to understand and eventually transcend racism in America. Tickets are $18; $16 for seniors; and $9 for students. For tickets or more information, visit conncoll.edu/arts-culture/performing-arts-at-connecticut-college/onstage-at-connecticut-college/guest-artist-series.
Sunday, Oct. 23
Oktobellfest Handbell Concert
1:30 p.m.; Westerly Armory, 41 Railroad Ave., Westerly.
Oktobellfest, an annual celebration of bells and brew, will feature seven handbell ensembles from New England will perform, including The Granite State Ringers, The Glory RIngers of Dunn’s Corners Community Church, Ringers of Faith, The Wheeler School Concert Handbell RIngers, Randomly Bronze Ringers, and The Faith Ringers, as well as individual ringers from ensembles around the country. The concert is free. For more information, visit westerlyarmory.com.
Gail Olmsted book signing
1 to 3 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic.
Bank Square Books will host book signing with Gail Olmsted for the book “Miranda Writes.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
