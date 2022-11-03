Thursday, Nov. 3
James Hannaham author talk
5:30 p.m.; Savoy Bookshop, 10 Canal St., Westerly.
Savoy Bookshop will host an author talk and book singing with James Hannaham for his new book. For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 401-213-3901.
U.R.I. Jazz Big Band
8 p.m.; Fine Arts Center, University of Rhode Island, 105 Upper College Road, Kingston.
The U.R.I. Jazz Big Band will perform a tribute to Chick Corea, with Emmet Goods, director. Tickets are $15; $10 for students and seniors; free for ages 12 and under. For tickets or more information, visit events.uri.edu/event/jazz_big_band_i_-_fall_2022.
Nov. 3-27
“Sweat”
Various times; The Gamm Theatre, 1245 Jefferson Blvd., Warwick.
The Gamm Theatre will present Lynn Nottage’s Pulitzer Prize winning “Sweat,” directed by Rachel Walshe. Performances will be held at 7:30 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, and at 2 p.m. on Sunday. For tickets or more information, visit gammtheatre.org or call 401-723-4266.
Nov. 3-6
“The Inheritance, Parts One and Two”
Various times; Trinity Rep, 201 Washington St., Providence.
Trinity Rep will present “The “The Inheritance, Parts One and Two,” by Matthew López, inspired by E.M. Forster “Howards End” and directed by Joe Wilson, Jr. For tickets or more information call 401-351-4242 or visit TrinityRep.com.
Nov. 3-20
“Noises Off!”
Various times; Arctic Playhouse, 1249 Main St., West Warwick.
Arctic Playhouse will present the comedy "Noises Off!" written by Michael Frayn and directed by Richard Johnson. Performances will be held Thursday to Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit thearcticplayhouse.com or call 401-573-3443.
Nov. 3-Jan. 1
“A Christmas Carol”
Various times; Trinity Rep, 201 Washington St., Providence.
Trinity Rep will present “A Christmas Carol” by Charles Dickens, directed by Aileen Wen McGroddy. For tickets or more information call 401-351-4242 or visit TrinityRep.com.
Friday, Nov. 4
Opening Reception
5 to 8 p.m.; Artists' Cooperative Gallery of Westerly, 14 Railroad Ave., Westerly.
The Artists' Cooperative Gallery of Westerly will hold an opening reception for the November exhibit, Small Treasures, Simple Pleasures Holiday Show. The exhibit will be on display Wednesday, Nov. 2, to Sunday, Nov. 27. The gallery is open Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday, 1 to 5 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information, call 401-596-2221 or visit westerlyarts.com.
Festival Ballet
7:30 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
The Festival Ballet of Providence will perform a program of moving art. Tickets are $35. For tickets or more information, visit unitedtheatre.org.
Thank a Vet
7 p.m.; Hygienic Art, 79 Bank St., New London.
Hygienic Art will present Thank a Vet, with multi-instrumentalist and storyteller, Tom Callinan performing patriotic songs. Admission is free. For more information, visit hygienic.org.
Kathianna Celestin
8 p.m.; Norwich Arts Center, 62 Broadway, Norwich
Norwich Arts Center’s Miss Lottie’s Café will host a 'A Love Letter to Harlem' featuring singer-songwriter Kathianna Celestin. Tickets are $22, $20 for seniors/military/students, and $18 for members. For more information, visit norwicharts.org/events.
Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company
7:30 p.m.; Veterans Auditorium, One Ave. of the Arts, Providence.
FirstWorks and Brown Arts Institute will present the Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company modern dance’s “What Problem?” Recommended for ages 12 and older. For tickets or more information, visit firstworks.org.
Nov. 4,5
“Junie B. Jones Jr”
Various times; Westerly Middle School, 10 Sandy Hill Road, Westerly.
Theatre Scrapbook will present “Junie B. Jones Jr,” featuring students from Westerly Middle School, based on the “Junie B. Jones” books by Barbara Park. Performances will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, and 5 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets can be purchased at the door or in advance at theatrescrapbook.com.
Saturday, Nov. 5
Armory Show
10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Westerly Armory, 41 Railroad Ave., Westerly.
The Westerly Armory will host its fourth annual Armory Show with vendors, antiques, handmade crafts and local authors. A snack bar will offer sandwiches, drinks and snacks. Admission is free. For more information, visit westerlyarmory.com.
Big Grande’s Little Improv Show
8 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
The United Theatre will host a performance by Los Angeles comedy group Big Grande, including Dan Lippert, Jon Mackey, Ryan Rosenberg, and Drew Tarver. Tickets are $25. For tickets or more information, visit unitedtheatre.org.
Soup-a-thon
4:30 to 6:30 p.m.; United Church of Stonington, 67 Main St., Stonington.
United Church of Stonington will hold a Soup-A-Thon fundraiser. An assortment of soups, chowders and chilies are available for take-out only. Cost is $12 and includes two containers of soup and one dessert and roll with butter. Donations of non-perishable food items for the Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center will be accepted during the event. For more information, visit unitedchurchofstonington.org/giving.
Kirk Edwards and The Coalition Jazz Band
5 p.m.; La Grua Center, 32 Water St., Stonington.
La Grua Center will host a performance by Kirk Edwards and The Coalition Jazz Band as part of the Three Steps Forward, Two Steps Back project. There is a suggested donation of $10. For more information, visit lagruacenter.org.
Stone Soup Farm to Table dinner
6 to 8 p.m.; Country Wellness Event Space 391 Norwich-Westerly Road, North Stonington.
Better Together will host a Stone Soup Farm to Table dinner featuring vegan butternut squash bisque, beef stew and baked bread, served with dessert and coffee or tea. Music will be provided by Dave & Phil, Hannah’s Field and Mixashawn. Cost is $25 per person or $50 for family of four; free for veterans. Donations of non-perishable items for the North Stonington Food Bank will be accepted at the dinner. For tickets or more information, visit BetterTogetherCT.org.
Deb Adamson book signing
1 to 3 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic.
Bank Square Books will host a book signing with Deb Adamson for the books “God Sent You with Love” and “Thankful Thanksgiving.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
“Breaking Glass”
2 p.m.; Lyman Allyn Art Museum, 625 Williams St., New London.
“Breaking Glass,” a work-in-progress reading of a new one-woman play written and performed by Emma Palzere-Rae, will be followed by a panel discussion and reception. All events are free, with reservations suggested. For more information or to register, visit bit.ly/BreakingGlass110522.
Nov. 5,6
“12 Angry Jurors”
Various times; Babcock Hall auditorium, Highland Ave., Westerly.
The Westerly High School theatre will perform an updated version of the drama “12 Angry Men,” adapted to include jurors of any gender. Performances will be held on Saturday at 1 and 7 p.m. and on Sunday at 1 p.m. Tickets are $3; $1 for students and seniors.
Sunday, Nov. 6
Janet Alling book signing
2 to 4 p.m.; Savoy Bookshop, 10 Canal St., Westerly.
Savoy Bookshop will host a book signing with author Janet Alling for the book “Unanticipated: A Life in Art.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 401-213-3901.
Wednesday, Nov. 9
Timothy Bella author talk
5:30 p.m.; Garde Arts Center, 325 State St., New London.
Bank Square Books and the Garde Arts Center will host an author talk with Timothy Bella in conversation with Jeff Benedict for his book "Barkley: A Biography." The talk is free. For tickets, or more information, visit gardearts.org/events/timothy-bella/.
Thursday, Nov. 10
Daphne Palmer Geanacopoulos author talk
6 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic.
Bank Square Books will host an author talk and book signing with Daphne Palmer Geanacopoulos for the book “The Pirate’s Wife: The Remarkable True Story of Sarah Kidd.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
Veterans Voices
6 p.m.; Trinity Rep, 201 Washington St., Providence.
Trinity Rep will host Veterans Voices, a performance showcase of music and readings from local veterans about their time during and after military service. Performers will include Westerly native Big Lux and the band Guitars for Vets. The event is free. For more information, visit trinityrep.com/show/veteran-voices.
Friday, Nov. 11
Joe Jencks
7:30 p.m.; Unity Hall, 19 Jay St., New London.
All Souls & Friday Night Folk will host a performance by singer-songwriter Joe Jencks. Tickets are $20 at the door, $17 in advance and $10 for students and active military with ID. For tickets or more information, call 860-443-0316 or visit fridaynightfolk.org.
Nov. 11,12
Music Heals Coffeehouse
7:30 p.m.; Chestnut Street Playhouse, 24 Chestnut St., Norwich.
Artreach will host a Music Heals Coffeehouse on Friday and Saturday, featuring an all-Beatles music performance and a ‘Here Comes the Sun’ art show and sale. Tickets are $15. For tickets or more information, visit ArtreachHeals.org.
Saturday, Nov. 12
Veterans Day Parade
9:30 a.m.; Pawcatuck Shopping Center, South Broad St., Pawcatuck.
The Westerly Pawcatuck Veterans Day Parade will step off at 9:30 a.m. from the back parking lot of the Pawcatuck Shopping Center and take a right on Pequot Trail. The marchers will travel to the intersection of West Broad Street, where the marchers will stop at the World War Memorial for a brief ceremony. The parade will turn left onto West Broad Street into downtown Pawcatuck crossing the Westerly-Pawcatuck Bridge onto Broad Street and left onto High Street. From High Street, the parade will turn left onto Canal Street and take a right on Railroad Avenue and continue to the Westerly Armory for a ceremony.
WARM Center fundraiser
6 p.m.; Windjammer Surf Bar, 321 Atlantic Ave., Misquamicut.
The WARM Center will host its third annual Pre-Holiday Bash fundraiser with music by Eight to the Bar, silent auction, a giving tree and food and a cash bar. Tickets are $40. For tickets or more information, visit warmcenter.org.
Dante Society: Joseph Luzzi talk
1 p.m.; Westerly Library, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
The Dante Society of Westerly will host a talk by Joseph Luzzi about his book “Botticelli’s Secret: The Lost Drawings and the Discovery of the Renaissance.” The talk is free. For more information, visit dantesocietywesterly.org or westerlylibrary.org.
Cartoons & Comics for Kids author talk
2 p.m.; Savoy Bookshop, 10 Canal St., Westerly.
Savoy Bookshop will host a Cartoons & Comics for Kids talk and book signing featuring authors Abby Denson, Alex Graudins, John Patrick Green, Matthew Loux, and Dave Roman. For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 401-213-3901.
Brahms & Dvořák for Two
5 p.m.; La Grua Center, 32 Water St., Stonington.
La Grua Center’s Music Matters series will host a performance by pianists Julia Bady and Andrew King of works for piano four hands and two pianos by Brahms and Dvořák. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. For tickets or more information, visit lagruacenter.org or call 860-535-2300.
Rhode Island Philharmonic
8 p.m.; Veterans Auditorium, One Avenue of the Arts, Providence.
The Rhode Island Philharmonic will present a concert featuring pianist Olga Kern. The performance will include works by Beethoven, Berlioz and Simon, conducted by Kensho Watanabe. For tickets or more information, visit tickets.riphil.org/offer or call 401-248-7000.
Sunday, Nov. 13
Courtney Denelle author talk
2 p.m.; Savoy Bookshop, 10 Canal St., Westerly.
Savoy Bookshop will host an author talk with Courtney Denelle, in conversation with Annie Hartnett, for the book “It’s Not Nothing.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 401-213-3901.
Music at the Farm
2 p.m.; Grace Note Farm, 969 Jackson Schoolhouse Road, Pascoag.
Grace Note Farm will host a concert with violinist David Bernat with pianist Elisa Dagher who will perform Bach Violin Sonata in c minor BWV 1017, Janacek Violin Sonata, Batok Rhapsody, No. 2, Schubert Fantasy in C Major D 934. Tickets are $30; $15 for children. Call 401-567-0354 for reservations.
