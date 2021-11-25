Thursday, Nov. 25
Thanksgiving Community Dinner
Noon to 2 p.m.; Christ Episcopal Church, 7 Elm St., Westerly.
Christ Church Westerly will host a Community Thanksgiving Dinner. The meal is free and open to all looking for fellowship and a meal during the holidays. To make reservations, or for more information, call the church office at 401-596-0197, or email ParishAdmin@ChristChurchWesterly.org.
Nov. 25-Jan. 31
Holiday Lights Spectacular
7 to 10 p.m.; Olde Mistick Village, 27 Coogan Blvd., Mystic.
The Holiday Lights Spectacular in Olde Mistick Village features over a half-million lights decorating village square of shops and restaurants. There is no entry fee. For more information, visit oldemistickvillage.com.
Friday, Nov. 26
Santa’s Arrival
6 p.m.; Downtown Westerly, High Street, Westerly.
Santa Claus, The Winter Lady, and other holiday characters will arrive via fire truck to ring in the holiday season. Visit oceanchamber.org or call 401-596-7761 for more information.
Will Evans and Glenn Thomas
8 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
Local musicians Will Evans and Glenn Thomas will perform. Tickets are $25 in advance; $30 at the door. For tickets or more information, visit unitedtheatre.org/event-calendar.
Lon Cerel’s Mind Mysteries
7:30 p.m.; Arctic Playhouse, 1249 Main St., West Warwick.
Arctic Playhouse will host Lon Cerel for an evening of extrasensory deception. Tickets are $15 in advance/$20 day of show. For tickets or more information, visit thearcticplayhouse.com or call 401-573-3443.
Roomful of Blues
8 p.m.; Narrows Center for the Arts, 16 Anawan St., New Bedford.
Narrows Center for the Arts will host a performance by Roomful of Blues. Tickets are $33 in advance and $38 day of show. For tickets or more information, visit narrowscenter.org.
Nov. 26–Dec. 19
“A Christmas Carol”
Various times; Granite Theatre, 1 Granite St., Westerly.
Granite Theatre will present “A Christmas Carol” by Charles Dickens. Performances will be held on Friday and Saturday at 730 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m. For tickets or more information, call 401-596-2341 or visit granitetheatre.com.
Nov. 26-Dec. 5
“Everybody”
Various times; Burbage Theatre Co., 59 Blackstone Ave., Pawtucket.
Burbage Theatre Co. will present the drama “Everybody” by Brandon Jacobs-Jenkins. Performances will be held at 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. on Sunday. For tickets or more information, visit burbagetheatre.org or call 401-484-0355.
“Love Letters”
Various times; Jenks Auditorium, 350 Division St., Pawtucket.
The Community Players will present “Love Letters,” by A.R Gurney featuring different performers each day. Performances will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, with comedian Frank O'Donnell and television personality Kelly Bates Riley; and Saturday, with actors Lara Hakeem and Jeff St. Germain; and at 2 p.m. on Sunday with Community Players’ past president Claire L. Beauregard and a special guest artist. For tickets or more information, visit thecommunityplayers.net or call 401-726-6860.
Nov. 26-Jan. 2
“A Christmas Carol”
Various times; Trinity Rep, 201 Washington St., Providence.
Trinity Rep will present “A Christmas Carol” by Charles Dickens, directed by Joe Wilson, Jr. For tickets or more information call 401-351-4242 or visit TrinityRep.com.
Nov. 26-Jan. 9
Holidays at the Newport Mansions
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Newport Mansions, Bellevue Avenue, Newport.
The Breakers, The Elms and Marble House, decorated with thousands of poinsettias, fresh flowers, evergreens and wreaths and decorated Christmas trees, will be open for tours. Visit newportmansions.org for tickets and more information.
Nov. 26-Dec. 24
“It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play”
Various times; The Gamm Theatre, 1245 Jefferson Blvd., Warwick.
The Gamm Theatre will present “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play” adapted by Joe Landry, directed by Damon Kiely. For tickets or more information, call 401-723-4266 or visit gammtheatre.org.
Saturday, Nov. 27
Tree Lighting and Carol Sing
4:30 p.m.; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
The annual tree lighting in Wilcox Park will include singing carols along with the Chorus of Westerly. For more information, visit westerlylibrary.org.
Lobster Trap Tree lighting
4:30 p.m.; Stonington Town Docks, Stonington Borough
The Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce will light its Lobster Trap Tree which pays homage to the town’s fishing industry. The tree, made of lobster traps, is decorated with buoys hand painted by local artists and families depicting people, places, events, traditions and history of the town of Stonington. It will be on display on a grassy area near the docks for six weeks after the lighting and will be lit each night. Parking is available in the lot at the Stonington Town Dock. Families are welcome to take photos with the tree.
Santa Arrives by Tugboat
2 p.m.; Mystic River Park, 28 Cottrell St., Mystic.
Santa Claus will arrive on the tugboat John Paul, where he will greet the crowds and listen to all the children’s wishes in Mystic River Park. The event is free. Visit mysticchamber.org for more information.
Tree lighting and boat parade
6 p.m.; Mystic River Park, 28 Cottrell St., Mystic.
The Greater Mystic Chamber of Commerce will hold their annual Holiday Lighted Boat Parade down the river and the tree lighting in the Mystic River Park. Visit mysticchamber.org for more information.
The Gathering: Hall of Fame induction
7 p.m.; St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 15 Pearl St., Mystic.
The New England Music Hall of Fame will hold an induction ceremony for Emmy Award winner Brian Keane, Grammy nominated Native American Artist Joseph Firecrow, Kenny Dutton and Ken Lyon of WYE Records. Attendees are asked to bring a nonperishable item or canned good.
Through the Doors and A Piece of My Pearl
8 p.m.; Courthouse Center for the Arts, 3481 Kingstown Road, West Kingston.
Courthouse Center of the Arts will host tribute bands Through the Doors and A Piece of My Pearl. Tickets are $25/35. For tickets or more information, visit courthousearts.org or call 401-782-1018.
Sunday, Nov. 28
Festival of Lessons and Carols for Advent
5 p.m.; Christ Church, 7 Elm St., Westerly.
The annual Festival of Lessons and Carols for Advent will feature choral music by the Christ Church Choir, congregational singing of Advent carols, and the customary readings of the Advent lessons. A reception will follow in the parish hall.
Nov. 28 to Dec. 5
Menorah lighting
4:30 p.m.; Contemporary Theater Company, 327 Main St., Wakefield.
Contemporary Theater Company will light a menorah and sing prayers on the patio each night of Hanukkah. A potluck will follow the lighting. For more information, visit contemporarytheatercompany.com.
Tuesday, Nov. 30
Jane Yolen author storytime
4 p.m.; Savoy Bookshop and Café, 10 Canal St., Westerly.
Savoy Bookshop and Café will host a storytime and talk with author Jane Yolen who will read her books “How Do Dinosaurs Say Merry Christmas?” and “How Do Dinosaurs Say Happy Chanukah?” The event is free, with registration requested. To make a reservation or for more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 401-213-3901.
Cabaret Club
7:30 p.m.; Arctic Playhouse, 1249 Main St., West Warwick.
The Cabaret Club at the Arctic Playhouse will host singer Michelle Currie. Tickets are $20. For tickets or more information, visit thearcticplayhouse.com.
Nov. 30-Dec. 12
"Hamilton"
Various times; Providence Performing Arts Center, 220 Weybosset St., Providence.
Providence Performing Arts Center will host the Tony Award winning Broadway show,"Hamilton" book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda. For tickets or more information, visit ppacri.org.
Wednesday, Dec. 1
Connecticut Book Awards finalists and winners author talk
6 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic.
Bank Square Books will host an author talk and Q&A with Connecticut Book Awards finalists and winners Danielle Vogel, for “Edges & Fray,” Ainissa Ramirez, “The Alchemy of Us,” and Jotham Burrello, “Spindle City.” The event is free with registration required. To register or for more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
Thursday, Dec. 2
Mary Palumbo & Ann Zainyeh book signing
2 to 4 p.m.; Savoy Bookshop and Café, 10 Canal St., Westerly.
Savoy Bookshop and Café will host a signing with authors Mary Palumbo & Ann Zainyeh for the book “The Hare on the Chair.” The event is free. For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 401-213-3901.
Dec. 2-4
Deck the Halls
Various times; Palmer House, 40 Palmer St., Stonington.
The Stonington Historical Society and Stonington Garden Club will host Deck the Halls at the Palmer House with a Preview Party on Thursday, from 4 to 8 p.m., with refreshments and special pricing on items. Tickets are available at stoningtonhistory.org. On Friday and Saturday, the house is open for free tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. All proceeds benefit the Stonington Historical Society.
Dec. 2-12
“Clue: On Stage”
Various times; Robert E. Will Theatre, University of R. I. Fine Arts Center, 105 Upper College Road, Kingston.
The University of R.I. Theatre Department will present “Clue: On Stage” based on the screenplay by Jonathan Lynn and written by Sandy Rustin. Performances will be held on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $20; $15 for seniors and university students, faculty and staff. Tickets can be purchased at the box office in the Fine Arts Center or by calling 401-874-5843. For more information, visit web.uri.edu/theatre/current-season.
Dec. 2-19
“Miracle on 34th Street”
Various times; Arctic Playhouse, 1249 Main St., West Warwick.
The Arctic Playhouse will present the musical radio play version of “Miracle on 34th Street.” Performances will be held on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit thearcticplayhouse.com.
Friday, Dec. 3
Village Stroll and tree lighting
5:30 p.m.; Wadawanuck Square, 20 High St., Stonington.
The Stonington Village Improvement Association will host the annual Village Holiday Stroll including a tree lighting, community carol sing and a visit from Santa. For more information, visit sviastonington.org.
Arts Café Mystic
7 p.m.; Mystic Museum of Art, 9 Water St., Mystic.
Arts Café Mystic will host a poetry reading with featured voice Mahogany Browne, with music by Dr. Westchesterson and opening voice, Jen Lighty. Tickets are $15, $5 for students. For more information visit theartscafemystic.org.
Lafayette Band Holiday Concert
7:15 p.m.; First Baptist Church, 34 Main St., Wickford.
The Lafayette Band of North Kingstown, with Bethany Clarke Bromley, music director, will perform its annual Holiday Concert. Admission is free. The festive program will include traditional and popular holiday music. For more information, visit lafayettebandri.org or facebook.com/LafayetteBand.RI.
Dec. 3,4
“Cinderella”
Various times; Westerly Middle School, 10 Sandy Hill Road, Westerly.
Theatre Scrapbook will present Rodgers & Hammerstein’s musical “Cinderella” in association with Westerly Middle School. Performances will be held on Friday at 7 p.m. and on Saturday at 5 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for seniors and students. Tickets can be purchased in advance at theatrescrapbook.com or at the door.
Newport Classical Holiday
Various times; Emmanuel Church Chapel, 42 Dearborn St., Newport.
Newport Classical will host Providence-based chamber choir Ensemble Altera for a holiday program of music by Benjamin Britten, Hildegard von Bingen, Barbara Strozzi, Imogen Holst, Elizabeth Poston, and Joanna Marsh. Performances will be held on Friday at 7:30 p.m. and on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $25. For tickets or more information, visit newportclassical.org.
Saturday, Dec. 4
Messiah Sing
6 p.m.; George Kent Performance Hall, 119 High St., Westerly.
The Chorus of Westerly will host a Messiah Sing. Tickets are $20. For more information, visit chorusofwesterly.org.
Westminster Strings Holiday Concert
3 p.m.; Westerly Armory, 41 Railroad Ave., Westerly.
Westminster Strings Youth Ensemble, under the direction of Kathleen Curran Monroe, will hold its Holiday Concert along with adult string players from the community. Cost is $10, free for children. Donations of canned goods for the Jonnycake Center gratefully accepted. For more information, visit westminsterstrings.org.
Arooj Aftab
8 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
The United Theatre will host a performance by Arooj Aftab of Sufi-mystical poetry combined with the spirit of independent rock. Tickets are $35. For tickets or more information, visit unitedtheatre.org.
Holiday Carnival
11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Olde Mistick Village, 27 Coogan Blvd., Mystic.
Olde Mistick Village will host its annual Holiday Carnival with free admission and parking. The event will feature family-friendly entertainment and music, as well as a Santa’s Workshop for children to do holiday shopping. For more information, visit oldemistickvillage.com.
Sunday, Dec. 5
Charles Bruckerhoff book signing
1 to 3 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic
Bank Square Books will host a book signing with author Charles Bruckerhoff for the new book “Adelyn's Adventure on the Beach.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
Dennis Costa in concert
5 p.m.; Wakefield Music Co., 58 Main St., South Kingstown.
Dennis Costa will perform a solo classical guitar concert celebrating the 30th anniversary of Wakefield Music to benefit R.I. Guitar Guild. Tickets are $20 for the in-person concert or $10 for streaming access on YouTube. For tickets or more information, visit riguitarguild.org or at Wakefield Music.
