Thursday, Nov. 24
Thanksgiving Community Dinner
Noon to 2 p.m.; Christ Episcopal Church, 7 Elm St., Westerly.
Christ Church Westerly will host a Community Thanksgiving Dinner. The meal is free and open to all looking for fellowship and a meal during the holidays. To make reservations, or for more information, call the church office at 401-596-0197, or email ParishAdmin@ChristChurchWesterly.org.
Nov. 24-Jan. 31
Holiday Lights Spectacular
7 to 10 p.m.; Olde Mistick Village, 27 Coogan Blvd., Mystic.
The Holiday Lights Spectacular in Olde Mistick Village features over a half-million lights decorating village square of shops and restaurants. There is no entry fee. For more information, visit oldemistickvillage.com.
Nov. 24-Dec. 31
Rhode Island Holiday Light Show
5 to 9 p.m.; Confreda Farms, 2150 Scituate Ave, Hope.
The Rhode Island Holiday Light Show is a one-mile drive thru spectacle lasting 20-25 minutes featuring sparkling lights, dozens of unique displays, and festive holiday music. For tickets or more information, visit holidaylightshow.com/rhodeisland.
Friday, Nov. 25
Will Evans
7:30 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
Local musician Will Evans will perform with Westerly native Glenn Thomas and Newport based Laden Valley. Tickets are $30 in advance; $35 at the door. For tickets or more information, visit unitedtheatre.org/event-calendar.
Santa’s Arrival
6 p.m.; Downtown Westerly, High Street, Westerly.
Santa Claus, The Winter Lady, and other holiday characters will arrive via fire truck to ring in the holiday season. Visit oceanchamber.org or call 401-596-7761 for more information.
Nov. 25-Dec. 18
“A Christmas Carol”
Various times; Granite Theatre, 1 Granite St., Westerly.
The Granite Theatre will present Charles Dickens’ classic, “A Christmas Carol.” Performances will be held Thursday to Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit granitetheatre.org or call 401-596-2341.
Nov. 25-March 1
Skating
Various times; Washington Trust Skating Rink, 61 Main St., Westerly.
The Washington Trust Skating Rink is open for free skate. For times and more information, call 401-6377902 or visit oceancommunityymca.org.
Nov. 25-Dec. 23
“A Christmas Story”
Various times; Contemporary Theater Company, 327 Main St., Wakefield.
Contemporary Theater Company will present "A Christmas Story," by Philip Grecian, based on the motion picture. Performances will be held on Thursday to Saturday at 7 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $30 or 'choose your own price.' For more information, or for tickets, visit contemporarytheatercompany.com or call 401-218-0282.
Nov. 25-27
“Sweat”
Various times; The Gamm Theatre, 1245 Jefferson Blvd., Warwick.
The Gamm Theatre will present Lynn Nottage’s Pulitzer Prize winning “Sweat,” directed by Rachel Walshe. Performances will be held at 7:30 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, and at 2 p.m. on Sunday. For tickets or more information, visit gammtheatre.org or call 401-723-4266.
Nov. 25-Jan. 1
Holidays at the Newport Mansions
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Newport Mansions, Bellevue Avenue, Newport.
The Breakers, The Elms and Marble House, decorated with thousands of poinsettias, fresh flowers, evergreens and wreaths and decorated Christmas trees, will be open for tours. Visit newportmansions.org for tickets and more information.
“A Christmas Carol”
Various times; Trinity Rep, 201 Washington St., Providence.
Trinity Rep will present “A Christmas Carol” by Charles Dickens, directed by Aileen Wen McGroddy. For tickets or more information call 401-351-4242 or visit TrinityRep.com.
Nov. 25-Dec. 11
"The Humans"
Various times; Wilbury Theatre Group, 475 Valley Street, Providence.
Wilbury Theatre Group will present the Rhode Island premiere of "The Humans" by Stephen Karam, directed by Josh Short. Performances will be held Thursday to Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit thewilburygroup.org or call 401-400-7100, ext. 0.
“Sense and Sensibility”
Various times; Burbage Theatre, 59 Blackstone Ave., Pawtucket.
Burbage Theatre will present “Sense and Sensibility” by Kate Hamill, based on the novel by Jane Austen, directed by Madison Cook-Hines. Performances will be held Thursday to Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit burbagetheatre.org or call 401-484-0355.
Nov. 25-Dec. 2
Newport Nutcracker at Rosecliff
Various times; Rosecliff, 548 Bellevue Ave., Newport.
The 21st annual production of Newport Nutcracker at Rosecliff will feature a cast of Island Moving Company dancers, guest artists and children from studios throughout Rhode Island. For tickets, visit islandmovingco.org.
Saturday, Nov. 26
Tree Lighting and Carol Sing
4:30 p.m.; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
The annual tree lighting in Wilcox Park will include singing carols along with the Chorus of Westerly. For more information, visit westerlylibrary.org.
Claremary Sweeney book signing
2 to 4 p.m.; Savoy Bookshop, 10 Canal St., Westerly.
Savoy Bookshop will host book signing with author Claremary Sweeney for the book “Last Walk in the Park.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 401-213-3901.
Lobster Trap Tree lighting
4:30 p.m.; Stonington Town Docks, Stonington Borough.
The Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce will light its Lobster Trap Tree which pays homage to the town’s fishing industry. The tree, made of lobster traps, is decorated with buoys hand painted by local artists and families depicting people, places, events, traditions and history of the town of Stonington. It will be on display on a grassy area near the docks through the first week of January. Parking is available in the lot at the Stonington Town Dock. Families are welcome to take photos with the tree.
Santa Arrives by Tugboat
2 p.m.; Mystic River Park, 28 Cottrell St., Mystic.
Santa Claus will arrive on the tugboat John Paul, where he will greet the crowds and listen to all the children’s wishes in Mystic River Park. The event is free. Visit mysticchamber.org for more information.
Tree lighting and boat parade
6 p.m.; Mystic River Park, 28 Cottrell St., Mystic.
The Greater Mystic Chamber of Commerce will hold their annual Holiday Lighted Boat Parade down the river and the tree lighting in the Mystic River Park. Visit mysticchamber.org for more information.
Sunday, Nov. 27
Festival of Lessons and Carols for Advent
5 p.m.; Christ Church, 7 Elm St., Westerly.
The annual Festival of Lessons and Carols for Advent will feature choral music by the Christ Church Choir, congregational singing of Advent carols, and community readings of the Advent lessons. A reception will follow in the parish hall.
Joseph Fasano book signing
1 to 3 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic.
Bank Square Books will host a book signing with author Peter Fasano for the book “The Swallows of Lunetto.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
Native American Arts Festival
11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; The Towers, 35 Ocean Road, Narragansett.
The Narragansett Indian Tribe will host its 12 annual Native American Arts Festival featuring items made by Native American artists, including jewelry, fine art and accessories, as well as storytelling, demonstrations, raffles, traditional foods and a silent auction. The event is free.
Tuesday, Nov. 29
Robb Barnard cabaret
7:30 p.m.; Arctic Playhouse, 1249 Main St., West Warwick.
Arctic Playhouse Cabaret Club will present a cabaret performance, Music, Mischief and Makers Mark with Robb Barnard. Tickets are $20. For tickets or more information, visit thearcticplayhouse.com or call 401-573-3443.
Thursday, Dec. 1
Terry Tempest Williams talk
4 p.m.; University of R.I. Higgins Welcome Center, 45 Upper College Road, Kingston.
The Center for the Humanities will host a talk by author, conservationist and free speech activist Terry Tempest Williams. Williams is the author of "Refuge: An Unnatural History of Family and Place" and "Erosion: Essays of Undoing." A selection of her signed books will be available for sale. For registration or more information, visit https://web.uri.edu/humanities/a-conversation-with-terry-tempest-williams/.
Dec. 1-3
Deck the Halls
Various times; Stone Acres Farm, 393 North Main St., Stonington.
Stonington Historical Society, with the Stonington Garden Club will host its annual Deck the Walls fundraiser at a new location. The event will feature holiday wreaths and tabletop trees created by local merchants, nurseries and artists for sale. The event will begin with a preview party on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. The party will include food and live music and a chance purchase the wreaths and trees before going out to bid to the public. Cost is $30. On Friday and Saturday, there will be a free open house from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with workshops, refreshments and a Holiday Market. For preview party tickets or more information, visit stoningtonhistory.org.
Dec. 1-18
"Miracle on 34th Street"
Various times; Arctic Playhouse, 1249 Main St., West Warwick.
The Arctic Playhouse will present the play version of “Miracle on 34th Street.” Performances will be held on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit thearcticplayhouse.com.
Friday, Dec. 2
Village Stroll and tree lighting
5:30 p.m.; Wadawanuck Square, 20 High St., Stonington.
The Stonington Village Improvement Association will host the annual Village Holiday Stroll including a tree lighting, community carol sing with Stonington Middle School and a visit from Santa. For more information, visit sviastonington.org.
Jeff Balanger's Creepy Christmas
2 p.m.; Ashaway Feel Library, 15 Knight St., Ashaway.
Ashaway Free Library will host Jeff Belanger for a multi-media presentation, "Creepy Christmas," with stories of Krampus, the Belsnickel and Gryla. After the presentation, there will be a visit from Krampus for photo ops. The program is not suitable for young children. For reservations, email ashawayfreelibrary@gmail.com.
Lafayette Band Holiday Concert
7:15 p.m.; First Baptist Church, 34 Main St., Wickford.
The Lafayette Band of North Kingstown, with Chuck Johnson, music director, will perform its annual Holiday Concert. Admission is free. The festive program will include traditional and popular holiday music. For more information, visit lafayettebandri.org or facebook.com/LafayetteBand.RI.
Dec. 2-17
Lantern Light Tours
5 p.m.; Mystic Seaport Museum, 75 Greenmanville Ave., Mystic.
Mystic Seaport’s Lantern Light Tours is a 70-minute progressive play that is set on Christmas Eve in the setting of the historic buildings and vessels of the museum. Tours leave every 15 minutes. For tickets or more information, visit mysticseaport.org or call 860-572-0711.
Saturday, Dec. 3
Ernest Thompson book signing
1 to 3 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic.
Bank Square Books will host a book signing with author Ernest Thompson for the book “The Book of Maps.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
Holiday Street Faire
10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Clarke Road Grounds, 170 Clarke Road, Narragansett.
The Narragansett Chamber of Commerce Holiday Street Faire will feature photos with Santa from 1 to 1:30 p.m.; live music, strolling Victorian carolers, artisans selling handcrafted gifts and greenery; food; and ice skating. For more information, visit narragansettcoc.com.
Nikommo
Noon to 4 p.m.; University of R.I. Multicultural Center, 74 Lower College Road, Kingston.
Tomaquag Museum and the URI Native American Student Organization will host Nikommo, a storytelling event with traditional music, art demonstrations and dance performances. There will be children's activities and photos with Santa. Lunch will be available and a marketplace selling items made by Native artists, including jewelry, art, prints and gifts. For more information, visit tomaquagmuseum.org or call 401-491-9063.
Alisa Amador
7 p.m.; Jamestown Arts Center, 18 Valley St., Jamestown.
Newport Live will present a performance by singer and guitarist Alisa Amador as part of its Women’s Voices series. Tickets are $35. For tickets or more information, visit newportlive.org.
Dec. 3,4
The Nutcracker Ballet
2 p.m.; Park Theatre, 848 Park Ave., Cranston.
Park Theatre will host the Heritage Ballet performance of "The Nutcracker." For tickets or more information, visit theparkri.com or call 401-955-7275.
Sunday, Dec. 4
Westminster Strings Holiday Concert
3 p.m.; Westerly Armory, 41 Railroad Ave., Westerly.
Westminster Strings Youth Ensemble, under the direction of Kathleen Curran Monroe, will hold its Holiday Concert along with members of the Westerly Band. Cost is $10, free for children. Donations of canned goods for the Jonnycake Center gratefully accepted. For more information, visit westminsterstrings.org.
Janet Lawler book signing
1 to 3 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic.
Bank Square Books will host a book signing with author Janet Lawler for the book “Celebrate!: A Happy Book of Firsts.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
Messiah at the Mansion
1 and 3:30 p.m.; Rosecliff, 548 Bellevue Ave., Newport.
Newport Classical will host a performance of Handel's Messiah featuring Ensemble Altera and the Professional Choristers of The Choir School of Newport County. for tickets or more information, visit newportclassical.org/event/messiah-2022.
Handel's Messiah
3 p.m.; Veterans Memorial Auditorium, One Avenue of the Arts Providence.
The Rhode Island Philharmonic will present Handel's Messiah with Christine Noel, conductor, the Providence Singers and soloists Maya Kherani, soprano; Emily Marvosh, mezzo-soprano; Brian Giebler, tenor; and Andrew Garland, bass. For more information or for tickets, visit tickets.riphil.org or call 401-248-7000.
