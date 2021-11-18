Thursday, Nov. 18
Thursday Hike
10 a.m.; Grills Wildlife Sanctuary, 222 Chase Hill Road, Hopkinton.
The Westerly Land Trust will lead a hike in Grills Wildlife Sanctuary. The hike is easy to moderate and approximately five miles through trails leading to the land trust’s Grills Preserve in Westerly. For more information, visit westerlylandtrust.org or contact hike leaders Sue and Geoff Sewall at 401-377-2826.
Nov. 18-20
“Lifted”
7:30 p.m.; WaterFire Arts Center, 475 Valley St., Providence.
Wilbury Theatre Group will present the drama “Lifted,” by Charlie Thurston and directed by Josh Short. The performances will be held outdoors, Thursday through Sunday. For tickets, visit thewilburygroup.org/lifted.
Nov. 18-Jan. 2
“A Christmas Carol”
Various times; Trinity Rep, 201 Washington St., Providence.
Trinity Rep will present “A Christmas Carol” by Charles Dickens, directed by Joe Wilson, Jr. For tickets or more information call 401-351-4242 or visit TrinityRep.com.
Friday, Nov. 19
Beaver Moon Hike
6 p.m.; Crandall Family Preserve, 79 Pound Road, Westerly.
The Westerly Land Trust will lead a moonlit hike through the Crandall Family Preserve. Hikers should bring a flashlight or headlamp. Reservations are required. To make a reservation, or for more information, visit westerlylandtrust.org or email lbarber@westerlylandtrust.org.
Duke Robillard Band
8 p.m.; Knickerbocker Music Center, 35 Railroad Ave., Westerly.
The Knickerbocker Music Center will host the Duke Robillard Band. Tickets are $20. For tickets or more information, visit knickmusic.com.
Partial Lunar Eclipse
12:30 to 7 a.m.; Frosty Drew Observatory, 61 Park Lane, Charlestown.
Frosty Drew Observatory will open the observatory and Sky Theatre for the Partial Lunar Eclipse. The eclipse will begin at 1:02 a.m. and will start as a dimming of one side of the Moon. Greatest eclipse will occur at 4:04 a.m. with the partial eclipse continuing until 5:47 a.m. Attendees should dress warmly and bring blankets and binoculars. There is a $5 suggested donation. Visit frostydrew.org for more information.
The Eagles Experience
8 p.m.; Courthouse Center for the Arts, 3481 Kingstown Road, West Kingston.
Courthouse Center of the Arts will host the tribute show, The Eagles Experience. Tickets are $25/35. For tickets or more information, visit courthousearts.org or call 401-782-1018.
Friday Night Folk: Windborne
7:30 p.m.; Unity Hall, All Souls UU, 19 Jay St., New London.
Friday Night Folk will host a performance by international vocal ensemble Windborne. The group’s repertoire includes music from the Republic of Georgia, Corsica, Bulgaria, the Basque region, and Quebec, as well as American folk music. Tickets are $20 at the door, $17 in advance and $10 for students and active military with ID. For tickets or more information, call 860-443-0316 or visit fridaynightfolk.org.
Bowen
8 p.m.; Garde Arts Center Oasis Room, 325 State St., New London.
Garde Arts Center will host a performance by Connecticut rock band Bowen to benefit the Gary Sinise Foundation to support veterans and military families. For tickets or more information, visit gardearts.org or call 860-444-7373, ext. 1.
Nov. 19-21
"The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon"
Various times; Stonington High School, 176 South Broad St., Pawcatuck.
The Stonington High School Drama Program will present "The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon" based on a collection of Grimm Brothers fairy tales. Performances will be held on Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for students. Tickets are available at the door.
Nov. 19-Dec. 5
“Everybody”
Various times; Burbage Theatre Co., 59 Blackstone Ave., Pawtucket.
Burbage Theatre Co. will present the drama “Everybody” by Brandon Jacobs-Jenkins. Performances will be held at 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. on Sunday. For tickets or more information, visit burbagetheatre.org or call 401-484-0355.
“Love Letters”
Various times; Jenks Auditorium, 350 Division St., Pawtucket.
The Community Players will present “Love Letters,” by A.R Gurney featuring different performers each day. Performances will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, with comedian Frank O'Donnell and television personality Kelly Bates Riley; and Saturday, with actors Lara Hakeem and Jeff St. Germain; and at 2 p.m. on Sunday with Community Players’ past president Claire L. Beauregard and a special guest artist. For tickets or more information, visit thecommunityplayers.net or call 401-726-6860.
Nov. 19-Jan. 31
Holiday Lights Spectacular
7 to 10 p.m.; Olde Mistick Village, 27 Coogan Blvd., Mystic.
The Holiday Lights Spectacular in Olde Mistick Village features over a half-million lights decorating village square of shops and restaurants. There is no entry fee. For more information, visit oldemistickvillage.com.
Saturday, Nov. 20
“Murders Get Love Letters” reading
7:30 p.m.; Granite Theatre, 1 Granite St., Westerly.
Granite Theatre will host a staged reading of Michael R. McGuire’s “Murders Get Love Letters.” The performance is free. Suitable for adults only. For more information, call 401-596-2341 or visit granitetheatre.com.
Brad Leone author talk
10:30 a.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
Savoy Bookshop and the United Theatre will host an author talk and book signing with Brad Leone for the new cookbook “Field Notes for Food Adventure: Recipes and Stories from the Woods to the Ocean.” A beach cleanup with Leone and Surfrider will precede the event at 9 a.m. at Fenway Beach in Weekapaug. The event is free, with registration required. To register or for more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 401-213-3901.
Glenn Thomas
2 p.m.; Quonochontaug Grange, 5662 Post Road, Charlestown.
Local musician Glenn Thomas will present an afternoon show of story and song. Admission is free with donations gratefully accepted. Reservations are requested. For more information, visit facebook.com/glennthomasmusic.
Fine Arts & Crafts Fair
9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.; La Grua Center, 32 Water St., Stonington.
La Grua Center will hold its 12th annual Holiday Fine Arts & Crafts Fair. For more information, visit lagruacenter.org.
Exhibit Opening Reception
3 to 6 p.m.; Hera Gallery, 10 High St., Wakefield.
Hera Gallery will hold an opening reception for the exhibit, Small Works, featuring artwork by Hera Gallery members suitable for gift giving. The exhibit will be on display through Dec. 18. The gallery is open Wednesday through Friday, 1 to 5 p.m. and on Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, visit heragallery.org or call 401-789-1488.
Eastern Connecticut Symphony Orchestra
7:30 p.m.; Garde Arts Center, 325 State St., New London.
The Eastern Connecticut Symphony Orchestra, with Toshiyuki Shimada, conductor, will present a concert, Heroic Celebrations, to honor front line workers. A special discount will be available to front-line or essential workers who attend the concert. For tickets or more information, visit gardearts.org or call 860-444-7373, ext. 1.
Nov. 20-Jan. 9
Holidays at the Newport Mansions
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Newport Mansions, Bellevue Avenue, Newport.
The Breakers, The Elms and Marble House, decorated with thousands of poinsettias, fresh flowers, evergreens and wreaths and decorated Christmas trees, will be open for tours. Visit newportmansions.org for tickets and more information.
Sunday, Nov. 21
Winsome Bingham Hudson storytime
6:30 p.m.; Savoy Bookshop and Café, 10 Canal St., Westerly.
Savoy Bookshop and Café will host a storytime and Q&A with Winsome Bingham Hudson for her new book “Soul Food Sunday.” The event is free, with registration requested. To make a reservation or for more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 401-213-3901.
Bob Perlow’s Tales from Hollywood
7:30 p.m.; Granite Theatre, 1 Granite St., Westerly.
Granite Theatre will host Bob Perlow’s Tales from Hollywood show. Tickets are $20. For tickets or more information, visit granitetheatre.com or call 401-596-2341.
Classical Autumn
3 p.m.; St. Bernard's Church, 275 Tower Hill Road, North Kingstown.
The Warwick Symphony Orchestra, with Catherine Gagnon, music director, will perform a concert featuring the music of Holst, Haydn and Handel. Tickets are $15; $12 for senior/student; and free for children under age 12. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit wsori.org.
Tuesday, Nov. 23
Drive-In Fall Feast for Veterans
5 p.m.; Stonington High School parking lot, 176 South Broad St., Stonington.
Stonington High School Student Government will host a Drive-In Fall Feast for Veterans. All current and past members of the armed services are invited to attend at no charge and each may bring a guest. The drive-in event will include dinner and musical performances by high school students. All attendees will remain in their cars for the entirety of the event.
Ecumenical Thanksgiving Service
7 p.m.; First Baptist Church, 793 Pendleton Hill Road, North Stonington.
Rev. Tom Vance of the First Baptist Church, Rev. Sue Latourette of North Stonington Congregational Church, the Most Rev. Dennis Perkins of St. Thomas More Catholic Church will officiate the ecumenical service together. Michael G. Noonan, director of music at the Congregational Church will lead the music. Non-perishable food and monetary donations will benefit the Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center. For more information, call 860-599-5331.
Wednesday, Nov. 24
Sugar
9 p.m.; Knickerbocker Music Center, 35 Railroad Ave., Westerly.
The Knickerbocker Music Center will host the band Sugar for Thanksgiving Eve. Tickets are $15. For tickets or more information, visit knickmusic.com.
Thursday, Nov. 25
Thanksgiving Community Dinner
Noon to 2 p.m.; Christ Episcopal Church, 7 Elm St., Westerly.
Christ Church Westerly will host a Community Thanksgiving Dinner. The meal is free and open to all looking for fellowship and a meal during the holidays. To make reservations, or for more information, call the church office at 401-596-0197, or email ParishAdmin@ChristChurchWesterly.org.
Friday, Nov. 26
Santa’s Arrival
6 p.m.; Downtown Westerly, High Street, Westerly.
Santa Claus, The Winter Lady, and other holiday characters will arrive via fire truck to ring in the holiday season. Visit oceanchamber.org or call 401-596-7761 for more information.
Will Evans and Glenn Thomas
8 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
Local musicians Will Evans and Glenn Thomas will perform. Tickets are $25 in advance; $30 at the door. For tickets or more information, visit unitedtheatre.org/event-calendar.
Lon Cerel’s Mind Mysteries
7:30 p.m.; Arctic Playhouse, 1249 Main St., West Warwick.
Arctic Playhouse will host Lon Cerel for an evening of extrasensory deception. Tickets are $15 in advance/$20 day of show. For tickets or more information, visit thearcticplayhouse.com or call 401-573-3443.
Roomful of Blues
8 p.m.; Narrows Center for the Arts, 16 Anawan St., New Bedford.
Narrows Center for the Arts will host a performance by Roomful of Blues. Tickets are $33 in advance and $38 day of show. For tickets or more information, visit narrowscenter.org.
Nov. 26 – Dec. 19
“A Christmas Carol”
Various times; Granite Theatre, 1 Granite St., Westerly.
Granite Theatre will present “A Christmas Carol” by Charles Dickens. Performances will be held on Friday and Saturday at 730 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m. For tickets or more information, call 401-596-2341 or visit granitetheatre.com.
Nov. 26-Dec. 24
“It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play”
Various times; The Gamm Theatre, 1245 Jefferson Blvd., Warwick.
The Gamm Theatre will present “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play” adapted by Joe Landry, directed by Damon Kiely. For tickets or more information, call 401-723-4266 or visit gammtheatre.org.
Saturday, Nov. 27
Tree Lighting and Carol Sing
4:30 p.m.; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
The annual tree lighting in Wilcox Park will include singing carols along with the Chorus of Westerly. For more information, visit westerlylibrary.org.
Santa Arrives by Tugboat
2 p.m.; Mystic River Park, 28 Cottrell St., Mystic.
Santa Claus will arrive on the tugboat John Paul, where he will greet the crowds and listen to all the children’s wishes in Mystic River Park. The event is free. Visit mysticchamber.org for more information.
Tree lighting and boat parade
6 p.m.; Mystic River Park, Cottrell St., Mystic.
The Greater Mystic Chamber of Commerce will hold their annual Holiday Lighted Boat Parade down the river and the tree lighting in the Mystic River Park. Visit mysticchamber.org for more information.
The Gathering: Hall of Fame induction
7 p.m.; St. Marks Episcopal Church, 15 Pearl St., Mystic.
The New England Music Hall of Fame will hold an induction ceremony for Emmy Award winner Brian Keane, Grammy nominated Native American Artist Joseph Firecrow, Kenny Dutton and Ken Lyon of WYE Records. Attendees are asked to bring a nonperishable item or canned good.
Through the Doors and A Piece of My Pearl
8 p.m.; Courthouse Center for the Arts, 3481 Kingstown Road, West Kingston.
Courthouse Center of the Arts will host tribute bands Through the Doors and A Piece of My Pearl. Tickets are $25/35. For tickets or more information, visit courthousearts.org or call 401-782-1018.
Sunday, Nov. 28
Festival of Lessons and Carols for Advent
5 p.m.; Christ Church, 7 Elm St., Westerly.
The annual Festival of Lessons and Carols for Advent will feature choral music by the Christ Church Choir, congregational singing of Advent carols, and the customary readings of the Advent lessons. A reception will follow in the parish hall.
