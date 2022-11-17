Thursday, Nov. 17
Holiday Concert
2 p.m.; Westerly Library, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
The Harmony Heritage Chorus from Pawtucket will present a free a cappella Holiday Concert. For more information, visit westerlylibrary.org.
Joanna Margaret author talk
6 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic.
Bank Square Books will host an author talk and book signing with Joanna Margaret for the book “The Bequest.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
University of R.I. Concert Choir
2 p.m.; University of R.I. Fine Arts Hall, 105 Upper College Road, Kingston.
The U.R.I. Concert Choir will perform a free concert of classic and contemporary pieces with Mark Conley, director. For more information, visit web.uri.edu/music/events/.
Nov. 17-27
“Sweat”
Various times; The Gamm Theatre, 1245 Jefferson Blvd., Warwick.
The Gamm Theatre will present Lynn Nottage’s Pulitzer Prize winning “Sweat,” directed by Rachel Walshe. Performances will be held at 7:30 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, and at 2 p.m. on Sunday. For tickets or more information, visit gammtheatre.org or call 401-723-4266.
Nov. 17-20
“Noises Off!”
Various times; Arctic Playhouse, 1249 Main St., West Warwick.
Arctic Playhouse will present the comedy "Noises Off!" written by Michael Frayn and directed by Richard Johnson. Performances will be held Thursday to Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit thearcticplayhouse.com or call 401-573-3443.
“Les Misérables”
Various times; Providence Performing Arts Center, 220 Weybosset St., Providence.
Providence Performing Arts Center will host the Tony-award winning musical, “Les Misérables.” For tickets or more information, visit ppacri.org or call 401-421-2787.
Nov. 17-Jan. 1
“A Christmas Carol”
Various times; Trinity Rep, 201 Washington St., Providence.
Trinity Rep will present “A Christmas Carol” by Charles Dickens, directed by Aileen Wen McGroddy. For tickets or more information call 401-351-4242 or visit TrinityRep.com.
Nov. 17-Dec. 11
"The Humans"
Various times; Wilbury Theatre Group, 475 Valley Street, Providence.
Wilbury Theatre Group will present the Rhode Island premiere of "The Humans" by Stephen Karam, directed by Josh Short. Performances will be held Thursday to Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit thewilburygroup.org or call 401-400-7100, ext. 0.
“Sense and Sensibility”
Various times; Burbage Theatre, 59 Blackstone Ave., Pawtucket.
Burbage Theatre will present “Sense and Sensibility” by Kate Hamill, based on the novel by Jane Austen, directed by Madison Cook-Hines. Performances will be held Thursday to Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit burbagetheatre.org or call 401-484-0355.
Friday, Nov. 18
Artist Reception: Wells Moore exhibit
6 to 8 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
The United Theatre will host an artist reception for an exhibit of works by local artist Wells Moore. The exhibit of works in pen, colored pencil and markers will be on display through Dec. 11. Gallery hours are Monday and Tuesday, 4 to 9 p.m.; Wednesday to Sunday, 2 to 9 p.m. For more information, visit unitedtheatre.org.
Pink Friday
5 to 8 p.m.; Velvet Mill, 22 Bayview Ave., Stonington.
The Velvet Mill will host a Pink Friday pop-up market to celebrate artisans and small businesses the week before Black Friday. The event will include 30 vendors selling items including handcrafted jewelry, pottery and ceramics, candles, skin care products, food, wreaths and stocking stuffers. Live music will be provided by Dr. Westchesterson on the piano and food and beverages will be available at several eateries. The event is pet-friendly. For more information, visit thevelvetmill.com.
Arts Café Mystic
7 p.m.; Mystic Museum of Art, 9 Water St., Mystic.
Arts Café Mystic will host a poetry reading featuring Christie Max Williams, opening voice Albert Kauschand music by Lara Herscovitch. Tickets are $15, $5 for students. For more information, visit theartscafemystic.org or email info@theartscafemystic.org.
Best Friends Girl
8 p.m.; Courthouse Center for the Arts, 3481 Kingstown Road, West Kingston.
The Courthouse Center for the Arts will host a performance by The Cars tribute band, Best Friends Girl. For tickets or more information, visit courthousearts.org or call 401-782-1018.
Nov. 18,19
“Shrek the Musical JR.”
Various times; Stonington High School, 176 South Broad St., Pawcatuck.
Theatre Scrapbook, in association with Stonington Middle School, will present “Shrek the Musical JR.” Performances will be held on Friday at 7 p.m. and on Saturday, at 2 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $15; $10 for seniors; $5 for students; and free for ages 4 and under. For tickets or more information, visit theatrescrapbook.com.
“Barefoot in the Park”
7 p.m.; Wheeler High School, 297 Norwich-Westerly Road, North Stonington.
Wheeler High School will present the comedy “Barefoot in the Park” by Neil Simon. Tickets are $10; $8 for students.
Nov. 18-Jan. 31
Holiday Lights Spectacular
7 to 10 p.m.; Olde Mistick Village, 27 Coogan Blvd., Mystic.
The Holiday Lights Spectacular in Olde Mistick Village features over a half-million lights decorating village square of shops and restaurants. There is no entry fee. For more information, visit oldemistickvillage.com.
Nov. 18-Dec. 31
Rhode Island Holiday Light Show
5 to 9 p.m.; Confreda Farms, 2150 Scituate Ave, Hope.
The Rhode Island Holiday Light Show is a one-mile drive thru spectacle lasting 20-25 minutes featuring sparkling lights, dozens of unique displays, and festive holiday music. For tickets or more information, visit holidaylightshow.com/rhodeisland.
Saturday, Nov. 19
Fine Arts & Crafts Fair
9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.; La Grua Center, 32 Water St., Stonington.
La Grua Center will hold its 13th annual Holiday Fine Arts & Crafts Fair. A variety of offerings from local artists and artisans will be available for purchase. For more information, visit lagruacenter.org.
Eastern Connecticut Symphony Orchestra
7:30 p.m.; Garde Arts Center, 325 State St., New London.
Eastern Connecticut Symphony Orchestra will present a concert for Ukraine, with soloist Igor Pikayzen, violin, and Toshiyuki Shimada, conductor, featuring the music of Valentin Silvestrov, Dmitri Shostakovich, Myroslav Skoryk and Jean Sibelius. For tickets or more information, visit gardearts.org or call 860-444-7373, ext. 1.
The Corvettes
8 p.m.; Courthouse Center for the Arts, 3481 Kingstown Road, West Kingston.
The Courthouse Center for the Arts will host a Doo Wop Revue performance by The Corvettes. For tickets or more information, visit courthousearts.org or call 401-782-1018.
Erin McKeown
7 p.m.; Jamestown Arts Center, 18 Valley St., Jamestown.
Newport Live will present a performance by singer-songwriter Erin McKeown as part of its Women’s Voices series. Tickets are $35. For tickets or more information, visit newportlive.org.
Nov. 19,20
Chorus of Westerly concert
Various times; George Kent Performance Hall, 119 High St., Westerly.
The Chorus of Westerly will present a performance of Haydn’s Nelson Mass and Caroline Shaw’s To the Hands. The chorus will perform with the Festival Orchestra and guest soloists Kathryn Aaron, soprano; Olivia Kleyla, alto; Brad Kleyla, tenor; and Devon Russo, bass. Performance will be held on Saturday at 7 p.m. and on Sunday at 3 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit chorusofwesterly.org or call 401-596-8663.
Nov. 19-Jan. 1
Holidays at the Newport Mansions
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Newport Mansions, Bellevue Avenue, Newport.
The Breakers, The Elms and Marble House, decorated with thousands of poinsettias, fresh flowers, evergreens and wreaths and decorated Christmas trees, will be open for tours. Visit newportmansions.org for tickets and more information.
Tuesday, Nov. 22
Simon Van Booy author talk
5:30 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic.
Bank Square Books will host an author talk and book signing with Simon Van Booy for the book “The Presence of Absence.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
Wednesday, Nov. 23
Sugar
9 p.m.; Knickerbocker Music Center, 35 Railroad Ave., Westerly.
The Knickerbocker Music Center will host the band Sugar for Thanksgiving Eve. Tickets are $15. For tickets or more information, visit knickmusic.com.
Nov. 23-Dec. 2
Newport Nutcracker at Rosecliff
Various times; Rosecliff, 548 Bellevue Ave., Newport.
The 21st annual production of Newport Nutcracker at Rosecliff will feature a cast of Island Moving Company dancers, guest artists and children from studios throughout Rhode Island. For tickets, visit islandmovingco.org.
Thursday, Nov. 24
Thanksgiving Community Dinner
Noon to 2 p.m.; Christ Episcopal Church, 7 Elm St., Westerly.
Christ Church Westerly will host a Community Thanksgiving Dinner. The meal is free and open to all looking for fellowship and a meal during the holidays. To make reservations, or for more information, call the church office at 401-596-0197, or email ParishAdmin@ChristChurchWesterly.org.
Friday, Nov. 25
Will Evans
7:30 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
Local musician Will Evans will perform with Westerly native Glenn Thomas and Newport based Laden Valley. Tickets are $30 in advance; $35 at the door. For tickets or more information, visit unitedtheatre.org/event-calendar.
Nov. 25-Dec. 18
“A Christmas Carol”
Various times; Granite Theatre, 1 Granite St., Westerly.
The Granite Theatre will present Charles Dickens’ classic, “A Christmas Carol.” Performances will be held Thursday to Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit granitetheatre.org or call 401-596-2341.
Nov. 25-March 1
Skating
Various times; Washington Trust Skating Rink, 61 Main St., Westerly.
The Washington Trust Skating Rink is open for free skate. For times and more information, call 401-6377902 or visit oceancommunityymca.org.
Nov. 25-Dec. 23
“A Christmas Story”
Various times; Contemporary Theater Company, 327 Main St., Wakefield.
Contemporary Theater Company will present "A Christmas Story," by Philip Grecian, based on the motion picture. Performances will be held on Thursday to Saturday at 7 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $30 or 'choose your own price.' For more information, or for tickets, visit contemporarytheatercompany.com or call 401-218-0282.
Saturday, Nov. 26
Tree Lighting and Carol Sing
4:30 p.m.; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
The annual tree lighting in Wilcox Park will include singing carols along with the Chorus of Westerly. For more information, visit westerlylibrary.org.
Claremary Sweeney book signing
2 to 4 p.m.; Savoy Bookshop, 10 Canal St., Westerly.
Savoy Bookshop will host book signing with author Claremary Sweeney for the book “Last Walk in the Park.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 401-213-3901.
Lobster Trap Tree lighting
4:30 p.m.; Stonington Town Docks, Stonington Borough.
The Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce will light its Lobster Trap Tree which pays homage to the town’s fishing industry. The tree, made of lobster traps, is decorated with buoys hand painted by local artists and families depicting people, places, events, traditions and history of the town of Stonington. It will be on display on a grassy area near the docks through the first week of January. Parking is available in the lot at the Stonington Town Dock. Families are welcome to take photos with the tree.
Santa Arrives by Tugboat
2 p.m.; Mystic River Park, 28 Cottrell St., Mystic.
Santa Claus will arrive on the tugboat John Paul, where he will greet the crowds and listen to all the children’s wishes in Mystic River Park. The event is free. Visit mysticchamber.org for more information.
Tree lighting and boat parade
6 p.m.; Mystic River Park, 28 Cottrell St., Mystic.
The Greater Mystic Chamber of Commerce will hold their annual Holiday Lighted Boat Parade down the river and the tree lighting in the Mystic River Park. Visit mysticchamber.org for more information.
Sunday, Nov. 27
Festival of Lessons and Carols for Advent
5 p.m.; Christ Church, 7 Elm St., Westerly.
The annual Festival of Lessons and Carols for Advent will feature choral music by the Christ Church Choir, congregational singing of Advent carols, and community readings of the Advent lessons. A reception will follow in the parish hall.
Joseph Fasano book signing
1 to 3 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic.
Bank Square Books will host a book signing with author Peter Fasano for the book “The Swallows of Lunetto.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
