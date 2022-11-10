Thursday, Nov. 10
Daphne Palmer Geanacopoulos author talk
6 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic.
Bank Square Books will host an author talk and book signing with Daphne Palmer Geanacopoulos for the book “The Pirate’s Wife: The Remarkable True Story of Sarah Kidd.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
Veterans Voices
6 p.m.; Trinity Rep, 201 Washington St., Providence.
Trinity Rep will host Veterans Voices, a performance showcase of music and readings from local veterans about their time during and after military service. Performers will include Westerly native Big Lux and the band Guitars for Vets. The event is free. For more information, visit trinityrep.com/show/veteran-voices.
Nov. 10-27
“Sweat”
Various times; The Gamm Theatre, 1245 Jefferson Blvd., Warwick.
The Gamm Theatre will present Lynn Nottage’s Pulitzer Prize winning “Sweat,” directed by Rachel Walshe. Performances will be held at 7:30 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, and at 2 p.m. on Sunday. For tickets or more information, visit gammtheatre.org or call 401-723-4266.
Nov. 10-20
“Noises Off!”
Various times; Arctic Playhouse, 1249 Main St., West Warwick.
Arctic Playhouse will present the comedy "Noises Off!" written by Michael Frayn and directed by Richard Johnson. Performances will be held Thursday to Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit thearcticplayhouse.com or call 401-573-3443.
Nov. 10-Jan. 1
“A Christmas Carol”
Various times; Trinity Rep, 201 Washington St., Providence.
Trinity Rep will present “A Christmas Carol” by Charles Dickens, directed by Aileen Wen McGroddy. For tickets or more information call 401-351-4242 or visit TrinityRep.com.
Friday, Nov. 11
Joe Jencks
7:30 p.m.; Unity Hall, 19 Jay St., New London.
All Souls & Friday Night Folk will host a performance by singer-songwriter Joe Jencks. Tickets are $20 at the door, $17 in advance and $10 for students and active military with ID. For tickets or more information, call 860-443-0316 or visit fridaynightfolk.org.
Nov. 11,12
Music Heals Coffeehouse
7:30 p.m.; Chestnut Street Playhouse, 24 Chestnut St., Norwich.
Artreach will host a Music Heals Coffeehouse on Friday and Saturday, featuring an all-Beatles music performance and a ‘Here Comes the Sun’ art show and sale. Tickets are $15. For tickets or more information, visit ArtreachHeals.org.
Saturday, Nov. 12
Veterans Day Parade
9:30 a.m.; Pawcatuck Shopping Center, South Broad St., Pawcatuck.
The Westerly Pawcatuck Veterans Day Parade will step off at 9:30 a.m. from the back parking lot of the Pawcatuck Shopping Center and take a right on Pequot Trail. The marchers will travel to the intersection of West Broad Street, where the marchers will stop at the World War Memorial for a brief ceremony. The parade will turn left onto West Broad Street into downtown Pawcatuck crossing the Westerly-Pawcatuck Bridge onto Broad Street and left onto High Street. From High Street, the parade will turn left onto Canal Street and take a right on Railroad Avenue and continue to the Westerly Armory for a ceremony.
WARM Center fundraiser
6 p.m.; Windjammer Surf Bar, 321 Atlantic Ave., Misquamicut.
The WARM Center will host its third annual Pre-Holiday Bash fundraiser with music by Eight to the Bar, silent auction, a giving tree and food and a cash bar. Tickets are $40. For tickets or more information, visit warmcenter.org.
Dante Society: Joseph Luzzi talk
1 p.m.; Westerly Library, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
The Dante Society of Westerly will host a talk by Joseph Luzzi about his book “Botticelli’s Secret: The Lost Drawings and the Discovery of the Renaissance.” The talk is free. For more information, visit dantesocietywesterly.org or westerlylibrary.org.
Cartoons & Comics for Kids author talk
2 p.m.; Savoy Bookshop, 10 Canal St., Westerly.
Savoy Bookshop will host a Cartoons & Comics for Kids talk and book signing featuring authors Abby Denson, Alex Graudins, John Patrick Green, Matthew Loux, and Dave Roman. For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 401-213-3901.
Brahms & Dvořák for Two
5 p.m.; La Grua Center, 32 Water St., Stonington.
La Grua Center’s Music Matters series will host a performance by pianists Julia Bady and Andrew King of works for piano four hands and two pianos by Brahms and Dvořák. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. For tickets or more information, visit lagruacenter.org or call 860-535-2300.
Rhode Island Philharmonic
8 p.m.; Veterans Auditorium, One Avenue of the Arts, Providence.
The Rhode Island Philharmonic will present a concert featuring pianist Olga Kern. The performance will include works by Beethoven, Berlioz and Simon, conducted by Kensho Watanabe. For tickets or more information, visit tickets.riphil.org/offer or call 401-248-7000.
Sunday, Nov. 13
DiPaola Family benefit concert
Noon to 9 p.m.; Phoenix Dining & Entertainment, 215 Liberty St., Pawcatuck.
A concert will be held to benefit the DiPaola Family featuring performances by The Mystic Prophets, Never Enuff, The Best of Zeppelin, Don’t Tell Lisa and Rusty Nutz. There will be light bites and a raffle. Admission $20 minimum donation. Tickets will be available at the door. For more information, visit facebook.com/PhoenixDiningandEntertainment.
Courtney Denelle author talk
2 p.m.; Savoy Bookshop, 10 Canal St., Westerly.
Savoy Bookshop will host an author talk with Courtney Denelle, in conversation with Annie Hartnett, for the book “It’s Not Nothing.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 401-213-3901.
Music at the Farm
2 p.m.; Grace Note Farm, 969 Jackson Schoolhouse Road, Pascoag.
Grace Note Farm will host a concert with violinist David Bernat with pianist Elisa Dagher who will perform Bach Violin Sonata in c minor BWV 1017, Janacek Violin Sonata, Batok Rhapsody, No. 2, Schubert Fantasy in C Major D 934. Tickets are $30; $15 for children. Call 401-567-0354 for reservations.
Monday, Nov. 14
Jonnycake Center Pasta Dinner
5 to 7 p.m.; Calabrese Club, 26 Pleasant St., Westerly.
The Westerly Lions and Rotary Clubs will host a pasta dinner to benefit the Jonnycake Center of Westerly’s Emergency Fuel Assistance Fund. Tickets are $10; $5 for children. Take-out orders available. Tickets available from club members and at the door.
Sip and Sign author event
6 to 9 p.m.; Noah’s Restaurant, 113 Water St., Stonington.
Noah’s will host a Sip and Sign event to benefit Operation Fresh Start. Authors Jimmy Bennett, Larry Zaccaro, Rose Young, Monica Dilorio, Michael McGuire, and Alexandra Stoddard will discuss their work and offer their books for sale. There will be hors d’oeuvres and champagne served along with an open bar. For tickets or more information, contact Shannon DePerry at 860-460-8502 or operationfreshstart2021@gmail.com.
Tuesday, Nov. 15
Lynne Reeves author talk
2 p.m.; Savoy Bookshop, 10 Canal St., Westerly.
Savoy Bookshop will host an author talk with Lynne Reeves, in conversation with Luanne Rice, for the book “Dark Rivers to Cross.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 401-213-3901.
Nov. 15-20
“Les Misérables”
Various times; Providence Performing Arts Center, 220 Weybosset St., Providence.
Providence Performing Arts Center will host the Tony-award winning musical, “Les Misérables.” For tickets or more information, visit ppacri.org or call 401-421-2787.
Wednesday, Nov. 16
Darlingside
8 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
The United Theatre will host a performance by indie folk band Darlingside. Louisa Stancioff will open the show. Tickets are $25. For tickets or more information, visit unitedtheatre.org.
Chorus of Westerly pre-concert lecture
6 p.m.; Westerly Library, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
Kathryn Aaron, Chorus of Westerly’s artistic associate, will give a lecture exploring the lives of Joseph Haydn and Caroline Shaw and the creation of the two choral masterpieces, Haydn's Mass for Troubled Times and Shaw's To the Hands, to be performed by Chorus of Westerly on Nov. 19, 20. The talk is free. For more information, visit westerlylibrary.org.
What Would Martin Luther King, Jr. Say?
5 p.m.; La Grua Center, 32 Water St., Stonington.
Akeia de Barros Gomes, senior curator of Maritime Social Histories and the director of the Munson Institute at Mystic Seaport Museum, will give a talk, What Would Martin Luther King, Jr. Say? The lecture is part of the collaborative series Three Steps Forward, Two Steps Back. There is a suggested donation of $10. For more information, visit lagruacenter.org or call 860-535-2300.
Thursday, Nov. 17
Joanna Margaret author talk
6 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic.
Bank Square Books will host an author talk and book signing with Joanna Margaret for the book “The Bequest.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
U.R.I. Concert Choir
2 p.m.; University of R.I. Fine Arts Hall, 105 Upper College Road, Kingston.
The U.R.I. Concert Choir will perform a free concert of classic and contemporary pieces with Mark Conley, director. For more information, visit web.uri.edu/music/events/.
Nov. 17-Dec. 11
"The Humans"
Various times; Wilbury Theatre Group, 475 Valley Street, Providence.
Wilbury Theatre Group will present the Rhode Island premiere of "The Humans" by Stephen Karam, directed by Josh Short. Performances will be held Thursday to Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit thewilburygroup.org or call 401-400-7100, ext. 0.
“Sense and Sensibility”
Various times; Burbage Theatre, 59 Blackstone Ave., Pawtucket.
Burbage Theatre will present “Sense and Sensibility” by Kate Hamill, based on the novel by Jane Austen, directed by Madison Cook-Hines. Performances will be held Thursday to Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit burbagetheatre.org or call 401-484-0355.
Friday, Nov. 18
Arts Café Mystic
7 p.m.; Mystic Museum of Art, 9 Water St., Mystic.
Arts Café Mystic will host a poetry reading featuring Christie Max, opening voice Albert Kauschand music by Lara Herscovitch. Tickets are $15, $5 for students. For more information, visit theartscafemystic.org or email info@theartscafemystic.org.
Saturday, Nov. 19
Eastern Connecticut Symphony Orchestra
7:30 p.m.; Garde Arts Center, 325 State St., New London.
Eastern Connecticut Symphony Orchestra will present a concert for Ukraine, with soloist Igor Pikayzen, violin, and Toshiyuki Shimada, conductor, featuring the music of Valentin Silvestrov, Dmitri Shostakovich, Myroslav Skoryk and Jean Sibelius. For tickets or more information, visit gardearts.org or call 860-444-7373, ext. 1.
Nov. 19,20
Chorus of Westerly concert
Various times; George Kent Performance Hall, 119 High St., Westerly.
The Chorus of Westerly will present a performance of Haydn’s Nelson Mass and Caroline Shaw’s To the Hands. The chorus will perform with the Festival Orchestra and guest soloists Kathryn Aaron, soprano; Olivia Kleyla, alto; Brad Kleyla, tenor; and Devon Russo, bass. Performance will be held on Saturday at 7 p.m. and on Sunday at 3 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit chorusofwesterly.org or call 401-596-8663.
