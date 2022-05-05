Thursday, May 5
Christie Max Williams author talk
6 p.m.; Savoy Bookshop & Café, 10 Canal St., Westerly.
Savoy Bookshop & Café will host an author talk and Q&A with Christie Max Williams for his new book of poetry, “The Wages of Love.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 401-213-3901.
May 5-15
“George Washington’s Teeth”
Various times; Granite Theatre, 1 Granite St., Westerly.
Granite Theatre will present Mark St. Germain’s comedy “George Washington’s Teeth.” Performances will be held on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit granitetheatre.com.
May 5-8
“Sueño”
Various times; Trinity Rep, 201 Washington St., Providence.
Trinity Rep will present “Sueño,” translated and adapted by José Rivera, from the play by Pedro Calderón de la Barca, directed by Tatyana-Marie Carlo. For tickets or more information call 401-351-4242 or visit TrinityRep.com.
“The Hatmakers Wife”
Various times; The Artic Playhouse, 117 Washington St., West Warwick.
The Artic Playhouse will present “The Hatmakers Wife” by Lauren Yee, directed by Rachel Hanauer. Performances will be held on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit thearcticplayhouse.com or call 401-573-3443.
May 5-29
“A Midsummer Night’s Dream”
Various times; The Gamm Theatre, 1245 Jefferson Blvd., Warwick.
The Gamm Theatre will present William Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” directed by Fred Sullivan, Jr. For tickets or more information, visit gammtheatre.org or call 401-723-4266.
Friday, May 6
Exhibit opening reception
5 to 8 p.m.; Artists' Cooperative Gallery of Westerly, 14 Railroad Ave., Westerly.
The Artists' Cooperative Gallery of Westerly will hold an opening reception for its Regional Art Exhibit, with Michael Rose, juror, featuring fine art and craft in all mediums. Awards will be announced during the reception at 7 p.m. The exhibit will be on display through Sunday, May 29. The gallery is open Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday, 1 to 5 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information, call 401-596-2221 or visit westerlyarts.com.
C.S.E. Cooney
6 p.m.; Savoy Bookshop & Café, 10 Canal St., Westerly.
Savoy Bookshop & Café will host an author talk and Q&A with C.S.E. Cooney for her new book, “Saint Death’s Daughter.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 401-213-3901.
Fusion
7 p.m.; Velvet Mill Studios, 22 Bayview Ave., Stonington.
The Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce will hold its 10th annual Fusion event, a celebration of the visual, culinary and performing arts. The event will include food, a wine and beer tasting, live music by Sugar and tasteful body painting. For ages 21 and over. Tickets are $30 in advance and $40 at the door. For tickets, visit oceanchamber.org/occc-event-registration.
Exhibit Opening
5 to 7 p.m.; La Grua Center, 32 Water St., Stonington.
La Grua Center will host an opening reception for an exhibit ‘I’ll Follow the Sun’ by Shelley Lawrence Kirkwood. There is a suggested donation of $5. The exhibit will be on display through May 29. The gallery is open Wednesday, Friday and Sunday, 1 to 4 p.m. For more information, visit lagruacenter.org or call 860-535-2300.
Barry Goudreau’s Engine Room
8 p.m.; Courthouse Center for the Arts, 3481 Kingstown Road, West Kingston.
The Courthouse Center for the Arts will host a performance by Barry Goudreau’s Engine Room, featuring former Boston guitarist Barry Goudreau. For tickets or more information, visit courthousearts.org or call 401-782-1018.
Saturday, May 7
Kentucky Derby Gala
3:30 p.m.; Dragonfly Equestrian Center, 1189 Pequot Trail, Stonington.
Noank Community Support Services will celebrate 50 years of service with a Kentucky Derby Gala. The gala will begin at 3:30 p.m. with a VIP equestrian vaulting show. The main event begins at 4:30 p.m. and will include a live stream of the Kentucky Derby, live music by Wooly Mammoth, lawn games, hors d’oeuvres, beer, wine and derby-themed cocktails, ‘best dressed’ competition, and a live and silent auction. The tickets range in price from $75 to $125. For tickets or more information, visit noankcss.org.
Heather Dailey-Mezzacappa book signing
1 to 3 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic.
Bank Square Books will host book signing with Heather Dailey-Mezzacappa, author of “The Tale of the Fox & the Cricket.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
The Eastern Connecticut Symphony Orchestra
7:30 p.m.; Garde Arts Center, 325 State St., New London.
The Eastern Connecticut Symphony Orchestra will celebrate Ludwig van Beethoven with a concert, Joyful Dances. The concert will feature Beethoven’s Triple Concerto of 1803, with violinist, Elissa Lee Koljonen; cellist Sophie Shao; and pianist Eva Virsik. The performance will also include Florence Price’s Dances in the Canebrakes and the finale of Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony, with soloists Sarah Yanovitch, Caroline O’Dwyer, Brian Cheney, and Gregory Flower. For tickets or more information, visit ectsymphony.com or gardearts.org/events/joyful-dances/.
The Driftwoods
8 p.m.; Courthouse Center for the Arts, 3481 Kingstown Road, West Kingston.
The Courthouse Center for the Arts will host a performance by Beach Boys tribute band, The Driftwoods. For tickets or more information, visit courthousearts.org or call 401-782-1018.
New Music Festival & Composers Concert
3 p.m.; University of R.I. Fine Arts Center, 105 Upper College Road, Kingston.
The New Music Festival & Composers’ Concert will feature concerts and workshops, beginning at 3 p.m. with the Kalliope Reed Quintet. At 5 p.m. the quintet will lead a composers’ workshop. The Notable Works’ Ensemble will perform original works by Noreen Inglesi at 7 p.m. The events are free, but registration is required. To register, or for more information, visit web.uri.edu/music/events/.
Sunday, May 8
Sunday Funday
Noon to 8 p.m.; Downtown Westerly.
Sunday Funday is an outdoor marketplace featuring street vendors and artists, and restaurants and bars set up on High Street which will be closed to vehicular traffic. There will be live music by Trina Vargas, Big Lux, Alex Hatch and The Greg Sherrod Band. Retail stores will have sidewalk sales and special discounts. Admission is free. For more information, call 401-596-7761 or visit oceanchamber.org.
Janet Lawler book signing
1 to 3 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic.
Bank Square Books will host book signing with Janet Lawler, author of “Oceans of Love.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
Music at the Farm
2 p.m.; Grace Note Farm, 969 Jackson Schoolhouse Road, Pascoag.
Grace Note Farm will host a Mother’s Day concert with opera singer David Rivera Bozon, tenor, and Leona Cheung, piano, performing works by Schuman, Bizet, Mozart, Puccini and Bernstein. Tickets are $30. Call 401-567-0354 or email virginiasindelar@gmail.com for reservations.
Monday, May 9
Stonington Madrigal Singers concert
6:30 p.m.; Westerly Library, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
The Stonington Madrigal Singers, directed by Robert Guarino, will present “Madrigals and More,” a program of part-songs from the 16th and 17th centuries including works by Morley, Des Prez, Gastoldi, and Monteverdi. The singers will be accompanied by two recorders and a cello. For more information, visit westerlylibrary.org.
Wednesday, May 11
Junior Mack
7:30 p.m.; Norwich Arts Center, 62 Broadway, Norwich.
The Norwich Arts Center Blues on Broadway will present a performance by blues guitarist Junior Mack. Tickets are $25; $23 for seniors/military/student; and $20 for members. For tickets or more information, visit norwicharts.org or call 860-887-2789.
Thursday, May 12
Peter Asher
7:30 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
United Theatre will host a Musical Memoir of the '60s and Beyond with singer and producer Peter Asher. The evening will include film footage, photos, music and stories of his career. Tickets are $35, United Theatre, 5 Canal St, Westerly
Ann Hood author talk
6 p.m.; Savoy Bookshop & Café, 10 Canal St., Westerly.
Savoy Bookshop & Café will host an author talk and Q&A with Ann Hood for her new book, “Fly Girl: A Memoir.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 401-213-3901.
Stonington Middle School Jazz Band concert
7 p.m.; Groton Senior Center, 102 Newtown Road, Groton.
The Stonington Middle School Jazz Band will perform a free concert with the local community band, As Time Goes By Swing Band, at the Groton Senior Center. For more information, call 860-441-6785.
May 13-15
Misquamicut Springfest
Various times; Misquamicut State Beach, 257 Atlantic Ave., Misquamicut.
The Misquamicut Business Association’s Springfest will include Rockwell Amusements rides, food trucks, live entertainment and car show. The event will be open Friday, 5 to 11 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, visit misquamicutfestival.org.
"Macbeth"
Various times; Wheeler High School, 297 Norwich-Westerly Road, North Stonington.
The Wheeler Drama Club will present William Shakespeare's tragedy "Macbeth." Performances will be held on Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and on Sunday at noon. Tickets are $10; $8 for students/seniors. For tickets email tavaresm@nostoschools.org. For more information, visit facebook.com/WheelerDrama.
Friday, May 13
Through the Lens of Ardie Harrison
7 p.m.; Artists’ Cooperative Gallery of Westerly, 14 Railroad Ave., Westerly.
The Artists’ Cooperative Gallery of Westerly will host a talk and presentation by photographer Ardie Harrison, 41 Days in Italy: Through the lens of Ardie Harrison. The event is free. For more information, visit westerlyarts.com.
Speakeasy Choir
7 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
The Chorus of Westerly’s Speakeasy Choir is a monthly event to bring together a one-night choir to learn a song with harmonies and perform it at the end of the evening with the United House Band. Tickets are $10. For more information, visit unitedtheatre.org or chorusofwesterly.org.
Joan Osborne & Madeleine Peyroux
8 p.m.; Garde Arts Center, 325 State St., New London.
Garde Arts Center will host a performance by singer/songwriter Joan Osborne with guest Madeleine Peyroux. For tickets or more information, visit gardearts.org or call 860-444-7373, ext. 1.
Bridget Kibbey & Alexi Kenney
7:30 p.m.; Emmanuel Church, 42 Dearborn St., Newport.
Newport Classical will host a performance by harpist Bridget Kibbey and violinist Alexi Kenney. For tickets or more information, visit newportclassical.org.
Saturday, May 14
Don Winslow author talk
7 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
Savoy Bookshop & Café will host an author talk and Q&A with Don Winslow for his new book “City on Fire.” Cost is $10 for the talk or $38 for the talk and copy of the book. For tickets or more information, visit unitedtheatre.org.
Michael R. McGuire and Scott Stephen Kegler author event
7 p.m.; Community Design Workshop, 121 Water St., Stonington.
A book launch will be held for Michael R. McGuire and Scott Stephen Kegler’s new book “Frankie.” The event will include readings from the novel by the authors, books for sale, wine and light refreshments, and a prize for best goblin cosplay. For more information call 860-440-3415.
Sunday, May 15
Sunday Funday
Noon to 8 p.m.; Downtown Westerly.
Sunday Funday is an outdoor marketplace featuring street vendors and artists, and restaurants and bars set up on High Street which will be closed to vehicular traffic. There will be live music by Howling Hound Dogs, Sarah LuAnn Thompson and Marc Philip. Retail stores will have sidewalk sales and special discounts. Admission is free. For more information, call 401-596-7761 or visit oceanchamber.org.
Notable Works’ Spring 2022 concert
3 p.m.; University of R.I. Fine Arts Center, 105 Upper College Road, Kingston.
The University of R.I. Music Department and Notable Works’ Spring 2022 concert will feature the American Band, directed by Brian Cardany, and The Notable Works' Ensemble, as well as poetry readings and a presentation by Priscilla De La Cruz of the Audubon Society of Rhode Island. The performance is free with donations for Notable Works gratefully accepted. For more information, call 401-874-2431 or visit uri.edu/music/events.
Armed Forces Salute
3 p.m.; St. Bernard Church, 275 Tower Hill Road, North Kingstown.
The Lafayette Band will host an Armed Forces Salute, featuring a program of patriotic favorites, Broadway tunes, and big band and swing music. Admission is free. For more information, visit lafayettebandri.org.
