Thursday, May 4
Carla Panciera author talk
6 p.m.; Savoy Bookshop, 10 Canal St., Westerly.
Savoy Bookshop will host an author talk with Carla Panciera for the book “Barnflower: A Rhode Island Memoir.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 401-213-3901.
May 4-24
“Run for Your Wife”
Various times; Newport Playhouse, 102 Connell Highway, Newport.
Newport Playhouse will present Ray Cooney’s comedy, “Run For Your Wife.” Performances will be held on Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 1 p.m.; and on Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. For tickets or more information, call 401-848-7529 or visit newportplayhouse.com.
May 4-14
“The Children”
Various times; The Gamm Theatre, 1245 Jefferson Blvd., Warwick.
The Gamm Theatre will present the drama “The Children” written by Lucy Kirkwood and directed by Steve Kidd. For tickets or more information, visit gammtheatre.org or call 401-723-4266.
Friday, May 5
Exhibit opening reception
5 to 8 p.m.; Artists' Cooperative Gallery of Westerly, 14 Railroad Ave., Westerly.
The Artists' Cooperative Gallery of Westerly will hold an opening reception for its 28th annual Regional Art Exhibit featuring fine art and craft in all mediums. Awards will be announced during the reception at 7 p.m. The exhibit will be on display through Sunday, May 28. The gallery is open Wednesday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday, 1 to 5 p.m. For more information, call 401-596-2221 or visit westerlyarts.com.
Dinner Cabaret with Marion Markham
6:30 p.m.; Ocean House, 1 Bluff Ave., Watch Hill.
The Ocean House will host a dinner cabaret with Marion Markham. Cocktails begin at 6:30 p.m., dinner at 7 p.m. followed by music at 8 p.m. Tickets are $115. For tickets call 401-584-7056 or visit oceanhouseevents.com.
Fusion
7 p.m.; Velvet Mill Studios, 22 Bayview Ave., Stonington.
The Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce will hold its 11th annual Fusion event, a celebration of the visual, culinary and performing arts. The event will include food, a wine and beer tasting, live music and tasteful body painting. For ages 21 and over. Tickets are $30 in advance and $40 at the door. For tickets, visit oceanchamber.org/occc-event-registration.
Exhibit opening reception
5 to 7 p.m.; La Grua Center, 32 Water St., Stonington.
La Grua Center will host an opening reception for the exhibit An Expressive Brush, the Art of Margaret Triplett. The exhibit will be on display through May 26. Gallery hours are Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday afternoons 1 to 4 p.m. or by appointment. There is a suggested donation of $5. For more information, visit lagruacenter.org or call 860-535-2300.
May 5,6
“Matilda Jr.”
Various times; Westerly Middle School, 10 Sandy Hill Road, Westerly.
Theatre Scrapbook will present the musical “Matilda Jr.,” featuring over 60 students from the local area. Performances will be held on Friday at 7 p.m., and Saturday at 2 and 7 p.m. Tickets may be purchased at the door 30 minutes prior to curtain. For more information, visit theatrescrapbook.com.
May 5-7
“The Lion King Jr.”
Various times; Granite Theatre, 1 Granite St., Westerly.
The Granite Theatre will present the musical “The Lion King Jr.,” directed by Nicole DiMattei, based on the Broadway production and the Disney film. Performances will be held on Friday at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday at 2 and 6:30 p.m.; and on Sunday at 2 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit granitetheatre.org or call 401-596-2341.
Saturday, May 6
May Breakfast
7 to 10 a.m.; Christ Church, 7 Elm St., Westerly.
The Choir of Christ Church will hold the 109th annual May Breakfast. The menu will include pancakes, eggs, sausage, bacon and homemade muffins, and juice, coffee, and tea. Tickets are available at the Parish Office or at the door.
Dante Society author talk
1 p.m.; Westerly Library, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
The Dante Society of Westerly will host Suzanne and Steven Capizzano of Capizzano Oil & Vinegar for an author talk and signing for the book, “The Unforgettable Plate: Less is More Cookbook.” For more information, visit dantesocietywesterly.org.
Deb Adamson book signing
1 to 3 p.m.; Savoy Bookshop, 10 Canal St., Westerly.
Savoy Bookshop will host a book signing with author Deb Adamson for the book “God Sent You with Love.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 401-213-3901.
C.B. Bernard author talk
6 p.m.; Savoy Bookshop, 10 Canal St., Westerly.
Savoy Bookshop will host an author talk with C.B. Bernard for the book “Small Animals Caught in Traps.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 401-213-3901.
Music Matters: Anita Græf
5 p.m.; La Grua Center, 32 Water St., Stonington.
La Grua Center will host a concert, Hemispheres Colliding, by Anita Græf, cello, performing pieces by Black, Asian, Hispanophone, and African composers along with Bach’s Suite No. 3 in C. Tickets are $20 in advance; $25 at the door. For tickets or more information, visit lagruacenter.org or call 860-535-2300.
Bacon Banjo program
1 p.m.; Bill Memorial Library, 240 Monument St., Groton.
The Bill Memorial Library will host a program on the history of Groton’s Bacon Banjo Company, including a performance on Bacon banjos by Marc Bernier and Bill Pratt. The event is free with registration required. To register, call 860-445-0392
Rhode Island Philharmonic
8 p.m.; Veterans Auditorium, One Avenue of the Arts, Providence.
The Rhode Island Philharmonic will perform Verdi’s Requium with Tania Miller, conductor; the Providence Singers; Laquita Mitchell, soprano; Susan Platts, mezzo-soprano; David Pomeroy, tenor; and Kevin Deas, bass. For tickets or more information, visit tickets.riphil.org/offer or call 401-248-7000.
Sunday, May 7
Westminster Youth String Ensemble
3 p.m.; Westerly Armory, 41 Railroad Ave., Westerly.
Westminster Youth String Ensemble, with Kathleen Curran Monroe, conductor, will hold its Spring Concert. The concert will feature works by Mozart, Vivaldi and popular favorites. Admission is $10; free for children. Donations of non-perishable food items requested for the Jonnycake Center of Westerly. For more information, visit westminsterstrings.org.
Italian Immigrant Traditions in Westerly
2 p.m.; Babcock-Smith House Museum, 124 Granite St., Westerly.
The Babcock-Smith House Museum will host a talk by Ed Gradilone on the traditions of the Italian immigrants in Westerly; the traditions that remain and some that are no longer practiced. Cost is $5; free for members. For more information, visit babcocksmithhouse.org or call 401-596-5704
L.C. Rosen book signing
2 to 4 p.m.; Savoy Bookshop, 10 Canal St., Westerly.
Savoy Bookshop will host a book signing with author L.C. Rosen for the book “Lion’s Legacy.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 401-213-3901.
Tuesday, May 9
Author talk with Gesine Bullock-Prado
6 p.m.; Westerly Library, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
The Westerly Library and Savoy Bookshop will host an author talk with Gesine Bullock-Prado for her book “My Vermont Table.” Registration is required. Books will be available for purchase at the event. To register or for more information, visit westerlylibrary.org.
Starting a Collection roundtable
6 p.m.; Mystic Museum of Art, 9 Water St., Mystic.
Mystic Museum of Art will host a roundtable, with special guest author Luanne Rice, on starting an art collection. The event is free, with registration required. To register or for more information, visit mysticmuseumofart.org or call 860-536-7601, ext. 0.
Wednesday, May 10
Middle grade author panel
6 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic.
Bank Square Books will host a middle grade author panel with Nancy Tandon, Luisana Duarte Armendáriz, Janae Marks, and Jeanne Zulick Ferruolo. For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
Thursday, May 11
YMCA Garden Club plant sale
8 a.m. to noon; Ocean Community YMCA, 95 High St., Westerly.
The YMCA Garden Club will hold its annual spring plant sale. Cash and credit cards accepted.
Jessica Wilson talk
7 p.m.; South Kingstown High School, 215 Columbia St., Wakefield.
The Town of South Kingstown 300th Anniversary Speaker Series will host a talk by Jessica Walter history librarian at South Kingstown Public Library on Historic Buildings, Memorials and Monuments. The lecture is free; refreshments provided. For more information, visit southkingstownri.com/sk300.
Friday, May 12
Arts Café Mystic
7 p.m.; La Grua Center, 32 Water St., Stonington.
Arts Café Mystic will host poet Brian Turner. Tickets are $15, $5 for students. For more information, visit theartscafemystic.org or email info@theartscafemystic.org.
May 12-14
Misquamicut Springfest
Various times; Misquamicut State Beach, 257 Atlantic Ave., Misquamicut.
The Misquamicut Business Association’s Springfest will include Rockwell Amusements rides, food trucks, live entertainment, and car show. The event will be open Friday, 5 to 11 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, visit misquamicutfestival.org.
“The Little Mermaid Jr.”
Various times; Wheeler High School, 297 Norwich-Westerly Road, North Stonington.
Wheeler Drama will present Disney’s “The Little Mermaid Jr.” Performances will be held on Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m. Visit facebook.com/WheelerDrama for more information.
Saturday, May 13
Mother’s Day Tea party
Noon to 3 p.m.; Westerly Library, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
The Friends of the Westerly Library will host a Mimosa Toast to Mother’s Day Tea Party for ages 18 and older. Tickets are $20. For tickets or more information, visit friendsofthewesterlylibrary.org/teaparty.
Native Flowers and Trees tour
10 a.m.; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
University of Rhode Island Master Gardeners will lead a free tour of Wilcox Park beginning and ending at the Esplanade outside the Westerly Library. For more information, visit westerlylibrary.org.
United We Laugh
7 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
United Theatre will host a night of stand-up comedy hosted by Dan Kalwhite with headliner Mark Gerber and comics Jeff Dale and Sam Bloomstone. Cost is $15. For tickets or more information, visit unitedtheatre.org.
Open House
11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Stephen Main Homestead, 1 Wyassap Road, North Stonington.
The North Stonington Historical Society will host a program on metal detecting with Nathaniel Cerf. Artifacts from a World War II plane crash in North Stonington will be on display in the homestead. For more information, visit northstoningtonhistorical.org.
Author Storytime
11 a.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic.
Bank Square Books will host a storytime with author Jamie Michalak for her book “Dakota Crumb and the Secret Bookshop: A Tiny Treasure Hunt.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
Sunday, May 14
Poppi’s Planet
11 a.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
The United Theatre will host Poppi’s Planet, an educational performance of puppetry, music and dance to explore what it means to be human. Tickets are $20; $15 for children. Visit unitedtheatre.org for tickets or more information.
Shawn Colvin
7 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
The United Theatre will host a performance by Grammy winner Shawn Colvin. Tickets are $40. For tickets or more information, visit unitedtheatre.org.
Willard Spiegelman author talk
5 p.m.; Stonington Free Library, 20 High St., Stonington.
The Stonington Free Library will host an author talk with Willard Spiegelman about his new book on the life and poems of Amy Clampitt. For more information, visit stoningtonfreelibrary.org or call 860-535-0658.
