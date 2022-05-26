Thursday, May 26
Thursday Hike
10 a.m.; Riverwood Preserve, 5 Boy Scout Drive, Westerly.
Westerly Land Trust will lead a hike through Riverwood Preserve. The 148 acres of woodland has rocky ridges and fresh water wetlands adjacent to the Pawcatuck River and the Boy Scout Camp. To register, contact hike leader Marc Doherty at mdoherty@westerlylandtrust.org.
Poetry reading with Paul Muldoon
6:30 p.m.; Mystic & Noank Library, 40 Library St., Mystic.
The Mystic & Noank Library will host a poetry reading with Pulitzer Prize winning Irish poet Paul Muldoon. Tickets are $25. For tickets or more information, visit mysticnoanklibrary.org or call 860-536-7721.
May 26-June 18
“Million Dollar Quartet”
Various times; Theatre By The Sea, 364 Cards Pond Road, Wakefield.
Theatre By The Sea will present the Tony award nominated musical “Million Dollar Quartet” about the jam session at Sun Records with Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins, and Elvis Presley. Performances are scheduled for Tuesday through Saturday at 8 p.m., and Thursdays at 2 p.m., Saturdays at 3 p.m. and Sundays at 5 p.m. For tickets, visit theatrebythesea.com or call 866- 811-4111 or 401-782-8587.
May 26-29
“A Midsummer Night’s Dream”
Various times; The Gamm Theatre, 1245 Jefferson Blvd., Warwick.
The Gamm Theatre will present William Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” directed by Fred Sullivan, Jr. For tickets or more information, visit gammtheatre.org or call 401-723-4266.
May 26, June 4
“The Voice of Gertrude Stein”
Various times; Contemporary Theater Company, 327 Main St., Wakefield.
Contemporary Theatre Company will present “The Voice of Gertrude Stein,” featuring a selection of art songs, with text by Stein, by composers Virgil Thomson, Ned Rorem, and Felix Jarrar, as well as Rorem’s opera “Three Sisters Who Are Not Sisters.” For tickets or more information, visit contemporarytheatercompany.com or call 401-218-0282.
May 26-June 4
“The Last Five Years”
Various times; Chestnut Street Playhouse, 24 Chestnut St., Norwich.
Chestnut Street Playhouse will present the two-person musical, “The Last Five Years.” Performances will be held on Thursday to Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit chestnutstreetplayhouse.org.
May 26-June 19
"Fairview"
Various times; Trinity Rep, 201 Washington St., Providence.
Trinity Rep will present the drama “Fairview,” by Jackie Sibblies, directed by Christopher Windom. For tickets or more information call 401-351-4242 or visit TrinityRep.com.
May 26-June 12
“The Gin Game”
Various times; Arctic Playhouse, 1249 Main St., West Warwick.
The Arctic Playhouse will present the drama “The Gin Game,” written by D. L. Coburn and directed by Robb Barnard. Performances will be held on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $18 in advance; $20 day of the show. For tickets or more information, visit thearcticplayhouse.com.
Friday, May 27
Drive in Movies
9 p.m.; Misquamicut Drive In, 316 Atlantic Ave., Westerly.
The Misquamicut Business Association Drive-In-Movies will screen "The Rocky Horror Picture Show." Cost is $25 per car. For tickets or more information and schedule, visit mbadrivein.com.
Opening reception
7 to 9 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
An opening reception will be held for a new exhibit, Inner Outer Worlds, by Katie Fogg. The reception will include a dance party with DJ W.O.W. The event is free. For more information, visit unitedtheatre.org.
Chris Young
6:30 p.m.; Bold Point Park, 555 Waterfront Drive, East Providence.
Waterfront Concerts will present a concert featuring country singer Chris Young with performances by Mitchell Tenpenny and Ernest. For tickets or more information, visit waterfrontconcerts.com/venue/bold-point-park.
May 27-29
“God Help Us”
Various times; Courthouse Center for the Arts, 3481 Kingstown Road, West Kingston.
The Courthouse Center for the Arts will host a performance of the political comedy, “God Help Us,” written by Samuel Warren Joseph and Phil Proctor, and starring Gregory Harrison. Performances will be held on Friday at 7 p.m.; Saturday at 2 and 7 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit courthousearts.org or call 401-782-1018.
Saturday, May 28
Drive in Movies
9 p.m.; Misquamicut Drive In, 316 Atlantic Ave., Westerly.
The Misquamicut Business Association Drive-In-Movies will screen "Ghostbusters Afterlife." Cost is $25 per car. For tickets or more information and schedule, visit mbadrivein.com.
Open House
2 p.m.; Babcock-Smith House Museum, 124 Granite St., Westerly.
The Babcock-Smith House Museum will hold an open house for its new exhibit, Little Victorians, featuring the museum’s textile collection of children’s clothing, toys, games and books, along with a collection of christening gowns from the Victorian age. Visit babcocksmithhouse.org or call 401-596-5704.
May 28, 29
Virtu Art Festival
Various times; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
The Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce will present the 26th annual Virtu, a fine arts and crafts festival featuring the works of selected artisans from around the country. There will be live entertainment and a Creation Station area for children with free activities. Admission is free. The festival will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Visit oceanchamber.org or call 401-596-7761 for more information.
May 28-30
Memorial Day Weekend at the Seaport
Various times; Mystic Seaport Museum, 75 Greenmanville Ave., Mystic.
Mystic Seaport Museum will host a variety of activities for the Memorial Day Weekend, including live music on Saturday and Sunday, from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.; storytelling; antique truck rides from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily; and games and crafts on the Village Green. There will be Decoration Day activities and a wreath laying ceremony on the waterfront on Monday. For tickets and more information, visit mysticseaport.org/memorial-day-weekend-a-summer-kickoff.
Sunday, May 29
Youth-on-the-Mic
6:30 p.m.; Knickerbocker Music Center, 35 Railroad Ave., Westerly.
The United Theatre will host Youth-on-the Mic at The Knickerbocker Music Center for youth in grades six to 12 who want to perform, sing or play music, original or covers, to an audience. The event is free and is held bi-monthly. For more information, visit knickmusic.com/events.
Drive in Movies
9 p.m.; Misquamicut Drive In, 316 Atlantic Ave., Westerly.
The Misquamicut Business Association Drive-In-Movies will screen "The Breakfast Club." Cost is $25 per car. For tickets or more information and schedule, visit mbadrivein.com.
May 29-June 19
“Fairview”
Various times; Trinity Rep, 201 Washington St., Providence.
Trinity Rep will present “Fairview,” Jackie Sibblies Drury’s 2019 Pulitzer Prize-winning drama, directed by Christopher Windom. For tickets or more information call 401-351-4242 or visit TrinityRep.com.
May 29-June 12
Music on the Hill Festival
Various times; Various locations.
The Music on the Hill music festival will feature seven chamber music concerts throughout Rhode Island in May and June. The series will kick off on Sunday, May 29, with a lawn concert with the Narragansett Brass quintet at Clouds Hill Victorian Museum, 4157 Post Road in Warwick. Tickets are $20 in advance; $25 at the door; and free for students with ID. For schedule and ticket information, visit musiconthehillri.org
Tuesday, May 31
Black Voices Film Series: "Time"
7 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
United Theatre will host the monthly Black Voices Film Series highlighting films from black storytellers. Held in partnership with the Westerly Anti-Racism Coalition, this month's film is "Time" (PG-13) directed by Garrett Bradley. For more information, visit unitedtheatre.org.
Sheryl Faye as Ruth Bader Ginsburg
6 p.m.; Ashaway Library, 15 Knight St., Ashaway.
The Ashaway Free Library will host Sheryl Faye as she presents the life of Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, in costume and in character in a one-woman show. To register for the program, email ashawayfreelibrary@gmail.com.
Angela Barcari cabaret
7:30 p.m.; Chestnut Street Playhouse, 24 Chestnut St., Norwich.
Chestnut Street Playhouse will present a cabaret of jazz, blues, musical theater and standards with local singer Angela Bacari. Tickets are $20. For tickets or more information, visit chestnutstreetplayhouse.org or call 860-886-2378.
Wednesday, June 1
Opening reception
5 to 7 p.m.; Hoxie Gallery, Westerly Library, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
The Hoxie Gallery will host an opening reception for the exhibit “A Celebration of Color” featuring local artists Helen Roy and Lisle Ann Jackson. The exhibit will be on display through Friday, July 1. For more information, visit westerlylibrary.org or call 401-596-2877.
Thursday, June 2
“The Automat”
7 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
The Jewish Federation of Eastern Connecticut and Congregation Sharah Zedek of Westerly will present a screening of the film “The Automat” as part of the 2022 Annual International Film Festival of Eastern Connecticut. The documentary is narrated by Mel Brooks and is about the documentary about the long-gone Horn & Hardart restaurant chain of New York City and Philadelphia. Tickets are $10 and may be purchased at the door.
Merrill Lecture: Rosanna Warren
5 p.m.; La Grua Center, 32 Water St., Stonington.
The James Merrill House will host the annual Merrill Lecture speaker Rosanna Warren. The event is free. For more information, visit jamesmerrillhouse.org.
Craft of the Cocktail with Dale DeGroff
5:30 p.m.; Mystic & Noank Library, 40 Library St., Mystic.
Mystic & Noank Library will host a book discussion and cocktail hour with James Beard winner Dale DeGroff, author of “The Craft of the Cocktail.” Tickets are $25 and proceeds will benefit the library’s Annual Fund. For tickets or more information, visit mysticnoanklibrary.org or call 860-536-7721.
Friday, June 3
WARM Center’s Swing into Summer
6:30 to 10 p.m.; Knickerbocker Music Center, 35 Railroad Ave., Westerly.
The WARM Center will hold a fundraiser, Swing into Summer, with an evening at the Knick with music by Roomful of Blues, food, raffles and dancing. For tickets or more information, visit warmcenter.org.
Opening reception
5 to 8 p.m.; Artists' Cooperative Gallery of Westerly, 14 Railroad Ave., Westerly.
The Artists' Cooperative Gallery of Westerly will hold an opening reception for its exhibit, Parks and Gardens, featuring artists Gerry Matteo and Richard Inserra and the Ocean Community YMCA Garden Club. The exhibit will be on display Wednesday, June 1, through Sunday, June 26. The gallery is open Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday, 1 to 5 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information, call 401-596-2221 or visit westerlyarts.com.
Nathaniel Philbrick author talk
5 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
Literacy Volunteers of Washington County will host Nathaniel Philbrick, historian and novelist, in conversation with Ted Widmer, as part of the Joyce S. Ahern Summer Speaker Series. The presentation will focus on Philbrick's new book, “Travels with George: In Search of Washington and His Legacy.” A reception will follow the talk. Cost is $75. For tickets, visit literacywashingtoncounty.org/summer-speaker-series.
Drive in Movies
9 p.m.; Misquamicut Drive In, 316 Atlantic Ave., Westerly.
The Misquamicut Business Association Drive-In-Movies will screen "When Harry Met Sally." Cost is $25 per car. For tickets or more information and schedule, visit mbadrivein.com.
James Rourke author talk
6 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic.
Bank Square Books will host an author talk and Q&A with James Rourke for his book “Stone Souls.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
Music in the Meadow
6:30 p.m.; Connecticut College Arboretum, 270 Mohegan Ave., New London.
Connecticut College will host a concert under the stars with Ward Hayden & the Outliers, The Carleans and Kala Farnham. Attendees are welcome to bring picnics. Food trucks will be onsite. Tickets are $10; $20 per family and are available at the door. For more information, visit conncoll.edu/the-arboretum/programs-and-activities/music-in-the-meadow/.
June 3-12
“Alice in Wonderland”
Various times; Granite Theatre, 1 Granite St., Westerly.
Granite Theatre will present a youth production of “Alice in Wonderland,” based on the Lewis Carroll classic. Performances will be held on Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m.; Sunday at 2 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit granitetheatre.org or call 401-596-2341.
Saturday, June 4
Julian Lage
8 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
Westerly Sound will present a performance by guitarist Julian Lage. For tickets or more information, visit unitedtheatre.org.
Drive in Movies
9 p.m.; Misquamicut Drive In, 316 Atlantic Ave., Westerly.
The Misquamicut Business Association Drive-In-Movies will screen "The Goonies." Cost is $25 per car. For tickets or more information and schedule, visit mbadrivein.com.
Sunday, June 5
Reminisce with Gert
2 p.m.; Babcock-Smith House Museum, 124 Granite St., Westerly.
The Babcock-Smith House Museum will host a talk by Gertrude Smith sharing her memories of the museum. She and her husband Isaac were part of the history of the museum for over forty years. Cost is $5; free for members. Visit babcocksmithhouse.org or call 401-596-5704.
Alice in Wonderland Tea Party Fundraiser
Noon; Granite Theatre, 1 Granite St., Westerly.
The Granite Theatre will hold a tea party with the cast of its show “Alice in Wonderland” featuring sweets and treats. Cost is $50 per family; $20 for single adult. For tickets or more information, visit granitetheatre.org or call 401-596-2341.
Diane Josefowicz book signing
2 to 4 p.m.; Savoy Bookshop & Café, 10 Canal St., Westerly.
Savoy Bookshop & Café will host a book signing with Diane Josefowicz for her new book, “Ready, Set, Oh.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 401-213-3901.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.