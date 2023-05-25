Thursday, May 25
Duke Robillard Swing Quartet
6 to 8 p.m.; Knickerbocker Music Center, 35 Railroad Ave., Westerly.
The Duke Robillard Swing Quartet will perform as part of the Jazz & Cocktails series sponsored by Grey Sail Brewing. The event is free. For more information, visit knickmusic.com.
Brad Fox author talk
6 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic.
Bank Square Books will host an author talk with Brad Fox, in conversation with Anelise Chen, for the book “The Bathysphere Book.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
May 25-June 25
“Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street”
Various times; Trinity Rep, 201 Washington St., Providence.
Trinity Rep will present Stephen Sondheim’s musical “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street,” directed by Curt Columbus. For tickets or more information, call 401-351-4242 or visit TrinityRep.com.
May 25-June 11
“My Way: A Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra”
Various times; Theatre By The Sea, 364 Cards Pond Road, Wakefield.
Theatre By The Sea will present “My Way: A Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra,” directed by Greg Santos. Performances are scheduled for Tuesday through Saturday at 8 p.m., with matinees on Thursdays at 2 p.m., Saturdays at 3 p.m. and Sundays at 5 p.m. For tickets, visit theatrebythesea.com or call 866-811-4111 or 401-782-8587.
“Goodnight Sweetheart, Goodnight”
Various times; Wilbury Theatre Group, 475 Valley Street, Providence.
Wilbury Theatre Group will present the world premiere of the musical “Goodnight Sweetheart, Goodnight” by Darcie Dennigan, music by Niki Healy and directed by Josh Short. Performances will be held Thursday to Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit thewilburygroup.org or call 401-400-7100, ext. 0.
Friday, May 26
“The Journey of Life of Pi”
7:30 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
Alexis Rockman, Steve Callahan, and Ashley Brooke Monroe will discuss the literary classic, 2012 film and recent Broadway play “Life of Pi” from the perspective of an artist, a shipwreck survivor, and a Broadway director. Tickets are $20 and include a reception with complimentary beer and wine, followed by a moderated conversation and a Q&A. For tickets or more information, visit unitedtheatre.org.
Drive-In Movies
9 p.m.; Wuskenau Town Beach Pondside Lot, 316 Atlantic Ave., Misquamicut.
The Misquamicut Business Association Drive-In-Movies will screen “Rocky Horror Picture Show” with the RKO Army. Cost is $25 per car. For more information and schedule, visit Misquamicut.org.
May 26–June 10
“The Girl on the Train”
Various times; Granite Theatre, 1 Granite St., Westerly.
The Granite Theatre will present the drama “The Girl on the Train” based on the book by Paula Hawkins. Performances will be held on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.; and Sundays at 2 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit granitetheatre.org or call 401-596-2341.
May 26-June 4
“There’s a Burglar in my Bed”
Various times; Arctic Playhouse, 1249 Main St., West Warwick.
The Arctic Playhouse will present the comedy “There’s a Burglar in my Bed,” written by Michael Parker and directed by Tony Annicone. Performances will be held on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit thearcticplayhouse.com.
Saturday, May 27
Open House and Tours
2 to 5 p.m.; Babcock-Smith House Museum, 124 Granite St., Westerly.
The Babcock-Smith House Museum will host an open house and offer free tours of the house and the Granite Exhibit. Joshua's Store will also be open. For more information, visit babcocksmithhouse.org.
Drive-In Movies
9 p.m.; Wuskenau Town Beach Pondside Lot, 316 Atlantic Ave., Misquamicut.
The Misquamicut Business Association Drive-In-Movies will screen “Grease.” Cost is $25 per car. For more information and schedule, visit Misquamicut.org.
Wakefield Music Festival
2 to 10 p.m.; Downtown Wakefield, 321-327 Main St., Wakefield.
Wakefield Music Festival is a full-day of music and entertainment with food, beer, wine, non-alcoholic beverages, and cocktails. There will be two stages hosting Rhode Island bands and entertainment for all ages. Tickets are $10; free for children under age 10, veterans and active military. For tickets, schedule, and more information, visit contemporarytheatercompany.com/music-fest. Raindate is Sunday.
May 27,28
Virtu Art Festival
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
The Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce will present the 27th annual Virtu, a fine arts and crafts festival featuring the works of selected artisans from around the country. There will be entertainment and a Creation Station area for children with free activities. Admission is free. Visit oceanchamber.org or call 401-596-7761 for more information.
United Theatre tours
11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
In conjunction with the Virtu Art Festival, the United Theatre will offer guided tours of the renovated theater. For more information, visit unitedtheatre.org.
Sunday, May 28
Drive-In Movies
9 p.m.; Wuskenau Town Beach Pondside Lot, 316 Atlantic Ave., Misquamicut.
The Misquamicut Business Association Drive-In-Movies will screen “Jurassic World Dominion.” Cost is $25 per car. For more information and schedule, visit Misquamicut.org.
Monday, May 29
Music on the Hill: Narragansett Brass Quintet
3 p.m.; Clouds Hill Victorian House Museum, 4157 Post Rd, Warwick
The Music on the Hill series will kick off with a concert of brass music from four centuries, in a casual outdoor setting. Sensory-friendly, for all ages and experiences. Attendees should bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating on the lawn. In case of rain, the concert will move under cover at Clouds Hill. Tickets are $25; free for students with I.D. For information and tickets, visit musiconthehillri.org.
Tuesday, May 30
Music on the Hill: Baroque and Mozart and Beers, Oh My!
7 p.m.; LineSider Brewing, 1485 South County Trail, East Greenwich
The Music on the Hill series will host a concert of chamber music by Bach, Telemann and Mozart for flute, horn, guitar, and strings. There will be craft beer, Yacht Club soda, and food truck fare available. Tickets are $25; free for students with I.D. For information and tickets, visit musiconthehillri.org.
Cabaret Club
7:30 p.m.; Arctic Playhouse, 1249 Main St., West Warwick.
The Arctic Playhouse will present ‘Billie and Amy,’ a tribute to Billie Holiday and Amy Winehouse, with Frankie Campofelice and Andy Lantz as part of its Cabaret Club series. Tickets are $20. For tickets or more information, visit thearcticplayhouse.com.
Wednesday, May 31
Art Talk with Vivian Zoe
6 p.m.; La Grua Center, 32 Water St., Stonington.
La Grua Center will host an art talk with Vivian Zoe on the environments, experiences, and artists which may have influenced Margaret Triplett on her artistic journey. An exhibit of works by Triplett are currently on display at the center. There is a suggested donation of $5. For more information, visit lagruacenter.org or call 860-535-2300.
Thursday, June 1
Mike McGuire author talk
6 p.m.; Savoy Bookshop, 10 Canal St., Westerly.
Savoy Bookshop will host an author talk with Mike McGuire for the book “Frankie.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 401-213-3901.
Music on the Hill: Spotlight
7 p.m.; Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 237 Garden Hills Drive, Cranston
The Music on the Hill series will host a concert of quartets, trios, and duets by Mozart, Schubert, de Falla, Dvorak, Wallen and Rhode Island composer Sebastian Currier. Tickets are $25; free for students with I.D. For information and tickets, visit musiconthehillri.org.
June 1-18
“Red Velvet”
Various times; Burbage Theatre, 59 Blackstone Ave., Pawtucket.
Burbage Theatre will present the drama “Red Velvet,” by Lolita Chakrabarti and directed by Jackie Davis. Performances will be held Thursday, Friday, Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit burbagetheatre.org or call 401-484-0355.
Friday, June 2
Exhibit opening reception
5 to 8 p.m.; Artists' Cooperative Gallery of Westerly, 14 Railroad Ave., Westerly.
The Artists' Cooperative Gallery of Westerly will hold an opening reception for its annual Flower Show exhibit with the Ocean Community YMCA Garden Club. The show will feature the works of Tammy Blais and Ardie Harrison. The exhibit will be on display through Sunday, July 2. The gallery is open Wednesday, to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday, 1 to 5 p.m. For more information, call 401-596-2221 or visit westerlyarts.com.
Drive-In Movies
9 p.m.; Wuskenau Town Beach Pondside Lot, 316 Atlantic Ave., Misquamicut.
The Misquamicut Business Association Drive-In-Movies will screen “High School Musical.” Cost is $25 per car. For more information and schedule, visit Misquamicut.org.
Coffeehouse
7 to 9 p.m.; United Congregational Church of Westerly, 9 Castle Hill Road, Pawcatuck.
The United Congregational Church of Westerly will host a Coffeehouse featuring performances of music, poetry, comedy and dance. Coffee, tea, and bake goods will be provided. Donations gratefully accepted. All donations to help with the repairs to the church’s 1955 Wicks pipe organ. Visit facebook.com/UCCWesterly/ or call 860-599-1226 for more information.
Saturday, June 3
Drive-In Movies
9 p.m.; Wuskenau Town Beach Pondside Lot, 316 Atlantic Ave., Misquamicut.
The Misquamicut Business Association Drive-In-Movies will screen “Goonies.” Cost is $25 per car. For more information and schedule, visit Misquamicut.org.
Mitchfest 14
2 to 6 p.m.; Hygienic Art, 79 Bank St., New London.
Mitchfest 14 will feature music, dancing, and food in honor of James “Mitch” Christina. Performers will include Bobby Christina & Fran Christina; DJ Dave Christina; The Soupy Boys; Chris Leigh; Christine Ohlman & Brian Templeton; and Toni Lynn Washington & Ed Sheer. Cost is $30. Proceeds will benefit Hope Hospice & Palliative Care of Rhode Island. For more information, visit hygienic.org.
Renée Fleming
5 p.m.; Veterans Auditorium, One Avenue of the Arts, Providence.
The Rhode Island Philharmonic will present a concert featuring Grammy award winning soprano Renée Fleming. The performance will include works by Vaughn Williams, Strauss, Rodgers and Hammerstein and Puccini, conducted by Leonard Slatkin. For tickets or more information, visit tickets.riphil.org/offer or call 401-248-7000.
Sunday, June 4
Chamber Orchestra of Barrington
3 p.m.; St. John’s Episcopal Church, 191 County Road, Barrington.
The Chamber Orchestra of Barrington at St. John’s will present a concert featuring music including Jeremiah Clarke, Arvo Pärt,Dimitri Shostakovich and Fats Waller. Included will be a world premiere performance of a work for cello and piano by principal cellist, Kari Juusela. The concert is free, with donations gratefully accepted. For more information, visit cobsj.org.
