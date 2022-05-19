Thursday, May 19
Four Beacons: Jessica Cerullo and Tia Kramer
6 p.m.; La Grua Center, 32 Water St., Stonington.
La Grua Center will host a performative talk about how art can make life meaningful with Jessica Cerullo and Tia Kramer. They will give a reading and performance of “The Ships in the Night.” There is a suggested donation of $5. For more information, visit lagruacenter.org.
May 19-29
“A Midsummer Night’s Dream”
Various times; The Gamm Theatre, 1245 Jefferson Blvd., Warwick.
The Gamm Theatre will present William Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” directed by Fred Sullivan, Jr. For tickets or more information, visit gammtheatre.org or call 401-723-4266.
Friday, May 20
Ben Shattuck author talk
7 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
Savoy Bookshop & Café will present an author talk with Ben Shattuck in conversation with Jenny Slate about his new book “Six Walks: In the Footsteps of Henry David Thoreau.” Cost is $10; $33 with a copy of the book. For tickets or more information, visit unitedtheatre.org.
Concerts on the Green: Twisted Pine
6 p.m.; La Grua Center green, 32 Water St., Stonington.
La Grua Center’s Concert on the Green series will host a performance by American funk group, Twisted Pine. The concert is free, with registration required. Visit lagruacenter.org to register or for more information.
Arts Café Mystic: Tim Seibles
7 p.m.; Mystic Museum of Art, 9 Water St., Mystic.
Arts Café Mystic will host a poetry reading featuring Tim Seibles, with music by The Mixed Magic Exult Choir and opening voice, Lana Orphanides. Tickets are $15, $5 for students. For more information, visit theartscafemystic.org.
Jonathan Edwards
7:30 p.m.; Courthouse Center for the Arts, 3481 Kingstown Road, West Kingston.
The Courthouse Center for the Arts will host a performance by folk singer songwriter Jonathan Edwards. For tickets or more information, visit courthousearts.org or call 401-782-1018.
Friday Night Folk: Charlie King and Colleen Kattau
7:30 p.m.; Unity Hall, All Souls UU, 19 Jay St., New London.
Friday Night Folk will host a performance by Charlie King and Colleen Kattau. Tickets are $20 at the door, $17 in advance and $10 for students and active military with ID. For tickets or more information, call 860-443-0316 or visit fridaynightfolk.org.
May 20,21
“Oklahoma”
Various times; Westerly Middle School, 10 Sandy Hill Road, Westerly.
Theatre Scrapbook will present the musical “Oklahoma” featuring students from Westerly, Stonington and the Chariho area. Performances will be held on Friday at 7 p.m. and on Saturday at 3 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $15, $10 for seniors and $5 for students. Tickets will be available at the door. To purchase tickets in advance or for more information, visit theatrescrapbook.com.
Saturday, May 21
Walking tour of Elm Grove Cemetery
10 a.m.; Elm Grove Cemetery, 960 Tower Hill Road, North Kingstown.
The Peace Dale Museum of Art and Culture will host a walking tour of the cemetery, led by Tim Cranston, North Kingstown's town historian. Cranston will tell the stories behind the gravestones. For more information, visit peacedalemuseum.org.
River of Dreams
8 p.m.; Courthouse Center for the Arts, 3481 Kingstown Road, West Kingston.
The Courthouse Center for the Arts will host a performance of the Billy Joel tribute band, River of Dreams. For tickets or more information, visit courthousearts.org or call 401-782-1018.
Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra
5 p.m.; Veterans Memorial Auditorium, One Avenue of the Arts Providence.
The Rhode Island Philharmonic will present a concert with conductor Bramwell Tovey and soloist Ray Chen, violin. The concert will include Mendelssohn: Violin Concerto and Copland: Fanfare for the Common Man. For more information or for tickets, visit tickets.riphil.org or call 401-248-7000.
Wings over Providence
7:30 p.m.; Central Congregational Church, 296 Angell St., Providence.
The Rhode Island Chapter of the American Guild of Organist will present the Oscar award winning silent film “Wings,” accompanied by a live improvised pipe organ score. Admission is free. For more information, visit riago.org.
Sunday, May 22
The Westerly Band
2:30 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
The Westerly Band will perform a free family-friendly concert on the United Theatre stage. For more information, visit unitedtheatre.org or westerlyband-gov.doodlekit.com.
Garden Market Fair
9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
The 38th Annual Garden Market Fair will feature vendors from Rhode Island and Connecticut selling plants and garden accessories. The University of Rhode Island Master Gardener’s will hold an information kiosk and testing soil samples. There will also be a Kid’s Corner for young gardeners to create dish gardens. For more information, visit westerlylibrary.org.
Sunday Funday
Noon to 8 p.m.; Downtown Westerly.
Sunday Funday is an outdoor marketplace featuring street vendors and artists, and restaurants and bars set up on High Street which will be closed to vehicular traffic. There will be live music by Howling Hound Dogs, Big Lux, Pop! and Greg Sherrod. Retail stores will have sidewalk sales and special discounts. Admission is free. For more information, call 401-596-7761 or visit oceanchamber.org.
Gina Marecki book signing
1 to 3 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic.
Bank Square Books will host a book signing with Gina Marecki for her book “The Ring.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
Ballerina Swan
1 p.m.; Garde Arts Center, 325 State St., New London.
Eastern Connecticut Ballet will present “Ballerina Swan,” adapted from a children’s book by Allegra Kent. For tickets or more information, visit gardearts.org.
May 25-June 18
“Million Dollar Quartet”
Various times; Theatre By The Sea, 364 Cards Pond Road, Wakefield.
Theatre By The Sea will present the Tony award nominated musical “Million Dollar Quartet” about the jam session at Sun Records with Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins, and Elvis Presley. Performances are scheduled for Tuesday through Saturday at 8 p.m., and Thursdays at 2 p.m., Saturdays at 3 p.m. and Sundays at 5 p.m. For tickets, visit theatrebythesea.com or call 866- 811-4111 or 401-782-8587.
Wednesday, May 25
“Hi-Neighbor! The Story of the Narragansett Brewing Company”
8 p.m.; Narragansett Brewing Company, Tockwotton Road, Providence.
The Narragansett Brewing Company will host the broadcast premiere of the Rhode Island PBS film “Hi-Neighbor! The Story of the Narragansett Brewing Company.” The event may also be live streamed at watch.ripbs.org/livestream. For more information, visit ripbs.org/hineighbor.
Thursday, May 26
Thursday Hike
10 a.m.; Riverwood Preserve, 5 Boy Scout Drive, Westerly.
Westerly Land Trust will lead a hike through Riverwood Preserve. The 148 acres of woodland has rocky ridges and fresh water wetlands adjacent to the Pawcatuck River and the Boy Scout Camp. To register, contact hike leader Marc Doherty at mdoherty@westerlylandtrust.org.
Poetry reading with Paul Muldoon
6:30 p.m.; Mystic & Noank Library, 40 Library St., Mystic.
The Mystic & Noank Library will host a poetry reading with Pulitzer Prize winning Irish poet Paul Muldoon. Tickets are $25. For tickets or more information, visit mysticnoanklibrary.org or call 860-536-7721.
May 26, June 4
“The Voice of Gertrude Stein”
Various times; Contemporary Theater Company, 327 Main St., Wakefield.
Contemporary Theatre Company will present “The Voice of Gertrude Stein,” featuring a selection of art songs, with text by Stein, by composers Virgil Thomson, Ned Rorem, and Felix Jarrar, as well as Rorem’s opera “Three Sisters Who Are Not Sisters.” For tickets or more information, visit contemporarytheatercompany.com or call 401-218-0282.
May 26-June 12
“The Gin Game”
Various times; Arctic Playhouse, 1249 Main St., West Warwick.
The Arctic Playhouse will present the drama “The Gin Game,” written by D. L. Coburn and directed by Robb Barnard. Performances will be held on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $18 in advance; $20 day of the show. For tickets or more information, visit thearcticplayhouse.com.
Friday, May 27
Drive in Movies
9 p.m.; Misquamicut Drive In, 316 Atlantic Ave., Westerly.
The Misquamicut Business Association Drive-In-Movies will screen "The Rocky Horror Picture Show." Cost is $25 per car. For tickets or more information and schedule, visit mbadrivein.com.
Chris Young
6:30 p.m.; Bold Point Park, 555 Waterfront Drive, East Providence.
Waterfront Concerts will present a concert featuring country singer Chris Young with performances by Mitchell Tenpenny and Ernest. For tickets or more information, visit waterfrontconcerts.com/venue/bold-point-park.
May 27-29
“God Help Us”
Various times; Courthouse Center for the Arts, 3481 Kingstown Road, West Kingston.
The Courthouse Center for the Arts will host a performance of the political comedy, “God Help Us,” written by Samuel Warren Joseph and Phil Proctor, and starring Gregory Harrison. Performances will be held on Friday at 7 p.m.; Saturday at 2 and 7 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit courthousearts.org or call 401-782-1018.
Saturday, May 28
Drive in Movies
9 p.m.; Misquamicut Drive In, 316 Atlantic Ave., Westerly.
The Misquamicut Business Association Drive-In-Movies will screen "Ghostbusters Afterlife." Cost is $25 per car. For tickets or more information and schedule, visit mbadrivein.com.
May 28, 29
Virtu Art Festival
Various times; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
The Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce will present the 26th annual Virtu, a fine arts and crafts festival featuring the works of selected artisans from around the country. There will be live entertainment and a Creation Station area for children with free activities. Admission is free. The festival will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Visit oceanchamber.org or call 401-596-7761 for more information.
Sunday, May 29
Drive in Movies
9 p.m.; Misquamicut Drive In, 316 Atlantic Ave., Westerly.
The Misquamicut Business Association Drive-In-Movies will screen "The Breakfast Club." Cost is $25 per car. For tickets or more information and schedule, visit mbadrivein.com.
Charlestown Memorial Day Parade
1 p.m.; Old Post Road, Charlestown.
The parade will step off at Compass Hardware, down Old Post Road, stopping at Cross ’ Mills Baptist Church then to Cross Mills’ Brook near Town Dock Road, and end at the Charlestown Liquor Store. A memorial observance will be held at the Charlestown Naval Airfield Memorial in Ninigret Park at 2:15 p.m. The parade’s grand marshal will be Jim Mageau.
May 29-June 19
“Fairview”
Various times; Trinity Rep, 201 Washington St., Providence.
Trinity Rep will present “Fairview,” Jackie Sibblies Drury’s 2019 Pulitzer Prize-winning drama, directed by Christopher Windom. For tickets or more information call 401-351-4242 or visit TrinityRep.com.
May 29-June 12
Music on the Hill Festival
Various times; Various locations.
The Music on the Hill music festival will feature seven chamber music concerts throughout Rhode Island in May and June. The series will kick off on Sunday, May 29, with a lawn concert with the Narragansett Brass quintet at Clouds Hill Victorian Museum, 4157 Post Road in Warwick. Tickets are $20 in advance; $25 at the door; and free for students with ID. For schedule and ticket information, visit musiconthehillri.org
Monday, May 30
Westerly-Pawcatuck Memorial Day Parade
9:30 a.m.; Downtown Westerly-Pawcatuck.
The Memorial Day Parade will beginning at the Pawcatuck Shopping Center, 37 South Broad St., Pawcatuck. The parade will continue through the center of Westerly and end in Wilcox Park. Music and ceremonies will be held at the gazebo in the park. A lunch will be held at VFW Post 1265, 160 South Broad St., Pawcatuck, following the ceremonies.
Mystic Memorial Day Parade
2 p.m. Downtown Mystic.
The annual Mystic Memorial Day parade, sponsored by the Hugo A. Simonelli Post 3263 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, will step off on Water Street, rain or shine, and proceed along Route 1 to the VFW Post home, 60 Stonington Road, where a Memorial Day service will be held.
