Thursday, May 18
“Hallelujah:” A night of music and film
6 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
The International Jewish Film Festival of Eastern Conn. will host a screening of the documentary “Hallelujah” about singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen. The screening will be preceded by a performance by local singers Lucas Neil and Olivia Charlotte. Tickets are $12. For tickets or more information, visit unitedtheatre.org.
Civilian Conservation Corps History
7 p.m.; Langworthy Library, 24 Spring St., Hope Valley.
Langworthy Library will host a talk by historian Marty Podskoch on the Civilian Conservation Corps as it celebrates its 90th anniversary. For more information, visit langworthylibrary.org. or call 401-539-2851.
Linda Moore Author Talk
6 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic.
Bank Square Books will host an author talk with Linda Moore for the book “Attribution.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
New London’s Black Heritage Trail
5 p.m.; Stonington Free Library, 20 High St., Stonington.
The Stonington Free Library will host a talk on New London’s Black Heritage Trail including 16 sites that tell the story of Black life in New London over the last three centuries. For more information, visit stoningtonfreelibrary.org or call 860-535-0658.
Women of Wickford
7 p.m.; Peace Dale Museum of Art and Culture, 1058 Kingstown Road, Peace Dale.
The Peace Dale Museum of Art and Culture will host a program about the famous, infamous and unknown Women of Wickford with Tim Cranston, North Kingstown town historian. For more information, visit PeaceDaleMuseum.org or call 401-783-5711.
Fundraising Gala
6 p.m.; Shephard’s Run, 4780 Tower Hill Road, South Kingstown.
The Domestic Violence Resource Center of South County will hold its annual fundraising gal featuring food, silent auction, and music and dancing to Hot Mess. For tickets, visit dvrcsc.org or call 401-782-3995.
May 18-24
“Run for Your Wife”
Various times; Newport Playhouse, 102 Connell Highway, Newport.
Newport Playhouse will present Ray Cooney’s comedy, “Run For Your Wife.” Performances will be held on Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 1 p.m.; and on Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. For tickets or more information, call 401-848-7529 or visit newportplayhouse.com.
Friday, May 19
Swing into Spring fundraiser
6:30 p.m.; Knickerbocker Music Center, 35 Railroad Ave., Westerly.
The WARM Center will host its annual fundraiser, “Swing into Spring,” featuring music from Roomful of Blues, passed hors d’oeuvres, a cash bar, raffles, and dancing. Tickets are available at warmcenter.org or knickmusic.com.
Drive-In Movies
9 p.m.; Wuskenau Town Beach Pondside Lot, 316 Atlantic Ave., Misquamicut.
The Misquamicut Business Association Drive-In-Movies will screen “Jaws.” Cost is $25 per car. For more information and schedule, visit Misquamicut.org.
Concert on the Green: Sonia Bettencourt
6 p.m.; La Grua Center, 32 Water St., Stonington.
La Grua Center will host a performance of Portuguese Fado by Sonia Bettencourt in a Concert on the Green at the center. There is a suggested donation of $5. Visit lagruacenter.org call 860-535-2300 to register or for more information.
LeAnn Rimes
8 p.m.; Garde Arts Center, 325 State St., New London.
Garde Arts Center will present a performance by Grammy Award winning country artist LeAnn Rimes. Braiden Sunshine will open the concert. For tickets or more information, visit gardearts.org or call 860-444-7373, ext. 1.
Sally Rogers
7:30 p.m.; Unity Hall, 19 Jay St., New London.
Friday Night Folk will host a performance by folk singer-songwriter Sally Rogers. Tickets are $20 at the door, $17 in advance and $10 for students and active military with ID. For tickets or more information, call 860-443-0316 or visit fridaynightfolk.org.
Kenari Quartet
7:30 p.m.; Emmanuel Church, 42 Dearborn St., Newport.
Newport Classical’s Chamber Series will present a concert featuring Kenari Quartet. The performance will include works by Jennifer Higdon, J.S. Bach William Bolcom, Joel Love, and Guillermo Lago. For tickets or more information, visit newportclassical.org or call 401-846-1133.
Saturday, May 20
Specimen Tree Tours
10 a.m.; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
University of Rhode Island Master Gardeners will lead a free tour of specimen trees Wilcox Park beginning and ending at the Esplanade outside the Westerly Library. For more information, visit westerlylibrary.org.
Providence Improv Guild
7 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
United Theatre will host an Improv night with Providence Improv Guild. Tickets are $13. For tickets or more information, visit unitedtheatre.org.
Drive-In Movies
9 p.m.; Wuskenau Town Beach Pondside Lot, 316 Atlantic Ave., Misquamicut.
The Misquamicut Business Association Drive-In-Movies will screen “Top Gun: Maverick.” Cost is $25 per car. For more information and schedule, visit Misquamicut.org.
Exhibit Opening Reception
1 to 3:30 p.m.; Kettle Pond Visitor Center, 50 Bend Road, Charlestown.
An opening reception will be held for an exhibit by the New England Chapter of the Guild of Natural Science Illustrators of migratory birds and butterflies and their habitat. There will be demonstrations given by members and tours of the native plant garden. For more information, visit facebook.com/GNSI.NE or call 401-364-9124.
May 20,21
ChorusFest
Various times; George Kent Performance Hall, 119 High St., Westerly.
The Chorus of Westerly will present ChorusFest, a series of two concerts featuring musical groups from the area. On Saturday, at 4 p.m., the performance will feature singers from the Chorus’ afterschool chorus program and the Symphonic Children’s Program. On Sunday, at 3 p.m., the performance will feature the Chorus’ Symphonic Chorus, Foundations Chorus, Westerly Threshhold Singers and the Encore Chorus from StoneRidge. There is no charge to attend the performance, however, reservations are required. To make reservations, visit chorusofwesterly.org/events or call 401-596-8663.
Keb’ Mo’
8 p.m.; Garde Arts Center, 325 State St., New London.
Garde Arts Center will present a performance by Grammy Award winning blues artist Keb’ Mo’. Anthony D’Amato will open the concert. For tickets or more information, visit gardearts.org or call 860-444-7373, ext. 1.
Sunday, May 21
Garden Market Fair
9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
The 39th Annual Garden Market Fair will feature vendors from Rhode Island and Connecticut selling plants and garden accessories. The University of Rhode Island Master Gardener’s will hold an information kiosk and testing soil samples. For more information, visit westerlylibrary.org.
“The Tournament”
4 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
The Dante Society of Westerly will present a screening of Westerly native Eugene J. Celico’s movie “The Tournament.” The screening will be followed by a Q&A with Celico and several cast members. Cost is $10. For more information, visit dantesocietywesterly.org.
Artist Talk with Sumo Bunni
4 p.m.; AiR Studio Gallery, 19B Railroad Ave., Westerly.
AiR Studio Gallery will host an artist talk with Shari Weschler, aka as Sumo Bunni. She will discuss her studio practice, influences and how her 365 daily drawing journal nurtures her creativity. For more information, visit anniewildey.com/air.html#.
Tuesday, May 23
Robin Lloyd author talk
6 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic.
Bank Square Books will host an author talk and Q&A with Robin Lloyd for the book “Hidden Cargo.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
Wednesday, May 24
Walking Rhode Island with John Kostrzewa
6 p.m.; Cross’ Mills Library, 4417 Old Post Road, Charlestown.
Journalist John Kostrzewa will give a talk about hiking in Rhode Island and discuss the history hiking areas across the state. For more information, visit crossmills.org or call 401-364-6211.
Mystic Built: Shipbuilding on the Mystic River
7 p.m.; Mystic Congregational Church, 43 East Main St., Mystic.
The Mystic River Historical Society will host a talk by William Peterson, Mystic Built: Shipbuilding on the Mystic River. There is a suggested donation of $5; free for members. For more information, visit mystichistory.org.
“Forest for the Trees”
7 p.m.; Mystic Luxury Cinemas, Olde Mistick Village, 27 Coogan Blvd., Mystic.
Green Planet Films will host a screening of the film “Forest for the Trees” followed by a Q&A with director Rita Leistner and reception. Tickets are $20 and are available at mysticluxurycinemas.com.
May 24-June 11
“My Way: A Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra”
Various times; Theatre By The Sea, 364 Cards Pond Road, Wakefield.
Theatre By The Sea will present “My Way: A Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra,” directed by Greg Santos. Performances are scheduled for Tuesday through Saturday at 8 p.m., with matinees on Thursdays at 2 p.m., Saturdays at 3 p.m. and Sundays at 5 p.m. For tickets, visit theatrebythesea.com or call 866-811-4111 or 401-782-8587.
Thursday, May 25
Brad Fox author talk
6 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic.
Bank Square Books will host an author talk with Brad Fox, in conversation with Anelise Chen, for the book “The Bathysphere Book.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
May 25-June 25
“Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street”
Various times; Trinity Rep, 201 Washington St., Providence.
Trinity Rep will present Stephen Sondheim’s musical “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street,” directed by Curt Columbus. For tickets or more information, call 401-351-4242 or visit TrinityRep.com.
Friday, May 26
“The Journey of Life of Pi”
7:30 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
Alexis Rockman, Steve Callahan, and Ashley Brooke Monroe will discuss the literary classic, 2012 film and recent Broadway play “Life of Pi” from the perspective of an artist, a shipwreck survivor and a Broadway director. Tickets are $20 and include a reception with complimentary beer and wine, followed by a moderated conversation and a Q&A. For tickets or more information, visit unitedtheatre.org.
Drive-In Movies
9 p.m.; Wuskenau Town Beach Pondside Lot, 316 Atlantic Ave., Misquamicut.
The Misquamicut Business Association Drive-In-Movies will screen “Rocky Horror Picture Show” with the RKO Army. Cost is $25 per car. For more information and schedule, visit Misquamicut.org.
May 26 – June 10
“The Girl on the Train”
Various times; Granite Theatre, 1 Granite St., Westerly.
The Granite Theatre will present the drama “The Girl on the Train” based on the book by Paula Hawkins. Performances will be held on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.; and Sundays at 2 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit granitetheatre.org or call 401-596-2341.
Saturday, May 27
Drive-In Movies
9 p.m.; Wuskenau Town Beach Pondside Lot, 316 Atlantic Ave., Misquamicut.
The Misquamicut Business Association Drive-In-Movies will screen “Grease.” Cost is $25 per car. For more information and schedule, visit Misquamicut.org.
Wakefield Music Festival
2 to 10 p.m.; Downtown Wakefield, 321-327 Main St., Wakefield.
Wakefield Music Festival is a full-day of music and entertainment with food, beer, wine, non-alcoholic beverages, and cocktails. There will be two stages hosting Rhode Island bands and entertainment for all ages. Tickets are $10; free for children under age 10, veterans and active military. For tickets, schedule and more information, visit contemporarytheatercompany.com/music-fest. Raindate is Sunday.
May 27,28
Virtu Art Festival
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
The Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce will present the 27th annual Virtu, a fine arts and crafts festival featuring the works of selected artisans from around the country. There will be entertainment and a Creation Station area for children with free activities. Admission is free. Visit oceanchamber.org or call 401-596-7761 for more information.
Sunday, May 28
Drive-In Movies
9 p.m.; Wuskenau Town Beach Pondside Lot, 316 Atlantic Ave., Misquamicut.
The Misquamicut Business Association Drive-In-Movies will screen “Jurassic World Dominion.” Cost is $25 per car. For more information and schedule, visit Misquamicut.org.
Charlestown Memorial Day Parade
1 p.m.; Ridgewood Road and Old Post Road, Charlestown.
The parade will step off at Ridgewood Road and Old Post Road and proceed to Cross’ Mills Baptist Church then to Cold Brook and end on Old Post Road at Charlestown Wine and Spirits. A ceremony will follow in Ninigret Park at the Naval Airfield Memorial.
Monday, May 29
Westerly-Pawcatuck Memorial Day Parade
9:30 a.m.; Downtown Westerly-Pawcatuck.
The Memorial Day Parade will step off from the Pawcatuck Shopping Center, 37 South Broad St., Pawcatuck. The parade will continue through the center of Westerly and end in Wilcox Park for a ceremony.
300th Anniversary Memorial Day Ceremony and Reception
10:30 a.m.; Park Veterans Monument, Saugatucket Park, Wakefield.
The annual Memorial Day Ceremony in Wakefield will be followed at 11 a.m. by a 300th Anniversary reception at the South Kingstown Lodge, 60 Belmont Ave., with clam cakes, chowder, DJ music, and a cash bar. Registration is suggested for the reception at southkingstownri.com/sk300.
