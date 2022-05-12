Thursday, May 12
Peter Asher
7:30 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
United Theatre will host a Musical Memoir of the '60s and Beyond with singer and producer Peter Asher. The evening will include film footage, photos, music and stories of his career. Tickets are $35, United Theatre, 5 Canal St, Westerly
Ann Hood author talk
6 p.m.; Savoy Bookshop & Café, 10 Canal St., Westerly.
Savoy Bookshop & Café will host an author talk and Q&A with Ann Hood for her new book, “Fly Girl: A Memoir.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 401-213-3901.
Stonington Middle School Jazz Band concert
7 p.m.; Groton Senior Center, 102 Newtown Road, Groton.
The Stonington Middle School Jazz Band will perform a free concert with the local community band, As Time Goes By Swing Band, at the Groton Senior Center. For more information, call 860-441-6785.
May 12-15
“George Washington’s Teeth”
Various times; Granite Theatre, 1 Granite St., Westerly.
Granite Theatre will present Mark St. Germain’s comedy “George Washington’s Teeth.” Performances will be held on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit granitetheatre.com.
May 12-29
“A Midsummer Night’s Dream”
Various times; The Gamm Theatre, 1245 Jefferson Blvd., Warwick.
The Gamm Theatre will present William Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” directed by Fred Sullivan, Jr. For tickets or more information, visit gammtheatre.org or call 401-723-4266.
Friday, May 13
Through the Lens of Ardie Harrison
7 p.m.; Artists’ Cooperative Gallery of Westerly, 14 Railroad Ave., Westerly.
The Artists’ Cooperative Gallery of Westerly will host a talk and presentation by photographer Ardie Harrison, 41 Days in Italy: Through the lens of Ardie Harrison. The event is free. For more information, visit westerlyarts.com.
Speakeasy Choir
7 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
The Chorus of Westerly’s Speakeasy Choir is a monthly event to bring together a one-night choir to learn a song with harmonies and perform it at the end of the evening with the United House Band. This week the song will be "Stayin' Alive" by the Bee Gees. Tickets are $10. For more information, visit unitedtheatre.org or chorusofwesterly.org.
My Tribe
8 p.m.; Courthouse Center for the Arts, 3481 Kingstown Road, West Kingston.
The Courthouse Center for the Arts will host a performance of the Natalie Merchant and 10,000 Maniacs tribute band, My Tribe. For tickets or more information, visit courthousearts.org or call 401-782-1018.
Joan Osborne & Madeleine Peyroux
8 p.m.; Garde Arts Center, 325 State St., New London.
Garde Arts Center will host a performance by singer/songwriter Joan Osborne with guest Madeleine Peyroux. For tickets or more information, visit gardearts.org or call 860-444-7373, ext. 1.
Bridget Kibbey & Alexi Kenney
7:30 p.m.; Emmanuel Church, 42 Dearborn St., Newport.
Newport Classical will host a performance by harpist Bridget Kibbey and violinist Alexi Kenney. For tickets or more information, visit newportclassical.org.
May 13-15
Misquamicut Springfest
Various times; Misquamicut State Beach, 257 Atlantic Ave., Misquamicut.
The Misquamicut Business Association’s Springfest will include Rockwell Amusements rides, food trucks, live entertainment and car show. The event will be open Friday, 5 to 11 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, visit misquamicutfestival.org.
"Macbeth"
Various times; Wheeler High School, 297 Norwich-Westerly Road, North Stonington.
The Wheeler Drama Club will present William Shakespeare's tragedy "Macbeth." Performances will be held on Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and on Sunday at noon. Tickets are $10; $8 for students/seniors. For tickets email tavaresm@nostoschools.org. For more information, visit facebook.com/WheelerDrama.
Saturday, May 14
Don Winslow author talk
7 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
Savoy Bookshop & Café will host an author talk and Q&A with Don Winslow for his new book “City on Fire.” Cost is $10 for the talk or $38 for the talk and copy of the book. For tickets or more information, visit unitedtheatre.org.
Michael R. McGuire and Scott Stephen Kegler author event
7 p.m.; Community Design Workshop, 121 Water St., Stonington.
A book launch will be held for Michael R. McGuire and Scott Stephen Kegler’s new book “Frankie.” The event will include readings from the novel by the authors, books for sale, wine and light refreshments, and a prize for best goblin cosplay. For more information call 860-440-3415.
Music Matters: New England Folk Quartet
5 p.m.; La Grua Center, 32 Water St., Stonington.
La Grua Center’s Music Matters will host a concert with New England Folk Quartet, featuring Shannon Heaton, vocals, wood flute and whistles; and Matt Heaton, vocals, guitar, bouzouki and bodhrán. Tickets are $20. For tickets or more information, visit lagruacenter.org.
Takin’ it to the Streets
8 p.m.; Courthouse Center for the Arts, 3481 Kingstown Road, West Kingston.
The Courthouse Center for the Arts will host a performance of the Doobie Brothers tribute band, Takin’ it to the Streets. For tickets or more information, visit courthousearts.org or call 401-782-1018.
Sunday, May 15
Sunday Funday
Noon to 8 p.m.; Downtown Westerly.
Sunday Funday is an outdoor marketplace featuring street vendors and artists, and restaurants and bars set up on High Street which will be closed to vehicular traffic. There will be live music by Howling Hound Dogs, Sarah LuAnn Thompson and Marc Philip. Retail stores will have sidewalk sales and special discounts. Admission is free. For more information, call 401-596-7761 or visit oceanchamber.org.
Pump House Fundraiser
Noon to 9 p.m.; Pump House Music Works, 1464 Kingstown Road, Peace Dale.
An all-day fundraiser will be held to help rebuild the Pump House Music Works after a fire destroyed part of its building. For more information, visit pumphousemusicworks.com.
Children’s Festival
11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; South County Museum, 115 Strathmore St., Narragansett.
The Wakefield Rotary will host a Children’s Festival, with a performance by Grammy-award winning singer-songwriter, Bill Harley at noon. There will also be pony rides, games and crafts, face painting, a balloon magician, and a blacksmith demonstration. Cost is $20 per family with proceeds to benefit local charities. For more information, visit wakefieldrotary.org.
Notable Works’ Spring 2022 concert
3 p.m.; University of R.I. Fine Arts Center, 105 Upper College Road, Kingston.
The University of R.I. Music Department and Notable Works’ Spring 2022 concert will feature the American Band, directed by Brian Cardany, and The Notable Works' Ensemble, as well as poetry readings and a presentation by Priscilla De La Cruz of the Audubon Society of Rhode Island. The performance is free with donations for Notable Works gratefully accepted. For more information, call 401-874-2431 or visit uri.edu/music/events.
Armed Forces Salute
3 p.m.; St. Bernard Church, 275 Tower Hill Road, North Kingstown.
The Lafayette Band will host an Armed Forces Salute, featuring a program of patriotic favorites, Broadway tunes, and big band and swing music. Admission is free. For more information, visit lafayettebandri.org.
“Julius Caesar in Egypt”
6 p.m.; Garde Arts Center, 325 State St., New London.
The Connecticut Lyric Opera will present Handel’s “Julius Caesar in Egypt.” For tickets or more information, visit gardeartsorg.
Monday, May 16
Summer Author Series
6 p.m.; Ocean House, 1 Bluff Ave., Watch Hill.
Ocean House Summer Author Series, in conjunction with Savoy Bookshop & Café, will host a talk, moderated by Deborah Goodrich Royce, with authors Karen White, Lauren Willig and Beatriz Williams. For tickets or more information, visit banksquarebooks.com.
Tuesday, May 17
Author luncheon with Karen Warfield
Noon; Mystic & Noank Library, 40 Library St., Mystic.
The Mystic & Noank Library will host a luncheon in the Ames Room with Karen Warfield, author of “White Gloves.” For reservations or more information, visit mysticnoanklibrary.org or call 860-536-7721.
Wednesday, May 18
“La Cenerentola”
7 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
Salt Marsh Opera will present Gioachino Rossini’s “La Cenerentola,” in partnership with Raylynmor Opera Company. For tickets or more information, visit unitedtheatre.org or saltmarshopera.org.
Chris Wisniewski author talk
6 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic.
Bank Square Books will host an author talk and Q&A with Chris Wisniewski for her book “The Hurricane of 1938: Norwich remembers the Storm of the Century.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
Friday, May 20
Ben Shattuck author talk
7 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
Savoy Bookshop & Café will present an author talk with Ben Shattuck in conversation with Jenny Slate about his new book “Six Walks: In the Footsteps of Henry David Thoreau.” Cost is $10; $33 with a copy of the book. For tickets or more information, visit unitedtheatre.org.
Concerts on the Green: Twisted Pine
6 p.m.; La Grua Center green, 32 Water St., Stonington.
La Grua Center’s Concert on the Green series will host a performance by American funk group, Twisted Pine. The concert is free, with registration required. Visit lagruacenter.org to register or for more information.
Jonathan Edwards
7:30 p.m.; Courthouse Center for the Arts, 3481 Kingstown Road, West Kingston.
The Courthouse Center for the Arts will host a performance by folk singer songwriter Jonathan Edwards. For tickets or more information, visit courthousearts.org or call 401-782-1018.
Friday Night Folk: Charlie King and Colleen Kattau
7:30 p.m.; Unity Hall, All Souls UU, 19 Jay St., New London.
Friday Night Folk will host a performance by Charlie King and Colleen Kattau. Tickets are $20 at the door, $17 in advance and $10 for students and active military with ID. For tickets or more information, call 860-443-0316 or visit fridaynightfolk.org.
May 20,21
“Oklahoma”
Various times; Westerly Middle School, 10 Sandy Hill Road, Westerly.
Theatre Scrapbook will present the musical “Oklahoma” featuring students from Westerly, Stonington and the Chariho area. Performances will be held on Friday at 7 p.m. and on Saturday at 3 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $15, $10 for seniors and $5 for students. Tickets will be available at the door. To purchase tickets in advance or for more information, visit theatrescrapbook.com.
Saturday, May 21
River of Dreams
8 p.m.; Courthouse Center for the Arts, 3481 Kingstown Road, West Kingston.
The Courthouse Center for the Arts will host a performance of the Billy Joel tribute band, River of Dreams. For tickets or more information, visit courthousearts.org or call 401-782-1018.
Wings over Providence
7:30 p.m.; Central Congregational Church, 296 Angell St., Providence.
The Rhode Island Chapter of the American Guild of Organist will present the Oscar award winning silent film “Wings,” accompanied by a live improvised pipe organ score. Admission is free. For more information, visit riago.org.
Sunday, May 22
The Westerly Band
2:30 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
The Westerly Band will perform a free family-friendly concert on the United Theatre stage. For more information, visit unitedtheatre.org or westerlyband-gov.doodlekit.com.
Sunday Funday
Noon to 8 p.m.; Downtown Westerly.
Sunday Funday is an outdoor marketplace featuring street vendors and artists, and restaurants and bars set up on High Street which will be closed to vehicular traffic. There will be live music by Howling Hound Dogs, Big Lux, Pop! and Greg Sherrod. Retail stores will have sidewalk sales and special discounts. Admission is free. For more information, call 401-596-7761 or visit oceanchamber.org.
Gina Marecki book signing
1 to 3 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic.
Bank Square Books will host a book signing with Gina Marecki for her book “The Ring.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
Ballerina Swan
1 p.m.; Garde Arts Center, 325 State St., New London.
Eastern Connecticut Ballet will present “Ballerina Swan,” adapted from a children’s book by Allegra Kent. For tickets or more information, visit gardearts.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.