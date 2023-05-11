Thursday, May 11
YMCA Garden Club plant sale
8 a.m. to noon; Ocean Community YMCA, 95 High St., Westerly.
The YMCA Garden Club will hold its annual spring plant sale. Cash and credit cards accepted.
Jessica Wilson talk
7 p.m.; South Kingstown High School, 215 Columbia St., Wakefield.
The Town of South Kingstown 300th Anniversary Speaker Series will host a talk by Jessica Walter history librarian at South Kingstown Public Library on Historic Buildings, Memorials and Monuments. The lecture is free; refreshments provided. For more information, visit southkingstownri.com/sk300.
May 11-24
“Run for Your Wife”
Various times; Newport Playhouse, 102 Connell Highway, Newport.
Newport Playhouse will present Ray Cooney’s comedy, “Run For Your Wife.” Performances will be held on Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 1 p.m.; and on Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. For tickets or more information, call 401-848-7529 or visit newportplayhouse.com.
May 11-14
“The Children”
Various times; The Gamm Theatre, 1245 Jefferson Blvd., Warwick.
The Gamm Theatre will present the drama “The Children” written by Lucy Kirkwood and directed by Steve Kidd. For tickets or more information, visit gammtheatre.org or call 401-723-4266.
Friday, May 12
Arts Café Mystic
7 p.m.; La Grua Center, 32 Water St., Stonington.
Arts Café Mystic will host poet Brian Turner with opening voice Steven Ostrowski and music from The CarLeans. Tickets are $15, $5 for students. For more information, visit theartscafemystic.org or email info@theartscafemystic.org.
May 12-14
Misquamicut Springfest
Various times; Misquamicut State Beach, 257 Atlantic Ave., Misquamicut.
The Misquamicut Business Association’s Springfest will include Rockwell Amusements rides, food trucks, live entertainment, and car show. The event will be open Friday, 5 to 11 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, visit misquamicutfestival.org.
“The Little Mermaid Jr.”
Various times; Wheeler High School, 297 Norwich-Westerly Road, North Stonington.
Wheeler Drama will present Disney’s “The Little Mermaid Jr.” Performances will be held on Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m. Visit facebook.com/WheelerDrama for more information.
May 12,13
“There Was and There Was Not: Telling Armenian Stories”
7 p.m.; Contemporary Theatre Company, 327 Main St., Wakefield.
Contemporary Theatre Company will present “There Was and There Was Not: Telling Armenian Stories” by Susie Chakmakian, a one-woman show about Armenian history and her experience as a first generation Armenian-American. For tickets or for more information, visit contemporarytheatercompany.com or call 401-218-0282.
Saturday, May 13
Mother’s Day Tea party
Noon to 3 p.m.; Westerly Library, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
The Friends of the Westerly Library will host a Mimosa Toast to Mother’s Day Tea Party for ages 18 and older. Tickets are $20. For tickets or more information, visit friendsofthewesterlylibrary.org/teaparty.
Native Flowers and Trees tour
10 a.m.; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
University of Rhode Island Master Gardeners will lead a free tour of Wilcox Park beginning and ending at the Esplanade outside the Westerly Library. For more information, visit westerlylibrary.org.
United We Laugh
7 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
United Theatre will host a night of stand-up comedy hosted by Dan Kalwhite with headliner Mark Gerber and comics Jeff Dale and Sam Bloomstone. Cost is $15. For tickets or more information, visit unitedtheatre.org.
Open House
11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Stephen Main Homestead, 1 Wyassap Road, North Stonington.
The North Stonington Historical Society will host a program on metal detecting with Nathaniel Cerf. Artifacts from a World War II plane crash in North Stonington will be on display in the homestead. For more information, visit northstoningtonhistorical.org.
Author Storytime
11 a.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic.
Bank Square Books will host a storytime with author Jamie Michalak for her book “Dakota Crumb and the Secret Bookshop: A Tiny Treasure Hunt.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
Sunday, May 14
Poppi’s Planet
11 a.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
The United Theatre will host Poppi’s Planet, an educational performance of puppetry, music and dance to explore what it means to be human. Tickets are $20; $15 for children. Visit unitedtheatre.org for tickets or more information.
Shawn Colvin
7 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
The United Theatre will host a performance by Grammy winner Shawn Colvin. Tickets are $40. For tickets or more information, visit unitedtheatre.org.
Willard Spiegelman author talk
5 p.m.; Stonington Free Library, 20 High St., Stonington.
The Stonington Free Library will host an author talk with Willard Spiegelman about his new book on the life and poems of Amy Clampitt. For more information, visit stoningtonfreelibrary.org or call 860-535-0658.
Wednesday, May 17
Historic Boats of New England
6 p.m.; Westerly Library, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
Author Tom Verde will give a talk on Historic Boats of New England, recounting colorful stories of classic and unique vessels. For more information, visit westerlylibrary.org or call 401-596-2877.
Mary Beth Keane author talk
6 p.m.; Savoy Bookshop, 10 Canal St., Westerly.
Savoy Bookshop will host an author talk with Mary Beth Keane for the book “The Half Moon.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 401-213-3901.
Thursday, May 18
“Hallelujah:” A night of music and film
6 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
The International Jewish Film Festival of Eastern Conn. will host a screening of the documentary “Hallelujah” about singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen. The screening will be preceded by a performance by local singers Lucas Neil and Olivia Charlotte. Tickets are $12. For tickets or more information, visit unitedtheatre.org.
Civilian Conservation Corps History
7 p.m.; Langworthy Library, 24 Spring St., Hope Valley.
Langworthy Library will host a talk by historian Marty Podskoch on the Civilian Conservation Corps as it celebrates its 90th anniversary. For more information, visit langworthylibrary.org. or call 401-539-2851.
Linda Moore Author Talk
6 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic.
Bank Square Books will host an author talk with Linda Moore for the book “Attribution.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
New London’s Black Heritage Trail
5 p.m.; Stonington Free Library, 20 High St., Stonington.
The Stonington Free Library will host a talk on New London’s Black Heritage Trail including 16 sites that tell the story of Black life in New London over the last three centuries. For more information, visit stoningtonfreelibrary.org or call 860-535-0658.
Women of Wickford
7 p.m.; Peace Dale Museum of Art and Culture, 1058 Kingstown Road, Peace Dale.
The Peace Dale Museum of Art and Culture will host a program about the famous, infamous and unknown Women of Wickford with Tim Cranston, North Kingstown town historian. For more information, visit PeaceDaleMuseum.org or call 401-783-5711.
Fundraising Gala
6 p.m.; Shephard’s Run, 4780 Tower Hill Road, South Kingstown.
The Domestic Violence Resource Center of South County will hold its annual fundraising gal featuring food, silent auction, and music and dancing to Hot Mess. For tickets, visit dvrcsc.org or call 401-782-3995.
Friday, May 19
Swing into Spring fundraiser
6:30 p.m.; Knickerbocker Music Center, 35 Railroad Ave., Westerly.
The WARM Center will host its annual fundraiser, “Swing into Spring,” featuring music from Roomful of Blues, passed hors d’oeuvres, a cash bar, raffles, and dancing. Tickets are available at warmcenter.org or knickmusic.com.
Concert on the Green: Sonia Bettencourt
6 p.m.; La Grua Center, 32 Water St., Stonington.
La Grua Center will host a performance of Portuguese Fado by Sonia Bettencourt in a Concert on the Green at the center. There is a suggested donation of $5. Visit lagruacenter.org call 860-535-2300 to register or for more information.
LeAnn Rimes
8 p.m.; Garde Arts Center, 325 State St., New London.
Garde Arts Center will present a performance by Grammy Award winning country artist LeAnn Rimes. Braiden Sunshine will open the concert. For tickets or more information, visit gardearts.org or call 860-444-7373, ext. 1.
Sally Rogers
7:30 p.m.; Unity Hall, 19 Jay St., New London.
Friday Night Folk will host a performance by folk singer-songwriter Sally Rogers. Tickets are $20 at the door, $17 in advance and $10 for students and active military with ID. For tickets or more information, call 860-443-0316 or visit fridaynightfolk.org.
Kenari Quartet
7:30 p.m.; Emmanuel Church, 42 Dearborn St., Newport.
Newport Classical’s Chamber Series will present a concert featuring Kenari Quartet. The performance will include works by Jennifer Higdon, J.S. Bach William Bolcom, Joel Love, and Guillermo Lago. For tickets or more information, visit newportclassical.org or call 401-846-1133.
Saturday, May 20
Specimen Tree Tours
10 a.m.; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
University of Rhode Island Master Gardeners will lead a free tour of specimen trees Wilcox Park beginning and ending at the Esplanade outside the Westerly Library. For more information, visit westerlylibrary.org.
Providence Improv Guild
7 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
United Theatre will host an Improv night with Providence Improv Guild. Tickets are $13. For tickets or more information, visit unitedtheatre.org.
May 20,21
ChorusFest
Various times; George Kent Performance Hall, 119 High St., Westerly.
The Chorus of Westerly will present ChorusFest, a series of two concerts featuring musical groups from the area. On Saturday, at 4 p.m., the performance will feature singers from the Chorus’ afterschool chorus program and the Symphonic Children’s Program. On Sunday, at 3 p.m., the performance will feature the Chorus’ Symphonic Chorus, Foundations Chorus, Westerly Threshhold Singers and the Encore Chorus from StoneRidge. There is no charge to attend the performance, however, reservations are required. To make reservations, visit chorusofwesterly.org/events or call 401-596-8663.
Keb’ Mo’
8 p.m.; Garde Arts Center, 325 State St., New London.
Garde Arts Center will present a performance by Grammy Award winning blues artist Keb’ Mo’. Anthony D’Amato will open the concert. For tickets or more information, visit gardearts.org or call 860-444-7373, ext. 1.
Sunday, May 21
Garden Market Fair
9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
The 39th Annual Garden Market Fair will feature vendors from Rhode Island and Connecticut selling plants and garden accessories. The University of Rhode Island Master Gardener’s will hold an information kiosk and testing soil samples. For more information, visit westerlylibrary.org.
“The Tournament”
4 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
The Dante Society of Westerly will present a screening of Westerly native Eugene J. Celico’s movie “The Tournament.” The screening will be followed by a Q&A with Celico and several cast members. Cost is $10. For more information, visit dantesocietywesterly.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.