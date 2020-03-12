Thursday, March 12
Trails and Ales
5 p.m.; Grills Preserve, 198 Bowling Lane, Westerly.
The Westerly Land Trust will lead an evening hike through Grills Preserve followed by a get together at Grey Sail Brewery. The moderate in difficulty two-mile hike will include scenic views along the Pawcatuck River. Reservations are required. To make reservations, email mlee@ westerlylandtrust.org.
Italian Immigration
in Rhode Island
4 p.m.; Westerly Library, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
Debra Mulligan of Roger Williams University will give a talk on Italian immigration in Rhode Island. The event is co-sponsored by the library and The National Society of The Colonial Dames in Rhode Island. The talk is free. For more information call 401-596-2877 or visit westerlylibrary.org.
March 12 - 26
Wakefield Idol
7 p.m.; Contemporary Theater Company, 327 Main St., Wakefield.
Wakefield Idol is a karaoke-style singing competition held on Thursday nights where 64 local singers compete for a cash prize. In the final rounds as the competition, the audience votes to see who goes on. For tickets or more information, visit contemporarytheatercompany.com or call 401-218-0282.
March 12 - 27
Springboard Season
7 p.m. Contemporary Theater Company, 327 Main St., Wakefield.
Contemporary Theater Company’s Springboard Season features projects proposed and created by the community. Works range from full-length plays to staged readings to concerts to improvised D&D. Tickets are $10. For tickets or more information, visit Contemporarytheatercompany.com or call 401-218-0282.
March 12 - 22
“A Tale of Two Stories”
Various times; Trinity Rep, 201 Washington St., Providence.
Trinity Rep will present “A Tale of Two Cities” based on the book by Charles Dickens and directed by Tyler Dobrowsky. For tickets or more information call 401-351-4242 or visit TrinityRep.com.
March 12 - 15
“Bermuda Avenue Triangle”
Various times; The Arctic Playhouse, 117 Washington St., West Warwick.
The Arctic Playhouse will present the comedy, “Bermuda Avenue Triangle,” by Renee Taylor and Joseph Bologna and directed by Tony Annicone. Performances will be held on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit thearcticplayhouse.com or call 401-573-3443.
March 12 - 29
“Greater Tuna”
Newport Playhouse & Cabaret Restaurant, 102 Connell Highway, Newport.
Newport Playhouse & Cabaret Restaurant will present the comedy, “Greater Tuna, written by Ed Howard, Jaston Williams and Joe Sears and directed by Harland Meltzer. For tickets, visit newportplayhouse.com or call 401-848-7529.
“Miss You Like Hell”
Various times; The Wilbury Theatre Group, 40 Sonoma Court, Providence.
The Wilbury Theatre Group will present the Rhode Island premiere of Quiara Alegría Hudes’ musical, “Miss You Like Hell.” For tickets or more information, visit thewilburygroup.org or call 401-400-7100, ext. 0.
“Assassins”
Various times; The Gamm Theatre, 1245 Jefferson Blvd., Warwick.
The Gamm Theatre will present the musical “Assassins” by Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman, directed by Tony Estrella with music direction by Lila Kane. For tickets or more information call 401-723-4266 or visit gammtheatre.org.
March 12 - April 5
“In the Next Room”
Various times; Burbage Theatre Co., 59 Blackstone Ave., Pawtucket.
Burbage Theatre Co. will present the comedy, “In The Next Room, Or The Vibrator Play” by Sarah Ruhl. Performances will be held on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit burbagetheatre.org or call 401-484-0355.
Friday, March 13
Opening Reception
5:30 to 7 p.m.; Mystic Museum of Art, 9 Water St., Mystic.
An opening reception will be held for the new exhibit, Photo Show 42, featuring an open juried works of photography. The show will run through April 18. For more information, visit mysticmuseumofart.org or call 860-536-7601.
Saturday, March 14
Celtic Dinner
5:30 to 7 p.m.; Christ Church, 7 Elm St., Westerly.
A corned beef and cabbage dinner will be served with Celtic entertainment by Walt Bannon. Cost is $15 and includes dessert. Beer and wine will be sold. An alternate children’s menu is available for $7. A candlelit service of Celtic Evening Prayer will be held in the church after the dinner. For tickets, visit Eventbrite.com or call 401-596-0197.
Melissa Crandall
1 to 3 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic.
Bank Square Books will host an open house book signing with author Melissa Crandall for her new book “Elephant Speak.” The event is free. For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
Around the World
in 80 Gardens
1 p.m.; Bill Memorial Library, 240 Monument St., Groton.
Bill Memorial Library will host an interactive presentation by Richard Benfield about 80 gardens of the world. The event is free with registration required. To register or for more information, visit billmemorial.org or call 860-445-0392.
Atwater-Donnelly Trio
7:30 p.m.; All Souls Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 19 Jay St., New London.
Friday Night Folk will host a concert by the Atwater-Donnelly Trio featuring Aubrey Atwater, Elwood Donnelly and Cathy Clasper-Torch. Tickets are $17 in advance, $20 at the door, and $10 for students and active military with ID. For tickets or more information, call 860-443-0316 or visit fridaynightfolk.org.
Orchid Society meeting
1 p.m.; Rocky Hill Grange, 1340 South County Trail, East Greenwich.
Ocean State Orchid Society will host a talk by Rachel Montanaro on growing micro-miniature and miniature orchids in terrariums. There will also be a Grow and Show table and raffle. For more information, visit oceanstateorchidsociety.org.
Rhode Island
Philharmonic Orchestra
8 p.m.; The Vets, One Avenue of the Arts, Providence.
The Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra will perform a concert featuring works by Murphy, Grieg and Dvorák, with Bramwell Tovey, conductor, and Joyce Yang, piano. For tickets or more information, visit tickets.riphil.org or call 401-248-7000.
March 14 - 29
The Little Mermaid
Various times; Mystic Dark Room, 325 Mistuxet Ave., Stonington.
Mystic Dark Room’s Family Friendly Series will present “The Little Mermaid,” based on the animated film and set to the Broadway musical score. The show is produced and choreographed by Goran Subotic. Performances will be held on Saturday at 1 and 4 p.m., and on Sunday at 1 p.m. For tickets, visit mysticdarkroom.org or call 860-536-3671.
Sunday, March 15
Vintage Baseball
in Westerly
2 p.m.; Babcock Smith House Museum, 124 Granite St., Westerly.
Russell Soder will give a talk about the vintage baseball team, the Westerly Quarrymen, the game they play and how they play it. Cost is $5; free for members of the museum. For more information, visit babcocksmithhouse.org or call 401-596-5704.
U.S. Coast Guard Band
2 p.m.; Leamy Concert Hall, 15 Mohegan Ave., New London.
The United States Coast Guard Band will present “Fresh Voices,” featuring female composers including Jennifer Higdon, Roshanne Etezady, and Sarah Meneely-Kyder. The event is free. All adults have a valid ID card to pass through the main entrance to the academy. For more information, visit uscg.mil/band or call 860-701-6826.
Karen Washington
2:30 p.m.; OIC, 106 Truman St., New London.
The Yellow Farmhouse Education Center’s Dandelion Series will host a talk by Karen Washington on the power of food. For more information or to register, visit yellowfarmhouse.org.
Monday, March 16
Monday Night Movie
6 p.m.; Cross’ Mills Public Library. 4417 Old Post Road, Charlestown.
The Monday Night Movie series will screen “Dark Waters.” The event is free and popcorn is provided. For more information, call 401364-6211 or visit crossmills.org.
Tuesday, March 17
Commodore John Barry
1:30 p.m.; Custom House Maritime Museum; 150 Bank Street, New London.
James Gallagher will give a talk on the New London visit of Commodore John Barry, ‘Father of the American Navy’ in the 1790’s. The talk is free. For more information, visit nlmaritimesociety.org or call 860-447-2501.
Wednesday, March 18
Cookbook author Dorie Greenspan
6 p.m.; La Grua Center, 32 Water St., Stonington.
La Grua Center will host cookbook author Dorie Greenspan in conversation with Oyster Club executive chef, James Wayman. Tickets are $45 and include a copy of “Everyday Dorie.” For tickets or more information, visit lagruacenter.org or call 860-535-2300.
Author Talk with
Elizabeth Hoover
11 a.m.; Tomaquag Museum, 390 Summit Road, Exeter.
Author Elizabeth Hood will give a talk about restoring cultural knowledge, protecting environments and regaining health. She is the author of “The River in Us” and “Indigenous Food Sovereignty in the United States.” For more information, visit tomaquagmuseum.org.
Author luncheon
Noon; Langley’s Restaurant of Great Neck Country Club, 28 Lamphere Road, Waterford.
The Southeastern CT Women’s Network monthly luncheon will host author Lottie B. Scott who will speak about her autobiography, “Deep South, Deep North – A Family’s Journey.” Reservations are required. To register or for more information, visit sectwomensnetwork.org/events.
Thursday, March 19
Vernal Equinox
Sunrise Dance
6 a.m.; Lantern Hill, Wintechog Hill Road, North Stonington.
The Westerly Morris Men will dance to celebrate the Vernal Equinox at dawn on the summit of Lantern Hill. Participants in the hike and festivities will meet at the base of the hill at 6 a.m. and hike to the summit. For more information, visit westerlymorrismen.org.
Illuminating History
6 p.m.; Cross’ Mills Public Library. 4417 Old Post Road, Charlestown.
The Illuminating History series about The Plantation Life of South County will host a talk by James Glickman on Fighting for Freedom: How Whites and Blacks Found Common Cause. For more information, call 401364-6211 or visit crossmills.org.
Kick-Off Party
6:30 to 8 p.m.; The Towers, 35 Ocean Road, Narragansett.
The Narragansett Chamber of Commerce will host a party to kick off party for the 12th annual Spring Restaurant Week. The evening will include samples from area restaurants, beer tastings, desserts, a cash bar, music and raffle items. For tickets or more information, visit narragansettcoc.com or call 401-783-7121.
Ecosystem Gardening
6:30 p.m.; Kingston Free, 2605 Kingstown Road, Kingston.
The Kingston Free Library will host a talk by University of Rhode Island Master Gardener Karen Asher on how to use native plants to create beautiful, well-balanced, and thriving landscapes. The program is free. To register, call 783-8254 or email bobertello@skpl.org.
Dark Night Event
7 p.m.; Burbage Theatre Co., 59 Blackstone Ave., Pawtucket.
The Burbage Theatre Co., in partnership with Kevin Broccoli and the Epic Theatre Co, will present “Stop Me If You’ve Heard It: A BTC Dark Night Event,” an evening of original monologues and scenes. There is a suggested donation of $10. For more information, visit burbagetheatre.org or call 401-484-0355.
Friday, March 20
Arts Café Mystic
7:30 p.m.; Mystic Museum of Art, 9 Water St., Mystic.
Arts Café Mystic will host a poetry reading by Elizabeth Thomas, with music by Kat Kiley . The event will honor High School Poets Laureate of Southeastern Connecticut and Westerly. Tickets are $15, free for students. For more information, call 860-912-2444 or visit theartscafemystic.org.
Forensic Science Seminar Series
3:30 p.m.; Richard E. Beaupre Center, University of Rhode Island, 140 Flagg Road, Kingston.
The University of Rhode Island’s Forensic Science Seminar Series will host a talk by Ray Wickenheiser, a New York State trooper, on “Investigative Genetic Genealogy.” The lecture is free. For more information, visit uri.edu.
March 20 - April 5
“Deathtrap”
Various times; Granite Theatre, 1 Granite St., Westerly.
The Granite Theatre will present Ira Levin’s “Deathtrap.” Performances will be held on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit granitetheatre.com or call 401-596-2341.
March 20 - 22
“Amelie the Musical”
Various times; Exeter-West Greenwich Jr/Sr High School, 930 Nooseneck Hill Road, West Greenwich.
Exeter-West Greenwich Senior High Drama Club will present “Amelie the Musical, based on the 2001 movie “Amelie.” Performances will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets will be available at the door.
Saturday, March 21
Keegan & Eva:
Songs of Ireland
1 p.m.; Westerly Library, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
The Irish Coastal Club will host an afternoon of Irish music with Eva Meier, fiddle and vocals; and Keegan Loesel, world champion uilleann piper, whistles and vocals. The event is free. For more information visit Irishcoastalclub.org.
Chariho Artessy
9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Chariho Middle School, 455 Switch Road, Wood River Junction.
Chariho Schools celebration of creativity and the arts will feature a showcase of visual and performing arts from all grade levels as well as hands-on exhibits and activities from Chariho Tech programs, STEM related areas and community organizations. For more information, visit chariho.k12. ri.us.
Music Matters:
Nordic Fiddlers Bloc
5 p.m.; La Grua Center, 32 Water St., Stonington.
La Grua Center’s Music Matters series will host a performance by Nordic Fidlers Bloc featuring Kevin Henderson, fiddle; Olav Luksengård Mjelva, hardanger fele and octave fiddle; and Anders Hall, fiddle and viola. Tickets are $20. For tickets or more information, visit lagruacenter.org or call 860-535-2300.
A garden walk with Eleanor Roosevelt
2 p.m.; Ashaway Free Library, 15 Knight St., Ashaway.
Author and historian Carol Cohen will give a talk as Eleanor Roosevelt about her Victory Garden planted during World War II. The talk will include a PowerPoint presentation about Victory Gardens and their significance. The program is free. For more information, call 401-377-2770 or visit ashawaylibrary.org.
Yachting of Today
and Yesterday
6:30 p.m.; Stonington Harbor Yacht Club, 32 Water St., Stonington.
Stonington Harbor Yacht Club will host a presentation by J. Russell Jinishian titled “Yachting of Today and Yesterday: As Seen through the Eyes of the Marine Artist.” Cost is $10, $5 for members. For reservations or more information, call 860-535-0112 or email office@shyc.us.
Sunday, March 22
Organ Recital
4 p.m.; Christ Church, 7 Elm St., Westerly.
The Arts Commission of Christ Church will host a performance by organist Peter Stoltzfus Berton. The concert is free and a reception will follow in the parish hall. For more information, visit christchurchwesterly.org.
Mystic Irish Parade
1 p.m.; Downtown Mystic.
The 17th annual Mystic Irish Parade begins at Mystic Seaport on Greenmanville Avenue, proceeds down Willow Street, turns onto Broadway, to East Main Street, across the bridge and left onto Water Street where is ends at the Mystic Museum of Art. For more information, visit mysticirishparade.org.
Poets Speaking Up
1 p.m.; Contemporary Theater, 327 Main St., Wakefield.
The Contemporary Theater will host “Poets Speaking Up, ” an afternoon of poetry and spoken word performances. Admission is free, with donations accepted to benefit Climate Action Rhode Island. For more information, email Pat LaRose at plarose2100@gmail.com.
Monarch Butterfly migration talk
2 p.m.; Custom House Maritime Museum; 150 Bank Street, New London.
Ron Gagliardi of the Connecticut Butterfly Association, will give a talk on Monarch butterfly migration and will share information from his book, “Butterfly: What Where and Why?” The talk is free. For more information, visit nlmaritimesociety.org or call 860-447-2501.
