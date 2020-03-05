Thursday, March 5
Dante Society lecture
6 p.m.; Westerly Library, 44 Broad St. Westerly.
The Dante Society of Westerly will host a lecture about Venice, Italy, by Michael Sullo. The lecture is free. For more information, visit westerlylibrary.org.
Illuminating History
6 p.m.; Cross’ Mills Public Library. 4417 Old Post Road, Charlestown.
Cross Mills’ Library’s Illuminating History series about The Plantation Life of South County will screen “Traces of the Trade,” about the DeWolf family of Bristol and their history in the African slave trade. For more information, call 401364-6211 or visit crossmills.org.
Noah Feldman
7 to 10 p.m.; Water Street Tavern, 15 Water St., Mystic.
Original Songwriter’s Night will host a performance by singer/songwriter Noah Feldman. The evening will include an open mic hour featuring local singer/ songwriters. Cost is $10. For more information, visit facebook.com/ originalsongwritersmystic.
SPRINGsteenFLING
7 p.m.; Port ‘N’ Starboard Ocean Front Banquet Center, 1225 Ocean Ave., New London.
The SPRINGsteenFLING fundraiser will feature music by The B Street Band, the longest-running Bruce Springsteen tribute band. There will be heavy hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar. Tickets are $50 in advance, $55 at the door. Proceeds will benefit Prevent-Heal-Thrive. For more information, visit preventhealthrive.org.
March 5 - 26
Wakefield Idol
7 p.m.; Contemporary Theater Company, 327 Main St., Wakefield.
Wakefield Idol is a karaoke-style singing competition held on Thursday nights where 64 local singers compete for a cash prize. In the final rounds as the competition, the audience votes to see who goes on. For tickets or more information, visit contemporarytheatercompany.com or call 401-218-0282.
March 5 - 27
Springboard Season
7 p.m. Contemporary Theater Company, 327 Main St., Wakefield.
Contemporary Theater Company’s Springboard Season features projects proposed and created by the community. Works range from full-length plays to staged readings to concerts to improvised D&D. Tickets are $10. For tickets or more information, visit Contemporarytheatercompany.com or call 401-218-0282.
March 5 - 22
“A Tale of Two Stories”
Various times; Trinity Rep, 201 Washington St., Providence.
Trinity Rep will present “A Tale of Two Cities” based on the book by Charles Dickens and directed by Tyler Dobrowsky. For tickets or more information call 401-351-4242 or visit TrinityRep.com.
March 5 - 8
“Marie Antoinette”
Various times; Pell Chafee Performance Center, 87 Empire St., Providence.
The Brown/Trinity Rep MFA program will present “Marie Antoinette,” by David Adjmi, directed by Josiah Davis ‘20. Performances will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
Unequivocal Voices
7 p.m.; Rosecliff, 548 Bellevue Ave, Newport.
Island Moving Company will present a show featuring two world premiere works entitled Unequivocal Voices. For tickets or more information, visit www.islandmovingco.org or call 401-847-4470.
March 5 - 15
“Bermuda Avenue Triangle”
Various times; The Arctic Playhouse, 117 Washington St., West Warwick.
The Arctic Playhouse will present the comedy, “Bermuda Avenue Triangle,” by Renee Taylor and Joseph Bologna and directed by Tony Annicone. Performances will be held on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit thearcticplayhouse.com or call 401-573-3443.
March 5 - 29
“Greater Tuna”
Newport Playhouse & Cabaret Restaurant, 102 Connell Highway, Newport.
Newport Playhouse & Cabaret Restaurant will present the comedy, “Greater Tuna, written by Ed Howard, Jaston Williams and Joe Sears and directed by Harland Meltzer. For tickets, visit newportplayhouse.com or call 401-848-7529.
“Miss You Like Hell”
Various times; The Wilbury Theatre Group, 40 Sonoma Court, Providence.
The Wilbury Theatre Group will present the Rhode Island premiere of Quiara Alegría Hudes’ musical, “Miss You Like Hell.” For tickets or more information, visit thewilburygroup.org or call 401-400-7100, ext. 0.
“Assassins”
Various times; The Gamm Theatre, 1245 Jefferson Blvd., Warwick.
The Gamm Theatre will present the musical “Assassins” by Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman, directed by Tony Estrella with music direction by Lila Kane. For tickets or more information call 401-723-4266 or visit gammtheatre.org.
Friday, March 6
Exhibit Opening
5 to 8 p.m.; Artists’ Cooperative Gallery of Westerly, 14 Railroad Ave., Westerly.
The Artists’ Cooperative Gallery of Westerly will hold an opening reception for its March exhibit, 20/20 Carnevale - What a Sight! with featured artists Arlene Piacquadio and Kathleen Hemenway. The exhibit will be on display from through Sunday, March 29. The gallery is open Wednesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sundays, 1 to 5 p.m. For more information, call 401596-2221 or visit westerlyarts.com.
Exhibit Opening
5 to 7 p.m.; La Grua Center, 32 Water St., Stonington
La Grua Center will host an opening for an exhibit “I’ll Be Right Back....” by local artist Monika Agnello of Setra Artes gallery in Westerly. The exhibit will be on display through March 31. There is a suggested donation of $5. For more information, call 860-535-2300 or visit LaGruaCenter.org.
Friday Night Concert
7 p.m.; Cross’ Mills Public Library, 4417 Old Post Road, Charlestown.
The Cross’ Mills Library Friday Night Concert series will host an evening of Celtic music with harpist Mary King and Phil Edmonds on the tin whistle. The concert is free. For more information, visit crossmills.org or call 401-364-6211.
URI Jazz Faculty
with Brian Lynch
8 p.m.; University of Rhode Island Fine Arts Center, 105 Upper College Road, Kingston.
The University Artist Series will host a performance by the University of Rhode Island Jazz Faculty and Grammy Award winning trumpeter Brian Lynch. Tickets are $12, $7 for students and seniors and free for children age 12 and under. For tickets or more information, visit events.uri.edu/event or call 401-874-2431.
Forensic Science Seminar Series
3:30 p.m.; Richard E. Beaupre Center, University of Rhode Island, 140 Flagg Road, Kingston.
The University of Rhode Island’s Forensic Science Seminar Series will host a talk by Dr. Martha Smith-Blackmore of Forensic Veterinary Investigations on “Veterinary Forensics.” The lecture is free. For more information, visit uri.edu.
March 6 - 8
“Mary Poppins”
Various times; Stonington High School, 176 South Broad St., Pawcatuck.
The Stonington High School Drama Club will present “Mary Poppins” based on P.L. Travers’s stories and Walt Disney’s film and directed by Erin Sousa-Stanley, with musical direction by Chris Stanley. Performances will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. For tickets visit shsdrama.brownpapertickets.com.
Mother Goose
Various times; Rosecliff, 548 Bellevue Ave, Newport.
Island Moving Company will present a multi-media dance performance of classic Mother Goose nursery rhymes appropriate for all ages. Performances will be held on Friday, at 4:30 p.m., Saturday, at 3 p.m. and Sunday, at 1 and 3 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit www.islandmovingco.org or call 401-847-4470.
March 6, 7
“A Grand Night
for Singing”
7:30 p.m.; United Methodist Church of Gales Ferry, 10 Chapman Lane, Gales Ferry.
The UM Players will present Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “A Grand Night for Singing.” Tickets are $15, $12 for seniors and children age 4 to 11. Tickets will be available at the door or in advance by calling 860-464-7407.
Saturday, March 7
Why St. Patrick?
1 p.m.; Westerly Library, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
The Irish Coastal Club will host a talk by Liz Kading with music by David Ilers exploring the history, mythology and enduring legacy of Ireland’s patron saint, St. Patrick. The talk is free. For more information, visit irishcoastalclub.org.
Surfside 8 Square Dance Club
8 to 10:30 p.m.; Westerly Senior Center, 39 State St., Westerly.
Surfside 8 Square Dance Club will hold a square dance with caller, Dave Perrault and cuer, Margene Jervis. Requested donation is $8 for dancers, free for observers. For more information, call 401-447-9848 or 860-599-4699.
Music Matters:
From Istanbul
5 p.m.; La Grua Center, 32 Water St., Stonington
La Grua Center’s Music Matters will host an evening of western classical and Turkish traditional music with Bülent Evcil, flute and Çagatay Akyol, harp. Tickets are $20, free for age 18 and under. For more information, call 860-535-2300 or visit LaGruaCenter.org.
James Tackach
2 p.m.; South Kingstown Public Library/Peace Dale, 1057 Kingstown Road, Peace Dale.
South Kingstown Public Library/Peace Dale will present an author talk with James Tackach about his new book, “Lincoln and the Natural Environment.” The talk will trace Lincoln’s lifelong relationship to the natural world. The event is free. To register, call 401-789-1555, ext. 108, or email jwilson@skpl.org.
Laugh ‘Til You Drop!
8 p.m.; Norwich Arts Center, 60-64 Broadway, Norwich.
Norwich Arts Center will host a comedy event, Laugh ‘Til You Drop!, with performers Rodney Norman and Kathryn Gironimi and host Paul Taro. Tickets are $16, $15 for seniors, students and military and $14 for members. For tickets visit norwicharts.org/events or call 860-887-2789.
Traditions Festival
8 p.m.; CFP Arts, 933 Anthony Road, Portsmouth.
Common Fence Music will host a Traditions Festival featuring music performed by concertina player Brenda Castles, singer-songwriter and fiddler Liz Hanley; fiddler, banjoist and singer Jake Blount and local American and Celtic folk band Atwater-Donnelly Trio. Tickets are $25 in advance, $28 at the door, and $23 for members. For tickets or more information, visit commonfencemusic.org or call (401)683-5085.
March 7, 15
Dandelion Series
Various times; Yellow Farmhouse Education Center, Stone Acres Farm, Stonington.
The Yellow Farmhouse Education Center’s Dandelion Series workshops and lectures will feature farmers, chefs, historians, and food activists with diverse perspectives on the local food system. All programs are free for farmers, chefs, and teachers and $20 to $50 for the general public. For more information or to register, visit yellowfarmhouse.org.
Sunday, March 8
Lazzari & Barton talk
2 p.m.; Babcock Smith House Museum, 124 Granite St., Westerly.
Hugh Barton will give a talk entitled Lazzari & Barton - Rediscovering My Family’s Monument Business and its Westerly Connections. Cost is $5; free for members of the museum. For more information, visit babcocksmithhouse.org or call 401-596-5704.
Executive Session
6:30 p.m.; Savoy Bookshop & Café, 10 Canal St., Westerly.
Savoy Bookshop & Café will host a live acoustic concert with Executive Session, featuring Skip McKinley and Greg Bacon. Tickets are $12. For tickets or more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 401-213-3901.
Paul Janssens
5 p.m.; La Grua Center, 32 Water St., Stonington.
Stonington Free Library’s Sunday Night Lecture Series will host a talk by Paul Janssens about childhood in the Netherlands during World War II. The talk is free. For more information, visit stoningtonfreelibrary.org or call 860-535-0658.
Narragansett Bay Symphony
3 p.m.; McVinney Auditorium, 43 Dave Gavitt Way, Providence.
Narragansett Bay Symphony will perform a program of Brahms and Shostakovich featuring solist Hyun Jee Chung and guest conductor Nathaniel Efthimiou. Tickets are $15, $5 for seniors and students and free for children age 12 and under. Tickets are available at the door or in advance at NABSCO.org. For more information, call 401-274-4578. Donations of non-perishable food items for the RI food bank are requested.
Tuesday, March 10
Caring for Our Earth
9:15 a.m.; Mystic Congregational Church, 43 East Main St., Mystic.
The Mystic Congregational Church Women’s Fellowship will host a talk by Davnet Schaffer, the new executive director of the Denison-Pequotsepos Nature Center, on Caring for Our Earth. The talk is free. For more information, call 860-536-4259.
Wednesday, March 11
Songs of the
American Woman Suffrage Movement
6 p.m.; Westerly Library, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
The League of Women Voters South County and the Friends of the Westerly Library will present From Seneca Falls to the 19th Amendment: Songs of the American Woman Suffrage Movement, performed by Rick Spencer and Dawn Indermuehle with duets and solos accompanied by sound true to song’s era or style. For more information, visit westerlylibrary.org or call 401-596-2877
Illuminating History
6 p.m.; Cross’ Mills Public Library. 4417 Old Post Road, Charlestown.
The Illuminating History series about The Plantation Life of South County will host a talk by Charlotte V. Carrington-Farmer on The Economic Activities of the Narragansett Planters: Framing Slavery in the Ernest Hamlin Baker Mural. For more information, call 401364-6211 or visit crossmills.org.
Thursday, March 12
Italian Immigration
in Rhode Island
4 p.m.; Westerly Library, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
Debra Mulligan of Roger Williams University will give a talk on Italian immigration in Rhode Island. The event is co-sponsored by the library and The National Society of The Colonial Dames in Rhode Island. The talk is free. For more information call 401-596-2877 or visit westerlylibrary.org.
Trails and Ales
5 p.m.; Grills Preserve, 198 Bowling Lane, Westerly.
The Westerly Land Trust will lead an evening hike through Grills Preserve followed by a get together at Grey Sail Brewery. The moderate in difficulty two-mile hike will include scenic views along the Pawcatuck River. Reservations are required. To make reservations, email mlee@ westerlylandtrust.org.
Friday, March 13
Opening Reception
5:30 to 7 p.m.; Mystic Museum of Art, 9 Water St., Mystic.
An opening reception will be held for the new exhibit, Photo Show 42, featuring an open juried works of photography. The show will run through April 18. For more information, visit mysticmuseumofart.org or call 860-536-7601.
Saturday, March 14
Melissa Crandall
1 to 3 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic.
Bank Square Books will host an open house book signing with author Melissa Crandall for her new book “Elephant Speak.” The event is free. For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
Around the World
in 80 Gardens
1 p.m.; Bill Memorial Library, 240 Monument St., Groton.
Bill Memorial Library will host an interactive presentation by Richard Benfield about 80 gardens of the world. The event is free with registration required. To register or for more information, visit billmemorial.org or call 860-445-0392.
Atwater-Donnelly Trio
7:30 p.m.; All Souls Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 19 Jay St., New London.
Friday Night Folk will host a concert by the Atwater-Donnelly Trio featuring Aubrey Atwater, Elwood Donnelly and Cathy Clasper-Torch. Tickets are $17 in advance, $20 at the door, and $10 for students and active military with ID. For tickets or more information, call 860-443-0316 or visit fridaynightfolk.org.
Orchid Society meeting
1 p.m.; Rocky Hill Grange, 1340 South County Trail, East Greenwich.
Ocean State Orchid Society will host a talk by Rachel Montanaro on growing micro-miniature and miniature orchids in terrariums. There will also be a Grow and Show table and raffle. For more information, visit oceanstateorchidsociety.org.
Rhode Island
Philharmonic Orchestra
8 p.m.; The Vets, One Avenue of the Arts, Providence.
The Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra will perform a concert featuring works by Murphy, Grieg and Dvorák, with Bramwell Tovey, conductor, and Joyce Yang, piano. For tickets or more information, visit tickets.riphil.org or call 401-248-7000.
Sunday, March 15
Vintage Baseball
in Westerly
2 p.m.; Babcock Smith House Museum, 124 Granite St., Westerly.
Russell Soder will give a talk about the vintage baseball team, the Westerly Quarrymen, the game they play and how they play it. Cost is $5; free for members of the museum. For more information, visit babcocksmithhouse.org or call 401-596-5704.
U.S. Coast Guard Band
2 p.m.; Leamy Concert Hall, 15 Mohegan Ave., New London.
The United States Coast Guard Band will present “Fresh Voices,” featuring female composers including Jennifer Higdon, Roshanne Etezady, and Sarah Meneely-Kyder. The event is free. All adults have a valid ID card to pass through the main entrance to the academy. For more information, visit uscg.mil/band or call 860-701-6826.
