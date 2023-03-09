Thursday, March 9
“A Call to Arts” screening
7 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
The United Theatre will host Chris Kepple and Dale DeGroff for a pre-St. Patrick’s Day screening of Kepple’s film “A Call to Arts,” and a brief history and tasting of Irish Coffee with DeGroff. For tickets or more information, visit unitedtheatre.org.
Jane Yolen author talk
6 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic.
Bank Square Books will host an author talk and book signing with Jane Yolen for the book “The Scarlet Circus.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
March 9-26
“Bedroom Farce”
Various times; Arctic Playhouse, 1249 Main St., West Warwick.
The Arctic Playhouse will present comedy “Bedroom Farce,” written by Alan Ayckbourn and directed by Karen Besson. Performances will be held on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit thearcticplayhouse.com.
“Bad Jews”
Various times; The Gamm Theatre, 1245 Jefferson Blvd., Warwick.
The Gamm Theatre will present the savage comedy “Bad Jews” written by Joshua Harmon and directed by Tony Estrella. For tickets or more information, visit gammtheatre.org/badjews or call 401-723-4266.
March 9-30
Wakefield Idol
7 p.m.; Contemporary Theater Company, 327 Main St., Wakefield.
Wakefield Idol is a karaoke-style singing competition held on Thursday nights where 64 local singers compete for a cash prize. In the final rounds as the competition, the audience votes to see who goes on. For tickets or more information, visit contemporarytheatercompany.com or call 401-218-0282.
Friday, March 10
Speakeasy Choir
7 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
The Chorus of Westerly’s Speakeasy Choir is a monthly event to bring together a one-night choir to learn a song with harmonies and perform it at the end of the evening with the United House Band. This month’s song will be “The Way You Make Me Feel” by Michael Jackson. Tickets are $20. For more information, visit unitedtheatre.org or chorusofwesterly.org.
Soups On potluck soup supper fundraiser
5 p.m.; United Congregational Church of Westerly UCC, 9 Castle Hill Road, Pawcatuck.
United Congregational Church of Westerly UCC will hold a potluck soup supper fundraiser. Attendees can bring soup, bread, salad or dessert to share or enjoy the soups prepared by the cooks of UCC Westerly. There is a suggested donation of $10 at the door to support the fundraising effort for the repair of the church’s pipe organ. For more information, or to make a reservation, call 860-599-1226.
Celebrating Ireland in Story & Song
6 p.m.; Cross’ Mills Library, 4417 Old Post Road, Charlestown.
Cross’ Mills Library will celebrate Celtic music, song, stories, and hilarity for the Irish season with harpist Mary King and friends. For more information, visit crossmills.org or call 401-364-6211.
Newport Classical
7:30 p.m.; Emmanuel Church, 42 Dearborn Street, Newport.
Newport Classical will present a concert of Ravel and Beethoven featuring violinist Randall Goosby. For tickets or more information, visit newportclassical.org or call 401-846-1133.
Saturday, March 11
Big Lux and Westerly High School Jazz Band
7 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
Hip hop violinist and lyricist Big Lux will perform with the Westerly High School Jazz Band for a fundraising concert. Tickets are $35. Proceeds benefit the band’s trip to represent the town at the Disney World parade. For tickets or more information, visit unitedtheatre.org.
Keegan and Eva, Music of Ireland
1 p.m.; Westerly Library, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
The Irish Coastal Club will host a concert, the Music of Ireland, with Keegan and Eva featuring Eva Meier, fiddle and vocals; and Keegan Loesel, uilleann pipes, whistles and vocals. The audience is encouraged to ask questions and feel free to dance. For more information, visit westerlylibrary.org.
United We Laugh
7 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
United Theatre will host a night of stand-up comedy, presented by Tad Flynn. The show will be headlined acts from Boston to New Jersey. For tickets or more information, visit unitedtheatre.org.
Coffeehouse Music Benefit
7 p.m.; St. Andrew Lutheran Church, 15 East Beach Road, Charlestown.
St. Andrew Lutheran Church will host a Coffeehouse Music fundraiser featuring music from local bands. Donations gratefully accepted. Proceeds will benefit the church youth Mission Trip to Puerto Rico in June.
Open House
11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Stephen Main Homestead, 1 Wyassap Road, North Stonington.
The North Stonington Historical Society’s quilt collection will be on display at its open house. Attendees can try hand stitching some quilt squares while enjoying a slice of pie. For more information, visit northstoningtonhistorical.org.
March 11-April 1
“Whodunit?”
7 p.m.; Contemporary Theater Company, 327 Main St., Wakefield.
Contemporary Theater Company will present an improvised murder mystery, “Whodunit,” set during the French Revolution. Performances will be held on Saturdays. For more information, or for tickets, visit contemporarytheatercompany.com.
Sunday, March 12
Author talk: Christie Max Williams
5 p.m.; Stonington Free Library, 20 High St., Stonington.
Author Christie Max Williams will share a debut collection of poems from the book “The Wages of Love.” For more information, visit stoningtonfreelibrary.org or call 860-535-0658.
Narragansett Bay Symphony Orchestra
3 p.m.; Fine Arts Building, University of R.I., 105 Upper College Road, Kingston.
Narragansett Bay Symphony Orchestra will present a concert featuring the CCRI Choirs and Coro Amante. The performance will include Faure’s Cantique de Jean Racine and Mozart’s Requiem, with soloists Krista Wilhelmsen, soprano; Ilana Goldstein, mezzo soprano; Fred VanNess, tenor; and RaShaun Campbell, bass. For tickets or more information, visit nabsco.org or call 401-274-4578.
Benefit concert
3 p.m.; St. James Episcopal Church, 76 Federal St., New London.
A benefit concert to outfit Ukrainian soldiers wounded in the war with Russia will feature a performance of “Climb Ev’ry Mountain” by Elisabeth von Trapp and acoustic guitarist Peppino D’Agostino, along with members of The Anglican Singers and the choirs of St. James and St. Ann’s Episcopal Church in Old Lyme. Tickets for the event are $45 each and can be purchased at bit.ly/Climb031223. For more information, email parishoffice@stjamesnl.org or call 860-443-4989.
United States Coast Guard Band
2 p.m.; Leamy Concert Hall, USCG Academy, 15 Mohegan Ave., New London.
The U.S. Coast Guard Band will host a free concert, “A New Voice,” featuring the debut performance of vocalist Musician 1st Class Allison Anderson, soprano. Admission is free. For more information, visit us-coast-guard-band.com. For more information, visit uscg.mil/band.
Newport String Project
2 p.m.; Ochre Court, Salve Regina University, 100 Ochre Point Ave., Newport.
The Newport String Project will present a free community concert featuring the Newport String Quartet and Apple Hill String Quartet. The concert will feature performances of works for strings that incorporate traditional and folk music influences from around the world. Reservations are recommended at newportstringproject.org.
March 12-April 5
“Blithe Spirit”
Various times; Newport Playhouse, 102 Connell Highway, Newport.
Newport Playhouse will present Noel Coward’s comedy, “Blithe Spirit.” Performances will be held on Sunday, Wednesday and Thursday at 1 p.m.; and on Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. For tickets or more information, call 401-848-7529 or visit newportplayhouse.com.
March 13-27
Lenten Luncheons
Calvary Church, 27 Church St., Stonington.
The Episcopal Church Women of Calvary Church will host its 58th annual Lenten Luncheons on Mondays on a take-out basis only. Meals can be ordered at the church and delivered carside by a runner; or meals can be ordered ahead by calling Lucia at 860-912-4144 and delivered to the courtyard to be picked up outside the parish hall.
Thursday, March 16
Lunch with Gene Valicenti
Noon; Westerly Armory, 41 Railroad Ave., Westerly.
The Westerly Armory will host a luncheon with Gene Valicenti to mark his 30 years in broadcast journalism. Lunch will include soup, grinders and cake from local markets. Tickets are $20. For tickets or more information, visit westerlyarmory.com, call 401-596-8554 or stop by the armory.
Railroads of Southeastern Conn.
5 p.m.; Stonington Free Library, 20 High St., Stonington.
The Stonington Free Library will host a talk by Keith Barker on the ins and outs of railroad service in Stonington and throughout southeastern Connecticut. For more information, visit stoningtonfreelibrary.org or call 860-535-0658.
Bruce Stark author talk
5:30 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic.
Bank Square Books will host an author talk with Bruce Stark for the book “The Myth and Reality of Slavery in Eastern Connecticut.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
March 16-April 16
“The Inferior Sex”
Various times; Trinity Rep, 201 Washington St., Providence.
Trinity Rep will present Jacqueline Lawton’s “The Inferior Sex,” set in 1972 during the battle to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment. For tickets or more information, call 401-351-4242 or visit TrinityRep.com.
March 16-April 9
“Witch”
Various times; Burbage Theatre, 59 Blackstone Ave., Pawtucket.
Burbage Theatre will present the Rhode Island premiere of Jen Silverman’s “Witch.” Performances will be held Thursday, Friday, Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit burbagetheatre.org or call 401-484-0355.
March 16-25
Elements
7:30 p.m.; Keats Theatre at St. Andrews School, 63 Federal Road, Barrington.
Newport Contemporary Ballet will present Elements, a diverse program of works ranging from neo-classical ballet to contemporary dance. For tickets or more information, visit newportcontemporaryballet.org or call 401-847-4470.
Saturday, March 18
Westerly Band Concert
2 p.m.; Westerly Armory, 41 Railroad Ave., Westerly.
The Westerly Band will present a concert, “Marching into March,” featuring marches from around the world. Admission is free. For more information, visit westerlyarmory.com/events.
Penguin-Palooza
10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
The United Theatre and Mystic Aquarium will host Penguin-Palooza featuring a meet & greet with the aquarium’s African penguins, crafts and a screening, at 11:45 a.m., of “Surf’s Up” with a storytime presented by the Westerly Library. Tickets are $20 in advance; $30 at the door; free for ages under 2. For tickets or more information, visit unitedtheatre.org.
Providence Improv Guild
7 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
United Theatre will host an Improv night with Providence Improv Guild. Tickets are $13. For tickets or more information, visit unitedtheatre.org.
George E. Matteson: The Man and His Maps
2 p.m.; Quonochontaug Grange, 5662 Post Rd, Charlestown.
The Charlestown, Richmond, Quonochontaug, and Westerly Historical Societies and the Friends of Quonochontaug Grange will host a talk by Paul St. Amand about his grandfather, mapmaker George E. Matteson. Admission is free with donations gratefully accepted.
Music Matters: Artem Belogurov
5 p.m.; La Grua Center, 32 Water St., Stonington.
La Grua Center’s Music Matters series will host pianist Artem Belogurov who will perform on a modern replica of Bartolomeo Cristofori’s three surviving Baroque pianos. The program will include works by J.S. Bach, George Frideric Handel, Ferdinando de’ Medici, and Domenico Scarlatti. Tickets are $20 in advance; $25 at the door. For more information, visit lagruacenter.org or call 860-535-2300.
Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse author talk
6 p.m.; Savoy Bookshop, 10 Canal St., Westerly.
Savoy Bookshop will host an author talk and book signing with Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse for the book “The Scheme.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 401-213-3901.
ECSO: Britten & Brahms
7:30 p.m.; Garde Arts Center, 325 State St., New London.
The Eastern Connecticut Symphony Orchestra will present a concert featuring Brahms German Requiem and Britten Serenade for Tenor, Horn & Strings. For tickets or more information, visit ectsymphony.com.
Rhode Island Philharmonic
8 p.m.; Veterans Auditorium, One Avenue of the Arts, Providence.
The Rhode Island Philharmonic will perform a concert of works by composers Ravel, Prokofiev, and Higdon, as well as Bernstein’s Symphonic Dances from “West Side Story.” For tickets or more information, visit tickets.riphil.org/offer or call 401-248-7000.
Sunday, March 19
Mystic Irish Parade
1 p.m.; Mystic Seaport, 75 Greenmanville Ave., Mystic.
The 2023 Mystic Irish Parade will kick off from the Mystic Seaport parking lot on Greenmanville Avenue and proceed to downtown Mystic where it will wind up at the Mystic Museum of Art. Grand Marshal this year is Phil Pavone. For more information, visit mysticirishparade.org.
