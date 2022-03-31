Thursday, March 31
Thursday Hike
10 a.m.; Kettle Pond Visitor Center, 50 Bend Road, Charlestown
The Westerly Land Trust will lead a hike through Burlingame Campground & Kimball Wildlife Refuge. The hike, on trails including Kettle Pond, the Kimball Bird Sanctuary and portions of Burlingame State Park, will range between 2 and 4 miles depending on the weather. It has a few short, steep pitches, otherwise flat. For more information, visit westerlylandtrust.org or contact hike leader Tom Godbout at trga678@outlook.com.
March 31-April 9
“I Hate Hamlet”
Various times; Granite Theatre, 1 Granite St., Westerly.
The Granite Theatre will present the comedy, “I Hate Hamlet” directed by Erin Sousa-Stanley. Performances will be held on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m. The show is suitable for ages 12 and older. For tickets or more information, visit granitetheatre.com or call 401-596-2341.
March 31-April 10
“AntigonX”
Various times; Waterfire Arts Center, 475 Valley St., Providence.
The Wilbury Theatre Group will present the Rhode Island premiere of “AntigonX,” an interpretation of Sophocles’ classical Greek tragedy. For tickets or more information, visit thewilburygroup.org or call 401-400-7100 .
“Lie, Cheat and Genuflect”
Various times; Arctic Playhouse, 1249 Main St., West Warwick.
The Arctic Playhouse will present the comedy “Lie, Cheat and Genuflect,” written by Billy Van Zandt and Jane Milmore and directed by Tony Annicone. Performances will be held on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit thearcticplayhouse.com or call 401-573-3443.
“Ironbound”
Various times; The Gamm Theatre, 1245 Jefferson Blvd., Warwick.
The Gamm Theatre will present Martyna Majok’ drama “Ironbound.” Performances will be held Tuesday to Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 and 7:30 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit gammtheatre.org.
Friday, April 1
Exhibit opening reception
5 to 8 p.m.; Artists' Cooperative Gallery of Westerly, 14 Railroad Ave., Westerly.
The Artists' Cooperative Gallery of Westerly will hold an opening reception for its exhibit, Art, Movement and Rhythm featuring the work of artists Rosemary Posy Webber and Patricia Cheyne. The exhibit will be on display Wednesday, March 30, through Saturday, April 30. The gallery is open Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday, 1 to 5 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information, call 401-596-2221 or visit westerlyarts.com.
Aurea Ensemble
8 p.m.; St. Martin’s Episcopal Church, 50 Orchard Ave., Providence.
Aurea Ensemble will present Phenomenal Women, featuring guest artist Rose Weaver. The program will include Florence Price’s Piano Quintet and a string quartet by Fanny Hensel Mendelssohn. The performance will include readings of letters and writings of Mendelssohn, George Sand, Fanny Lewald and Maya Angelou. For tickets or more information, visit aureaensemble.org.
April 1-15
Friday Fish & Chips
11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.; Portuguese Holy Ghost Society, 26 Main St., Stonington.
The Portuguese Holy Ghost Society will hold its annual Friday Fish & Chips dinners on Fridays through April 15. Dine-in or Take-out is available. Call 860-535-3855 or visit holyghostclub.com for more information.
Friday Night Fish Fry
5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.; Enders Island, 1 Enders Island, Mystic.
Enders Island will host its annual Friday Night Fish Fry on Fridays through April 15. There will be two seatings, at 5 and 6 p.m. Cost is $20 and includes choice of entrée, potato side, coleslaw, and beverage. Reservations are required. Stations of the Cross will be held between seatings. To make a reservation or for more information, visit endersisland.org
Saturday, April 2
Andy Shauf
8 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
United Theatre will host a performance by singer-songwriter Andy Shauf, with opening act Cassandra Jenkins. For tickets or more information, visit unitedtheatre.org or call 401-388-8208.
Soup-A-Thon
4:30 to 6:30 p.m.; United Church of Stonington, 67 Main St, Stonington.
United Church of Stonington will hold its monthly Soup-A-Thon fundraiser. An assortment of soups are available for take-out only. Cost is $10 and includes two containers of soup and one dessert. A portion of the proceeds will be donated for Ukrainian Relief through Church World Services. Donations of non-perishable food items for the Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center will be accepted during the event. For more information, visit unitedchurchofstonington.org/giving.
The Eagles Experience
8 p.m.; Courthouse Center for the Arts, 3481 Kingstown Road, West Kingston.
The Courthouse Center for the Arts will host a performance by Eagles tribute band, The Eagles Experience. For tickets or more information, visit courthousearts.org or call 401-782-1018.
April 2-9
“Whodunit?” Murder Mystery
7 p.m.; Contemporary Theater Company, 327 Main St., Wakefield.
Contemporary Theater Company will present an improvised murder mystery, “Whodunit,” based on classic mysteries. Performances will be held on Saturdays. Tickets are ‘choose your own price.’ For more information or for tickets, visit contemporarytheatercompany.com.
Sunday, April 3
Sharon Dukett book signing
1 to 3 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic.
Bank Square Books will host book signing with Sharon Dukett, author of “No Rules: A Memoir.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
Tempesta Di Mare
3 p.m.; Evans Hall, Connecticut College, 270 Mohegan Ave., New London.
Connecticut College will host a performance by Tempesta Di Mare Philadelphia Baroque Orchestra in honor of John Anthony, professor of music. The concert will include work by Bach, Telemann and Vivaldi. For tickets more information, visit conncoll.edu/arts-culture/onstage-at-connecticut-college/guest-artist-series/ or call 860-439-2787.
Sinta Quartet
2:30 p.m.; Miantonomi Memorial Park, 120 Hillside Ave, Newport.
Newport Classical will host a free concert by Sinta Quartet, an award-winning American saxophone quartet. The group will perform music influenced by funk, folk, soul, and minimalism. For more information, visit newportclassical.org.
Monday, April 4
Poetry Salon
4 to 6 p.m.; Savoy Bookshop & Café, 10 Canal St., Westerly.
Poet Lisa Starr will host a poetry salon. For more information, email lisastarr1@mindspring.com.
Lenten Luncheons
Noon to 1:30 p.m.; Calvary Episcopal Church, 27 Church St., Stonington.
The Episcopal Church Women of Calvary Church will offer Lenten Luncheons on Mondays for take-out only. Each week’s meals will differ and proceeds will be donated to a charity. April 4 luncheon will offer meatloaf with mashed potatoes, rolls, green salad and yellow cake with strawberry icing. Proceeds will be donated to the Haitian Health Fund. Cost is $10. Meals may be picked up in the church or call 860-912-4144 to have meals delivered carside or in the church courtyard.
Rosanne Cash
7 p.m.; Palmer Auditorium, Connecticut College, 270 Mohegan Ave., New London.
Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Rosanne Cash will give a talk as part of Connecticut College’s President’s Distinguished Lecture. Cash will be joined by President Katherine Bergeron for an on-stage interview. For more information, visit conncoll.edu/at-a-glance/meet-our-president/presidents-distinguished-lecture-series/.
Tuesday, April 5
United for Literacy
5 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
The Literacy Volunteers of Washington County will host a United for Literacy monthly program. The theme this month is cooking with Andrew Nathan and Jennifer Gibson of the Cooked Goose. They will share their favorite cookbooks, techniques and memories. For more information, visit literacywashingtoncounty.org.
Jeffrey Greene author talk
6 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic.
Bank Square Books will host an author talk with Jeffrey Greene for the book “Masters of Tonewood: The Hidden Art of Fine Stringed-Instrument Making.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
Thursday, April 7
Dante Society: Acri Family Trees
6 p.m.; Westerly Library, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
The Dante Society will host a talk and discussion by Bill Mitchell on the genealogy of Acri Family Trees, Connecting Your Italian Roots. For more information, visit westerlylibrary.org or dantesocietywesterly.org.
Milk Carton Kids
8 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
United Theatre will host a performance by The Milk Carton Kids. For tickets or more information, visit unitedtheatre.org or call 401-388-8208.
Stewart O’Nan author talk
6 p.m.; Savoy Bookshop & Café, 10 Canal St., Westerly.
Savoy Bookshop & Café will present an author talk and Q&A with Stewart O'Nan for the new book, “Ocean State.” The event is in partnership with Ashaway Free Library. For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 401-213-3901.
Friday, April 8
Evening-Out Benefit
5:30 to 7:30 p.m.; Jonathan Edwards Winery, 421-A Wyassup Road, North Stonington.
Keeping North Stonington Affordable will hold a fund raising event featuring music, drinks and food. A silent and tea cup auction will be held. Tickets are $50 and proceeds will benefit affordable housing in North Stonington. For tickets or more information, visit knsainc.org or email knsa.president1@gmail.com.
Hey Nineteen
8 p.m.; Courthouse Center for the Arts, 3481 Kingstown Road, West Kingston.
The Courthouse Center for the Arts will host a performance by Steely Dan tribute band, Hey Nineteen. For tickets or more information, visit courthousearts.org or call 401-782-1018.
Pablo Sainz-Villegas
7:30 p.m.; Evans Hall, Connecticut College, 270 Mohegan Ave., New London.
Connecticut College onStage Guest Artists Series will host a performance by classical guitarist Pablo Sainz-Villegas. Tickets are $20, $18 for seniors and $10 for students. For more information, visit conncoll.edu/arts-culture/onstage-at-connecticut-college/guest-artist-series/ or call 860-439-2787.
Saturday, April 9
Music Matters: Michael Bahmann
5 p.m.; La Grua Center, 32 Water St., Stonington.
La Grua Center’s Music Matters series will host a performance by pianist Michael Bahmann on the 1886 Chickering concert grand. Tickets are $20. For tickets or more information, visit lagruacenter.org or call 860-535-2300.
Genevieve Piturro book signing
1 to 3 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic.
Bank Square Books will host book signing with Genevieve Piturro, author of “Purpose, Passion and Pajamas.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
Joby Rogers
8 p.m.; Courthouse Center for the Arts, 3481 Kingstown Road, West Kingston.
The Courthouse Center for the Arts will host a performance of the Michael Jackson Experience by Joby Rogers. For tickets or more information, visit courthousearts.org or call 401-782-1018.
Bela Fleck
8 p.m.; Garde Arts Center, 325 State St., New London.
Garde Arts Center will host a performance by Grammy award winning banjo player Bela Fleck. He will perform with his band featuring fiddler Stuart Duncan, mandolinist Sierra Hull, multi-instrumentalist Justin Moses, bassist/multi-instrumentalist Mark Schatz, and Bryan Sutton on guitar.
Sunday, April 10
Andrea Wang story time
2 p.m.; Savoy Bookshop & Café, 10 Canal St., Westerly.
Savoy Bookshop & Café will host a storytime with Andrea Wang who will read her new book “Watercress!” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 401-213-3901.
Poetry reading
5 p.m.; Stonington Free Library, 20 High St., Stonington.
Stonington Free Library will host a poetry reading with Peter Filkins, past writer-in-residence at James Merrill House, who will read from his latest book “Water/Music.”
Eastern Connecticut Symphony Orchestra
7:30 p.m.; Cathedral of St. Patrick, 213 Broadway, Norwich.
Eastern Connecticut Symphony Orchestra will perform a free concert featuring Tomaso Albinoni Adagio for Organ and Strings, Bach, Air from Suite No. 3, and “Blute nur, du liebes Herz” from Bach St. Matthew Passion, sung by soprano Jūratė Švedaitė. Donations will be gratefully accepted to benefit the orchestra and the St. Vincent de Paul Place in Norwich. For more information, visit ectsymphony.com.
Music at the Farm
2 p.m.; Grace Note Farm, 969 Jackson Schoolhouse Road, Pascoag.
Grace Note Farm will host a concert with Yunwen Chen, cello, and Xiyu Deng, piano, playing Schuman, Mendelssohn, Massenet and Bach. Tickets are $30. Call 401-567-0354 or email virginiasindelar@gmail.com for reservations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.