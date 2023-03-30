Thursday, March 30
Thursday Hike
10 a.m.; Dr. John Champlin Glacier Park, Tom Harvey Road, Westerly.
The Westerly Land Trust will lead a hike in Dr. John Champlin Glacier Park. The hike features wooded trails with gentle hills and some rocky sections with unique geological features. For more information or to register, visit westerlylandtrust.org or contact hike leader Janice Fifer at jhfifer@verizon.net.
Christian McBurney talk
7 p.m.; South Kingstown High School, 215 Columbia St., Wakefield.
The Town of South Kingstown 300th Anniversary Speaker Series will host a talk by author Christian McBurney on The Rise and Fall of the South Kingstown Planters, 1660 to 1783. The lecture is free; refreshments provided. For more information, visit southkingstownri.com/sk300.
Wakefield Idol
7 p.m.; Contemporary Theater Company, 327 Main St., Wakefield.
Wakefield Idol is a karaoke-style singing competition held on Thursday nights where 64 local singers compete for a cash prize. This week is the final round. For tickets or more information, visit contemporarytheatercompany.com or call 401-218-0282.
March 30-April 1
“Whodunit?”
7 p.m.; Contemporary Theater Company, 327 Main St., Wakefield.
Contemporary Theater Company will present an improvised murder mystery, “Whodunit,” set during the French Revolution. Performances will be held on Saturdays. For more information, or for tickets, visit contemporarytheatercompany.com.
March 30-April 5
“Blithe Spirit”
Various times; Newport Playhouse, 102 Connell Highway, Newport.
Newport Playhouse will present Noel Coward’s comedy, “Blithe Spirit.” Performances will be held on Sunday, Wednesday and Thursday at 1 p.m.; and on Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. For tickets or more information, call 401-848-7529 or visit newportplayhouse.com.
March 30-April 16
“The Inferior Sex”
Various times; Trinity Rep, 201 Washington St., Providence.
Trinity Rep will present Jacqueline Lawton’s “The Inferior Sex,” set in 1972 during the battle to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment. For tickets or more information, call 401-351-4242 or visit TrinityRep.com.
March 30-April 9
“Witch”
Various times; Burbage Theatre, 59 Blackstone Ave., Pawtucket.
Burbage Theatre will present the Rhode Island premiere of Jen Silverman’s “Witch.” Performances will be held Thursday, Friday, Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit burbagetheatre.org or call 401-484-0355.
Friday, March 31
Big Dance Theatre
7:30 p.m.; Connecticut College, Palmer Auditorium, 270 Mohegan Ave., New London.
The Big Dance Theatre will perform “The Road Awaits Us” and “Cage Shuffle” as part of the OnStage Guest Artist series. Tickets are $28; $25 for seniors; $14 for students. For tickets or more information, visit conncoll.edu/arts-culture or call 860-439-2787.
March 31-April 8
“Boeing Boeing”
Various times; Granite Theatre, 1 Granite St., Westerly.
The Granite Theatre will present the comic farce, “Boeing Boeing” written by Marc Camoletti and directed by Marla Ladd. For tickets or more information, visit granitetheatre.org or call 401-596-2341.
March 31, April 1
AMA Dance: Sleeping Beauty
7:30 p.m.; Garde Arts Center, 325 State St., New London.
The AMA Dance Theatre will present Marius Petipa’s ballet adaption of “Sleeping Beauty.” For tickets or more information, visit gardearts.org or call 860-444-7373, ext. 1.
Saturday, April 1
Easter Egg Hunt
1 p.m.; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
The Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce will sponsor its annual free Easter Egg Hunt for children ages 1 to 8. Raindate is Sunday, April 2. For more information, visit oceanchamber.org.
Soup-a-thon
4:30 to 6:30 p.m.; United Church of Stonington, 67 Main St., Stonington.
United Church of Stonington will hold a Soup-A-Thon fundraiser with an assortment of soups, chowders and chilies available for take-out only. Cost is $12 and includes two 12 oz. containers of soup and one dessert and roll with butter. Donations of non-perishable food items for the Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center will be accepted during the event. For more information, visit unitedchurchofstonington.org/giving.
Daffodil Festival
11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Denison Homestead, 120 Pequotsepos Road, Mystic.
The Denison Homestead will host its annual Daffodil Festival with daffodils in bloom, open-hearth cooking demonstration, tours of the manor, a craft activity and a scavenger hunt for children. Admission is $5; free for members, active military families and children under age 6. For more information, call 860-536-9248 or visit denisonhomestead.org.
Billy and The Jets
7:30 p.m.; Courthouse Center for the Arts, 3481 Kingstown Road, West Kingston.
The Courthouse Center for the Arts will host a performance by the Billy Joel and Elton John tribute band, Billy and the Jets. For tickets or more information, visit courthousearts.org or call 401-782-1018.
Sunday, April 2
Westerly High School Music Hall of Fame
2 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
The Westerly High School Music Hall of Fame will induct 10 new members. The event is free, with registration requested. To register, visit unitedtheatre.org.
USCG Band Culinary Concert event
12:30 p.m.; Leamy Hall, U.S. Coast Guard Academy, 15 Mohegan Ave., New London.
The U.S. Coast Guard Band will host a free concert and culinary event with cooking demonstrations, tastings and presentations at 12:30 p.m., followed by a concert at 2 p.m. For more information, visit uscg.mil/band.
Palm Sunday Concert
7:30 p.m.; Cathedral of St. Patrick, 213 Broadway, Norwich.
Eastern Connecticut Symphony Orchestra will perform a free concert with music by Johann Sebastian Bach, Mozart and Fauré. Goodwill donations collected at the event to benefit the orchestra and the St. Vincent de Paul Place in Norwich. For more information or to reserve a free ticket, visit ectsymphony.com/palm-sunday-concert.
Monday, April 3
Poetry Salon
5 p.m.; Savoy Bookshop, 10 Canal St., Westerly.
Lisa Starr will host a Poetry Salon at Savoy Bookshop. Beverages and snacks will be available for purchase. For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com, call 401-213-3901 or email lisastarr1@mindspring.com.
Wednesday, April 5
Olean Center exhibit opening
5 to 7 p.m.; Hoxie Gallery, Westerly Library, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
The Hoxie Gallery will hold an opening reception for an exhibit of art by the clients and staff of the Frank Olean Center in Westerly. The exhibit will run through Sunday, April 26. For more information, visit westerlylibrary.org.
Climate Change: The Perfect Problem
5:30 p.m.; La Grua Center, 32 Water St., Stonington.
The Stonington Garden Club will host a free program, Climate Change: The Perfect Problem, with speaker Matthew Kotchen, professor of economics at Yale University. For more information, visit stoningtongardenclub.org.
Thursday, April 6
Margot Douaihy author talk
6 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic.
Bank Square Books will host an author talk with Margot Douaihy for the book “Scorched Grace.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
Thursday Hike
10 a.m.; Mount Tom Trail, Route 165, Exeter.
The Westerly Land Trust will lead a hike up Mount Tom Trail. The 5 ½ mile hike is over rocky and moderately steep areas with views at the top. The latter half of the walk is on gravel roads and is mostly downhill. For more information or to register, visit westerlylandtrust.org or contact hike leader Janice Fifer at jhfifer@verizon.net.
Jim Pinnatto
7:30 p.m.; Garde Arts Center, 325 State St., New London.
Garde Arts Center will host a comedy and hypnosis show with Jim Pinatto. The show is for ages 17 and older. Tickets are $35. For tickets or more information, visit gardearts.org.
Friday, April 7
Exhibit opening reception
5 to 8 p.m.; Artists' Cooperative Gallery of Westerly, 14 Railroad Ave., Westerly.
The Artists' Cooperative Gallery of Westerly will hold an opening reception for its exhibit, Feast for the Senses – Spring is Here, featuring works by Kristie Foss and Serena Bates. The exhibit will be on display through Saturday, April 29. The gallery is open Wednesday, to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday, 1 to 5 p.m. For more information, call 401-596-2221 or visit westerlyarts.com.
Pocket Vinyl
6 p.m.; Savoy Bookshop and Café, 10 Canal St., Westerly.
Savoy Bookshop will host a performance by piano/painting duo Pocket Vinyl. While Eric Stevenson plays the piano and sings, Elizabeth Jancewicz will paint, auctioning off the creation at the end of the show. For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 401-213-3901.
Friday Fish & Chips
11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.; Portuguese Holy Ghost Society, 26 Main St., Stonington.
The Portuguese Holy Ghost Society will hold its annual Friday Fish & Chips dinner. Dine-in or take-out is available. Call 860-535-3855 or visit holyghostclub.com for more information.
Friday Night Fish Fry
5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.; Enders Island, 1 Enders Island, Mystic.
Enders Island will host its annual Friday Night Fish Fry and Stations of the Cross. There will be two seatings, at 5 and 6 p.m. Cost is $20 and includes choice of entrée, potato side, coleslaw, and beverage. Reservations are required. Stations of the Cross will be held between seatings. To make a reservation or for more information, visit endersisland.org
Exhibit opening reception
6 to 9 p.m.; Norwich ArtSpace Gallery, 35 Chestnut St., Norwich.
An opening reception will be held for an exhibit of paintings by Westerly native and Lyme Academy alumni, Bob Jones. The exhibit, Studies of New York, features over 100 paintings. For more information, call 860-823-8615.
Saturday, April 8
Margot Douaihy book signing
1 to 3 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic.
Bank Square Books will host book signing with author Christine Barker for the book “Third Girl From the Left.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
Through the Doors & A Piece of My Heart
8 p.m.; Courthouse Center for the Arts, 3481 Kingstown Road, West Kingston.
The Courthouse Center for the Arts will host a performance by Doors and Janis Joplin tribute bands, Through the Doors and A Piece of My Heart. For tickets or more information, visit courthousearts.org or call 401-782-1018.
Sunday, April 9
Community Easter Sunrise Service
6 a.m.; Misquamicut State Beach, 257 Atlantic Ave., Westerly.
The Westerly-Pawcatuck Clergy Association will hold its annual interfaith sunrise community service featuring songs, readings, reflections and prayers on the beach in front of the main pavilion. In case of inclement weather, the service will be held in the sheltered area of the pavilion.
