Thursday, March 3
Opening Reception
7 to 9 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
An opening reception will be held for an exhibit, The Journey to 65, by master printmaker Donna Frustere. The exhibit will be on display through Sunday, April 17. For more information, visit unitedtheatre.org.
Thursday Hike
9 a.m.; Woody Hill Wildlife Management Area, Fallon Trail, Westerly.
The Westerly Land Trust will lead a hike through the Woody Hill Wildlife Management Area. The hike will pass quarries, homestead sites, and ceremonial stone structures left behind by the indigenous population. While much of the hike is on trails, the landscape can be stoney, so walking sticks are strongly advised. As the hike proceeds at the pace of the slowest hiker, it should be around 4 hours. Bringing a snack and water is highly advised. For more information, visit westerlylandtrust.org or contact hike leader Mark Starr at Jstarr@snet.net.
Paul Dunion author talk
6 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic.
Bank Square Books will host an author talk and Q&A with Paul Dunion for the book “Wisdom: Apprenticing to the Unknown and Befriending Fate.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
Opening Reception
5:30 to 7:30 p.m.; Branford House, UConn at Avery Point, 1084 Shennecossett Road, Groton.
The Alexey von Schlippe Gallery will host an opening reception for the exhibit The Narrative Imperative, featuring artists Annu Palakunnathu Matthew, Shabnam Jannesari, Clintel Steed and Amira Brown. The exhibit may be viewed Thursday and Friday, noon to 4 p.m., through April 3. For more information, visit facebook.com/vonschlippegallery.
March 3-13
“Twelfth Night”
Various times; Robert E. Will Theatre, University of R. I. Fine Arts Center, 105 Upper College Road, Kingston.
The University of R.I. Theatre Department will present Shakespeare’s comedy “Twelfth Night,” directed by Tyler Dobrowsky. Performances will be held on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $20; $15 for seniors and university students, faculty and staff. Tickets can be purchased at the box office in the Fine Arts Center or by calling 401-874-5843. For more information, visit web.uri.edu/theatre/current-season.
“Exit Laughing”
Various times; Arctic Playhouse, 1249 Main St., West Warwick.
The Arctic Playhouse will present an adult-themed, two-act play by Paul Elliott “Exit Laughing,” directed by Richard Johnson.Performances will be held on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit thearcticplayhouse.com.
March 3-April 9
“Whodunit?” Murder Mystery
7 p.m.; Contemporary Theater Company, 327 Main St., Wakefield.
Contemporary Theater Company will present an improvised murder mystery, “Whodunit,” based on classic mysteries. Performances will be held on Saturdays. Tickets are ‘choose your own price.’ For more information or for tickets, visit contemporarytheatercompany.com.
Friday, March 4
Exhibit opening reception
5 to 8 p.m.; Artists' Cooperative Gallery of Westerly, 14 Railroad Ave., Westerly.
The Artists' Cooperative Gallery of Westerly will hold an opening reception for its exhibit, History Surrounding Us, featuring over 40 member artists Helen Roy and Aileen Quinn. The exhibit will be on display Wednesday, March 2, through Sunday, March 27. The gallery is open Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday, 1 to 5 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information, call 401-596-2221 or visit westerlyarts.com.
Craft Beer & Wine Tasting fundraiser
5:30 to 9:30 p.m.; Venice Ballroom, 165 Shore Road, Westerly.
The Misquamicut Business Association will hold a Craft Beer & Wine Tasting to raise funds for the road and clean-up crew that keep the Misquamicut beach area clean all season. There will be beer and wine, food stations until 7:30 p.m. and music and dancing by Ed Peabody & The Big Blue Thang until 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance; $30 at the door. For tickets or more information, visit misquamicut.org.
Opening reception
5 to 7 p.m.; La Grua Center, 32 Water St., Stonington.
La Grua Center will host an opening reception for an exhibit of works by local high school artists, including students from Westerly, Stonington, Groton and Ledyard high schools. There is a suggested donation of $5. The exhibit will be on display through March 27. The gallery is open Wednesday, Friday and Sunday, 1 to 4 p.m. For more information, visit lagruacenter.org or call 860-535-2300.
Trinity
8 p.m.; Courthouse Center for the Arts, 3481 Kingstown Road, West Kingston.
The Courthouse Center for the Arts will host a performance by Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young tribute band, Trinity. For tickets or more information, visit courthousearts.org or call 401-782-1018.
March 4 to April 15
Friday Fish & Chips
11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.; Portuguese Holy Ghost Society, 26 Main St., Stonington.
The Portuguese Holy Ghost Society will hold its annual Friday Fish & Chips dinners on Fridays through April 15. Dine-in or Take-out is available. Call 860-535-3855 or visit holyghostclub.com for more information.
Friday Night Fish Fry
5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.; Enders Island, 1 Enders Island, Mystic.
Enders Island will host its annual Friday Night Fish Fry on Fridays through April 15. There will be two seatings, at 5 and 6 p.m. Cost is $20 and includes choice of entrée, potato side, coleslaw, and beverage. Reservations are required. Stations of the Cross will be held between seatings. To make a reservation or for more information, visit endersisland.org.
March 4-6
Spring Musical: “Cabaret”
Various times; Palmer Auditorium, Connecticut College, 270 Mohegan Ave., New London.
Connecticut College’s theatre department will present the Kander and Ebb Broadway musical “Cabaret,” directed by Kenneth Prestininzi. Performances will be held on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15; $10 for seniors; and $5 for students, military, and college faculty and staff.
Saturday, March 5
Soup-A-Thon
4:30 to 6:30 p.m.; United Church of Stonington, 67 Main St, Stonington.
United Church of Stonington will hold its monthly Soup-A-Thon fundraiser. An assortment of soups available for take-out only. Cost is $10 and includes two containers of soup and one dessert. The church will be collecting non-perishable food items for the Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center during the event. For more information, visit unitedchurchofstonington.org/giving.
Opening Reception
6 to 8 p.m.; Hera Gallery, 10 High St., Wakefield.
An opening reception will be held for the exhibit Where We Are, a member exhibition taking stock of the gallery’s 48th year. In addition to the exhibit, exhibiting artists will have small works for sale. The exhibit will be on display through Friday, April 1. The gallery is open Wednesday to Friday, 1 to 5 p.m.; and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, visit heragallery.org.
Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival
7:30 p.m.; Garde Arts Center, 325 State St., New London.
Garde Arts Center will host a showing of films from the 45th annual Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival. Tickets are $20-35. For tickets or more information, visit gardearts.org or call 860-444-7373, ext. 1.
Sunday, March 6
Soul-Jazz and Blues Benefit
4 p.m.; Pump House Music Works, 1464 Kingstown Road, Wakefield.
Pump House Music Works will host a benefit live recording concert featuring Dan Moretti and the Hammond Boys with Sugar Ray Norcia, Grammy nominated blues singer and harmonica player; Dave Limina, Hammond B-3; Marty Ballou, bass; Steve DeConti, guitar; Mike Williams, guitar and Lorne Entress, drums. Dan Moretti, saxophone, will be the musical director. Tickets are $20. For tickets or more information, visit pumphousemusicworks.com.
Winter Concert
3 p.m.; St. Peter’s by-the-Sea-Episcopal Church, 72 Central St., Narragansett.
The Narragansett Bay Symphony Community Orchestra, with music director, Kristo Kondakçi, will present its Winter Concert featuring Johannes Brahms Double Concerto, featuring Sophia Szokolay, violin, and Alan Toda Ambara, violoncello. Admission is free, with donations appreciated; donations of non-perishable food items will also be collected for the church’s Community Market. For more information, visit NABSCO.org/events or call 401-274-4578.
March 7-April 4
Lenten Luncheons
Noon to 1:30 p.m.; Calvary Episcopal Church, 27 Church St., Stonington.
The Episcopal Church Women of Calvary Church will offer Lenten Luncheons on Mondays for take-out only. Each week’s meals will differ and proceeds will be donated to a charity. March 7 will offer Shephard’s Pie, rolls, green salad and homemade cookies. Proceeds will be donated to Safe Futures of New London. Cost is $10. Meals may be picked up in the church or call 860-912-4144 to have meals delivered carside or in the church courtyard.
Tuesday, March 8
African dance class with Mouminatou
7:30 p.m.; La Grua Center, 32 Water St., Stonington.
La Grua Center will host a dance class with Mouminatou Camara, a principal dancer of Les Ballets Africains. She will talk about the history of the music and the dance of Guinea, West Africa. The event will be accompanied by a live traditional percussion orchestra. Cost is $25 in advance; $30 for walk-ins. For more information, visit lagruacenter.org or call Ashley Jones at 860-235-1478.
International Women’s Day panel discussion
5 p.m.; University of Rhode Island Memorial Union Ballroom, 50 Lower College Road, Kingston.
University of R.I. Women's Center, Gender and Women's Studies, Office of International Students and Scholars, and Honors Program will host a panel discussion, moderated by Kendall Moore, featuring a diverse group of international women sharing their experiences. Light refreshments will be served. Visit https://events.uri.edu/event/international_womens_day_panel for more information.
Thursday, March 10
Thursday Hike
10 a.m.; Grills Preserve, 198 Bowling Lane, Bradford.
The Westerly Land Trust will lead a hike through Grills Preserve. The 500-acre preserve is over primarily flat terrain, with some steep climbing, often along the Pawcatuck River on clear, wide trails. For more information, visit westerlylandtrust.org or contact hike leader Sheila Beattie at stb@threeblackdogs.com.
Friday, March 11
Geneva Lewis
7:30 p.m.; Emmanuel Church, 42 Dearborn St., Newport.
Newport Classical will host a concert featuring violinist Geneva Lewis. Tickets are $58/$45. For tickets or more information, visit newportclassical.org.
Saturday, March 12
Music of Ireland
1 p.m.; Westerly Library, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
The Irish Coastal Club will host Music of Ireland, with Eva Meier, fiddle, and Keegan Loesel, uilleann pipes and whistles. For more information, visit westerlylibrary.org.
Music Matters: Misuzu Talka
5 p.m.; La Grua Center, 32 Water St., Stonington.
La Grua Center’s Music Matters Series will host a Homage to Bach with pianist Misuzu Talaka. Tickets are $20. For tickets or more information, visit lagruacenter.org or call 860-535-2300.
Sunday, March 13
St. Patrick’s dinner and music
5:30 to 7 p.m.; Christ Church, 7 Elm St., Westerly.
Christ Church will host a St. Patrick’s Corned Beef & Cabbage Dinner with entertainment by Celtic musician Walt Bannon. Tickets are $15; $10 for children and include dinner and dessert. Beer and wine will be sold separately. For tickets or more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/christ-church-st-patricks-corned-beef-cabbage-dinner-w-live-music-tickets-277570650287.
History of the Steamboat Hotel
5 p.m.; Stonington Free Library, 20 High St., Stonington.
The Stonington Free Library and the Stonington Historical Society will host a free presentation on the history of the Steamboat Hotel by Stuart Vyse, a retired psychology professor. Vyse is working on a manuscript of the history of the hotel and attendees will be able to pre-order copies at the event. The presentation will also be live-streamed at facebook.com/stoningtonhistoricalsociety. For more information, visit stoningtonhistoricalsociety.org.
