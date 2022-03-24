Thursday, March 24
Thursday Hike
10 a.m.; Candlewood Ridge and Avery Farm Nature Preserve, Lambtown Road, Groton.
The Westerly Land Trust will lead a hike through the Groton Open Space Association’s property, Candlewood Ridge and Avery Farm Nature Preserve. The trail system highlights the ridges, valleys, wetlands and meadows of the property. For more information, visit westerlylandtrust.org or contact hike leader Maggie Jones at margarettljones@gmail.com.
March 24-April 10
“Lie, Cheat and Genuflect”
Various times; Arctic Playhouse, 1249 Main St., West Warwick.
The Arctic Playhouse will present the comedy “Lie, Cheat and Genuflect,” written by Billy Van Zandt and Jane Milmore and directed by Tony Annicone. Performances will be held on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit thearcticplayhouse.com or call 401-573-3443.
“Ironbound”
Various times; The Gamm Theatre, 1245 Jefferson Blvd., Warwick.
The Gamm Theatre will present Martyna Majok’ drama “Ironbound.” Performances will be held Tuesday to Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 and 7:30 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit gammtheatre.org.
Friday, March 25
Arts Café Mystic
7 p.m.; Mystic Museum of Art, 9 Water St., Mystic.
Arts Café Mystic will host a Jubilee for Ukraine poetry reading featuring twenty area poets. All proceeds from the event will benefit Save the Children and Doctors Without Borders to support their efforts in Ukraine. Tickets are $15, $5 for students. For more information, visit theartscafemystic.org.
The Steve Pati Band
8 p.m.; Courthouse Center for the Arts, 3481 Kingstown Road, West Kingston.
The Courthouse Center for the Arts will host a performance 70’s rock n’ roll with The Steve Pati Band. For tickets or more information, visit courthousearts.org or call 401-782-1018.
Melissa Manchester
8 p.m.; Greenwich Odeum, 59 Main St., East Greenwich.
The Greenwich Odeum will host a concert with Melissa Manchester. Tickets are $55. For tickets or more information, visit greenwichodeum.com.
March 25-April 9
“I Hate Hamlet”
Various times; Granite Theatre, 1 Granite St., Westerly.
The Granite Theatre will present the comedy, “I Hate Hamlet” directed by Erin Sousa-Stanley. Performances will be held on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m. The show is suitable for ages 12 and older. For tickets or more information, visit granitetheatre.com or call 401-596-2341.
March 25,26
"Legally Blonde Jr."
Various times; Stonington High School, 176 South Broad St., Stonington.
Theatre Scrapbook, in association with Stonington Middle School, will present the musical, “Legally Blonde Jr.,” directed by Antonella DeAngelis. Performances will be held on Friday at 7 p.m. and on Saturday at 5 p.m. Cost is $15; $10 for seniors; and $5 for students. Tickets may be purchased at the door or at theatrescrapbook.com/tickets.
March 25-April 15
Friday Fish & Chips
11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.; Portuguese Holy Ghost Society, 26 Main St., Stonington.
The Portuguese Holy Ghost Society will hold its annual Friday Fish & Chips dinners on Fridays through April 15. Dine-in or Take-out is available. Call 860-535-3855 or visit holyghostclub.com for more information.
Friday Night Fish Fry
5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.; Enders Island, 1 Enders Island, Mystic.
Enders Island will host its annual Friday Night Fish Fry on Fridays through April 15. There will be two seatings, at 5 and 6 p.m. Cost is $20 and includes choice of entrée, potato side, coleslaw, and beverage. Reservations are required. Stations of the Cross will be held between seatings. To make a reservation or for more information, visit endersisland.org
Saturday, March 26
Brian Power book signing
2 to 4 p.m.; Savoy Bookshop & Café, 10 Canal St., Westerly.
Savoy Bookshop & Café will host a book signing with Brian Power, author of “A Chance to Serve.” Books will be available for purchase at the signing. For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 401-213-3901.
Christine Ohlman & Rebel Montez
8 p.m.; Knickerbocker Music Center, 35 Railroad Ave., Westerly.
The Knickerbocker Music Center will host a performance by guitarist and vocalist Christine Ohlman with her band Rebel Montez. Tickets are $15. For tickets or more information, visit knickmusic.com or call 401-315-5070.
Saints in the City
8 p.m.; Courthouse Center for the Arts, 3481 Kingstown Road, West Kingston.
The Courthouse Center for the Arts will host a performance by Bruce Springsteen tribute band, Saints in the City. For tickets or more information, visit courthousearts.org or call 401-782-1018.
John Oates
7 p.m.; Jane Pickens Theater, 49 Touro St., Newport.
The Jane Pickens Theater will host an evening of songs and stories with John Oates, of Hall & Oates, and guitarist Guthrie Trapp. For tickets or more information, visit janepickens.com/shows or call 401-846-5474.
March 26-April 9
“Whodunit?” Murder Mystery
7 p.m.; Contemporary Theater Company, 327 Main St., Wakefield.
Contemporary Theater Company will present an improvised murder mystery, “Whodunit,” based on classic mysteries. Performances will be held on Saturdays. Tickets are ‘choose your own price.’ For more information or for tickets, visit contemporarytheatercompany.com.
Sunday, March 27
Sherlock’s Books
2 p.m.; Babcock-Smith House Museum, 124 Granite St., Westerly.
The Babcock-Smith House Museum will host a talk by Bob Madison on the books that appear in the stories of Sherlock Holmes. Cost is $5; free for members. For more information, visit babcocksmithhouse.org.
Mystic Irish Parade
1 p.m.; Mystic Seaport, 75 Greenmanville Ave., Mystic.
The 2022 Mystic Irish Parade will kick off from the Mystic Seaport on Route 27 and proceed through downtown Mystic where it will wind up at the Mystic Museum of Art. For more information, visit mysticirishparade.org.
"An African By Nation, Of Groton Now"
2 p.m.; Groton Congregational Church, 162 Monument St., Groton.
The Groton Bank Historical Association will present a talk by Andrew German of the Mystic Seaport about the African-American Experience in Groton before 1800, “An African By Nation, Of Groton Now.” For more information call 860-445-5959.
Monday, March 28
Leah Angstman author talk
6 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic.
Bank Square Books will host an author talk with Leah Angstman for the book “Out Front the Following Sea.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
March 28-April 4
Lenten Luncheons
Noon to 1:30 p.m.; Calvary Episcopal Church, 27 Church St., Stonington.
The Episcopal Church Women of Calvary Church will offer Lenten Luncheons on Mondays for take-out only. Each week’s meals will differ and proceeds will be donated to a charity. March 28 will offer baked ham dinner with corn bread, coleslaw and cherry cobbler. Proceeds will be donated to the Homes for the Brave. Cost is $10. Meals may be picked up in the church or call 860-912-4144 to have meals delivered carside or in the church courtyard.
Tuesday, March 29
John O'Neil
7:30 p.m.; Arctic Playhouse, 1249 Main St., West Warwick.
The Arctic Playhouse Cabaret Club series will host an evening of music anc ‘yarn spinning’ with John O’Neil. Tickets are $20. For tickets or more information, visit thearcticplayhouse.com.
Wednesday, March 30
Ceremonial Stone Landscapes talk
6:30 p.m.; Wheeler Library, 101 Main St., North Stonington.
Wheeler Library will host a presentation by documentary photographer Mark Starr about Ceremonial Stone Landscapes in the New England area, including a slideshow of sites in local woods. For more information, visit wheelerlibrary.org or call 860-535-0383.
Thursday, March 31
Thursday Hike
10 a.m.; Kettle Pond Visitor Center, 50 Bend Road, Charlestown
The Westerly Land Trust will lead a hike through Burlingame Campground & Kimball Wildlife Refuge. The hike, on trails including Kettle Pond, the Kimball Bird Sanctuary and portions of Burlingame State Park, will range between 2 and 4 miles depending on the weather. It has a few short, steep pitches, otherwise flat. For more information, visit westerlylandtrust.org or contact hike leader Tom Godbout at trga678@outlook.com.
March 31-April 10
“AntigonX”
Various times; Waterfire Arts Center, 475 Valley St., Providence.
The Wilbury Theatre Group will present the Rhode Island premiere of “AntigonX,” an interpretation of Sophocles’ classical Greek tragedy. For tickets or more information, visit thewilburygroup.org or call 401-400-7100 .
Friday, April 1
Exhibit opening reception
5 to 8 p.m.; Artists' Cooperative Gallery of Westerly, 14 Railroad Ave., Westerly.
The Artists' Cooperative Gallery of Westerly will hold an opening reception for its exhibit, Art, Movement and Rhythm featuring the work of artists Rosemary Posy Webber and Patricia Cheyne. The exhibit will be on display Wednesday, March 30, through Saturday, April 30. The gallery is open Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday, 1 to 5 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information, call 401-596-2221 or visit westerlyarts.com.
Aurea Ensemble
8 p.m.; St. Martin’s Episcopal Church, 50 Orchard Ave., Providence.
Aurea Ensemble will present Phenomenal Women, featuring guest artist Rose Weaver. The program will include Florence Price’s Piano Quintet and a string quartet by Fanny Hensel Mendelssohn. The performance will include readings of letters and writings of Mendelssohn, George Sand, Fanny Lewald and Maya Angelou. For tickets or more information, visit aureaensemble.org.
Saturday, April 2
Andy Shauf
8 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
United Theatre will host a performance by singer-songwriter Andy Shauf, with opening act Cassandra Jenkins. For tickets or more information, visit unitedtheatre.org or call 401-388-8208.
Sunday, April 3
Sharon Dukett book signing
1 to 3 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic.
Bank Square Books will host book signing with Sharon Dukett, author of “No Rules: A Memoir.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
Tempesta Di Mare
3 p.m.; Evans Hall, Connecticut College, 270 Mohegan Ave., New London.
Connecticut College will host a performance by Tempesta Di Mare Philadelphia Baroque Orchestra in honor of John Anthony, professor of music. The concert will include work by Bach, Telemann and Vivaldi. For tickets more information, visit conncoll.edu/arts-culture/onstage-at-connecticut-college/guest-artist-series/ or call 860-439-2787.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.