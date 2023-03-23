Thursday, March 23
Lisa Hall Brownell author talk
6:30 p.m.; Groton Public Library, 52 Newtown Road, Groton.
The Groton Public Library will host a talk with local author Lisa Hall Brownell author talk for her book “Gallows Road” about colonial New London. For more information, visit grotonpl.org or call 860-441-6750.
Robert Black Show
2 p.m.; Courthouse Center for the Arts, 3481 Kingstown Road, West Kingston.
The Courthouse Center for the Arts will host a performance by the Elvis impersonator Robert Black. For tickets or more information, visit courthousearts.org or call 401-782-1018.
March 23-30
Wakefield Idol
7 p.m.; Contemporary Theater Company, 327 Main St., Wakefield.
Wakefield Idol is a karaoke-style singing competition held on Thursday nights where 64 local singers compete for a cash prize. In the final rounds as the competition, the audience votes to see who goes on. For tickets or more information, visit contemporarytheatercompany.com or call 401-218-0282.
March 23-April 1
“Whodunit?”
7 p.m.; Contemporary Theater Company, 327 Main St., Wakefield.
Contemporary Theater Company will present an improvised murder mystery, “Whodunit,” set during the French Revolution. Performances will be held on Saturdays. For more information, or for tickets, visit contemporarytheatercompany.com.
March 23-April 5
“Blithe Spirit”
Various times; Newport Playhouse, 102 Connell Highway, Newport.
Newport Playhouse will present Noel Coward’s comedy, “Blithe Spirit.” Performances will be held on Sunday, Wednesday and Thursday at 1 p.m.; and on Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. For tickets or more information, call 401-848-7529 or visit newportplayhouse.com.
March 23-April 16
“The Inferior Sex”
Various times; Trinity Rep, 201 Washington St., Providence.
Trinity Rep will present Jacqueline Lawton’s “The Inferior Sex,” set in 1972 during the battle to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment. For tickets or more information, call 401-351-4242 or visit TrinityRep.com.
March 23-April 9
“Witch”
Various times; Burbage Theatre, 59 Blackstone Ave., Pawtucket.
Burbage Theatre will present the Rhode Island premiere of Jen Silverman’s “Witch.” Performances will be held Thursday, Friday, Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit burbagetheatre.org or call 401-484-0355.
March 23-25
Elements
7:30 p.m.; Keats Theatre at St. Andrews School, 63 Federal Road, Barrington.
Newport Contemporary Ballet will present Elements, a diverse program of works ranging from neo-classical ballet to contemporary dance. For tickets or more information, visit newportcontemporaryballet.org or call 401-847-4470.
March 23-26
“Bedroom Farce”
Various times; Arctic Playhouse, 1249 Main St., West Warwick.
The Arctic Playhouse will present comedy “Bedroom Farce,” written by Alan Ayckbourn and directed by Karen Besson. Performances will be held on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit thearcticplayhouse.com.
“Bad Jews”
Various times; The Gamm Theatre, 1245 Jefferson Blvd., Warwick.
The Gamm Theatre will present the savage comedy “Bad Jews” written by Joshua Harmon and directed by Tony Estrella. For tickets or more information, visit gammtheatre.org/badjews or call 401-723-4266.
“Hadestown”
Various times; Providence Performing Arts Center, 220 Weybosset St., Providence.
Providence Performing Arts Center will host the Tony award winning Broadway musical “Hadestown,” directed by Rachel Chavkin. For tickets or more information, visit ppacri.org or call 401-421-2787.
Friday, March 24
Napatree Migrations: Birds, Bats and Bugs
6 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
The Watch Hill Conservancy and the URI Coastal Institute will host a program on the migratory patterns of birds, bats, and insects in the Napatree Point Conservation Area. Following the presentation, a brief reception will take place in the gallery with the guest speakers. The event is free, with registration required. For more information or to make reservations, visit unitedtheatre.org.
Arts Café Mystic
7 p.m.; La Grua Center, 32 Water St., Stonington.
Arts Café Mystic will host a poetry reading featuring Philip Schultz, opening voice Faith Vicinanza and music by Dr. Westchesterson. Tickets are $15, $5 for students. For more information, visit theartscafemystic.org or email info@theartscafemystic.org.
Kala Farnham
7:30 p.m.; Unity Hall, 19 Jay St., New London.
Friday Night Folk will host a performance by local singer/songwriter Kala Farnham. Tickets are $20 at the door, $17 in advance and $10 for students and active military with ID. For tickets or more information, call 860-443-0316 or visit fridaynightfolk.org.
Dar Williams
8 p.m.; Jane Pickens Theater, 49 Touro St., Newport.
Spectacle Live will present a concert with folk singer-songwriter Dar Williams. For tickets or more information, visit janepickens.com or call 401-846-5474.
March 24-April 8
“Boeing Boeing”
Various times; Granite Theatre, 1 Granite St., Westerly.
The Granite Theatre will present the comic farce, “Boeing Boeing” written by Marc Camoletti and directed by Marla Ladd. For tickets or more information, visit granitetheatre.org or call 401-596-2341.
March 24,25
"Mary Poppins Jr."Various times; Stonington High School, 176 South Broad St., Pawcatuck.
Theatre Scrapbook, in association with Stonington Middle School, will present "Mary Poppins Jr" on Friday at 7 p.m. and on Saturday, at 2 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $15; $10 for seniors; $5 for students; free for ages 5 and under. For tickets or more information, visit theatrescrapbook.com/smsshow. Tickets will also be available at the door.
“Willy Wonka, Jr.”
Various times; North Stonington Elementary School, 311 Norwich-Westerly Road, North Stonington.
The North Stonington Drama Club program will present “Willy Wonka, Jr.” on Friday at 7 p.m., and Saturday at 1 p.m. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at the door. For more information, visit facebook.com/northstoningtonelementaryschooldramaclub.
Saturday, March 25
Stonington Energy Fair
10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Mystic Aquarium, Milne Research Center, 55 Coogan Blvd., Mystic.
The Stonington Climate Change Taskforce and the Economic Development Commission will host an energy fair to provide attendees with the knowledge and tools to make informed decisions about transitioning from fossil fuel-based systems to all electric. The event will feature informative presentations by industry experts. The event is free. For more information, visit stoningtonenergy.com.
No Sto Unleashed dinner fundraiser
6 to 11 p.m.; Lake of Isles, 1 Clubhouse Drive, North Stonington.
North Stonington Education Foundation will hold a fundraiser, No Sto Unleashed, with a cocktail hour, presentation of awards, dinner and dancing to local band Sugar. For tickets or more information, visit nsedfoundation.org.
Jillian Celentano book signing
1 to 3 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic.
Bank Square Books will host a book signing with Jillian Celentano for the book “Transitioning Later in Life.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
Sunday, March 26
Hugh Barton talk
2 p.m.; Babcock-Smith House Museum, 124 Granite St., Westerly.
The Babcock-Smith House Museum will host a talk by Hugh Barton who will share newspaper stories on local granite. Cost is $5; free for members. Visit babcocksmithhouse.org or call 401-596-5704 for more information.
Debbi Michiko Florence author talk and signing
5:30 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic.
Bank Square Books will host an author talk with Debbi Michiko Florence for the book “Jasmine Toguchi, Peace-Maker.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band
7 p.m.; Garde Arts Center, 325 State St., New London.
The Blues-infused rock n’ roll group, Kenny Wayne Shephard Band will perform. Tickets start at $45. For tickets or more information, visit gardearts.org or call 860-444-7373, ext. 1.
Monday, March 27
Lenten Luncheon
Calvary Church, 27 Church St., Stonington.
The Episcopal Church Women of Calvary Church will host its final Lenten Luncheon of the year. Meals are available on a take-out basis only. Meals can be ordered at the church and delivered carside by a runner; or meals can be ordered ahead by calling Lucia at 860-912-4144 and delivered to the courtyard to be picked up outside the parish hall.
Tuesday, March 28
Gigi Georges author talk
6 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic.
Bank Square Books will host an author talk and book signing with Gigi Georgesfor the book “Downeast.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
Cabaret Club
7:30 p.m.; Arctic Playhouse, 1249 Main St., West Warwick.
The Arctic Playhouse will present Stories of Family, Friends and Fun with Krisanthi Pappas, as part of its Cabaret Club series. Tickets are $20. For tickets or more information, visit thearcticplayhouse.com.
Wednesday, March 29
Author talk with Alex Prud'homme
6 p.m.; La Grua Center, 32 Water St., Stonington.
La Grua Center and Bank Square Books will host an author talk and book signing with Alex Prud'homme for his book “Dinner with the President.” Tickets are $50 including a copy of the book; or $20 for admission only. For tickets or more information, visit LaGruaCenter.org or call 860-535-2300.
Choir St. Nicolai Einbeck
7:30 p.m.; Union Baptist Church, 119 High St., Mystic.
The Mystic Area Ecumenical Council will host a free concert by Choir St. Nicolai Einbeck from Germany. The choir will sing a varied program of sacred and secular works, including German Folk Songs. A free will offering will be taken at the concert. For more information, visit maecmystic.org/schedule.
Thursday, March 30
Christian McBurney talk
7 p.m.; South Kingstown High School, 215 Columbia St., Wakefield.
The Town of South Kingstown 300th Anniversary Speaker Series will host a talk by author Christian McBurney on The Rise and Fall of the South Kingstown Planters, 1660 to 1783. The lecture is free; refreshments provided. For more information, visit southkingstownri.com/sk300.
Friday, March 31
Big Dance Theatre
7:30 p.m.; Connecticut College, Palmer Auditorium, 270 Mohegan Ave., New London.
The Big Dance Theatre will perform “The Road Awaits Us” and “Cage Shuffle” as part of the OnStage Guest Artist series. Tickets are $28; $25 for seniors; $14 for students. For tickets or more information, visit conncoll.edu/arts-culture or call 860-439-2787.
March 31, April 1
AMA Dance: Sleeping Beauty
7:30 p.m.; Garde Arts Center, 325 State St., New London.
The AMA Dance Theatre will present Marius Petipa’s ballet adaption of “Sleeping Beauty.” For tickets or more information, visit gardearts.org or call 860-444-7373, ext. 1.
Saturday, April 1
Easter Egg Hunt
1 p.m.; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
The Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce will sponsor its annual free Easter Egg Hunt for children ages 1 to 8. Raindate is Sunday, April 2. For more information, visit oceanchamber.org.
Soup-a-thon
4:30 to 6:30 p.m.; United Church of Stonington, 67 Main St., Stonington.
United Church of Stonington will hold a Soup-A-Thon fundraiser with an assortment of soups, chowders and chilies available for take-out only. Cost is $12 and includes two 12 oz. containers of soup and one dessert and roll with butter. Donations of non-perishable food items for the Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center will be accepted during the event. For more information, visit unitedchurchofstonington.org/giving.
Daffodil Festival
11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Denison Homestead, 120 Pequotsepos Road, Mystic.
The Denison Homestead will host its annual Daffodil Festival with daffodils in bloom, open-hearth cooking demonstration, tours of the manor, a craft activity and a scavenger hunt for children. Admission is $5; free for members, active military families and children under age 6. For more information, call 860-536-9248 or visit denisonhomestead.org.
Sunday, April 2
Westerly High School Music Hall of Fame
2 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
The Westerly High School Music Hall of Fame will induct 10 new members. The event is free, with registration requested. To register, visit unitedtheatre.org.
Palm Sunday Concert
7:30 p.m.; Cathedral of St. Patrick, 213 Broadway, Norwich.
Eastern Connecticut Symphony Orchestra will perform a free concert with music by Johann Sebastian Bach, Mozart and Fauré. Goodwill donations collected at the event to benefit the orchestra and the St. Vincent de Paul Place in Norwich. For more information or to reserve a free ticket, visit ectsymphony.com/palm-sunday-concert.
