Thursday, March 2
Watchhouse
8 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
Westerly Sound will sponsor a performance by Americana folk duo Watchhouse, featuring songwriter Andrew Marlin on vocals, mandolin, guitar and banjo; and Emily Frantz on vocals, violin and guitar. Jordan Tice will open the show. For tickets or more information, visit unitedtheatre.org.
March 2-26
“Bad Jews”
Various times; The Gamm Theatre, 1245 Jefferson Blvd., Warwick.
The Gamm Theatre will present the savage comedy “Bad Jews” written by Joshua Harmon and directed by Tony Estrella. For tickets or more information, visit gammtheatre.org/badjews or call 401-723-4266.
March 2-5
Kojicon
Various times; Yellow Farmhouse Education Center, 389 North Main St., North Stonington.
The Yellow Farmhouse Education Center will host the third annual Kojicon, an interactive conference connecting people with experts in the field of Koji, an edible mold. There will be live-streamed conversations, demonstrations, and networking opportunities. To register or for more information, visit kojicon.org.
“By the Way, Meet Vera Stark”
Various times; University of Rhode Island Fine Arts Center, 105 Upper College Road, Kingston.
The University of Rhode Island’s Theatre Department will present “By the Way, Meet Vera Stark,” a satire by Lynn Nottage. Performances will be held Wednesday to Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit web.uri.edu/theatre/current-season.
March 2-30
Wakefield Idol
7 p.m.; Contemporary Theater Company, 327 Main St., Wakefield.
Wakefield Idol is a karaoke-style singing competition held on Thursday nights where 64 local singers compete for a cash prize. In the final rounds as the competition, the audience votes to see who goes on. For tickets or more information, visit contemporarytheatercompany.com or call 401-218-0282.
Saturday, March 4
Soup-a-thon
4:30 to 6:30 p.m.; United Church of Stonington, 67 Main St., Stonington.
United Church of Stonington will hold a Soup-A-Thon fundraiser. An assortment of soups, chowders and chilies are available for take-out only. Cost is $12 and includes two containers of soup and one dessert and roll with butter. Donations of non-perishable food items for the Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center will be accepted during the event. For more information, visit unitedchurchofstonington.org/giving.
March 4-April 1
“Whodunit?”
7 p.m.; Contemporary Theater Company, 327 Main St., Wakefield.
Contemporary Theater Company will present an improvised murder mystery, “Whodunit,” set during the French Revolution. Performances will be held on Saturdays. For more information, or for tickets, visit contemporarytheatercompany.com.
Friday, March 3
Exhibit opening reception
5 to 8 p.m.; Artists' Cooperative Gallery of Westerly, 14 Railroad Ave., Westerly.
The Artists' Cooperative Gallery of Westerly will hold an opening reception for its exhibit, From Nothing to Something – The Creative Process. The exhibit will be on display through Sunday, March 26. The gallery is open Wednesday, to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday, 1 to 5 p.m. For more information, call 401-596-2221 or visit westerlyarts.com.
Armory Dance
7 to 10 p.m.; Westerly Armory, 41 Railroad Ave., Westerly.
Westerly Line Dancing will host a dance with line dancing, freestyle and East Coast Swing. Beer, wine and snacks available. Cost is $10. For more information or song requests, email westerlylinedancing@gmail.com.
Exhibit opening reception
5 to 7 p.m.; La Grua Center, 32 Water St., Stonington.
La Grua Center will host an opening reception for the Emerging Artists Show, featuring the work of students in area high schools. The exhibit will be on display through March 26. Gallery hours are Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday afternoons 1 to 4 p.m. or by appointment. There is a suggested donation of $5. For more information, visit lagruacenter.org or call 860-535-2300.
Saturday, March 4
Jason Savio book signing
1 to 3 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic.
Bank Square Books will host a book signing with author Jason Savio for the book “Artie’s Bark.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
A Witness to History
10 a.m.; Kingston Congregational Church, 2610 Kingstown Road, Kingston.
The Witness Stones Project will host a talk about A Witness to History: the Business to Slavery in Rhode Island with Christy Clark-Pujara, author of “Dark Work: the Business of Slavery in Rhode Island” and Dennis Culliton, founder and executive director of The Witness Stones Project. The event is free. For more information, visit kingcongchurch.org/witness-stones-project.
Monday, March 6
The Wood Brothers
8 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
The United Theatre will host a performance by soulful folk group The Wood Brothers, featuring Chris and Oliver Wood and drummer Jano Rox. Michaela Anne will open the show. For tickets or more information, visit unitedtheatre.org.
March 6-27
Lenten Luncheons
Calvary Church, 27 Church St., Stonington.
The Episcopal Church Women of Calvary Church will host its 58th annual Lenten Luncheons on Mondays on a take-out basis only. Meals can be ordered at the church and delivered carside by a runner; or meals can be ordered ahead by calling Lucia at 860-912-4144 and delivered to the courtyard to be picked up outside the parish hall.
Wednesday, March 8
Peter Swanson author talk
7 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
Savoy Bookshop & Café will host an author talk and Q&A with Peter Swanson for his book “The Kind Worth Saving.” Tickets are $40 and include a copy of the book. For tickets or more information, visit unitedtheatre.org or banksquarebooks.com.
Reading on Tap
6 to 8 p.m., at Bank & Bridge Brewery, 54 West Main St., Mystic.
Mystic & Noank Library will host a Reading on Tap benefit at Bank & Bridge Brewery featuring selected readings of three minutes or less to be given by local notables. There will be snacks and a cash bar. Tickets are $20 and all sales benefit the library. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit mysticnoanklibrary.org or call 860-536-7721.
An Evening with Eleanor Roosevelt
6:30 p.m.; Waterford Public Library, 49 Rope Ferry Road, Waterford.
The New London AAUW and Waterford Library will host an Evening with Eleanor Roosevelt featuring author and historian Carol Cohen. For more information, visit newlondon-ct.aauw.net.
Thursday, March 9
“A Call to Arts” screening
7 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
The United Theatre will host Chris Kepple and Dale DeGroff for a pre-St. Patrick’s Day screening of Kepple’s film “A Call to Arts,” and a brief history and tasting of Irish Coffee with DeGroff. For tickets or more information, visit unitedtheatre.org.
March 9-26
“Bedroom Farce”
Various times; Arctic Playhouse, 1249 Main St., West Warwick.
The Arctic Playhouse will present comedy “Bedroom Farce,” written by Alan Ayckbourn and directed by Karen Besson. Performances will be held on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit thearcticplayhouse.com.
Friday, March 10
Speakeasy Choir
7 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
The Chorus of Westerly’s Speakeasy Choir is a monthly event to bring together a one-night choir to learn a song with harmonies and perform it at the end of the evening with the United House Band. This month’s song will be “The Way You Make Me Feel” by Michael Jackson. Tickets are $20. For more information, visit unitedtheatre.org or chorusofwesterly.org.
Soups On potluck soup supper fundraiser
5 p.m.; United Congregational Church of Westerly UCC, 9 Castle Hill Road, Pawcatuck.
United Congregational Church of Westerly UCC will hold a potluck soup supper fundraiser. Attendees can bring a homemade soup or bread, salad or dessert to share or come to enjoy the soups prepared by the cooks of UCC Westerly. There is a suggested donation of $10 at the door to support the fundraising effort for the repair of the church’s pipe organ. For more information, or to make a reservation, call 860-599-1226.
Newport Classical
7:30 p.m.; Emmanuel Church, 42 Dearborn Street, Newport.
Newport Classical will present a concert of Ravel and Beethoven featuring violinist Randall Goosby. For tickets or more information, visit newportclassical.org or call 401-846-1133.
Saturday, March 11
Big Lux and Westerly High School Jazz Band
7 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
Hip hop violinist and lyricist Big Lux will perform with the Westerly High School Jazz Band for a fundraising concert. Tickets are $35. Proceeds benefit the band’s trip to represent the town at the Disney World parade. For tickets or more information, visit unitedtheatre.org.
Keegan and Eva, Music of Ireland
1 p.m.; Westerly Library, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
The Irish Coastal Club will host a concert, the Music of Ireland, with Keegan and Eva featuring Eva Meier, fiddle and vocals; and Keegan Loesel, uilleann pipes, whistles and vocals. The audience is encouraged to ask questions and feel free to dance. For more information, visit westerlylibrary.org.
United We Laugh
7 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
United Theatre will host a night of stand-up comedy, presented by Tad Flynn. The show will be headlined acts from Boston to New Jersey. For tickets or more information, visit unitedtheatre.org.
Coffeehouse Music Benefit
7 p.m.; St. Andrew Lutheran Church, 15 East Beach Road, Charlestown.
St. Andrew Lutheran Church will host a Coffeehouse Music fundraiser featuring music from local bands. Donations gratefully accepted. Proceeds will benefit the church youth Mission Trip to Puerto Rico in June.
Sunday, March 12
Narragansett Bay Symphony Orchestra
3 p.m.; Fine Arts Building, University of R.I., 105 Upper College Road, Kingston.
Narragansett Bay Symphony Orchestra will present a concert featuring the CCRI Choirs and Coro Amante. The performance will include Faure’s Cantique de Jean Racine and Mozart’s Requiem, with soloists Krista Wilhelmsen, soprano; Ilana Goldstein, mezzo soprano; Fred VanNess, tenor; and RaShaun Campbell, bass. For tickets or more information, visit nabsco.org or call 401-274-4578.
Benefit concert
3 p.m.; St. James Episcopal Church, 76 Federal St., New London.
A benefit concert to outfit Ukrainian soldiers wounded in the war with Russia will feature a performance of “Climb Ev’ry Mountain” by Elisabeth von Trapp and acoustic guitarist Peppino D’Agostino, along with members of The Anglican Singers and the choirs of St. James and St. Ann’s Episcopal Church in Old Lyme. Tickets for the event are $45 each and can be purchased at bit.ly/Climb031223. For more information, email parishoffice@stjamesnl.org or call 860-443-4989.
United States Coast Guard Band
2 p.m.; Leamy Concert Hall, USCG Academy, 15 Mohegan Ave., New London.
The U.S. Coast Guard Band will host a free concert, “A New Voice,” featuring the debut performance of vocalist Musician 1st Class Allison Anderson, soprano. Admission is free. For more information, visit us-coast-guard-band.com. For more information, visit uscg.mil/band.
Newport String Project
2 p.m.; Ochre Court, Salve Regina University, 100 Ochre Point Ave., Newport.
The Newport String Project will present a free community concert featuring the Newport String Quartet and Apple Hill String Quartet. The concert will feature performances of works for strings that incorporate traditional and folk music influences from around the world. Reservations are recommended at newportstringproject.org.
March 12-April 5
“Blithe Spirit”
Various times; Newport Playhouse, 102 Connell Highway, Newport.
Newport Playhouse will present Noel Coward’s comedy, “Blithe Spirit.” Performances will be held on Sunday, Wednesday and Thursday at 1 p.m.; and on Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. For tickets or more information, call 401-848-7529 or visit newportplayhouse.com.
