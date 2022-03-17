Thursday, March 17
Speculative Fiction author panel
7 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
Savoy Bookshop & Café and Bank Square Books, in partnership with the United Theatre, will host a Speculative Fiction panel with authors Kevin Hearne, Delilah S. Dawson & Chuck Wendig. Tickets are $5. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit unitedtheatre.org or call 401-213-3901.
Thursday Hike
10 a.m.; Crown Farm Preserve, 101 Tomaquag Road, Hopkinton.
The Westerly Land Trust will lead a hike through the Hopkinton Land Trust property, Crown Farm Preserve. The hike is a moderate 3-mile walk. For more information, visit westerlylandtrust.org or contact hike leaders Geoff and Susan Sewall at 401-377-2826.
Friday, March 18
Speakeasy Choir
7 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
The Chorus of Westerly’s Speakeasy Choir is a monthly event to bring together a one-night choir to learn a song with harmonies and perform it at the end of the evening with the United House Band. This month’s song will be I’m Shipping Up to Boston by the Dropkick Murphys. Tickets are $10. For more information, visit unitedtheatre.org or chorusofwesterly.org.
Friday Night Folk: John Flynn
7:30 p.m.; Unity Hall, All Souls UU, 19 Jay St., New London.
Friday Night Folk will host a performance by modern-day troubadour John Flynn. Tickets are $20 at the door, $17 in advance and $10 for students and active military with ID. For tickets or more information, call 860-443-0316 or visit fridaynightfolk.org.
March 18-20
“Little Shop of Horrors”
Various times; Babcock Hall Auditorium, 23 Highland Ave., Westerly.
The Westerly High School Stage Dogs will present the musical “Little Shop of Horrors.” Performances will be held on Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and on Sunday at 1 p.m. Tickets are $3; $1 for students and seniors.
March 18-April 15
Friday Fish & Chips
11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.; Portuguese Holy Ghost Society, 26 Main St., Stonington.
The Portuguese Holy Ghost Society will hold its annual Friday Fish & Chips dinners on Fridays through April 15. Dine-in or Take-out is available. Call 860-535-3855 or visit .holyghostclub.com for more information.
Friday Night Fish Fry
5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.; Enders Island, 1 Enders Island, Mystic.
Enders Island will host its annual Friday Night Fish Fry on Fridays through April 15. There will be two seatings, at 5 and 6 p.m. Cost is $20 and includes choice of entrée, potato side, coleslaw, and beverage. Reservations are required. Stations of the Cross will be held between seatings. To make a reservation or for more information, visit endersisland.org
Saturday, March 19
John Scalzi
7 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
Savoy Bookshop & Café and Bank Square Books, in partnership with the United Theatre, will host a talk with John Scalzi for his book “Kaiju Preservation Society.” The talk will be followed by a viewing of the kaiju film “Pacific Rim” at 9 p.m. Tickets are $12 for the talk and screening. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit unitedtheatre.org or call 401-213-3901.
The Elvis & Orbison Show
8 p.m.; Courthouse Center for the Arts, 3481 Kingstown Road, West Kingston.
The Courthouse Center for the Arts will host a performance of The Elvis and Orbison Show - A Celebration of The Legends, a concert paying tribute to Elvis Presley and Roy Orbison. For tickets or more information, visit courthousearts.org or call 401-782-1018.
Eastern Connecticut Symphony Orchestra: Spring Strings
7:30 p.m.; Garde Arts Center, 325 State St., New London.
The Eastern Connecticut Symphony Orchestra will present a concert, Spring Strings, featuring Haydn’s Symphony No. 75 and Joaquin Rodrigo’s Concierto de Aranjuez with soloist, Grammy award winner Jason Vieaux on classical guitar. For tickets or more information, visit gardearts.org or call 860-444-7373, ext. 1.
“Jokes My Irish Father Told Me”
7:30 p.m.; The Arctic Playhouse, 1249 Main St., West Warwick.
The Arctic Playhouse will host one-man show, “Jokes My Irish Father Told Me,” written and performed by Dave Kane. Tickets are $18. For tickets or more information, visit thearcticplayhouse.com or call 401-573-3443.
Grieg’s Piano Concerto
8 p.m.; Veterans Memorial Auditorium, One Avenue of the Arts Providence.
The Rhode Island Philharmonic will present a concert with conductor Bramwell Tovey and soloist Joyce Yang, piano. The concert will include Grieg, Piano Concerto, op.16. For more information or for tickets, visit tickets.riphil.org or call 401- 248-7000.
March 19-April 9
“Whodunit?” Murder Mystery
7 p.m.; Contemporary Theater Company, 327 Main St., Wakefield.
Contemporary Theater Company will present an improvised murder mystery, “Whodunit,” based on classic mysteries. Performances will be held on Saturdays. Tickets are ‘choose your own price.’ For more information or for tickets, visit contemporarytheatercompany.com.
Sunday, March 20
Story to Screen
10 a.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
The United Theatre Story to Screen monthly series will feature a storytime for children followed by a screening of the movie based on the book. This month's feature is “Peter Rabbit.” Tickets are $8 and include the reading, movie, popcorn, water and granola bar. The Savoy Bookshop will have a display of children’s books for sale. For tickets or more information, visit unitedtheatre.org.
Spring Equinox: Yoga Hike
11 a.m.; Grills Preserve, 198 Bowling Lane, Bradford.
The Westerly Land Trust will lead a hike with breaks for guided yoga at Grills Preserve. There will also be guided meditation and breathing practice. Cost is $10, free for members. For more information, visit westerlylandtrust.org.
Wynona Wang
5 p.m.; La Grua Center, 32 Water St., Stonington.
La Grua Center will host a performance of sonatas by Bartók and Rachmaninoff with pianist Wynona Wang on a Mason & Hamlin grand. Tickets are $20. For tickets or more information, visit lagruacenter.org or call 860-535-2300.
The High Kings
7 p.m.; Garde Arts Center, 325 State St., New London.
Garde Arts Center will host a performance by Irish Folk band the High Kings. The band includes Finbarr Clancy, Darren Holden, Brian Dunphy and Paul O’ Brien. Tickets are $29-59. For tickets or more information, visit gardearts.org or call 860-444-7373, ext. 1.
March 21-April 4
Lenten Luncheons
Noon to 1:30 p.m.; Calvary Episcopal Church, 27 Church St., Stonington.
The Episcopal Church Women of Calvary Church will offer Lenten Luncheons on Mondays for take-out only. Each week’s meals will differ and proceeds will be donated to a charity. March 14 will offer Beef Stew, with rolls, green salad and pound cake. Proceeds will be donated to the Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center. Cost is $10. Meals may be picked up in the church or call 860-912-4144 to have meals delivered carside or in the church courtyard.
Wednesday, March 23
Military Matters: Sandra Stosz
6 p.m.; La Grua Center, 32 Water St., Stonington.
La Grua Center’s Military Matters series will host a talk by Sandra Stosz about her book “Breaking Ice and Breaking Glass.” Stosz, the first woman to lead a U.S. service academy, will talk about her experience as former superintendent of the U.S. Coast Guard Academy. There is a suggested donation of $5. For more information, visit lagruacenter.org or call 860-535-2300.
Thursday, March 24
Thursday Hike
10 a.m.; Candlewood Ridge and Avery Farm Nature Preserve, Lambtown Road, Groton.
The Westerly Land Trust will lead a hike through the Groton Open Space Association’s property, Candlewood Ridge and Avery Farm Nature Preserve. The trail system highlights the ridges, valleys, wetlands and meadows of the property. For more information, visit westerlylandtrust.org or contact hike leader Maggie Jones at margarettljones@gmail.com.
March 24-April 10
“Lie, Cheat and Genuflect”
Various times; Arctic Playhouse, 1249 Main St., West Warwick.
The Arctic Playhouse will present the comedy “Lie, Cheat and Genuflect,” written by Billy Van Zandt and Jane Milmore and directed by Tony Annicone. Performances will be held on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit thearcticplayhouse.com or call 401-573-3443.
Friday, March 25
The Steve Pati Band
8 p.m.; Courthouse Center for the Arts, 3481 Kingstown Road, West Kingston.
The Courthouse Center for the Arts will host a performance 70’s rock n’ roll with The Steve Pati Band. For tickets or more information, visit courthousearts.org or call 401-782-1018.
Melissa Manchester
8 p.m.; Greenwich Odeum, 59 Main St., East Greenwich.
The Greenwich Odeum will host a concert with Melissa Manchester. Tickets are $55. For tickets or more information, visit greenwichodeum.com.
March 25-April 9
“I Hate Hamlet”
Various times; Granite Theatre, 1 Granite St., Westerly.
The Granite Theatre will present the comedy, “I Hate Hamlet” directed by Erin Sousa-Stanley. Performances will be held on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m. The show is suitable for ages 12 and older. For tickets or more information, visit granitetheatre.com or call 401-596-2341.
March 25,26
"Legally Blonde Jr."
Various times; Stonington High School, 176 South Broad St., Stonington.
Theatre Scrapbook, in association with Stonington Middle School, will present the musical, “Legally Blonde Jr.,” directed by Antonella DeAngelis. Performances will be held on Friday at 7 p.m. and on Saturday at 5 p.m. Cost is $15; $10 for seniors; and $5 for students. Tickets may be purchased at the door or at theatrescrapbook.com/tickets.
Saturday, March 26
Brian Power book signing
2 to 4 p.m.; Savoy Bookshop & Café, 10 Canal St., Westerly.
Savoy Bookshop & Café will host a book signing with Brian Power, author of “A Chance to Serve.” Books will be available for purchase at the signing. For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 401-213-3901.
Saints in the City
8 p.m.; Courthouse Center for the Arts, 3481 Kingstown Road, West Kingston.
The Courthouse Center for the Arts will host a performance by Bruce Springsteen tribute band, Saints in the City. For tickets or more information, visit courthousearts.org or call 401-782-1018.
John Oates
7 p.m.; Jane Pickens Theater, 49 Touro St., Newport.
The Jane Pickens Theater will host an evening of songs and stories with John Oates, of Hall & Oates, and guitarist Guthrie Trapp. For tickets or more information, visit janepickens.com/shows or call 401-846-5474.
Sunday, March 27
Mystic Irish Parade
1 p.m.; Mystic Seaport, 75 Greenmanville Ave., Mystic.
The 2022 Mystic Irish Parade will kick off from the Mystic Seaport on Route 27 and proceed through downtown Mystic where it will wind up at the Mystic Museum of Art. For more information, visit mysticirishparade.org.
"An African By Nation, Of Groton Now"
2 p.m.; Groton Congregational Church, 162 Monument St., Groton.
The Groton Bank Historical Association will present a talk by Andrew German of the Mystic Seaport about the African-American Experience in Groton before 1800, “An African By Nation, Of Groton Now.” For more information call 860-445-5959.
