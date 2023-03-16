Thursday, March 16
Lunch with Gene Valicenti
Noon; Westerly Armory, 41 Railroad Ave., Westerly.
The Westerly Armory will host a luncheon with Gene Valicenti to mark his 30 years in broadcast journalism. Lunch will include soup, grinders and cake from local markets. Tickets are $20. For tickets or more information, visit westerlyarmory.com, call 401-596-8554 or stop by the armory.
Railroads of Southeastern Conn.
5 p.m.; Stonington Free Library, 20 High St., Stonington.
The Stonington Free Library will host a talk by Keith Barker on the ins and outs of railroad service in Stonington and throughout southeastern Connecticut. For more information, visit stoningtonfreelibrary.org or call 860-535-0658.
Bruce Stark author talk
5:30 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic.
Bank Square Books will host an author talk with Bruce Stark for the book “The Myth and Reality of Slavery in Eastern Connecticut.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
Betty Cotter talk
7 p.m.; South Kingstown High School, 215 Columbia St., Wakefield.
The Town of South Kingstown 300th Anniversary Speaker Series will host a talk by local author Betty Cotter on Community Organizations and Caroline Hazard. The lecture is free; refreshments provided. For more information, visit southkingstownri.com/sk300.
March 16-April 16
“The Inferior Sex”
Various times; Trinity Rep, 201 Washington St., Providence.
Trinity Rep will present Jacqueline Lawton’s “The Inferior Sex,” set in 1972 during the battle to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment. For tickets or more information, call 401-351-4242 or visit TrinityRep.com.
March 16-April 9
“Witch”
Various times; Burbage Theatre, 59 Blackstone Ave., Pawtucket.
Burbage Theatre will present the Rhode Island premiere of Jen Silverman’s “Witch.” Performances will be held Thursday, Friday, Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit burbagetheatre.org or call 401-484-0355.
March 16-25
Elements
7:30 p.m.; Keats Theatre at St. Andrews School, 63 Federal Road, Barrington.
Newport Contemporary Ballet will present Elements, a diverse program of works ranging from neo-classical ballet to contemporary dance. For tickets or more information, visit newportcontemporaryballet.org or call 401-847-4470.
March 16-26
“Bedroom Farce”
Various times; Arctic Playhouse, 1249 Main St., West Warwick.
The Arctic Playhouse will present comedy “Bedroom Farce,” written by Alan Ayckbourn and directed by Karen Besson. Performances will be held on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit thearcticplayhouse.com.
“Bad Jews”
Various times; The Gamm Theatre, 1245 Jefferson Blvd., Warwick.
The Gamm Theatre will present the savage comedy “Bad Jews” written by Joshua Harmon and directed by Tony Estrella. For tickets or more information, visit gammtheatre.org/badjews or call 401-723-4266.
March 16-30
Wakefield Idol
7 p.m.; Contemporary Theater Company, 327 Main St., Wakefield.
Wakefield Idol is a karaoke-style singing competition held on Thursday nights where 64 local singers compete for a cash prize. In the final rounds as the competition, the audience votes to see who goes on. For tickets or more information, visit contemporarytheatercompany.com or call 401-218-0282.
March 16-April 5
“Blithe Spirit”
Various times; Newport Playhouse, 102 Connell Highway, Newport.
Newport Playhouse will present Noel Coward’s comedy, “Blithe Spirit.” Performances will be held on Sunday, Wednesday and Thursday at 1 p.m.; and on Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. For tickets or more information, call 401-848-7529 or visit newportplayhouse.com.
March 17-19
"Sweeney Todd, the Demon Barber of Fleet Street"
Westerly High School Stagedogs will present "Sweeney Todd, the Demon Barber of Fleet Street," Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m., Sunday at 1 p.m. Babcock Hall Auditorium, Vose Street entrance.
March 18-April 1
“Whodunit?”
7 p.m.; Contemporary Theater Company, 327 Main St., Wakefield.
Contemporary Theater Company will present an improvised murder mystery, “Whodunit,” set during the French Revolution. Performances will be held on Saturdays. For more information, or for tickets, visit contemporarytheatercompany.com.
Saturday, March 18
Westerly Band Concert
2 p.m.; Westerly Armory, 41 Railroad Ave., Westerly.
The Westerly Band will present a concert, “Marching into March,” featuring marches from around the world. Admission is free. For more information, visit westerlyarmory.com/events.
Penguin-Palooza
10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
The United Theatre and Mystic Aquarium will host Penguin-Palooza featuring a meet & greet with the aquarium’s African penguins, crafts and a screening, at 11:45 a.m., of “Surf’s Up” with a storytime presented by the Westerly Library. Tickets are $20 in advance; $30 at the door; free for ages under 2. For tickets or more information, visit unitedtheatre.org.
Providence Improv Guild
7 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
United Theatre will host an Improv night with Providence Improv Guild. Tickets are $13. For tickets or more information, visit unitedtheatre.org.
Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse author talk
6 p.m.; Savoy Bookshop, 10 Canal St., Westerly.
Savoy Bookshop will host an author talk and book signing with Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse for the book “The Scheme.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 401-213-3901.
George E. Matteson: The Man and His Maps
2 p.m.; Quonochontaug Grange, 5662 Post Rd, Charlestown.
The Charlestown, Richmond, Quonochontaug, and Westerly Historical Societies and the Friends of Quonochontaug Grange will host a talk by Paul St. Amand about his grandfather, mapmaker George E. Matteson. Admission is free with donations gratefully accepted.
Music Matters: Artem Belogurov
5 p.m.; La Grua Center, 32 Water St., Stonington.
La Grua Center’s Music Matters series will host pianist Artem Belogurov who will perform on a modern replica of Bartolomeo Cristofori’s three surviving Baroque pianos. The program will include works by J.S. Bach, George Frideric Handel, Ferdinando de’ Medici, and Domenico Scarlatti. Tickets are $20 in advance; $25 at the door. For more information, visit lagruacenter.org or call 860-535-2300.
St. Patrick’s Day Celebration
4 p.m.; Peace Dale Congregational Church, 261 Columbia St., South Kingstown.
An Irish Music benefit concert will be held to support Peace Dale Congregational Church’s Music Scholarship Program and Through the Glass Theatre in East Greenwich. Nathaniel Baker, pianist, and Michael McDermott, tenor, will perform old and new tunes. There is a suggested donation of $20. For more information, visit peacedalechurch.org.
Callithumpians
7:30 p.m.; Norwich Arts Center, 62 Broadway, Norwich.
The Callithumpians will perform traditional music from Ireland, Scotland, New England and the South. Tickets are $15. For tickets or more information, visit norwicharts.org or call 860-887-2789.
ECSO: Britten & Brahms
7:30 p.m.; Garde Arts Center, 325 State St., New London.
The Eastern Connecticut Symphony Orchestra will present a concert featuring Brahms German Requiem and Britten Serenade for Tenor, Horn & Strings. For tickets or more information, visit ectsymphony.com.
Rhode Island Philharmonic
8 p.m.; Veterans Auditorium, One Avenue of the Arts, Providence.
The Rhode Island Philharmonic will perform a concert of works by composers Ravel, Prokofiev, and Higdon, as well as Bernstein’s Symphonic Dances from “West Side Story.” For tickets or more information, visit tickets.riphil.org/offer or call 401-248-7000.
Sunday, March 19
Mystic Irish Parade
1 p.m.; Mystic Seaport, 75 Greenmanville Ave., Mystic.
The 2023 Mystic Irish Parade will kick off from the Mystic Seaport parking lot on Greenmanville Avenue and proceed to downtown Mystic where it will wind up at the Mystic Museum of Art. Grand Marshal this year is Phil Pavone. For more information, visit mysticirishparade.org.
March 20,27
Lenten Luncheons
Calvary Church, 27 Church St., Stonington.
The Episcopal Church Women of Calvary Church will host its 58th annual Lenten Luncheons on Mondays on a take-out basis only. Meals can be ordered at the church and delivered carside by a runner; or meals can be ordered ahead by calling Lucia at 860-912-4144 and delivered to the courtyard to be picked up outside the parish hall.
Tuesday, March 21
Rachel Menard author talk
6 p.m.; Savoy Bookshop, 10 Canal St., Westerly.
Savoy Bookshop will host an author talk with Rachel Menard in conversation with Rosaria Munda for the book “Clash of Fate and Fury.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 401-213-3901.
March 21 to 26
“Hadestown”
Various times; Providence Performing Arts Center, 220 Weybosset St., Providence.
Providence Performing Arts Center will host the Tony award winning Broadway musical “Hadestown,” directed by Rachel Chavkin. For tickets or more information, visit ppacri.org or call 401-421-2787.
Wednesday, March 22
David Eichelberg talk: Mohegan Tribe
6 p.m.; La Grua Center, 32 Water St., Stonington.
La Grua Center will host a talk by David Eichelberg about the Mohegan Tribe. Audience members will have the opportunity to ask questions and learn more about the tribe and its future. There is a suggested donation of $5. For more information, visit LaGruaCenter.org or call 860-535-2300.
Louis Allyn talk: Hurricane of 1938
7:30 p.m.; Mystic Congregational Church parish hall, 43 East Main St., Mystic.
The Mystic River Historical Society will host a talk by Louis Allyn on the Great New England Hurricane of 1938. Refreshments will be available at 7 p.m. There is a suggested donation of $5; free for society members.
Thursday, March 23
Lisa Hall Brownell author talk
6:30 p.m.; Groton Public Library, 52 Newtown Road, Groton.
The Groton Public Library will host a talk with local author Lisa Hall Brownell author talk for her book “Gallows Road” about colonial New London. For more information, visit grotonpl.org or call 860-441-6750.
Robert Black Show
2 p.m.; Courthouse Center for the Arts, 3481 Kingstown Road, West Kingston.
The Courthouse Center for the Arts will host a performance by the Elvis impersonator Robert Black. For tickets or more information, visit courthousearts.org or call 401-782-1018.
Friday, March 24
Arts Café Mystic
7 p.m.; La Grua Center, 32 Water St., Stonington.
Arts Café Mystic will host a poetry reading featuring Philip Schultz, opening voice Faith Vicinanza and music by Dr. Westchesterson. Tickets are $15, $5 for students. For more information, visit theartscafemystic.org or email info@theartscafemystic.org.
Kala Farnham
7:30 p.m.; Unity Hall, 19 Jay St., New London.
Friday Night Folk will host a performance by local singer/songwriter Kala Farnham. Tickets are $20 at the door, $17 in advance and $10 for students and active military with ID. For tickets or more information, call 860-443-0316 or visit fridaynightfolk.org.
Dar Williams
8 p.m.; Jane Pickens Theater, 49 Touro St., Newport.
Spectacle Live will present a concert with folk singer-songwriter Dar Williams. For tickets or more information, visit janepickens.com or call 401-846-5474.
Saturday, March 25
Stonington Energy Fair
10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Mystic Aquarium, Milne Research Center, 55 Coogan Blvd., Mystic.
The Stonington Climate Change Taskforce and the Economic Development Commission will host an energy fair to provide attendees with the knowledge and tools to make informed decisions about transitioning from fossil fuel-based systems to all electric. The event will feature informative presentations by industry experts. The event is free. For more information, visit stoningtonenergy.com.
No Sto Unleashed dinner fundraiser
6 to 11 p.m.; Lake of Isles, 1 Clubhouse Drive, North Stonington.
North Stonington Education Foundation will hold a fundraiser, No Sto Unleashed, with a cocktail hour, presentation of awards, dinner and dancing to local band Sugar. For tickets or more information, visit nsedfoundation.org.
Jillian Celentano book signing
1 to 3 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic.
Bank Square Books will host a book signing with Jillian Celentano for the book “Transitioning Later in Life.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
Sunday, March 26
Debbi Michiko Florence author talk and signing
5:30 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic.
Bank Square Books will host an author talk with Debbi Michiko Florence for the book “Jasmine Toguchi, Peace-Maker.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band
7 p.m.; Garde Arts Center, 325 State St., New London.
The Blues-infused rock n’ roll group, Kenny Wayne Shephard Band will perform. Tickets start at $45. For tickets or more information, visit gardearts.org or call 860-444-7373, ext. 1.
