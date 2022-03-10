Thursday, March 10
Thursday Hike
10 a.m.; Grills Preserve, 198 Bowling Lane, Bradford.
The Westerly Land Trust will lead a hike through Grills Preserve. The 500-acre preserve is over primarily flat terrain, with some steep climbing, often along the Pawcatuck River on clear, wide trails. For more information, visit westerlylandtrust.org or contact hike leader Sheila Beattie at stb@threeblackdogs.com.
March 10-13
“Twelfth Night”
Various times; Robert E. Will Theatre, University of R. I. Fine Arts Center, 105 Upper College Road, Kingston.
The University of R.I. Theatre Department will present Shakespeare’s comedy “Twelfth Night,” directed by Tyler Dobrowsky. Performances will be held on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $20; $15 for seniors and university students, faculty and staff. Tickets can be purchased at the box office in the Fine Arts Center or by calling 401-874-5843. For more information, visit web.uri.edu/theatre/current-season.
“Exit Laughing”
Various times; Arctic Playhouse, 1249 Main St., West Warwick.
The Arctic Playhouse will present an adult-themed, two-act play by Paul Elliott “Exit Laughing,” directed by Richard Johnson.Performances will be held on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit thearcticplayhouse.com.
March 10-April 9
“Whodunit?” Murder Mystery
7 p.m.; Contemporary Theater Company, 327 Main St., Wakefield.
Contemporary Theater Company will present an improvised murder mystery, “Whodunit,” based on classic mysteries. Performances will be held on Saturdays. Tickets are ‘choose your own price.’ For more information or for tickets, visit contemporarytheatercompany.com.
Friday, March 11
Geneva Lewis
7:30 p.m.; Emmanuel Church, 42 Dearborn St., Newport.
Newport Classical will host a concert featuring violinist Geneva Lewis. Tickets are $58/$45. For tickets or more information, visit newportclassical.org.
March 11-13
“Once Upon a Mattress”
Various times; Stonington High School, 176 South Broad St., Pawcatuck.
Stonington High School Drama will perform the musical comedy “Once Upon a Mattress,” directed by Erin Sousa-Stanley. Performances will be held on Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m.; Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15, $12 for students and will be available at the door. To purchase tickets in advance or for more information, visit stoningtonhighdrama.com.
March 11-April 15
Friday Fish & Chips
11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.; Portuguese Holy Ghost Society, 26 Main St., Stonington.
The Portuguese Holy Ghost Society will hold its annual Friday Fish & Chips dinners on Fridays through April 15. Dine-in or Take-out is available. Call 860-535-3855 or visit .holyghostclub.com for more information.
Friday Night Fish Fry
5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.; Enders Island, 1 Enders Island, Mystic.
Enders Island will host its annual Friday Night Fish Fry on Fridays through April 15. There will be two seatings, at 5 and 6 p.m. Cost is $20 and includes choice of entrée, potato side, coleslaw, and beverage. Reservations are required. Stations of the Cross will be held between seatings. To make a reservation or for more information, visit endersisland.org
Saturday, March 12
Music of Ireland
1 p.m.; Westerly Library, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
The Irish Coastal Club will host Music of Ireland, with Eva Meier, fiddle, and Keegan Loesel, uilleann pipes and whistles. For more information, visit westerlylibrary.org.
Music Matters: Misuzu Tanaka
5 p.m.; La Grua Center, 32 Water St., Stonington.
La Grua Center’s Music Matters Series will host a Homage to Bach with pianist Misuzu Tanaka. Tickets are $20. For tickets or more information, visit lagruacenter.org or call 860-535-2300.
Sunday, March 13
St. Patrick’s dinner and music
5:30 to 7 p.m.; Christ Church, 7 Elm St., Westerly.
Christ Church will host a St. Patrick’s Corned Beef & Cabbage Dinner with entertainment by Celtic musician Walt Bannon. Tickets are $15; $10 for children and include dinner and dessert. Beer and wine will be sold separately. For tickets or more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/christ-church-st-patricks-corned-beef-cabbage-dinner-w-live-music-tickets-277570650287.
History of the Steamboat Hotel
5 p.m.; Stonington Free Library, 20 High St., Stonington.
The Stonington Free Library and the Stonington Historical Society will host a free presentation on the history of the Steamboat Hotel by Stuart Vyse, a retired psychology professor. Vyse is working on a manuscript of the history of the hotel and attendees will be able to pre-order copies at the event. The presentation will also be live-streamed at facebook.com/stoningtonhistoricalsociety. For more information, visit stoningtonhistoricalsociety.org.
March 14-April 4
Lenten Luncheons
Noon to 1:30 p.m.; Calvary Episcopal Church, 27 Church St., Stonington.
The Episcopal Church Women of Calvary Church will offer Lenten Luncheons on Mondays for take-out only. Each week’s meals will differ and proceeds will be donated to a charity. March 14 will offer Beef Stew, with rolls, green salad and pound cake. Proceeds will be donated to the Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center. Cost is $10. Meals may be picked up in the church or call 860-912-4144 to have meals delivered carside or in the church courtyard.
Tuesday, March 15
Sicily: A Mosaic of Cultures
6 p.m.; Westerly Library, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
The Dante Society will host a presentation and discussion by Ashley Turney on Sicily’s culture, history and cuisine. For more information, visit westerlylibrary.org.
Kay Tobler Liss author talk
6 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic.
Bank Square Books will host an author talk and Q&A with Kay Tobler Liss for the book “The Last Resort.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
Wednesday, March 16
Tristram Korten
6:30 p.m.; Wheeler Library, 101 Main St., North Stonington.
Wheeler Library will host a talk by journalist Tristram Korten on his book "Into the Storm: Two Ships, A Deadly Hurricane, and an Epic Battle for Survival," which recounts the sinking of the El Faro and Minouche cargo ships in 2015 during Hurricane Joaquin. Books will be available for sale. The event is free. For more information, call 860-535-0383.
Thursday, March 17
Speculative Fiction author panel
7 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
Savoy Bookshop & Café and Bank Square Books, in partnership with the United Theatre, will host a Speculative Fiction panel with authors Kevin Hearne, Delilah S. Dawson & Chuck Wendig. Tickets are $5. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit unitedtheatre.org or call 401-213-3901.
Thursday Hike
10 a.m.; Crown Farm Preserve, 101 Tomaquag Road, Hopkinton.
The Westerly Land Trust will lead a hike through the Hopkinton Land Trust property, Crown Farm Preserve. The hike is a moderate 3-mile walk. For more information, visit westerlylandtrust.org or contact hike leaders Geoff and Susan Sewall at 401-377-2826.
Friday, March 18
Speakeasy Choir
7 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
The Chorus of Westerly’s Speakeasy Choir is a monthly event to bring together a one-night choir to learn a song with harmonies and perform it at the end of the evening with the United House Band. This month’s song will be I’m Shipping Up to Boston by the Dropkick Murphys. Tickets are $10. For more information, visit unitedtheatre.org or chorusofwesterly.org.
Friday Night Folk: John Flynn
7:30 p.m.; Unity Hall, All Souls UU, 19 Jay St., New London.
Friday Night Folk will host a performance by modern-day troubadour John Flynn. Tickets are $20 at the door, $17 in advance and $10 for students and active military with ID. For tickets or more information, call 860-443-0316 or visit fridaynightfolk.org.
Saturday, March 19
John Scalzi
7 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
Savoy Bookshop & Café and Bank Square Books, in partnership with the United Theatre, will host a talk with John Scalzi for his book “Kaiju Preservation Society.” The talk will be followed by a viewing of the kaiju film “Pacific Rim” at 9 p.m. Tickets are $12 for the talk and screening. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit unitedtheatre.org or call 401-213-3901.
The Elvis & Orbison Show
8 p.m.; Courthouse Center for the Arts, 3481 Kingstown Road, West Kingston.
The Courthouse Center for the Arts will host a performance of The Elvis and Orbison Show - A Celebration of The Legends, a concert paying tribute to Elvis Presley and Roy Orbison. For tickets or more information, visit courthousearts.org or call 401-782-1018.
Eastern Connecticut Symphony Orchestra: Spring Strings
7:30 p.m.; Garde Arts Center, 325 State St., New London.
The Eastern Connecticut Symphony Orchestra will present a concert, Spring Strings, featuring Haydn’s Symphony No. 75 and Joaquin Rodrigo’s Concierto de Aranjuez with soloist, Grammy award winner Jason Vieaux on classical guitar. For tickets or more information, visit gardearts.org or call 860-444-7373, ext. 1.
“Jokes My Irish Father Told Me”
7:30 p.m.; The Arctic Playhouse, 1249 Main St., West Warwick.
The Arctic Playhouse will host one-man show, “Jokes My Irish Father Told Me,” written and performed by Dave Kane. Tickets are $18. For tickets or more information, visit thearcticplayhouse.com or call 401-573-3443.
Grieg’s Piano Concerto
8 p.m.; Veterans Memorial Auditorium, One Avenue of the Arts Providence.
The Rhode Island Philharmonic will present a concert with conductor Bramwell Tovey and soloist Joyce Yang, piano. The concert will include Grieg, Piano Concerto, op.16. For more information or for tickets, visit tickets.riphil.org or call 401- 248-7000.
Sunday, March 20
Story to Screen
10 a.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
The United Theatre Story to Screen monthly series will feature a storytime for children followed by a screening of the movie based on the book. This month's feature is “Peter Rabbit.” Tickets are $8 and include the reading, movie, popcorn, water and granola bar. The Savoy Bookshop will have a display of children’s books for sale. For tickets or more information, visit unitedtheatre.org.
Spring Equinox: Yoga Hike
11 a.m.; Grills Preserve, 198 Bowling Lane, Bradford.
The Westerly Land Trust will lead a hike with breaks for guided yoga at Grills Preserve. There will also be guided meditation and breathing practice. Cost is $10, free for members. For more information, visit westerlylandtrust.org.
Wynona Wang
5 p.m.; La Grua Center, 32 Water St., Stonington.
La Grua Center will host a performance of sonatas by Bartók and Rachmaninoff with pianist Wynona Wang on a Mason & Hamlin grand. Tickets are $20. For tickets or more information, visit lagruacenter.org or call 860-535-2300.
The High Kings
7 p.m.; Garde Arts Center, 325 State St., New London.
Garde Arts Center will host a performance by Irish Folk band the High Kings. The band includes Finbarr Clancy, Darren Holden, Brian Dunphy and Paul O’ Brien. Tickets are $29-59. For tickets or more information, visit gardearts.org or call 860-444-7373, ext. 1.
