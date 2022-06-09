Thursday, June 9
Connelly Akstens author talk
6 p.m.; Westerly Library, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
The Westerly Library and Savoy Bookshop will host a talk and Q&A by Connelly Akstens for her autobiography, “Without Shame: Learning to Be Me.” For more information, visit westerlylibrary.org or call 401-596-2877.
Thursday Hike: Wahaneeta Preserve
10 a.m.; Wahaneeta Preserve, 118 Moorehouse Road, Westerly.
The Westerly Land Trust will lead a hike through Wahaneeta Preserve and a section of the adjoining Woody Hill Management Area. The three-mile hike will be on wooded single-track trails. For more information or to sign up, visit westerlylandtrust.org or contact hike leader David Prigmore at d.bprigmore@gmail.com.
June 9-11
Gardens by the Sea
Various times; Wadawanuck Square, Stonington Borough.
The Stonington Garden Club’s Garden’s by the Sea walking tour will be held Friday, June 10, and Saturday, June 11, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. A Preview Party will be held on Thursday, June 9, at La Grua Center, at 6 p.m. The tour includes eight residential gardens and the club’s Children’s Learning Garden at the Stonington Community Center. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit stoningtongardenclub.org/garden-tour/.
June 9-18
“Million Dollar Quartet”
Various times; Theatre By The Sea, 364 Cards Pond Road, Wakefield.
Theatre By The Sea will present the Tony award nominated musical “Million Dollar Quartet” about the jam session at Sun Records with Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins, and Elvis Presley. Performances are scheduled for Tuesday through Saturday at 8 p.m., and Thursdays at 2 p.m., Saturdays at 3 p.m. and Sundays at 5 p.m. For tickets, visit theatrebythesea.com or call 866- 811-4111 or 401-782-8587.
June 9-19
"Fairview"
Various times; Trinity Rep, 201 Washington St., Providence.
Trinity Rep will present the drama “Fairview,” by Jackie Sibblies, directed by Christopher Windom. For tickets or more information call 401-351-4242 or visit TrinityRep.com.
June 9-12
“The Gin Game”
Various times; Arctic Playhouse, 1249 Main St., West Warwick.
The Arctic Playhouse will present the drama “The Gin Game,” written by D. L. Coburn and directed by Robb Barnard. Performances will be held on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $18 in advance; $20 day of the show. For tickets or more information, visit thearcticplayhouse.com.
Friday, June 10
Drive in Movies
9 p.m.; Misquamicut Drive In, 316 Atlantic Ave., Westerly.
The Misquamicut Business Association Drive-In-Movies will screen "Black Widow." Cost is $25 per car. For tickets or more information and schedule, visit mbadrivein.com.
Stargazing Nights
6:30 to 11 p.m.; Frosty Drew Observatory, 61 Park Lane, Charlestown.
Frosty Drew Observatory host stargazing nights on Fridays. The observatory’s astronomers will be on hand with telescopes to view the night sky. There is a $5 suggested donation. Visit frostydrew.org for more information.
June 10-12
“Alice in Wonderland”
Various times; Granite Theatre, 1 Granite St., Westerly.
Granite Theatre will present a youth production of “Alice in Wonderland,” based on the Lewis Carroll classic. Performances will be held on Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m.; Sunday at 2 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit granitetheatre.org or call 401-596-2341.
June 10-19
Connecticut Early Music Society Festival
Various times; Various locations
To celebrate its 40th anniversary, The Connecticut Early Music Society will hold a series of five concerts and a recorder workshop at its annual June Festival, between Friday, June 1 and Sunday, June 19. The concert programs will include performances by over 60 musicians playing instruments of the period. Tickets for the festival are $40 each or $165 for all five concerts. Student tickets are $15 or $60 for five concerts. The recorder workshop is $20, free for children under 14. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit ctearlymusic.org or call 860-333-8504.
June 10-11
New London Juneteenth Celebration
Various times; Hempsted Houses, 11 Hempsted St., New London.
Hempsted Houses will host New London's Juneteenth Celebration with a film screening of Ife Franklin's "The Slave Narrative of Willie Mae and a panel led community conversation on Friday beginning at 5:30 p.m. and a festival with speakers, live performances, a petting zoo, food trucks and a natural obstacle course on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visit ctlandmarks.org/events for more information.
Saturday, June 11
Drive in Movies
9 p.m.; Misquamicut Drive In, 316 Atlantic Ave., Westerly.
The Misquamicut Business Association Drive-In-Movies will screen "Footloose." Cost is $25 per car. For tickets or more information and schedule, visit mbadrivein.com.
Wilcox Park Tree Tours
10 a.m.; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
University of Rhode Island Master Gardeners will lead a free tour of specimen trees Wilcox Park beginning and ending at the Esplanade outside the Westerly Library. For more information, visit westerlylibrary.org.
Susan Brescia author talk
11 a.m.; Cross’ Mills Library, 4417 Old Post Road, Charlestown.
Cross’ Mills Library will host a talk by author Susan Brescia for her book “The Year the World Stood Still.” To register or for more information, call 401-364-6211 or visit crossmills.org.
Warwick Symphony Orchestra fundraiser
5 p.m.; Washington County Fairgrounds, 78 Richmond Townhouse Road, Richmond.
The Warwick Symphony Orchestra will perform a concert fundraiser to benefit Hasbro Children’s Hospital. The performance will include favorites from stage, screen and American Top 40. The concert is free with donations gratefully accepted. Rain date is June 12. For more information, visit wsori.org.
Open House
1 to 4 p.m.; Portersville Academy, 76 High St., Mystic.
The Mystic River Historical Society will hold an open house at the Portersville Academy. There will be a display of vintage photographs, items from past schoolhouse days, and antique tools and household items. Admission is free.
Changes in Latitude
8 p.m.; Courthouse Center for the Arts, 3481 Kingstown Road, West Kingston.
The Courthouse Center for the Arts will host a performance of the Jimmy Buffet tribute band, Changes in Latitude. For tickets or more information, visit courthousearts.org or call 401-782-1018.
Connecticut Open House Day
11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Various locations, New London.
The New London Cultural District will offer a free shuttle service to events, historic sites, and cultural institutions in New London for Connecticut Open House Day. The shuttle will run between the Hempstead Houses, the Shaw Mansion, the US Custom House Maritime Museum, Thames River Heritage Park hosting Schooner Amistad and Water Taxi Rides, New London’s Old Town Mill, and the Lyman Allyn Art Museum. Admission to all sites are free for the day. For more information, visit visitnewlondon.org.
Sunday, June 12
Fireman's Memorial Parade
9 a.m.; Westerly Fire Department, 7 Union St., Westerly.
The 123rd Westerly Fire Department Firemen's Memorial Parade & Ceremony will step off at Westerly Fire Department headquarters on Union Street, proceed right onto Broad Street, proceed onto Grove Avenue, High Street, back on to Broad Street to Main Street and back to Union Street. The parade will conclude with a brief ceremony for the department’s departed members, followed by light refreshments.
Sea Glass Festival
11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Windjammer Surf Bar, 321 Atlantic Ave., Misquamicut.
A Sea Glass Festival fundraiser will be held featuring various artisans displaying and selling sea glass and ocean themed creations. Free admission. Proceeds will benefit Stand Up for Animals, Saint Michael School and other local charities.
Jack Gilbert and His Poems
5 p.m.; Stonington Free Library, 20 High St., Stonington.
Stonington Free Library will host a talk by Sue Ellen Thompson on poet Jack Gilbert exploring how his relationships with women influenced his work. For more information, visit stoningtonfreelibrary.org or call 860-535-0658.
Linda Zajac book signing
1 to 3 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic.
Bank Square Books will host book signing with author Linda Zajac for her book “Robo-motion: Robots That Move Like Animals.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
Monday, June 13
Fats Domino Meets Liberace
7:30 p.m.; Theatre By The Sea, 364 Cards Pond Road, Wakefield.
Theatre By The Sea will celebrate the music of legendary performers, Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Famer Fats Domino, portrayed by Al “Lil Fats” Jackson, and pianist Liberace portrayed by David Maiocco. For tickets, visit theatrebythesea.com or call 866- 811-4111 or 401-782-8587.
Tuesday, June 14
Summer Sounds Concert Series
7 p.m.; Mystic River Park, 12 Cottrell St., Mystic.
As Time Goes By swing band will perform at the 25th annual Summer Sounds concert series. The concert is free. Attendees may bring lawn chairs, blankets and picnics.
June 15-Aug. 3
Tom McCoy Summer Fun runs
6 p.m.; Pleasant View Inn, back parking lot, 65 Atlantic Ave., Westerly.
The weekly Westerly Track & Athletic Club Tom McCoy Family Fun Run series features a children's run, followed by 1-mile and 5K run. Walkers and runners welcome. The event is free. Visit westerlytrackclub.org for more information.
June 15-Sept. 7
Westerly Land Trust Farmers Market
3 to 6 p.m.; Westerly Land Trust, 85 Main St., Westerly.
The Westerly Land Trust will host a farmers' market featuring local farmers selling local produce, including fruits and vegetables, oysters, honey and baked goods. For more information, visit westerlylandtrust.org.
Thursday, June 16
Karen Guzman author talk
5 p.m.; Stonington Free Library, 20 High St., Stonington.
Stonington Free Library will host a talk and Q&A with author Karen Guzman about her new book “Arborview.” For more information, visit stoningtonfreelibrary.org or call 860-535-0658.
Roode Concert series: Connor Holdridge Duo
6:30 p.m.; Mystic & Noank Library, 40 Library St., Mystic.
The Mystic & Noank Library will host the Connor Holdridge Duo for a free concert on the lawn as part of the 2022 Roode Summer Concert Series. Attendees should bring chairs or blankets for seating. For more information, visit mysticnoanklibrary.org or call 860-536-7721.
Afterglow concert: Matt Fraza Band
8 p.m.; Contemporary Theatre Company patio, 327 Main St., Wakefield.
Contemporary Theatre Company AfterGlow Summer Concert series will host the Matt Fraza Band. For tickets or more information, visit contemporarytheatercompany.com.
Friday, June 17
Drive in Movies
9 p.m.; Misquamicut Drive In, 316 Atlantic Ave., Westerly.
The Misquamicut Business Association Drive-In-Movies will screen "School of Rock." Cost is $25 per car. For tickets or more information and schedule, visit mbadrivein.com.
Stargazing Nights
6:30 to 11 p.m.; Frosty Drew Observatory, 61 Park Lane, Charlestown.
Frosty Drew Observatory host stargazing nights on Fridays. The observatory’s astronomers will be on hand with telescopes to view the night sky. There is a $5 suggested donation. Visit frostydrew.org for more information.
Saturday, June 18
Summer Pops 2022
6 p.m.; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
The Chorus of Westerly will host its annual Summer Pops performance. The concert will be conducted by Chorus of Westerly music director, Andrew Howell and feature The Chorus of Westerly, the Pops Festival Orchestra and guest artist Nicolas King. The pre-show will begin at 6 p.m. and feature Kala Farnham, The Westerly Morris Men and The Kleyla Family Band. The event is free. For more information, visit chorusofwesterly.org or call 401-596-8663.
Bloomin’ Brunch hike
10:30 a.m.; Crandall Family Preserve, 79 Pound Road, Westerly.
Westerly Land Trust will host a hike through Crandall Family Preserve to see the forest of mountain laurel and rhododendrons. A light brunch and mimosas will be served following the hike. Cost is $10, free for members. For more information, visit westerlylandtrust.org.
Land & Sea Dinner
5:30 p.m.; Portuguese Holy Ghost Society, 26 Main. St., Stonington.
The Yellow Farm House and Eating with the Ecosystem will host a Land & Sea Dinner fundraiser featuring a seated four-course dinner with paired libations curated by chefs James Wayman, David Standridge, and Todd Keister. Tickets are $250. For tickets or more information, visit eatingwiththeecosystem.org.
Gaia Cornwall author storytime
11 a.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic.
Bank Square Books will host an author storytime with Gaia Cornwall for the new book “The Best Bed for Me.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
Juneteenth Concert: Nekita Waller
3 p.m.; Groton Public Library, 52 Newtown Road, Groton.
Groton Public Library will host a free performance by vocalist Nekita Waller, Connecticut’s first African American State Troubadour to celebrate Juneteenth. The event will be held outdoors. For more information, call 860-441-6750 or visit grotonpl.org.
Moondance
8 p.m.; Courthouse Center for the Arts, 3481 Kingstown Road, West Kingston.
The Courthouse Center for the Arts will host a performance of the Van Morrison tribute band, Moondance. For tickets or more information, visit courthousearts.org or call 401-782-1018.
Blippi The Musical
2 p.m.; Providence Performing Arts Center, 220 Weybosset St., Providence.
The Providence Performing Arts Center will present educational children’s character Blippi in Blippi The Musical. For tickets or more information, visit ppacri.org or call 401-421-2787.
Sunday, June 19
Firebird ballet
2 p.m.; Performing Arts Center, Moses Brown School, 250 Lloyd Ave., Providence.
The Ocean State Ballet will present a production of Firebird featuring guest artist Nations Wilkes-Davis from Boston Ballet. For tickets or more information, visit oceanstateballet.com.
