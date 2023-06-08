Thursday, June 8
Joe ‘Mac’ MacDonald fundraiser
4 to 8 p.m.; Hilltop Café, 23 Canal St., Westerly.
A fundraiser will be held in the memory of Joe ‘Mac’ MacDonald with a percentage of sales and raffles proceeds being donated to Adult & Teen Challenge Southern New England to help women struggling with addiction. Call 401-348-8782 for more information.
Katherine Beutner author talk
6 p.m.; Savoy Bookshop, 10 Canal St., Westerly.
Savoy Bookshop will host an author talk with Katherine Beutner, in conversation with Juliet Grames, for the book “Killingly.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 401-213-3901.
Speaker Series: R.I. Radio Pioneer Massie
7 p.m.; South Kingstown High School, 215 Columbia St., Wakefield.
The Town of South Kingstown 300th Anniversary Speaker Series will host a talk by Brian Wallin on Walter Wentworth Massie, a Rhode Island radio pioneer. The lecture is free; refreshments provided. For more information, visit southkingstownri.com/sk300.
June 8-10
“The Girl on the Train”
Various times; Granite Theatre, 1 Granite St., Westerly.
The Granite Theatre will present the drama “The Girl on the Train” based on the book by Paula Hawkins. Performances will be held on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.; and Sundays at 2 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit granitetheatre.org or call 401-596-2341.
June 8-25
“Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street”
Various times; Trinity Rep, 201 Washington St., Providence.
Trinity Rep will present Stephen Sondheim’s musical “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street,” directed by Curt Columbus. For tickets or more information, call 401-351-4242 or visit TrinityRep.com.
June 8-11
“My Way: A Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra”
Various times; Theatre By The Sea, 364 Cards Pond Road, Wakefield.
Theatre By The Sea will present “My Way: A Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra,” directed by Greg Santos. Performances are scheduled for Tuesday through Saturday at 8 p.m., with matinees on Thursdays at 2 p.m., Saturdays at 3 p.m. and Sundays at 5 p.m. For tickets, visit theatrebythesea.com or call 866-811-4111 or 401-782-8587.
“Goodnight Sweetheart, Goodnight”
Various times; Wilbury Theatre Group, 475 Valley Street, Providence.
Wilbury Theatre Group will present the world premiere of the musical “Goodnight Sweetheart, Goodnight” by Darcie Dennigan, music by Niki Healy and directed by Josh Short. Performances will be held Thursday to Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit thewilburygroup.org or call 401-400-7100, ext. 0.
June 8-18
“Red Velvet”
Various times; Burbage Theatre, 59 Blackstone Ave., Pawtucket.
Burbage Theatre will present the drama “Red Velvet,” by Lolita Chakrabarti and directed by Jackie Davis. Performances will be held Thursday, Friday, Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit burbagetheatre.org or call 401-484-0355.
Friday, June 9
Speakeasy Choir
7 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
The Chorus of Westerly’s Speakeasy Choir is a monthly event to bring together a one-night choir to learn a song with harmonies and perform it at the end of the evening with the United House Band. This month’s song will be “Crazy Train” by Ozzy Osbourne. Tickets are $20. For more information, visit unitedtheatre.org or chorusofwesterly.org.
June 9-18
Connecticut Early Music Society Festival
Various times; Various locations.
The Connecticut Early Music Society will present its 41st annual Music Festival with six different concerts. The concerts will feature works by Beethoven, Mozart, Schubert, and Bach, and are all performed on period instruments. The concert schedule is as follows: June 9, 7:30 p.m., at Evans Hall, Connecticut College, 270 Mohegan Ave., New London; June 10, 5 p.m., La Grua Center, 32 Water St., Stonington; June 11, 5 p.m., Evans Hall; June 16, 7:30 p.m., First Congregational Church of Old Lyme, 4 Lyme St., Old Lyme; June 17, 7:30 p.m., Harkness Chapel, Connecticut College; and June 18, 5 p.m., Evans Hall. Tickets are $40 per concert, or $200 for all six concerts. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit ctearlymusic.org.
Saturday, June 10
Native Flowers and Trees tour
10 a.m.; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
University of Rhode Island Master Gardeners will lead a free tour of Wilcox Park beginning and ending at the Esplanade outside the Westerly Library. For more information, visit westerlylibrary.org.
TJ Alexander book signing
1 to 3 p.m.; Savoy Bookshop, 10 Canal St., Westerly.
Savoy Bookshop will host a book signing with TJ Alexander, for the book “Chef’s Choice.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 401-213-3901.
Warwick Symphony Orchestra Pop-up Concert
5 p.m.; Washington Fairgrounds, 78 Richmond Townhouse Road, Carolina.
The Warwick Symphony Orchestra will perform a free pops concert. The Westminster Youth String Orchestra from Westerly will also perform. For more information, visit WSOri.org.
Photography exhibit and open house
11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Stephen Main Homestead, 1 Wyassup Road, North Stonington.
The North Stonington Historical Society will hold an open house featuring photographer Mary Kocol who will demonstrate the anthotype photographic process. Art work by Harriet Green will be on display. For more information, visit northstoningtonhistorical.org.
Open House
1 to 4 p.m.; Portersville Academy, 76 High St., Mystic.
The Mystic River Historical Society will hold an open house with a display of vintage photographs by Everett A. Scholfield, George Tingley and Josephine Dickinson. There will also be displays of items from past schoolhouse days, antique tools, and various vintage household items, as well as photograph displays of the academy and the Liberty Pole. For more information, visit mystichistory.org.
Mike Urban book signing
1 to 3 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic.
Bank Square Books will host a signing with author Mike Urban for his book “Unique Eats and Eateries of Maine.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
Strawberry Thanksgiving
Noon to 4 p.m.; University of Rhode Island quadrangle, 80 Washburn Hall Drive, Kingston.
Tomaquag Museum will celebrate Strawberry Thanksgiving with storytelling, traditional music, dance performances and demonstrations of traditional art forms. Strawberry dishes and light lunch fare will be available. For more information, visit tomaquagmuseum.org or call 401-491-9063.
Music on the Hill: Finale
7 p.m.; First Baptist Church, 30 Peirce Street, East Greenwich
The Music on the Hill series will close with a concert of chamber music from Bach to Prokofiev to Dave Anderson. Tickets are $25; free for students with I.D. For information and tickets, visit musiconthehillri.org.
Sunday, June 11
Teddy Bear Picnic concert
4 p.m.; Wilcox Park bandstand, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
The Westerly Band will hold its annual Teddy Bear Picnic Children’s Concert at the bandstand. The free concert will feature children’s favorites including a Teddy Bear’s Picnic. For more information, visit westerlylibrary.org.
Sunday Funday
Noon to 8 p.m.; Downtown Westerly.
Sunday Funday is an outdoor marketplace featuring street vendors and artists, and restaurants and bars set up on High Street which will be closed to vehicular traffic. There will be live music by Greg Sherrod and No Exit 4. Admission is free. For more information, call 401-596-7761 or visit facebook.com/OceanChamber.
Sea Glass Festival
11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Windjammer Surf Bar, 321 Atlantic Ave., Misquamicut.
A Sea Glass Festival fundraiser will be held with artisans displaying sea glass and ocean themed creations for sale. Admission is free. Proceeds will benefit Stand Up For Animals, Saint Michael School, and other local charities.
Catherine DeNunzio Poetry Reading
5 p.m.; Stonington Free Library, 20 High St., Stonington.
The Stonington Free Library will host a poetry reading by Catherine DeNunzio from her book “Enough Like Bone to Build on.” The event is free. For more information, visit stoningtonfreelibrary.org or call 860-535-0658.
Flag Day Tattoo
Noon to 5 p.m.; Enders Island, 1 Enders Island, Mystic.
The third annual Flag Day Tattoo will feature performances by St. Edmund's Pipes and Drums, Charlie Zahm, harpist Susan Graham, The Talcott Mountain Pipes and Drums, Celtic Ceol and other groups. Food will be served. For tickets or more information, visit endersisland.org/special-events.
Monday, June 12
Elin Hilderbrand book signing
4:30 to 6:30 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic.
Bank Square Books will host a signing with author Elin Hilderbrand for her book “The Five-Star Weekend.” Tickets are required. For tickets or for more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
Tuesday, June 13
Summer Sounds Concert Series
7 p.m.; Mystic River Park, 12 Cottrell St., Mystic.
The Thames River Big Band will perform at the 26th annual Summer Sounds concert series. The concert is free. Attendees may bring lawn chairs, blankets, and picnics. For more information, visit facebook.com/SummerSoundsMystic.
Wednesday, June 14
Marie Bostwick author talk
6 p.m.; Savoy Bookshop, 10 Canal St., Westerly.
Savoy Bookshop will host an author talk with Marie Bostwick, for the book “Esme Cahill Fails Spectacularly.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 401-213-3901.
Bruce Katz Band
7:30 p.m.; Norwich Arts Center, 62 Broadway, Norwich.
Norwich Arts Center Blues on Broadway series will host a performance by the Bruce Katz Band with Liviu Pop on drums. Tickets are $25; $23 for military/student/seniors and $20 for members. For tickets or more information, visit norwicharts.org or call 860-887-2789.
Thursday, June 15
Juliet Grames author talk
5 p.m.; Stonington Free Library, 20 High St., Stonington.
The Stonington Free Library will host an author talk with Juliet Grames for the book “The Seven or Eight Deaths of Stella Fortuna.” The event is free. For more information, visit stoningtonfreelibrary.org or call 860-535-0658.
Friday, June 16
“Paint” screening and talk
7:30 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
United Theatre will host a screening of the film “Paint” followed by a presentation and Q&A with the film’s art director, Cassandra Holden. For more information or for tickets, visit unitedtheatre.org.
Saturday, June 17
Specimen Tree Tours
10 a.m.; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
University of Rhode Island Master Gardeners will lead a free tour of specimen trees Wilcox Park beginning and ending at the Esplanade outside the Westerly Library. For more information, visit westerlylibrary.org.
Kabaka Pyramid
8 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
United Theatre will host a performance by Jamaican reggae musician Kabaka Pyramid. For more information or for tickets, visit unitedtheatre.org.
United We Laugh
7 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
United Theatre will host a night of stand-up comedy with headliner Eric Neumann. Also performing will be Frank Favia, Tad Flynn, and Jen Gittess. Cost is $15. For tickets or more information, visit unitedtheatre.org.
South Kingstown 300th Anniversary Parade and Picnic
10 a.m.; Downtown Wakefield.
A parade to mark the 300th anniversary of South Kingstown will step off at 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of School and Holley Streets and continue to Town Hall. The celebration will continue after the parade with a picnic at Saugatucket Park at noon. For more information, visit southkingstownri.com/sk300.
Sunday, June 18
Sunday Funday
Noon to 8 p.m.; Downtown Westerly.
Sunday Funday is an outdoor marketplace featuring street vendors and artists, and restaurants and bars set up on High Street which will be closed to vehicular traffic. There will be live music by POP, the student band of the United Theatre; Sarah LuAnn Thompson; and Marc Philip. Admission is free. For more information, call 401-596-7761 or visit facebook.com/OceanChamber.
